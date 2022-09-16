Chrissy Teigen shares her miscarriage was a life-saving abortion

Newsletter Sign-Up
Chrissy Teigen opens up about her pregnancy loss.
The model, who is currently expecting a baby with her husband john legend— has been candid about her 2020 pregnancy loss, sharing that she had a life-saving abortion.
“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with JackJohn and my third child, I had to make a lot of tough and heartbreaking decisions,” Chrissy explained at Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Talk” summit on Sept. 15. “It became very clear halfway through that he wouldn’t. survive, and neither would I without any medical intervention.”
The Cravings founder added that she didn’t realize she had had a life-saving abortion until June, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, who protected someone’s right to have an abortion.
“Let’s just call it what it was: it was an abortion,” Chrissy noted. “An abortion to save my life from a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that in place until, in fact, a few months ago.”
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Pope Francis has said the West is taking the “wrong paths” when it comes to social values.
Speaking aboard the papal plane on September 15, Pope Francis lamented how the West is “degenerating” and losing its morality.
“It is true that the West is degenerating,” the pope told reporters. “It is not, at the moment, at the highest level of exemplary […] The West has taken the wrong paths.”
The comments come as several high-profile social issues dominate Western politics, including assisted suicide and abortion.
SHIA LABEOUF CONVERTS TO CATHOLICISM AFTER STUDYING FOR THE FILM ‘PADRE PIO’
“Killing is not human, period. If you kill – with motivation yes – in the end, you will kill more. It is not human. Let the animals kill,” Pope Francis added.
The pope had previously expressed concern for the laity and clergy of Germany if their leaders broke with the teaching of the established church, saying that Catholics would be negatively affected by the many proposed changes to the church pushed by Cardinal Reinhard Marx and other German liberal leaders in their “synodal path”.
CATHOLIC BISHOPS SPEAK OUT AGAINST BIDEN’S TITLE IX EXTENSIONS, HIGHLIGHT ‘SAD IRONY’ OF PROPOSAL
The “synodal way” – sometimes called the “synodal way” – is a controversial religious committee in Germany. The synod, organized by the German Bishops’ Conference and the Central Committee of German Catholics, aims to discuss and address four loose topics: sexual ethics, the structure of church governance, the role of women in the church and the vocation of the priesthood.
“Prior to an agreement at the level of the universal Church, it would not be permitted to initiate new structures or official doctrines in the dioceses, which would represent a wound to ecclesial communion and a threat to the unity of the Church. “, said the Pope. Francis warned the synod.
Normal routines and operations continued at Northeastern University in the days following a reported package explosion that prompted law enforcement to descend on campus and investigate.
Feds investigating whether northeast package explosion was staged
‘All we heard was a ‘bombshell’: North East students react to package scare
Initial police reports indicated that a university employee suffered minor injuries in the incident on Tuesday evening, but in the days that followed, unnamed sources told multiple media outlets that federal authorities were seeking to whether the employee had misled the investigators and organized the event.
But even as questions continue to swirl about the incident, life on Northeastern’s campus has resumed as normal, according to school officials.
Renata Nyul, Northeastern’s vice president of communications, said in a statement that since Tuesday, the university has made “extensive resources” available “to students, faculty and staff in need.”
“The campus is fully operational and safe with no continued threat to our community,” she said. “The investigation into Tuesday night’s incident is being conducted by local, state and federal law enforcement. Information will be shared with the public based on the FBI’s determination.
On Wednesday, the university announced that classes, research and all other campus activities had resumed.
“Events such as the incident that occurred at our Boston campus [Tuesday] nighttime can create or worsen anxiety for many of us,” said David Madigan, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, and Kenneth Henderson, chancellor and senior vice president for learning, in a communicated.
The school said residence hall staff were available to speak with students and provide student support. Confidential counseling is also offered to students and staff through the university’s health and counseling services.
Students on campus said they felt confused and scared in the hours and days after the incident.
“I went at 8 a.m. as usual, and it was just weird walking in places that just 12 hours ago were literally surrounded,” said Northeastern sophomore Mitchell Goldberg. , at boston.com. “People were definitely on high alert.”
Authorities responded to 39 Leon St. – Holmes Hall – at around 7:18 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a package that had exploded. At the scene, police said they found a 45-year-old man, a North East staff member, with minor hand injuries related to the package explosion. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said they were being assisted in the ensuing investigation by the Joint Terrorism Task Force as well as representatives from the ATF and FBI.
An unnamed law enforcement official told The Associated Press that investigators have since identified inconsistencies in the employee’s statement and have become skeptical of his account since his injuries did not match injuries that are generally compatible with an explosion.
The North East employee denied having staged the incident during an interview with the boston globe.
“I didn’t stage this…No way, shape or form…they have to catch the guy who did this,” he told the newspaper.
Investigators have not given a press conference on the incident since Tuesday evening and no update on the investigation was available Friday morning.
Holmes Hall, where the reported explosion took place, is home to the university’s Immersive Media Labs, the school’s creative writing program and the women’s, gender and sexuality studies program.
It’s clear that Canelo Álvarez and Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin aren’t fans of each other.
And after 24 bruising rounds in the ring together, perhaps that’s no surprise.
But, after years of speculation, the two boxing greats will reignite their rivalry for the third and final time on Saturday in Las Vegas – with more at stake than just title belts.
When the pair touch gloves, their trilogy fight will take on a personal feel, with Álvarez telling CNN Sport’s Alex Thomas that it’s “different” from his other fights.
“I think it’s different because we don’t like each other,” he explained. “We have a history, so it’s a more exciting fight, for both, for the fans, for everyone.
“And I hate that kind of person, like Golovkin says a lot about you and then when you have that person in front of you they say, ‘Oh, I respect this, I respect that. I hate that. I’m just very excited to come back.
Álvarez and Golovkin’s rivalry has gripped the boxing world for nearly five years since their first fight, with ups and downs, thrills and spills along the way.
They first fought in 2017, with GGG’s WBC, WBA and IBO middleweight titles on the line; the fight ending in a controversial draw, with many saying the Kazakh fighter should have been declared the winner.
The disputed outcome of the fight resulted in a rematch being quickly announced, only for it to be called off after Álvarez tested positive for a banned substance. The Mexican fighter was banned for six months as a result.
Finally, just over a year after their first fight, the two fought in a rematch, which was also not without controversy. Although Álvarez was victorious by majority decision after 12 rounds, many again debated the accuracy of this result, once again claiming that Golovkin dispatched Álvarez.
And now, almost four years to the day since their second fight, the two will once again step into the ring.
Álvarez will put his undisputed super middleweight titles on the line, while for Golovkin he will fight at weight for the first time in his career.
Golovkin, 40, is coming off a middleweight unification victory over Japan’s Ryōta Murata, his first fight in over a year.
But for Álvarez, it’s another story.
In his previous fight in May, the 32-year-old was stunned by Russia’s Dmitry Bivol in their light heavyweight title clash, with all three judges scoring in Bivol’s favor – only the second loss of his career .
It was a weight increase for Álvarez, although he didn’t blame the increase for the unanimous decision loss, saying, “A lot happened in my training camp.”
However, the loss only made him more dangerous as he says he “learned a lot” from it. “I think I’m more dangerous than before because I’m hungry to come back,” Álvarez said.
“And I’m very competitive. Like I said before, when you’re looking for greatness, it’s going to be tough times. But that doesn’t mean I won’t accomplish what I want, my goals. So I can’t wait and I’m ready to come back.
While his trilogy fight with GGG is the latest in a long line of blockbuster fights for Álvarez, he says – as he prepares for his 62nd professional fight – he’s driven by more than titles and championships. .
“I still feel like the best fighter in the world since I started boxing. I feel the best because I’m the only fighter who doesn’t need to risk. I take risks because I want to be a great one, not just be a champion. There are a lot of champions out there. The difference between me and them is that I risk everything to be great.
The fight can be watched live on DAZN PPV on September 17.
BEIJING — China on Friday announced sanctions against the CEOs of U.S. defense contractors Raytheon and Boeing Defense over a major arms sale by the United States to its Taiwanese rival.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning did not say what the sanctions would be against Gregory Hayes, chairman and CEO of Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Ted Colbert, chairman and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security.
It was not immediately clear what impact they would have on executives or their companies, but these sanctions are often mostly symbolic in nature.
The United States last week announced a $1.09 billion arms sale to Taiwan, including $355 million for Boeing’s Harpoon missiles and $85 million for Raytheon’s Sidewinder missiles.
“We once again urge the U.S. government and relevant parties to … end arms sales to Taiwan and military contacts with Taiwan, and stop creating new factors that could lead to tensions across the Taiwan Strait,” Mao told a daily press briefing.
China claims Taiwan, a self-governing island of 23 million people off its east coast, as its territory and says it must eventually come under its control. Taiwan and China separated in 1949 in a civil war that brought the Communist Party to power in Beijing.
The United States does not officially recognize Taiwan as part of its one-China policy, but is the island’s main supplier of military equipment and is bound by its own laws to ensure Taiwan can defend itself. .
Mao also voiced China’s opposition to an upcoming trip to Taiwan by Czech lawmakers. A 14-member delegation is due to arrive on Sunday for a six-day visit, according to Taiwanese media.
“China is firmly opposed to any form of official contact between Taiwan and countries having diplomatic relations with China,” Mao said.
She called on Czech lawmakers “to refrain from sending the wrong signals to separatist Taiwan independence forces and to stop undermining (…) bilateral relations”.
In February, China announced sanctions against Raytheon and Lockheed Martin over a $100 million deal for maintenance of Taiwan’s missile defense systems by the two companies.
China has also protested against a bill that was approved by a US Senate committee this week that could significantly increase US military support for Taiwan.
Changes to Illinois’ COVID guidelines take effect Friday, a day after the governor announced them.
Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois today:
The administration of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced a change to the state’s COVID mitigation strategies on Thursday.
Among the new guidelines was an update to testing requirements for school and daycare workers. Unvaccinated employees in these settings will no longer be required to test themselves twice a week.
The change takes effect Friday, according to the governor’s office.
Learn more here.
As the symptoms of COVID have changed since the start of the pandemic, many are wondering what to expect next as the variant is expected to continue mutating into the fall and winter. What are the experts looking for?
As the pandemic enters its third winter, Chicago health experts noted on Tuesday that new variants can bring about changes in symptoms — in fact, they already have.
Learn more here.
A recent spike in childhood hospitalizations for respiratory illnesses in the Chicago area has caught the attention of health experts, with colder weather likely to make respiratory illnesses even more prevalent.
As COVID-19 remains a health concern, other common respiratory viruses that often show up in cold symptoms are causing a flare-up that occurs much earlier than a typical peak of illnesses occurs each year that coincides with colder weather.
Learn more here.
With the arrival of the long-awaited COVID-19 booster shots intended to target the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, many may be curious about its possible side effects.
Well, the new boosters may not be as different from what previous versions of vaccines entailed in terms of side effects.
Learn more here.
Fall and winter are typically when respiratory illnesses spike, but a recent spike in childhood hospitalizations in the Chicago area has some health officials concerned.
Fall and winter are typically when respiratory illnesses spike, but a recent spike in childhood hospitalizations in the Chicago area has some health officials concerned.
“Right now we’re seeing a lot of RSV, we’re seeing other respiratory viruses, you know, a lot of children are currently largely hospitalized with certain respiratory viruses – more traditional viruses,” the commissioner of the department of health said. Chicago Public Health, Dr. Allison Arwady said during a Facebook Live on Tuesday.
Health experts across the region are reporting an increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses among children. And some say the COVID pandemic could impact that surge.
Learn more here.
As the incubation period for COVID changes, what does this mean for isolation time and how long are you infectious?
During a Facebook Live last month, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that recent studies have shown the incubation period for COVID has dropped to three days with variants recent.
Learn more here.
COVID’s incubation period has changed with the extra-contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, Chicago’s top doctor says, but what does that mean for how long you’re contagious? ?
During a Facebook Live last month, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that recent studies have shown the incubation period for COVID has dropped to three days with variants recent.
Learn more here.
For those considering getting the COVID shot, will they have to get the same vaccine as their primary series or can they mix and match?
The answer depends.
Learn more here.
New COVID vaccines designed to specifically target the omicron variant and its highly contagious subvariants raise many questions, including some of those wondering if they can still get the updated booster even if they already had a vaccine. reminder?
The answer is yes, provided your last booster dose was at least two months ago.
Learn more here.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The nation’s second-driest state, Utah, doesn’t supply much water to the Colorado River as it flows from the headwaters of the Rocky Mountains through Canyonlands National Park to the lake. Powell.
Utah has a unique position in the middle of the river basin, geographically and politically, and it wields less influence than thirstier, more populous states like Colorado, California, and Arizona.
Its sprawling urban centers along the Wasatch Front, home to 80% of the state’s population, lie outside the Colorado River Basin and rely less on the river than cities like Phoenix or Las Vegas. Only 27% of the water used in Utah comes from the Colorado River, with the majority of the state’s water supply coming from other rivers that feed into the Great Salt Lake.
Under a 1948 agreement, Utah is entitled to 23% of the water used by the four states in the upper Colorado River basin – receiving less water than Colorado but more than Wyoming or New -Mexico – and it typically uses about 1 million acre-feet of Colorado water each year.
For decades, Utah has sought to develop diversions of the river by pursuing projects like the controversial Lake Powell Pipeline, which would transport 86,000 acre-feet of water from the reservoir to St. George and surrounding areas. But the state’s use has remained relatively stable since 1994 despite its rapidly growing population.
However, twenty-two years of drought in the basin prompted the Bureau of Reclamation to exert more pressure on Utah and the other six Colorado River states to reduce their use and abandon development plans, and States are preparing to renegotiate water use guidelines. which expire in 2026.
Utah’s designated representative in the talks, Utah’s Colorado River Commissioner Gene Shawcroft, said the drought has made planning difficult.
“It’s hard to forecast four or five years if you can’t see past next spring,” Shawcroft said. “Part of our challenge from the start has been to really focus on the renegotiations when faced with such a critical day-to-day situation.”
Shawcroft said Utah is committed to planning for 2026 while participating in more immediate water negotiations, such as the Bureau of Reclamation’s call on basin water users to reduce their use until to 30% next year to stabilize rapid depletion levels in Lakes Powell and Hydromel.
Utah is aggressively pursuing conservation measures through an extensive series of state laws passed this year, Shawcroft added, including a law that allows farmers to opt out of irrigation without losing their water rights. ‘water. But he said restoring the system to balance will likely require the biggest reductions to come from the largest water users in downstream states.
Jack Schmidt, director of the Center for Colorado River Studies at Utah State University, said that since 2001 agriculture has used more than two-thirds of the water in Utah’s Colorado River. Another 15% is pumped out of the basin, mainly to feed the Wasatch Front.
More than 300,000 acres of land in the state is irrigated with water from the Colorado River, primarily to grow forage crops to feed livestock like alfalfa.
“Given the fact that 70 percent of the Colorado River’s total water is used by (agriculture),” Schmidt said, “it’s hard to imagine that agriculture won’t suffer the most significant cuts. “
But reductions in water use don’t have to hurt farmers’ bank accounts. “Farming could very well be fairly compensated for setting aside their fields,” he said.
Environmental groups like the Utah Rivers Council have pointed to Utah’s residential water usage – the highest in the basin, per capita – and low water rates as evidence that greater conservation in this area is possible and necessary.
The potential decommissioning of coal-fired power plants in Utah over the next decade, which use 6% of the Colorado River’s water, could also free up some of the supply for conservation or other uses.
Another consideration is tribal water rights in Utah, which must be satisfied by the state’s share of Colorado River water.
A court decree recognized the Ute Indian tribe’s right to 144,000 acre-feet of water, but the tribe can receive significantly more water if it settles its water rights claims with the state and government federal.
The Utah portion of the Navajo Nation settled its water rights in May and has a recognized right to 81,500 acre-feet.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said his administration’s priority is to supply the thousands of Navajo homes in Utah that still lack running water, but he said the tribe may consider renting the rest of its water to other users.
“If we’re going to sit on paper water, as they say,” Nez said, “and we’re not able to use it, we might as well rent it to those who need it.”
All of these factors will likely have a role to play as basin states renegotiate guidelines ahead of 2026.
Utah’s goals in future discussions, according to Shawcroft, will be to push for greater adaptability while ensuring that states share water surpluses or reductions equitably as availability changes.
“I think we have to be resilient across a wide range of flows,” he said, “whether lower…or higher.”
