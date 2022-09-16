Blockchain
CoinW Exchange Is Now Recruiting Global Partners To Expand Global Crypto Market
There is an old saying In the wave of the Internet “The one owns users owns the world”， which is also true for the blockchain area. Only these adhere to the service concept of “user first” can go further down the road.
Any company wanted to have long-term development will need a firm belief as the core. As the world’s leading crypto trading platform, CoinW believes in the value of Bitcoin and blockchain and dedicates itself to the technology revolution of blockchain. CoinW exchange has grown into the world’s leading comprehensive crypto asset trading platform.
To develop the global market and serve our clients better, CoinW Global Partnership program is now officially launched https://www.coinw.com/ceo/. We hope to attract more high-valued investors, professional institutions, and individuals into our platform, leveraging our complete business ecology, multiple commercial strategies, and high rates of rebates.
According to the head of CoinW Global Partner program, CoinW Global partner plan welcomes blockchain enthusiasts, community owners, and influencers from global wide, as long as you have project resources and a certain influence in the local industry, CoinW Exchange will sincerely look forward to the cooperation.
Today’s world is a world of global information interconnection. Blockchain new finance has constructed a framework of globally distributed collaboration. The development of enterprise cannot be separated from the expansion of the global market. With years of global layout, CoinW has more than 8 million real registered users from 120 Countries, with a daily peak trading volume of $20 billion.
It is worth noting that the depth and liquidity of the perpetual contract product on CoinW Exchange ranks first in the whole network, which benefits from its product innovation. Over the years, our trading futures have steadily increased, and more comprehensive functions for futures derivatives trading has been added, with faster performance, stricter risk control, and richer trading varieties.
According to relevant data, the global cryptocurrency users have reached 221 million as of June 2021, and more people in more countries and regions around the world choose to embrace crypto assets and blockchain technology.
The innovation of technology and finance endowed by blockchain technology enables more marginal cities and regions to have the opportunity of catching up or even overtaking.
Opportunities are always rare in each era and blockchain will be the biggest opportunity for young people in this era.CoinW invites you to become a global partner of CoinW and share the development dividend of the era.
The benefits offered by CoinW Global Partnership include:
1. High Rebate，up to 80% ;
2. EnjoyVIP Benefits:
3. Most productive teams, will have the chance to discuss the most cutting edge projects with KOLs and CoinW Research members and obtain primary information.
4. Customized “CoinW Global Partnership “Medal and “CoinW Global Partnership Gift Box”.
5. Will have the opportunity to participate in a closed-door meeting with CoinW’s founders and participate in major decisions.
6. Experience CoinW’s new products for the first time.
FrontFanz- the Polygon subscription platform announces a new event
Winning something, no matter what, is always nice, isn’t it? It can be the smallest thing, and it would still make us excited and happy. Well, what if you had a chance to participate in a special competition and end up winning a spectacular, once-in-a-lifetime prize?
Because that’s exactly what you’ll get if you join the Glamour Party Event on FrontFanz! You’ll find everything you need to know in this article, so keep on reading.
Competition – All You Need to Know
FrontFanz is a revolutionary Web3 platform that puts both content creators and fans first. Communication between them and with them is something this platform wants to nurture and grow. To further this goal, FrontFanz announces a competition which will not only bring together its fanbase but also shower them with an amazing prize.
The competition will run for a period of time, from the 14th of September and end on the 5th of October. All winners will be announced early October. The winners of this competition will get an exclusive opportunity to participate in a Glamour Party in London UK, where they will get to dress up, meet some of the FrontFanz creators and enjoy free drinks and snacks. Don’t waste your time and let’s glam up together!
How to participate
The process of entering is rather simple, you only have to follow these few steps:
Step 1: Go to the official FrontFanz event platform.
Step 2: Buy a raffle ticket OR a direct event ticket.
The Event Ticket – there will be 80 tickets available to buy and it will allow participants to gain access to the FrontFanz Glamour Party. In order to be eligible to buy the Event Ticket directly, the participant must have 100000 $FANZ tokens locked up. The locked up tokens will be able to be claimed back after the event has finished.
The Raffle Ticket- there is an unlimited amount of Raffle Tickets available and it will allow participants to be entered into a prize draw for Event Tickets, where 60 winners will be announced. In order to be able to buy the Raffle Entry for Event Ticket, the participant must have 1000 $FANZ tokens locked up. The locked up tokens will be able to be claimed back after the event has finished.
Why Should You Be Interested in FrontFanz?
As it was briefly mentioned before, FrontFanz is a Web3 content subscription platform that allows people to create, share and profit from their work. Coming out of stealth mode, FrontFanz has quickly established itself as a fair, transparent, and fan-focused Web3 platform without any kind of censorship, chargebacks or de-platforming. In other words, bringing a new meaning to the words “the sky’s the limit.”
Some of the most noteworthy features of this platform include live streaming, subscription-based content, digital collectables, private messaging as well as NFTs. FrontFanz aims to create a safe environment for all creators to come together and share their work without scrutiny and with complete inclusiveness. And that’s not all – this platform realizes just how important a fanbase is in supporting creators, which is why the very concept of FrontFanz evolved around both the content creator and their fans.
Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.
The World’s Flagship Blockchain Event is Around the Corner
Excitement for the World’s Most Global Blockchain & Crypto Conference is at its peak as Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit date is approaching. Blockchain Economy Events are attended by famous TV&Film Stars, Pop-Stars, Ministries and industry leaders such as Blockchain.com, MicroStrategy, KuCoin, Crypto.com, BITMAIN, Ledger, Kraken, Gate.io, BitMex, OKX and many more since its very first 2019 edition.
Summit’s upcoming 5-th edition will be proudly hosted in Dubai, the largest crypto hub of the World. The event is set to be held on October 4-5, 2022 in the prestigious Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre. According to the announcement that was made on this highly anticipated conference’s Twitter account, attendees from 63+ countries are already headed to Dubai for the Most Global Blockchain Conference of the World.
The Event provides unparalleled networking opportunities to its participants, as it is gathering in not only crypto companies, but government officials, institutional investors, and also industry giants such as Microsoft, Meta, Deloitte, AWS (Amazon Web Services) and many more. While part of the attendees will have a chance to listen to the mind-blowing panel discussions and keynote sessions about Bitcoin adoption, professional trading techniques, investment strategies, building on web 3.0, De-Fi, Metaverse, NFTs, usage and implementation of Blockchain technology in various industries and many other key topics on the Main Conference Stage, others can visit the participating companies’ booths, experience the various entertainment activities, explore the NFT Art Gallery and build new partnerships in extensive networking areas.
Influential names such as:
- Vas Modinos – Solution Lead at Microsoft
- Sumit Gosh – Founder and CEO of Chingari (Chingari is leading web 3.0 powered social app with more than 107mln downloads)
- Alena Afanaseva – Co-Founder and CEO of BeInCrypto
- Ivan Liljeqvist, a.k.a. Ivan on Tech – Founder of Moralis, Entrepreneur and Software Developer
- Adrian Zduńczyk, a.k.a. Crypto Birb – Chartered Market Technician, Founder of The Birb Nest
- Matthew Graham – CEO of Sino Global Capital
- Mohamed Issa – Regional Manager at Chainalysis
are among the speakers of the conference. The conference will be hosted by Ramia Farrage, Senior Producer and Presenter from Forbes.
As Uphold’s Chief Platform Officer and award-winning compliance officer with over 18 years of experience Oonagh Van den Berg says “Blockchain Economy Events bring crypto conferences to the next level”. And this time, Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit participants will have a chance to meet Famous Titan the Robot and experience performances by this combination of man, ingenious animatronics, engineering and advanced electronics. Giant 8ft Titan Robot is the semi-finalist on “Britain’s Got a Talent 2022”, and will come alive to Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit for breathtaking spectacular shows.
Blockchain Economy Summit’s doors are open to all major players in fintech industry and new startups to discover the opportunities provided by the sanction-free “paradise” Dubai to reshape the financial future coming together under one roof.
“Dubai has a great potential in terms of regulating crypto platforms, crypto assets and its usage. This is precisely why we want to attract global players and new startups to Dubai.” says Event’s Project Manager Servi Aman.
The expected attendance for the 5-th edition of Blockchain Economy Summit is 3,000 from more than 60 countries.
Event info:
- Name: Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit
- Date: October 4-5, 2022
- Venue: Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Dubai, UAE
- Official Event Hashtag: #BEDubai2022
Ethereum Funding Rates Hit The Low Amid The Shift From PoW
The Ethereum upgrade has shifted the network from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). The Ethereum mainnet and the Beacon Chain will finally merge as a single blockchain through the transition.
According to the estimations of EtherNodes, the Ethereum transition will occur if there are no underlying technical challenges. Before now, the team of developers confirmed the checklist for the Merge before releasing it.
There have been several sentiments and reactions concerning the Merge lately. This significantly impacted ETH and all its derivatives in the crypto market. Some participants are accumulating more expecting a sudden spike in price. But some are even disposing of what they have due to fear of volatility.
Sentiments On Merge Affects ETH Funding Rates
Currently, expectations and more attention are glued to the Ethereum blockchain. But based on the state of the miners, there could be variation in the transition estimated time. From the look of things, the ETH futures traders seem to be calculating their moves.
The data from CryptoQuant revealed that Ethereum funding rates had hit a new all-time low. This recent point marks the lowest for the Ether derivatives.
ETH funding rate is a metric that provides forced convergence of prices between the contract and the underlying asset. It indicates the payment that comes from long to short or short to long traders. The difference between an asset’s spot and the perpetual futures contract prices provides the funding rate.
Negative Value For Ethereum Funding Rates And Implication
CryptoQuant data give a negative value for the Ethereum funding rates. This means that the dominant force in the order book goes to short traders. Hence, will be paying long traders accordingly.
Futures traders place high importance on funding rates. This is because these rates are like spontaneous catalysts that could alter their trading stance positively or negatively. As a result, they will make huge profits or suffer massive losses.
Usually, traders that pay high funding while using high leverage will likely have losses. However, such a flip is possible to occur even when the market is not under a severe bearish influence. So, they may resort to hedging as protection.
The negative value of the ETH funding rates implies that futures traders are currently hedging their spot exposure. A considerable explanation for such results points to the Merge. Hence, the traders could exercise more caution due to potential volatility that could erupt after the transition.
Featured image from CNN, chart from TradingView.com
Metabloqs, First Real-World Inspired Swiss Metaverse
- Metabloqs, the first Swiss metaverse, with real places, real people, and provides real ownership.
- Metaverse soft launch opens up for an initial 5K beta users in MetaWeek, Dubai.
Metabloqs is the first Swiss decentralized metaverse with a unique algorithm to bring authentic connections to the virtual world. CEO and Co-founder of Metabloqs, Megha Shrestha, has soft-launched the metaverse at the MetaWeek in Dubai. Metabloqs will use this soft launch period to gain feedback and optimize the user experience.
Metaweek is a conference with thousands of metaverse enthusiasts all over the world from the 11th to the 14th of September. The launch opens up for an initial 5K beta users and it is expected to be fully functioning by later this year.
Megha Shrestha, CEO of Metabloqs stated:
“Our pioneer users will play a key role in providing the insights and feedback necessary to achieve this.”
During the MetaWeek, the Metabloqs team welcomed the event attendees to have a glimpse of how unique their metaverse is. People explored the virtual “Meta-streets” of their first metaverse city, MetaParis.
Metabloqs’ Trust-Based & Sustainability Approach
Metabloqs positions to become the trusted and sustainable metaverse of choice for business, finance, education, and entertainment.
Dr. Marc-André Schauwecker, Chairman of Metabloqs, stated:
“As the first Swiss-based metaverse, Metabloqs takes advantage of a clear regulatory structure for digital assets, combined with the country’s international prestige as a global leader in business innovation.”
Apart from providing an exceptional metaverse experience, the project incorporates defined blockchain legislation and complies with all regulations – this brings trust to the partners and users and therefore Metabloqs is one of the few Blockchain startups with a Swiss bank account.
The Metabloqs platform will portray renowned real-world cities with famous places and monuments. Beginning with one of the most iconic cities of all, Paris. The virtual replica of the capital of France starts with the 7th arrondissement, home to the Eiffel Tower. Soon, the entire city will be visible on the metaverse. Furthermore, as the platform develops, the list of Meta cities will increase with prominent locations around the world.
Experts Predict Ethereum Will Plunge Further In Price
The Ethereum merge is among the most significant events since its blockchain and the industry emerged. The event will move the blockchain from Proof-of-work (POW) to proof-of-stake (POS). While everyone is waiting for the positive impacts of Merge.
The effect of the transition is already resounding in the crypto market. The market saw a major decrease in Ethereum prices in the last 48 hours. Moreover, Crypto market analysis experts fear that there may be a further drop in Ethereum price after the merge.
While everyone expects good results, there is yet a possibility that a hard fork may occur. If this happens, it will affect crypto prices negatively.
Merge Hype May Be A Buy Rumour, Sell News Scenario
Ether has already performed better than BTC in the past weeks, courtesy of the merge hype. However, some experts fear the merge hype might have a ‘buy the rumor and sell the news outcome.
The buy the rumor and sell the news event happens in the capital markets. It is when high expectations of Merge events or economic reports cause a hike in asset prices. The hiked prices fall again after the event passes.
Popular Cryptocurrency trader and influencer Lark Davis expressed his thought about the hype. In his tweet, he said the merge is a fundamentally bullish event. Davis outlined the features expected of the coming Ethereum POS. However, he also stated that they wouldn’t bring a significant impact immediately.
Following Davis’ analysis, the impact of an increase in energy efficiency, emissions, and all the features will only reflect in the long run. Therefore, he thinks the Ethereum merge has the ‘sell the news effect.
Another major crypto influencer, Quinten Francios, commented on the merge hype. According to Francios, the post-merge Ethereum price will drop as opposed to the Bitcoin price.
Therefore, it implies that Bitcoin price will rise while Ethereum price will fall post-merge. He added that the Ethereum price would recover strongly after some time.
Ethereum Merge Won’t Solve Other Fundamental Problems
Experts have explained the reason Ethereum merge results will not take effect quickly. The transition will change the consensus mechanism of the blockchain to POS but won’t solve some other fundamental problems. For example, it won’t address the issue of low gas fees or expand the network’s capacity.
It won’t also improve the transaction speed. A smoothly executed upgrade won’t address the problem of high transaction fees.
The CEO of Aloe, Haward Wu, expressed his concerns on LinkedIn regarding the high gas fees in Layer-2s. He said they would only be scalable if enabled by Ethereum’s throughput.
But Buterin’s Four-phased theory may address these issues. His data sharding, execution, and scaling solutions solve all the problems.
