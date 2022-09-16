Controversial investor Shervin Pishevar resurfaces as Yeezy’s ‘VP’ • TechCrunch

News
Controversial investor Shervin Pishevar resurfaces as Yeezy's 'VP'
Shervin Pishevar, an investor who left Silicon Valley for Miami after being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in 2017, has resurfaced in a role that will seem familiar to anyone who has followed his career. According to a new report, Pishevar is now “vice president” of Yeezy, the consumer brand controlled by Kanye West, which legally changed its name to Ye last year.
In a Fox Business Today article about Ye’s decision to end his relationship with The Gap (he ended their partnership early and plans to launch his own retail stores), Pishevar was cited as a leader speaking on behalf of Ye, saying, “There is only one You. . . His fingerprints are everywhere in our modern lives, our culture, our clothes, our devices, our music. His influence changed the very design of our modern lives, and only one other person I can think of had this ability, and that was Steve Jobs.
While there’s no doubt that Ye is the ultimate influencer, Pishevar has never been short on the often grandiose language, as longtime industry watchers know.
He is also known for hitching his cart to powerful players and for using his own power, sometimes in unsettling ways.
A serial entrepreneur who sold a mobile social game company in 2011 for an undisclosed sum, Pishevar joined Menlo Ventures later that year, winning the company over to run Uber’s Series B. With Uber’s rise to stardom, Pishevar – a self-promoter who said he invested $4 million of his own money in the company – has become something of a de facto spokesperson for the company. , regularly tweeting about her relationship with then-CEO Travis Kalanick. (he keep on going at do this) and, less than three years later, using his rapidly growing wealth to co-found his own venture capital firm, Sherpa Capital.
Things were going very well for Pishevar – he was attracting more and more stories about himself in the media – until one of his projects, Hyperloop One, backfired in a big way. , with a lawsuit filed by its co-founder in the company accusing Pishevar of nepotism and worse. (One of the co-founder’s most salacious claims was that Pishevar’s brother, hired as the company’s well-paid general counsel, threatened the co-founder by leaving a noose in his chair.)
Soon after, those assault charges came with a rape allegation in London. Pishevar was never charged with a crime; Meanwhile, none of the five women who spoke with Bloomberg in 2017 about Pishevar, saying he was using his increasingly powerful position in the tech world to pursue unwanted romantic relationships and sexual encounters, spoke would publicly identify for fear of repercussions.
Their fear was apparently not unfounded. Pishevar is known to be contentious. He can also be intimidating, as this editor experienced before a stage event with him in 2016. (While Pishevar was charming before the sit-down, once backstage, Pishevar and several of his associates m circled as he warned in no uncertain terms that he would walk away from the live interview if I asked him certain questions about his business dealings.)
Either way, Pishevar left California after that, and he seems to have successfully reinvented himself in Miami, living lavishly, finding a new audience for his stories, and investing in startups, not all of which worked out. .
More blatantly, Pishevar lists Bolt Mobility on its LinkedIn page. But the startup, co-founded by famed Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, ran out of money this summer and dumped hundreds of unusable electric scooters and bikes in at least eight US cities.
Attaching himself to Ye – a hulking, combative figure who, like Kalanick, does things his own way – kind of completes the picture. See now how long it lasts.
Objections to black 'little mermaid' show 'racism is real'
Lisa France, CNN’s digital entertainment editor, told “New Day” on Thursday that those who object to black actress Halle Bailey playing Ariel in Disney’s upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid have shown that “Racism is real”.
Co-presenter Brianna Keilar said: “That’s the thing, and that’s kind of, I think, one of the ugly parts of it, however, is that it’s not totally well received. Now I don’t understand, Lisa. Why? ‘Cause we see, I mean, “The Little Mermaid” isn’t real, is it? The “Star Wars” characters, they’re not real. Hobbits. They are not real. Why do people you know why? I mean, I know why, but there are people who are so upset with these totals… It’s not like they’re changing some kind of historical figure, so I don’t even get it.
France said: “Well, you know what is real, racism is real, unfortunately. And people are so offended. I mean, and those who say we’re always trying to do things about race, people do things about race when they’re online, and they’re trying to debate that, ‘Oh, she couldn’t have darker skin because she’s a mermaid and she’s underwater, and the sun couldn’t reach her. It’s about race. So, you know, say, oh, we “Let’s not talk about race. We just don’t want to see this done again. There was no reason for it. I just wish people would keep the same energy for racism as when they’re called upon to talk about racism.” It would be, I want to be part of this world, actually.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Mahindra Xuv400 Ev will now hit the road in January 2023: Pawan Goenka
Pawan Goenka, former CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) believes that three-wheelers and two-wheelers will be largely electric by 2030, but when it comes to four-wheel passenger (PV) vehicles and commercial vehicles (CV), penetration will take longer.
Goenka does not expect to see more than 25% penetration in the PV and CV segments by 2030.
“Three-wheelers probably before 2030 and two-wheelers around that time. I don’t think anyone has any doubts about that, almost everyone will agree,” he said.
However, in PV, the ramp-up has only just begun. “Right now, we don’t have too many products. So I expect to see a much faster ramp-up,” Goenka said.
Mass grave discovered near repossessed city
By VASILISA STEPANENKO
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities have uncovered a mass burial site near a recaptured northeastern town previously occupied by Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced late Thursday.
The tomb was discovered near Izium in the Kharkiv region.
“The necessary steps have already begun there. More information – clear and verifiable information – should be available tomorrow,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly televised address.
Associated Press reporters saw the site Thursday in a forest outside of Izium. Amidst the trees were hundreds of graves with simple wooden crosses, most marked only with numbers. A larger grave bore a marker indicating that it contained the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers.
Investigators equipped with metal detectors scanned the site for hidden explosives.
Oleg Kotenko, an official with Ukraine’s ministry responsible for reintegrating occupied territories, said videos posted by Russian soldiers on social media indicated there were likely more than 17 bodies in the grave.
“We haven’t counted them yet, but I think there are more than 25 or even 30,” he said.
A resident of Izium, Sergei Gorodko, said that among the hundreds buried in individual graves, dozens of adults and children were killed in a Russian airstrike on an apartment building.
He said he pulled some of them out of the rubble “with my own hands”.
Zelenskyy cited the names of other Ukrainian towns where authorities said retreating Russian troops left behind mass graves of civilians and evidence of possible war crimes.
“Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, Izium. … Russia leaves death everywhere. And he must be held accountable for it. The world must make Russia take real responsibility in this war,” he said in his speech.
Sergei Bolvinov, senior Ukrainian police investigator in the eastern region of Kharkiv, told British television channel Sky News that a grave containing more than 440 bodies had been discovered near Izium after forces arrived from Kyiv. . He described the tomb as “one of the greatest burials”. sites in any liberated city.
Some of the people buried in the pit were shot. Others died from artillery fire, mines or airstrikes. Many bodies have yet to be identified, Bolvinov said.
Russian forces left Izium and other parts of the Kharkiv region last week amid a stunning Ukrainian counteroffensive. On Wednesday, Zelenskyy made a rare trip outside the capital to watch the raising of the national flag at Izium’s town hall.
Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Enin said late Thursday that other evidence found after Kyiv’s sweeping advance into the Kharkiv region included several “torture chambers” where Ukrainian citizens and foreigners were being held. “in totally inhumane conditions”.
“We have already encountered the exhumation of individual bodies, not only with traces of violent death, but also of torture – cut off ears, etc. This is only the beginning,” Enin said in an interview with Ukrainian radio. NV.
He claimed that among those detained at one of the sites were students from an unspecified Asian country who were captured at a Russian checkpoint as they tried to leave for Ukrainian-held territory.
Enin did not specify where the students were being held, although he named the small towns of Balakliya and Volchansk as two places where torture chambers were found. His account could not be independently verified.
“All these traces of war crimes are now carefully documented by us. And we know from Bucha’s experience that the worst crimes can only be revealed over time,” Enin said, referring to a suburb of Kyiv where the bodies of hundreds of civilians were discovered after the withdrawal of the army. Russian army in the region in march.
Earlier on Thursday, Zelenskyy said that during the five months the Russians occupied the region, they “have only destroyed, only deprived, only taken away”.
“They left devastated villages behind; in some of them there is not a single house intact. The occupiers have turned schools into dumps and churches – shattered, literally turned into toilets.
In other developments Thursday, Zelenskyy worked to add political momentum to Ukraine’s recent military gains, while missile strikes that caused flooding near his hometown demonstrated Moscow’s determination to reclaim the battlefield advantage.
A week after the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Zelenskyy met with European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen on her third wartime visit to Kyiv. Von der Leyen publicly expressed the wholehearted support of the 27-nation bloc and wore an outfit in Ukraine’s national colors.
“It is absolutely vital and necessary to support Ukraine with the military equipment it needs to defend itself. And they have proven that they are capable of doing it, if they are well equipped,” she said.
Air raid sirens sounded twice in Kyiv during von der Leyen’s meeting with Zelenskyy, a reminder that Russia has long-range weapons that can reach anywhere in Ukraine, even though the capital has been spared from attacks in recent weeks.
Ukrainian officials said late Wednesday that Russian missiles hit a roadblock near Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy’s birthplace and central Ukraine’s largest city. The strikes flooded more than 100 homes.
Russian military bloggers said the attack was aimed at flooding downstream areas where Ukrainian forces have been making inroads as part of their counteroffensive.
The local government leader reported another attack on the dam on Thursday and said emergency crews were working to prevent more water from escaping.
The first attack so close to its roots angered Zelenskyy, who said the strikes had no military value.
“In fact, hitting hundreds of thousands of ordinary civilians is another reason Russia will lose,” he said.
Hanna Arhirova in Kyiv and Joanna Koslowska in London contributed reporting.
Follow AP war coverage at
News
Victorian Woman Tries To Complain About Unsecured Fridge In Trailer, But Cops Respond Instead
A woman who posted a photo of a driver with a trailer asking “what’s wrong with this photo?” unexpected reaction from the cops
- Woman who tried to taunt a driver was abused herself
- A Victorian woman posted a photo of a trailer with its door open on Facebook
- Facebook users commented that she could have helped but instead took a photo
A woman who taunted a driver for opening her trailer door has unexpectedly found herself in the line of fire.
The lady posted a photo of the trailer to a Facebook group that calls out “shitty drivers and parkers” in the Melbourne area.
The photo was captioned: ‘Let’s play a game… what’s wrong with this photo?’
It shows a black SUV towing a trailer containing a large refrigerator with the trailer door unlocked and wide open as the car is stopped at a traffic light.
A woman who mocked a driver in a Facebook post captioned, “Let’s play a game…what’s wrong with this photo?” unexpectedly found herself in the line of fire herself
Some users raised concerns that the fridge was not well secured and could fall over, while others took aim at the woman for not warning the driver.
“You didn’t intervene to tell them the gate was open?” one user commented.
“You and your passenger are what’s wrong with this photo,” another said.
“Plenty of room to stop next to them and let them know but chose to stand back, take a photo, edit it and post it on social media.”
A third person wrote: ‘What’s wrong is people just taking pictures and posting them on social media and just walking past without having the courtesy to let them know something is wrong , then later on the road, something happens and causes an accident’.
Others said the woman could have at least honked her horn out of courtesy to warn the driver.
The unexpected backlash prompted the woman to delete the Facebook post shortly after posting it.
In Victoria, the law says a driver caught with an unsecured load can be fined (stock image)
In Victoria, the law states that a driver caught with an unsecured load can be fined.
A “minor risk violation” that does not involve danger to a person, or the risk of damage to property or the environment, can result in a fine of up to $330.
A “substantial risk violation,” which is defined as posing a danger to people, property or the environment, can cost drivers $645.
A “serious risk offence”, which is defined as causing harm to persons, or damage to property or the environment, can land the driver in court.
News
'I want to keep going': Inspired by students, speech therapist continues to teach after ALS diagnosis
ACTON — Together at their dining room table, Belinda Paul sees her team. There is so much love in this Acton home, and laughter; A family to lean on literally.
“Last Tuesday, that’s when they said it was ALS,” Belinda said.
The progressive neurodegenerative disease steals the ability to move, breathe and speak. It is this gift of speaking that Belinda has given to so many people. She has been a speech-language pathologist for 20 years and now works with students with special needs at Daley Middle School in Lowell.
“When I got out of my car the next morning, a co-worker came over, gave me a big hug. He said, ‘I love you.’ From that moment on, it’s been amazing. The team of people I work with. They’re just amazing,” she said.
Belinda’s colleagues have created an online fundraiser – hoping to raise thousands of dollars for future care and alterations to her home. She calls them incredible – but Belinda shows them the way, with her incredible courage.
“I know it’s going to get worse. Right now I know these are really happy times. Every day I just have to be grateful that I can still walk, swallow, eat. I can breathe. I’m really trying to take that one day at a time,” she explained.
Belinda says deeply that the diagnosis allows her to better understand her students with disabilities. The ALS meds make her tired, but they’re meds for her mind.
“That’s why I want to continue,” Belinda said. “For them and the children.”
As Belinda deals with this devastating diagnosis with her husband and three teenage children, she is also seeking advocacy opportunities to raise awareness of the disease. The “Support for Belinda Paul” fundraiser is available online. You can also visit www.als.org to learn more about research, treatments and the race to find a cure.
Mortgage rates top 6% for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis
Mortgage rates rose above 6% this week, their highest level since 2008, giving a jolt to homebuyers who last year were paying less than half.
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.02% this week, from 5.89% last week and 2.86% a year ago, according to a survey of lenders released Thursday by the mortgage giant. Freddie Mac. The last time rates were this high was at the height of the financial crisis nearly 14 years ago, when the United States was in the midst of a recession.
