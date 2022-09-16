News
Could Utah’s tank improve Heat’s weaponry? – Denver Post
Q: Danny Ainge always seems to sell. Should the Heat buy? – True.
A: I’ve already mentioned how intriguing Bojan Bogdanović could be, but certainly Malik Beasley (who at one point spent time with Heat’s G League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce) and Jarred Vanderbilt could also have value. But with Danny Ainge still looking for first-round picks, I’m not sure that’s the way you want to spend them, instead of aggregating them for something bigger, like the Cavaliers did for Donovan Mitchell.
Q: Ira, Mike McDaniel and Mario Cristobal have shown how new blood can energize a team. Does this send a message to the Heat? – If we.
A: While I compared the speed of the Dolphins team yesterday to what the Heat might try to emulate in pace this season, I’m also not sure we should go too far in football comparisons. . As encouraging as the Dolphins and Hurricanes’ season starts were, neither team was able to match the enduring success of the Heat and Erik Spoelstra. And to Spoelstra’s credit, he constantly reinvented his approach based on both his own roster and outside competition. After all these years, the Spoelstra route has turned out to be many routes.
Q: Can the Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and the rest of their young players mature fast enough before Jimmy Butler gets too old to win a title? – David.
A: Haven’t they already? If not for the thumb injury, Bam Adebayo could have become an All-Star again. And Tyler Herro is the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Plus, you should be heartened by Gabe Vincent’s youthful contributions. It’s more about having a depth of contributing talent, an element that was missing at the critical moment last season, with Herro and Kyle Lowry sick, and with Duncan Robinson unable to step onto the court.
NFL Week 2 Bettors Guide: Not buying these Giants despite Week 1 stunner
THE 10 BEST GAMES TO BET
JETS at BROWNS
1 p.m., Browns by 5 ½, 40
HANK’S HONEYS: The Jets simply lost to a far-better Ravens team while showing a few vestiges of improvement. So the opening line is somewhat eye-opening, considering that the Browns are no powerhouse. Now that it’s moved down, we’re not going to bite. We agree with Robert Saleh. These aren’t the same old Jets — but they are until their starting QB returns. The scary matchup has the statuesque Joe Flacco facing a Myles Garrett-led pass rush behind a flimsy O-line and the turnovers that might ensue. Jacoby Brissett isn’t going to light things up but he’s a capable game manager who can keep the offense moving.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Browns and the under.
PANTHERS at GIANTS
1 p.m., Giants by 2 ½, 43 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Heck of a debut for Brian Daboll last week but we are not buying into the Giants as a sudden contender. The Titans had plenty to do with that outcome. In fact, the Panthers probably played better in their loss than the Giants did in their win. Look for the Panthers to stack the box against the rejuvenated Saquon Barkley and force Daniel Jones to beat them. We’d also look for Christian McCaffrey to be a lot more involved than he was last week. At best these teams are even so we’re taking the points.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Panthers and the under.
COLTS at JAGUARS
1 p.m., Colts by 4 ½, 45
HANK’S HONEYS: Let this sink in: The Colts haven’t won in Jacksonville since 2014, with the Jags 12-1-1 ATS against Indy since 2015. That includes last season when they blew a playoff berth in the final game of the season. That game’s goat (lower case), Carson Wentz, has been replaced by Matt Ryan, who had a nice day yardage-wise against the Texans but still looked so-so. The Jaguars blew an opening-day cover in Landover but they are no pushovers this year and we feel the teams are more evenly matched than most people think. That improvement should show up here. Heat, humidity and the potential for storms should also favor the underdog.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jaguars and the under.
BENGALS at COWBOYS
4:25 p.m., Bengals by 7 ½, 41 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Things couldn’t be worse for the Cowboys. They’ll be without Dak Prescott (we know how that’s gone for them in seasons past) and they will be facing the defending AFC champs, who will be primed to rebound after handing last week’s game to the Steelers. The Dallas D played admirably against Tom Brady. The problem is that the Cowboy offense gets shut down and Joe Burrow and Co. will simply wear them down. A rusty Burrow showed last week that he’s still dangerous even when he’s turning the ball over five times. He bounces back in a big way here.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bengals and the under.
BUCS at SAINTS
1 p.m., Bucs by 2 ½, 44
HANK’S HONEYS: Injuries on the Bucs offense have us liking the home underdog. Five of their six receivers, including Julio Jones, landed on the injured list with Chris Godwin most certainly out. Tom Brady’s O-line is also banged up and we all know how he likes getting hit. The Saints’ pass rush will not be chasing around Marcus Mariota this week. They’ll be after the same guy they sacked four times in their last meeting, forcing two Brady turnovers. The Saints have the formula against this team, winning seven of their last eight meetings with the Bucs, including a season sweep a year ago. They are also on a run of 8-1 SU, 9-0 ATS as conference home dogs.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Saints and the under.
BEARS at PACKERS
8:20 p.m., Packers by 9 ½, 41 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: This may be a public play but after an awful Week 1 loss, the Packers should come back with a vengeance as they did last year following a Week 1 dud against the Saints. In fact, the Packers are 9-0 ATS following a loss under Matt LaFleur. Then there is Aaron Rodgers’ ownership of the Bears. If there is any team he’s going to rebound against, it’s the team that has beaten him just five times in 28 meetings. Rodgers looked totally frustrated without the departed Davante Adams last week but he gets back one of his familiar WRs in Allen Lazard. As for his counterpart, let’s just say that Justin Fields won’t exploit the Packers secondary as Kirk Cousins did.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Packers and the over.
TEXANS at BRONCOS
4:25 p.m., Broncos by 9 ½, 45 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Broncos — and their new coach Nathaniel Hackett — laid an egg in Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle but they are 19-3 straight up and 14-4-4 against the spread in home openers since 2000. Between their 12 penalties and their ineptitude at the goal line, they somehow scored just 16 points while rolling up 443 total yards. Meanwhile, the Texans gave up a league-high 517 yards while tying the Colts. They overachieved against a division rival at home. This is a mile high spot for a letdown while the Broncos justify their preseason hype.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Broncos and the over.
TITANS at BILLS
Monday, 7:15 p.m., Bills by 9 ½, 48
HANK’S HONEYS: A total overreaction to the Bills’ domination of the Rams and the Titans’ flop against the Giants. Nearly everyone thinks the well-rested Bills will continue to toll in their home opener and that should set off alarm bells. The Titans are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games as an underdog and are historically undervalued. Derrick Henry has chewed up the Bills with five TDs in his last two meetings, including a 143-yard game last year. That should keep the incomparable Josh Allen on the sidelines long enough to keep this close. It’s the NFL. No one is as good or as bad as they looked the week before.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Titans and the over.
SEAHAWKS at 49ERS
4:05 p.m., Niners by 9 ½, 41
HANK’S HONEYS: In one way the big line makes sense. The 49ers figure to bounce back after losing in that monsoon to the Bears and the Seahawks are due for a letdown after their big win over Russell Wilson’s Broncos. But then the question has to be asked. Why give all those points to the team with the better quarterback? Trey Lance is still facing growing pains and this is his first divisional matchup since he’s taken over as the full-fledged No. 1. Geno Smith will play well enough to keep this fairly close.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Seahawks and the under.
VIKINGS at EAGLES
Monday, 8:30 p.m., Eagles by 1 ½, 51
HANK’S HONEYS: First off, this is a clear over bet with these two explosive offenses. If the Lions could put up that many points on this Philly defense, think of what this new-look Vikings offense can do with all those weapons against the Eagles’ soft zones. Likewise, the Eagles are terrifically balanced to take on any defense with Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and that strong running game. The difference, though, is the Vikings defense. With speed at the edge, they can make just enough stops to tilt the game. They aren’t the Lions, that’s for sure.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Vikings and the over.
LOOK BUT DON’T TOUCH
DOLPHINS at RAVENS
1 p.m., Ravens by 3 ½, 44 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: It’s an intriguing matchup between two teams that looked good in their openers. The new Miami offense is a good fit for Tua Tagovailoa with his quick release to speed guys Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Baltimore, though, is a tough place to play and the Ravens will be looking for revenge against a team that blew them out a season ago. On paper, we’ll give the slight edge to Baltimore’s elite secondary and to a Ravens’ running game that can wear down the Fish.
CAN’T HELP YOURSELF? Ravens and the over.
BEST OF THE REST
CARDINALS at RAIDERS
4:25 p.m., Raiders by 5 ½, 50 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cardinals and the over.
FALCONS at RAMS
4:05 p.m., Rams by 10 ½, 46
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Rams and the over.
PATRIOTS at STEELERS
1 p.m., Pats by 1 ½, 40
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Steelers and the under.
COMMANDERS at LIONS
1 p.m., Lions by 1 ½, 47 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Commanders and the over.
WEEK’S BEST BET: Broncos. Back to reality.
LAST WEEK: 6-10 ATS; 9-7 OVER/UNDER; BEST BETS: 0-1
US seeks to rival Europe and Asia with massive floating offshore wind plan
The Block Island wind farm, pictured in 2016, is located in the waters off the east coast of the United States.
DON EMMERT | AFP | Getty Images
The White House said Thursday it is targeting 15 gigawatts of floating offshore wind capacity by 2035 as it seeks to compete with Europe and Asia in the nascent sector.
“The Biden-Harris administration is launching coordinated actions to develop new floating offshore wind platforms, an emerging clean energy technology that will help the United States take the lead in offshore wind,” a statement also said. released by the US Department of the Interior. .
The announcement says the 15 GW target would provide enough clean energy to power more than 5 million homes. It builds on the administration’s goal of reaching 30GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, an existing ambition that will be mostly met by fixed-bottom installations.
Alongside the 15 GW ambition, a “Floating Offshore Wind Shot” “would aim to reduce floating technology costs by more than 70% by 2035, to $45 per megawatt-hour,” the statement added.
“Scaling floating offshore wind technology will open up new opportunities for offshore wind power off the coasts of California and Oregon, in the Gulf of Maine and beyond,” he said. -he declares.
Floating offshore wind turbines are different from fixed bottom offshore wind turbines, which are rooted in the seabed. One of the advantages of floating turbines is that they can be installed in much deeper water than those with a fixed bottom.
In a fact sheet outlining its plans, the U.S. Department of Energy said about two-thirds of U.S. offshore wind potential exists “above bodies of water too deep for wind turbine foundations” at fixed bottom “which are fixed to the bottom of the sea”.
“Harnessing power on waters hundreds to thousands of feet deep requires floating offshore wind technology – wind turbines mounted on a floating foundation or platform anchored to the seabed with mooring lines” , did he declare. “These facilities are among the largest rotating machines ever built.”
In recent years, a number of large companies have played in the floating offshore wind sector.
In 2017, Norwegian energy company Equinor – a major oil and gas player – opened Hywind Scotland, a five-turbine, 30-megawatt facility it calls the “world’s first floating wind farm”.
The past year has also seen a number of major developments in the emerging industry.
In August 2021, RWE Renewables and Kansai Electric Power signed an agreement that would see the two companies “jointly explore the feasibility of a large-scale floating offshore wind project” in the waters off the coast of Japan.
Norwegian company Statkraft has also announced that a long-term purchase agreement related to a large floating offshore wind farm off Aberdeen, Scotland has begun. And a few months later, in December 2021, plans for three major offshore wind developments in Australia – two of which are expected to incorporate floating wind technology – were announced.
When it comes to broader offshore wind, the US still has a long way to go to catch up with Europe.
The country’s first offshore wind facility, the 30 MW Block Island Wind Farm, only started commercial operations at the end of 2016.
By comparison, Europe installed 17.4 GW of wind capacity in 2021, according to figures from industry body WindEurope.
Change is coming, however, and in November 2021, land was launched on a project dubbed the United States’ first commercial-scale offshore wind farm.
NBA free agents: Former Heat forward James Johnson gets Pacers camp invitation
Where the NBA free-agent list stands:
Best available: Miles Bridges (R), Dennis Schroder, Eric Bledsoe, Hassan Whiteside, Rodney Hood, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Elfrid Payton, Paul Millsap, Wayne Ellington, Blake Griffin, Tristan Thompson, Svi Mykhailiuk, Andre Iguodala, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson,Kemba Walker, LaMarcus Aldridge, Isaiah Thomas.
Agreed to terms: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Joel Ayayi (Magic), Deandre Ayton (Suns), Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Mo Bamba (Magic), Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Kent Bazemore (Kings), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Jordan Bell (China), Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Bol Bol (Magic), Isaac Bonga (Germany), Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Charlie Brown Jr. (76ers), Moses Brown (Clippers), Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Thomas Bryant (Lakers), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Ignas Brazdeikis (Lithuania), Devontae Cacok (Trail Blazers), Bruno Caboclo (Celtics), Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets), Javon Carter (Bucks), Willie Cauley-Stein (Rockets), Justin Champagnie (Raptors), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Norris Cole (Puerto Rico), Sharife Cooper (Hawks), Jarrett Culver (Hawks), Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Matthew Dellavedova (Kings), Gorgui Dieng (Spurs), Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Lu Dort (Thunder), Goran Dragic (Bulls), Andre Drummond (Bulls), David Duke Jr. (Nets), Carsen Edwards (Turkey), Kessler Edwards (Nets), CJ Elleby(Trail Blazers), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Bruno Fernando (Rockets), Malik Fitts (Celtics), Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Trent Forrest (Hawks), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Langston Galloway (Pacers), Luka Garza (Timberwolves), Taj Gibson (Wizards), Anthony Gill (Wizards), JaMychal Green (Warriors), Gary Harris (Magic), James Harden (76ers), Jared Harper (Spain), Montrezl Harrell (76ers), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Udonis Haslem (Heat), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Juancho Herangomez (Raptors), Malcolm Hill (Bulls), Aaron Holiday (Hawks), Danuel House (76ers), Markus Howard (Spain), Sergei Ibaka (Bucks), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Josh Jackson (Raptors), James Johnson (Pacers), Damian Jones (Lakers), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Frank Kaminsky (Hawks), Nathan Knight (Timberwolves), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Arnoldas Kulboka (Greece), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Jake Layman (Boston Celtics), Damion Lee (Suns), Scottie Lewis (Hornets), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Nico Mannion (Italy), Caleb Martin (Heat), Cody Martin (Hornets), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Rodney McGruder (Pistons), Sam Merrill (Kings), Patty Mills (Nets), Malik Monk (Kings), Markieff Morris (Nets), Mike Muscala (Thunder), RJ Nembhard (Cavaliers), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Josh Okogie (Suns), Semi Ojeleye (Italy), Victor Oladipo (Heat), Eric Paschall (Timbertwolves), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Jamorko Pickett (Cavaliers), Theo Pinson (Mavericks), Yves Pons (France), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Myles Powell (China). Trevelin Queen (76ers), Neemias Queta (Kings), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves). Mitchell Robinson (Knicks), Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (Spain), Admiral Schofield (Magic), Jay Scrubb (Clippers), Collin Sexton (Jazz), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Edmond Sumner (Nets), Terry Taylor (Pacers), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), P.J. Tucker (76ers), Rayjon Tucker (Australia), Denzel Valentine (Celtics), Luca Vildoza (Bucks), Noah Vonleh (Celtics), Ish Wainright (Suns), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), John Wall Clippers), T.J. Warren (Nets), Duane Washington Jr. (Suns), Yuta Watanabe (Nets), Trendon Watford (Trail Blazers), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Warriors), Joe Wieskamp (Spurs), Lindell Wigginton (Bucks), Cassius Winston (Germany), Delon Wright (Wizards), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Atlanta Hawks: Sharife Cooper, Gorgui Dieng (Spurs), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Skylar Mays, Lou Williams, Delon Wright (Wizards).
Boston Celtics: Malik Fitts (Celtics), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Brodric Thomas (R)
Brooklyn Nets: LaMarcus Aldridge, Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Goran Dragic (Bulls), Andre Drummond (Bulls), David Duke Jr. (Nets), Kessler Edwards (Nets), Blake Griffin, Patty Mills (Nets).
Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges (R), Montrezl Harrell (76ers), Arnoldas Kulboka (Greece), Scottie Lewis (Hornets), Cody Martin (Hornets).
Chicago Bulls: Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Tyler Cook, Malcolm Hill (Bulls), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Matt Thomas, Tristan Thompson.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Moses Brown (Clippers), Ed Davis, Brandon Goodwin, RJ Nembhard (Cavaliers), Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton (Jazz).
Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Theo Pinson (Mavericks).
Denver Nuggets: Facundo Campazzo, Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets), DeMarcus Cousins, Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Markus Howard (Spain), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves).
Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Carsen Edwards (Turkey), Luka Garza (Timberwolves), Frank Jackson, Rodney McGruder (Pistons), Jamorko Pickett (Cavaliers), Kemba Walker.
Golden State Warriors: Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Chris Chiozza, Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee (Suns), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Nico Mannion (Italy), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Warriors).
Houston Rockets: Bruno Fernando (Rockets), Trevelin Queen (76ers), Dennis Schroder, John Wall (Clippers).
Indiana Pacers: Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Terry Taylor (Pacers), T.J. Warren (Nets), Duane Washington Jr. (Suns).
Los Angeles Clippers: Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye (Italy), Jay Scrubb.
Los Angeles Lakers: Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore (Kings), Wayne Ellington, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk (Kings).
Memphis Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Jarrett Culver (Hawks), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), Yves Pons (France), Tyrell Terry.
MIAMI HEAT: Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Udonis Haslem (Heat), Caleb Martin (Heat), Markieff Morris (Nets), Victor Oladipo (Heat), P.J. Tucker (76ers).
Milwaukee Bucks: Javon Carter (Bucks), Serge Ibaka (Bucks), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), Jordan Nwora (R), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Rayjon Tucker (Bucks), Luca Vildoza (Bucks), Lindell Wigginton (Bucks).
Minnesota Timberwolves: Jake Layman (Boston Celtics), Nathan Knight (Timberwolves), Josh Okogie (Suns), McKinley Wright IV.
New Orleans Pelicans: Gary Clark, Tony Snell.
New York Knicks: Solomon Hill, Taj Gibson (Wizards), Mitchell Robinson (Knicks).
Oklahoma City Thunder: Lu Dort (Thunder), JaMychal Green (Warriors), Mike Muscala (Thunder), Paul Watson.
Orlando Magic: Mo Bamba (Magic), Bol Bol (Magic), Ignas Brazdeikis (Lithuania), Gary Harris (Magic), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Admiral Schofield (Magic).
Philadelphia 76ers: Charlie Brown Jr. (76ers), James Harden (76ers), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Paul Millsap, Myles Powell (China).
Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton (Suns), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Aaron Holiday (Hawks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Abdel Nader, Elfrid Payton, Ish Wainright (Suns).
Portland Trail Blazers: Eric Bledsoe, Keljin Blevins, CJ Elleby(Trail Blazers), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Ben McLemore, Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Norvell Pelle, Dennis Smith Jr., Trendon Watford (Trail Blazers).
Sacramento Kings: Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Josh Jackson (Raptors), Damian Jones (Lakers), Louis King, Jeremy Lamb, Neemias Queta (Kings).
San Antonio Spurs: Devontae Cacok (Spurs), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), Joe Wieskamp (Spurs).
Toronto Raptors: Isaac Bonga (Germany), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Armoni Brooks, Justin Champagnie (Raptors), Nando De Colo (R), David Johnson (R), Yuta Watanabe (Nets), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Utah Jazz: Trent Forrest (Hawks), Juancho Herangomez (Raptors), Danuel House (76ers), Elijah Hughes, Eric Paschall (Timbertwolves), Hassan Whiteside.
Washington Wizards: Joel Ayayi (Magic), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Thomas Bryant (Lakers), Anthony Gill (Wizards), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (Spain), Cassius Winston (Germany).
KEY: (R) – restricted free agent, team has right to match outside offers.
(As reported by Sun Sentinel, ESPN, The Athletic, The Associated Press and other NBA media outlets.)
Bed, Bath & Beyond will close 6 stores in Illinois, including 4 in the Chicago area – NBC Chicago
Bed, Bath & Beyond announced last month that by the end of the year it will close around 20% of its “less productive” stores as the chain faces months of declining sales and a hand – of changing work.
On Thursday, the full list of 56 locations was announced.
Of the brick-and-mortar stores the retailer says it is closing, six of the stores are in Illinois, including four in the Chicago area.
The following Illinois locations will close by the end of 2022:
- 6132 Grand Avenue, Gurnee Mills Mall, Gurnee, Illinois.
- 915 East Golf Road, Schaumburg, Illinois.
- 2850 Plainfield Road, Joliet, Illinois.
- 2056 North State Route 50, Bourbonnais, Illinois.
- Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
- University Shopping Center. 1265 E. Main Street, Carbondale, Illinois.
According to CNBC, the chain’s footprint has shrunk about 35% over the past two years as the company closed several Bed, Bath & Beyond locations. Bed, Bath & Beyond also owns several other chains, including Buybuy Baby and Harmon Face Values.
The chain, including subsidiaries, operated 1,478 stores in the first quarter of 2020, a figure which fell to 955 stores in the same period this year.
Additionally, same-store sales were down 23% in the first quarter of this year, with a 26% decline seen for the three-month period ending August.
Bed, Bath & Beyond secured a loan last month, ahead of the busy holiday season when the chain hopes to reinvigorate sales which have notably been down for several years. Corporate and supply chain staff were recently reduced by 20%.
The following 20 Illinois locations will remain open after scheduled closings in late 2022.
- 63 E. Marketview Drive, Champaign, Illinois.
- 1800 N. Clybourn Avenue, Chicago, Illinois.
- 9650 S. Ridgeland Avenue, Chicago Ridge, Illinois.
- 5786 Northwest Road, Crystal Lake, Illinois.
- 96 S. Waukegan Road, Deerfield, Illinois.
- 1548 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, Illinois.
- 215 Harlem Avenue, Forest Park, Illinois.
- 11165 West Lincoln Highway, Frankfurt, Illinois.
- 1584 S. Randall Road, Geneva, Ill.
- 20505 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, Illinois.
- 336 S. Route 59, Naperville, Illinois.
- 1700 E. College Avenue, Normal, Illinois.
- 4800 N. University Street, Peoria, Illinois.
- 5110 Broadway St., Quincy, Illinois.
- 6309 E. State Street, Rockford, Illinois.
- 5545 W. Touhy Avenue, Skokie, Illinois.
- 3251 S. Veterans Parkway, Springfield, Illinois.
- 413 Milwaukee Avenue, Vernon Hills, Illinois.
- 7175 Kingery Highway, Willowbrook, Illinois.
- 3232 Lake Avenue, Wilmette, Illinois.
A full list of stores closing nationwide can be found here.
NBC Chicago
Curbside fees on the Denver ballot can vary widely depending on where you live
What is a “typical” residential property in Denver?
It’s hard to say in a city over 160 years old with 78 statistically recognized neighborhoods, many with unique quirks that go beyond a standard street grid.
Supporters of the Denver Deserves Sidewalks Initiative, a measure aimed at city voters in November that would charge homeowners an annual fee to fund a program to install, replace and repair large-scale sidewalks, have their definition of “typical”.
If passed, the levy program – essentially a property tax – would replace the city’s much-maligned current approach that each property owner is solely responsible for paying for any work that needs to be done on the sidewalks that run along its city limits. property. The measure will be labeled Order Initiated 307 when ballots are mailed out next month.
A typical single-family home lot in Denver has 50 linear feet of sidewalk running along it, says Jill Locantore. Locantore leads the Denver Streets Partnership, the organization leading the sidewalk measurement campaign with support from other groups including the Downtown Denver Partnership, Bicycle Colorado and consumer advocacy organization, the Colorado Public Interest Research Group.
This measurement in linear feet is essential. As noted in ordinance language available on the city’s Electoral Division website, the fees homeowners would pay would be billed by the foot on an annual basis, with the total fee varying by street type.
If a person’s home is on a residential or local street, the cost would be $2.15 per foot per year. For a house with 50 feet of sidewalk in front, it’s $107.50 per year.
“It’s actually from the city, believe it or not,” Locantore said of the 50-foot estimate. “The city has been talking about a potential sidewalk levy for 20 years.”
Locantore referenced a 2002 document in which city public works officials discussed the possibility of a fee—$1 per linear foot at the time—for a sidewalk program in residential areas. This report, referenced and expanded upon in a 2015 update, estimated the average residential property lot length at 60 feet with a range of 25 to 100 feet. The 2015 update increased the cost per foot to $1.25 per foot, adding up to $75 per year for what was then a “typical” 60 foot lot. The city didn’t follow through and now multimodal transport and conservationists like Locantore are tired of waiting.
“Lot sizes in Denver, as well as cities across the country, have been shrinking over the years, so we’ve reduced the ‘typical’ 2002 60-foot example to 50 feet,” Locantore said of the number. benchmark for his campaign.
There are many atypical properties in the city, and those opposed or skeptical of sidewalk measurement point to inequities that they believe will create even neighbor-to-neighbour.
Denver District 2 Councilman Kevin Flynn did the math for his home in the far southwest corner of town. Living in a dead end, he is one of the lucky ones. His house has about 35 linear feet of sidewalk, so his annual fee would be less than $75 per year. He’s not even sure if he has to pay. In parts of his district, sidewalks are part of the sewerage system and should be covered by existing charges, he said.
There are plenty of other homeowners in his neighborhood and elsewhere in the city who wouldn’t be so lucky, especially corner lots and homes that fall on a “peninsula” where their back fence also runs along a street, which imposes sidewalk obligations on three sides, Flynn says.
Calculating fees for a handful of these outliers using Denver’s street veneer and classification maps, Flynn found homes that could face annual fees in excess of $1,000 and commercial properties that could pay a lot more than that.
He also found neighboring homes in his neighborhood where a homeowner could pay $450 more per year than neighbors because their corner lot runs along a thoroughfare for which the rate per foot would be $3.58.
The best way for a property owner to determine their costs before voting on the measure is to determine the amount of sidewalk they are responsible for, the type of street or streets the sidewalk runs along, and then do the calculation based on the cost of street type of initiative. chart.
“I intentionally looked around to see what the most severe impacts would be, because if it was just $100 a year for everyone, that’s one thing,” Flynn said. “There are some inequities that I would have liked to see resolved before the language of the ballot was solidified.”
Flynn’s concerns include intentionally designed neighborhoods without sidewalks, such as the enclave of Lakeridge in his neighborhood.
The initiative has an exclusion for people living in neighborhoods the city’s research found vulnerable to gentrification, including East Colfax, Elyria-Swansea, Montbello and Westwood. Owners would benefit from a 20% discount.
But Flynn thinks other neighborhoods, like Harvey Park and College View in his district, have many low-income families who are ill-equipped to handle the new fees and they wouldn’t qualify for the reductions. Meanwhile, people living in lofts in downtown multi-family buildings would pay minimal fees despite living in neighborhoods with the widest and busiest sidewalks.
Speer neighborhood resident Peggy Sue Andre falls into a category that she and Flynn find particularly unfair. Andre’s property was one of approximately 1,100 the city sent an inspector to during a slow-moving sidewalk assessment program that ran from 2018 to 2020 before work was halted by the pandemic.
André was ordered by the city to repair the 120-year-old sidewalk in front of his house. She did it — with the help of a city-approved contractor and recycled flagstone slabs — at a cost of $800, she estimated. André invested in an industrial grade rubber sealant to block out moisture and ants. She thinks her sidewalk is in good shape to last another 100 years.
She doesn’t feel like she should be responsible for the annual sidewalk fee.
“First, I don’t agree with this tax period,” André said. “Secondly, those of us who have repaired our walks should be exempt. There should be wording in the law. It would, in essence, be double taxation.
Locantore contradicts the fairness arguments with this: the system the city currently has in place is fundamentally unfair. City citations and demands for people to pay for their own sidewalk repairs and replacements appear capriciously and when they do, the costs can be extremely high.
“Every sidewalk will need to be fixed at some point, even if it was replaced yesterday,” she said. “These fees will pay for those repairs and it will never be the owner’s responsibility again.”
Locantore noted that commercial property owners will also pay fees, often much higher than residential fees due to property sizes and street types. She expects the city’s tenants to also contribute through their landlords by passing on the new higher rent costs to them.
As for the issue of households in larger, suburban-style neighborhoods paying more than downtown condos, that’s a function of urban design, Locantore said.
“It’s just more expensive to provide infrastructure to low-density single-family homes because you just have fewer people to share the cost,” she said. “It is fiscally responsible for cities to encourage density so that we can provide infrastructure in a sustainable and affordable way and these fees are structured to reflect this fundamental reality.”
The initiative has a wrinkle that could be used by people like André. Homeowners can defer payments until their home sells, Locantore said. This could turn into a hefty sum that would become a bargaining chip at the closing table, but it would allow people who just shelled out for a sidewalk or are planning to move in the near future to avoid the annual fee.
The city’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure estimates there are 300 miles of sidewalks missing in Denver, spokeswoman Nancy Kuhn. In a network of 2,300 miles of existing sidewalks, more than 11% do not exist.
Beyond where the sidewalk ends, there are 830 miles of parkways that the city deems “narrow,” Kuhn said. This could make them inaccessible for parents pushing strollers, people in wheelchairs and others.
The city cannot say how many combined miles of sidewalks are damaged or in poor condition.
“We are currently doing a high-level assessment to better understand this,” Kuhn said. “We don’t have the results to share yet.”
Under the current system – homeowners pay for everything – 50 feet of sidewalk in a residential neighborhood comes with a hefty bill.
Troy Gubser estimated costs between $5,000 and $6,000 in Denver.
“It’s just for the sidewalk. No curbs or gutters or anything like that,” said Gubser, project manager for Parker-based contractor The Concrete Company. “Also, permits and permits easily cost a few hundred dollars.”
The Concrete Company is also on the city’s list of approved sidewalk repair and replacement contractors. Its crew can clear a 50-foot job in a day, Gubser said. He noted that they came across properties in Denver where the sidewalk was mostly gravel.
Being a small company, the Concrete Company does not have payment plans. The cost of the project must be paid upfront so the company can pay for labor and materials, Gubser said.
Knowing the costs, Gubser is skeptical of a citywide sidewalk program funded by annual fees.
“How much tax are they going to hit people with and for how long?” he said. “Is this just a new tax that will be added to their property tax forever? It’s getting old too.
4 of the Chicago Cubs’ top pitching prospects are at High-A South Bend. Here’s a look at the next wave of arms.
When Tony Cougoule joined the Chicago Cubs in 2020, the organization followed a clear goal.
Infuse the system with electric pitchers who possess quality stuff. Cougoule, High-A South Bend’s pitching coach, has seen firsthand this season the type of high-caliber pitchers who are making their journey through the Cubs farm system.
The organization’s development of the pitching infrastructure over the last few years has started to pay off through dynamic homegrown arms reaching the majors, notably evident the last two seasons.
“It’s just that time we’re in in the organization,” Cougoule recently told the Tribune. “It’s an exciting time for pitching development and for our department.”
Three of the Cubs’ minor-league affiliates reached the postseason this season — Low-A Myrtle Beach, South Bend and Double-A Tennessee — giving some of the franchise’s top prospects an opportunity to continue to learn how to win before they experience that level of pressure in the big leagues.
The South Bend team is particularly loaded, featuring nine of the Cubs’ top 30 prospects, including four of their best pitching prospects. Two others, left-handers Jordan Wicks and DJ Herz, also spent more than half the season at South Bend.
RHP Porter Hodge
Consistency has been a staple of Hodge’s success since a mid-July promotion to South Bend.
Hodge has allowed two runs or less in seven of his eight outings, and in the lone start outside of that qualifier, he surrendered three earned runs. Suppressing more contact and improving his walk rate from Low A to complement his 32.1 K% have been part of the 21-year-old’s formula for success.
Hodge’s other factor for his consistency?
“I call it ‘the dog mentality,’ ” he told the Tribune. “It’s helped me focus rather than taking a pitch here and there. Just always paying attention to every pitch and not letting off the gas.”
Hodge attributes this approach to him becoming more mentally aware during spring training. He started meditating and reading more books. Addressing the mental side has aided his great stuff. Hodge’s cutting fastball and sweeping slider play well off each other. He also mixes in a changeup, which he called a work in progress, to prevent hitters from sitting on his slider. Hodge, a 13th-round pick in 2019, is learning to pitch with his entire repertoire, including figuring out the best situations to incorporate his curveball.
“Porter is a guy that is going to find the answer that he needs — he’s not shy about communicating,” Cougoule said. “He wants to be great. It starts with what he did in the offseason. He looks like a different person just with his regiment and what he did in the weight room.
“His stuff has ticked up tremendously this year, so it’s like, how do I pitch with those new weapons? And the more he sees ‘I don’t have to pick around the zone, I can get in the strike zone,’ the sooner he’s going to know, ‘Hey, I can just go after guys.’ ”
RHP Luis Devers
Plenty of numbers illustrate how Devers has thrived since getting called up to South Bend in early July. An eye-popping 1.05 ERA in 11 games (eight starts). A 6.1 BB% and 24 K%. A career-best 0.799 WHIP.
Devers has put it all together at High A.
“He’s a pitcher in the highest sense,” Cougoule said. “The velocity is not going to overpower anybody. The breaking ball is not going to get a ton of swing and miss, but he’ll throw the changeup in any count. He’ll mix tempos, whether he’ll quick pitch out of the wind. He just has an elite feel for the strike zone.”
Devers’ fast arm action creates effective deception, even without elite fastball velocity. Cougoule believes Devers, 22, still could see added velocity as his body continues to mature and get stronger.
“He’s already pretty special,” Cougoule said. “He oozes confidence. And it’s funny because, again, when you see the starters that we send out there, if you just look at pure stuff, he may be on the bottom of that list. But I think from a confidence level and who he is and what he thinks himself, he’s probably at the top of the list. And that goes a long way to things you just can’t quantify in baseball.”
RHP Daniel Palencia
For Palencia, everything he wants to do on the mound comes back to confidence.
“You have to feel confident in every pitch,” Palencia told the Tribune.
Acquired from the Oakland Athletics in July 2021, Palencia is armed with a fastball that hits triple digits. He credits his fastball velocity to body control stemming from his offseason weight-room work in Venezuela.
“Being a pitcher is hard because you have to be strong but you have to be flexible,” Palencia said. “You have to find the right middle point between them.”
Cougoule described Palencia’s work ethic as “second to none,” and those behind-the-scenes efforts have helped him produce a stellar season. Cougoule pointed to a mechanical adjustment from Palencia that keeps him more patient with his lower half so his power can translate to the mound.
“You can see a little bit more of of concentration of getting into that back leg before he gets forward, that’s been a big move for him,” Cougoule said.
Palencia, 22, is a big arm with tantalizing potential. He finished the regular season on a high note, not allowing a run in five of his last six starts.
RHP Kohl Franklin
It’s all about innings for Franklin.
Staying healthy and gaining experience was the organization’s focus for the hard-throwing 23-year-old. Franklin entered the year having not pitched in a minor-league game since August 2019 because of the canceled 2020 season and an oblique injury that cost him all of last year. While Franklin’s numbers aren’t great (6.88 ERA and 1.630 WHIP in 23 starts), his 69⅓ innings for South Bend this year exceed his total from his first two minor-league seasons when he totaled 50⅔ innings between 2018-19.
“He set himself up for super-high expectations for what he did in spring training,” Cougoule noted. “He goes out there his first outing and he touches 100 mph and he dominates and you just think, ‘Oh, it’s going to be easy from here.’ But we all know this game is very, very difficult, especially when you take three years away from someone.”
Aside from the long layoff, Cougoule attributes some of Franklin’s numbers to bad luck, citing batted-ball data. Heading into 2023 with a full season of experience behind him, the Cubs expect more refinement and development of Franklin’s stuff.
“It’s easy to say with that stuff that he should dominate, but I think how he’s handled the year, learning to be a professional for a full season, learning how to get through a full season healthy, that’s invaluable experience,” Cougoule said. “Of course he wants to go out there and dominate, but he’s had some flashes.”
