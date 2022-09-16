News
Daily horoscope for September 16, 2022
Lunar Alert: There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions today. The Moon is in Gemini.
Happy Birthday Friday, September 16, 2022:
You’re witty and interesting, and you definitely have a gift for words. You are also focused and hardworking, because safety is important to you. This year is all about hard work, building and building. For example, you could literally build a physical structure. However, you will also build internal structures within yourself.
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★
It’s a tough day at work, partly because you’re tired. You have reached the end of your rope. Don’t push things, especially if you’re in an accident-prone environment. Indeed, relations with colleagues will be difficult. Relax. Avoid arguments, which will create anxiety. Tonight: Fair Coast.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★
It could be a tough day with kids, art projects, and the entertainment world. Many situations are conducive to confusion and misinterpretations. Meanwhile, romance is also risky, as misunderstandings are likely. Assume nothing! Tonight: Be patient with the children.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★
Your relationships with family members, especially parents, are difficult today. You might even question someone’s veracity or if they are telling you the truth. You might also feel like you’re banging your head against the wall because you’re dealing with the same old, same old. Tonight: Relax at home.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★
Things are confusing today. Conversations with others can feel like two ships are passing in the night. Knowing this in advance, be sure to be very clear in all your communications with others. Assume nothing. Check the instructions. Tonight: Be patient with everyone.
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★
Check all financial trades today as it is a risky day for your money. For example, you might assume something and be wrong. Maybe something looks better than it is. Certainly, if you have doubts about something, do not act. The cooperation of others will be difficult. Tonight: Put things in order.
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★
It’s a tough day. You feel more tired than usual, a bit drained. On top of that, you might also feel discouraged because dealing with parents, bosses, or anyone in a position of authority (including the police) is difficult today. Tonight: Do the best you can.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★
Disputes with others over academic matters, publication, or a medical situation are likely today. Similarly, legal issues will be difficult. During this time, you feel tired. It’s a perfect day for a nap, if you can swing it. Don’t expect too much from anyone. Tonight: Enjoy the solitude.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★
Be patient with your friends today (especially creative and artistic people you might spend time with), as confusion and misunderstandings are very likely. Therefore, don’t assume anything. Make an effort to clarify things if you are unsure. Avoid squabbles over shared ownership and debt payment. Take it easy. Tonight: be patient.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★
There is real confusion today between you and authority figures. This may include family members. Since you are aware of this, you can go the extra mile to clarify things, because a misunderstanding is exactly that: a misunderstanding. It’s not really a disagreement. Tonight: Show respect.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★
It’s the classic day of confused communications. Ironically, some of this confusion is because people feel tired and almost too lazy to make an effort to be clear about what they want. (Weird, but true.) Conflicts at work are likely. Keep a low profile. Just walk on water. Tonight: avoid controversy.
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★
Be vigilant today, because it is easy to make a financial mistake or to be confused about a money transaction, whether it is to make purchases or do business. If you’re not sharp, a mistake can cost you money. Therefore, recheck everything! Meanwhile, disputes with children will need your patience. Tonight: Accept what is.
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★
You are tired today. It’s so simple. However, this means that it is more difficult to communicate with others because everything seems to be too awkward. Be patient with family members, as well as partners and close friends, to avoid discord and arguments. Relax. Life is short and fat. Tonight: Cooperate.
BORN TODAY
Singer Nick Jonas (1992), actress Alexis Bledel (1981), actress, comedian Amy Poehler (1971)
News
US sends new military aid to Ukraine to boost momentum
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Thursday that it will send an additional $600 million in military aid to Ukraine, as the United States rushes more weapons to fuel the Kyiv counteroffensive that reclaimed large swaths of the beleaguered country and forced Russian troops to retreat.
The White House said it was the 21st time the Department of Defense has removed weapons and other equipment from shelves for delivery to Ukraine.
The package will include more of the same types of ammunition and equipment that helped Ukrainian forces push back Russian forces in parts of the east and south.
“With admirable courage and determination, the people of Ukraine are defending their homeland and fighting for their future,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“The capabilities we provide are carefully calibrated to make the biggest difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s hand at the negotiating table when the time comes,” he said in a statement.
The decision to move quickly to new aid – on the heels of an injection of nearly $2.9 billion in aid and financial support announced last week and more than $3 billion announced at the end of August – underlines the intention of the United States to ensure that Ukraine can maintain its astonishing counterattack which was launched at the beginning of this month.
This most recent funding included $2.2 billion in long-term military funding announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a visit to Ukraine last week, and an announced $675 million weapons package. by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Europe on the same day.
The $2.2 billion announced by Blinken in Kyiv is earmarked for Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including NATO members and regional security partners, who potentially risk future Russian aggression, it said. United States.
Moscow’s recent rout in northeastern Ukraine was its biggest military defeat since the withdrawal of Russian troops from areas near Kyiv more than five months ago.
The latest weapons systems package brings total US aid to Ukraine to nearly $15.9 billion since President Joe Biden took office.
US officials watching the counteroffensive were careful not to declare victory premature, noting that Russia still has substantial troops and resources. And they are wary of what Russian President Vladimir Putin might do to reverse the trend.
But US leaders have also made clear that precision weapons and rocket systems supplied by the United States and its allies – including the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, and anti-radiation missile at high speed, or HARM – were essential for the radical change in momentum.
News
Rafael Nadal posts heartfelt tribute to ‘friend and rival’ Roger Federer as Serena Williams hails Switzerland as an inspiration and says ‘welcome to the retirement club’
Rafael Nadal paid a heartfelt tribute to his ‘friend and rival’ Roger Federer as Serena Williams welcomed the outgoing tennis icon to the ‘retirement club’.
After 20 Grand Slam titles – including eight Wimbledon Championships – Federer has announced he will be ending his career following the conclusion of the Laver Cup next week.
Tributes to Federer from the sports world poured in, including from Nadal, with whom he locked horns on the biggest stage on several occasions, including the thrilling men’s singles final at Wimbledon in 2008.
Although their rivalry has been fierce on the pitch, there has always been respect there, with Nadal admitting he wishes Federer’s retirement was a day he never saw coming.
“Dear Roger, my friend and rival,” the Spaniard tweeted.
“I wish that day had never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world.
“It has been a pleasure but also an honor and a privilege to share all these years with you, to experience so many incredible moments on and off the pitch.
“We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there is still a lot to do together, we know that.
“For now, I really wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your children, your family and enjoy what lies ahead. I’ll see you in London
@LaverCup.
Federer’s announcement saddened many, with icon Serena Williams expressing her gratitude for what Switzerland have done for the sport.
Williams, who less than a fortnight ago bid farewell to the sport at the US Open, wrote on Instagram that she was one of ‘millions and millions’ of people Federer had inspired throughout his career 24 years old.
The 23-time Grand Slam winner said: “I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you ended this game so eloquently – perfectly done, just like your career.
“I have always admired and admired you. Our journeys have always been so similar, so similar. You have inspired countless millions and millions of people – including me – and we will never forget.
“I congratulate you and look forward to all you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you.”
Federer announced earlier on Thursday that next week’s Laver Cup in London would be his last professional tournament after more than a year trying to recover from third knee surgery.
Wimbledon thanked their eight-time champion in a tweet that read: “Roger, where do we start? It has been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.
“We will miss you so much on our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and the joy you have given so many people.”
The ATP Tour paid their own tribute to Federer, saying simply, “You changed the game, #RForever. “
ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi added: “Roger’s impact on tennis and the legacy he has built is impossible to overstate. Over 24 years as a professional, Roger has brought in millions of adoring fans in the game.
“He spearheaded a new era of incredible growth and elevated the popularity of our sport. Few athletes have transcended their field in this way. Roger made us all feel proud and lucky to be part of the same sport.
Billie Jean King, who has won 12 Grand Slam women’s singles titles, added her tribute to Federer on Twitter.
“Roger Federer is a champion of a champion,” she wrote on her official account.
“He has the most complete game of his generation and won the hearts of sports fans around the world with incredible speed on the court and a powerful tennis spirit. He had a historic career with memories that will live on and on. Again.
“Congratulations, Roger Federer. We wish you the best as you continue on your journey.
Responding to Federer’s retirement letter, Martina Navratilova wrote on Twitter: “What a heartfelt message, full of love, life, hope, passion and gratitude. That’s exactly how Roger played the game we love so much. Thank you thank you thank you, for all the magic!!!”
Rod Laver, after whom Federer named the Laver Cup, simply wrote: “Thank you for everything Roger. See you soon. Rocket”
Federer’s rivals also paid tribute. Andy Roddick, beaten in three Wimbledon finals, wrote on Twitter: “Cheers Roger. Thank you for the memories shared my friend. It has been an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds of our sport. Don’t be a stranger.
Also, now seems like a good time to start training for Wimby (obviously just kidding).
Juan Martin Del Potro, the only player other than Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to beat Federer in a Grand Slam final, said on Instagram: “You have made tennis a unique sport.
“Thank you for teaching us with your example, inside and outside the court. I am grateful to have shared your journey and to have been able to play so many games together.
“Thank you. Thank you for testing us all, for raising our standards in every tournament we have entered, for all you have given for our sport, for the way you have always been warm to me, and so many ‘other things. I’m sad, it’s something I didn’t want to hear. I wish you a good life with Mirka and your children.
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot asks Biden to ‘step up’ with ‘federal support’ for bus illegals
On Thursday, Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot demanded that Joe Biden “step in” and provide federal funds to help him deal with illegal aliens being shipped to Windy City by Republican governors.
Lightfoot told reporters during a Thursday presser:
The federal government must intervene. I was in Washington, DC, last week speaking with members of Customs and Border Patrol, National FEMA, ICE, and DHS. And we made it very clear — I made it very clear — that our expectation was to have a plan that includes communication and collaboration with inner cities. And they have to do it, and they have to do it soon.
Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot on illegal immigrants arriving in Chicago:
Biden “must step up. This is not a new frontier challenge. We need federal support. pic.twitter.com/uDgGHdMh7y
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 15, 2022
Lightfoot also seemed to admit that the border crisis is nothing new.
“I know they are under tremendous pressure, it’s not a new challenge at the border, but it’s a new challenge for us and we need federal support. Resources, communication and collaboration, and it has to happen fast,” she told reporters.
Lightfoot’s call for more federal money to deal with the influx of bus illegals, mostly from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott, came just days after House Democrats sought funding additional federal $50 million to house and feed illegal aliens shipped from border states. to the major Democratic-run northern cities that have so far been blissfully free from the problems caused by the wave of illegals overwhelming the border states.
House Democrats have tried to pin the blame on Republicans they have called ‘xenophobic’ for daring to share the burden of Biden’s constant waves of illegals with parts of the country that have never had to endure the daily influx from border states.
Illinois Democrat Jesús García, for example, lambasted GOP governors for “playing politics” instead of treating the issue fairly, according to The hill.
“Playing politics with the lives of these immigrants is dehumanizing and cruel, but not unexpected from Governor Abbot’s xenophobic and fearmongering policies,” García said in the letter to the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee last Friday.
“In a cynical political stunt that has exploited both vulnerable migrants and DC, the governors of Texas and Arizona have flown thousands of migrants to DC, Chicago and New York over the past few months,” added the District of Columbia delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton. .
Forcing border states to suffer the consequences of Biden’s border crisis on a daily basis is expected, but spreading misery in Democratic-run cities is apparently a bridge too far for those Democrats. And none of the Democrats explained how being a “sanctuary city” is welcoming, but bringing in illegal immigrants is “xenophobic.”
Garcia’s Chicago has already called itself a “sanctuary city” for nearly a decade, but the congressman says that now that the illegals are coming, the city needs more federal dollars to “make sure their food, shelter and other basic needs are covered.”
But while Lightfoot calls on the federal government to “communicate” and “collaborate” with city officials, she apparently sees no need to do so with the mayors of local communities to which she shipped Texas illegals.
Last week, Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso said Chicago failed to coordinate with his city before dropping off dozens of illegals at a Burr Ridge hotel, Breitbart News reported.
“I’m afraid neither the village administrator nor I were informed,” Grasso said. “We want to know: Why Burr Ridge?
Grasso added that although Cook County is a so-called sanctuary county, his town has never taken a stand by joining the sanctuary movement. Indeed, during his recent campaign for Congress, Grasso ran on a platform of reducing illegal immigration and funding sanctuary cities.
The Mayor of Burr Ridge also noted that the city government only became aware that Chicago dumped illegals there when residents called City Hall to complain.
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston
Vedanta Shares Fall On Semiconductors Business Clarification After Six-Day Rally
mini
Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal told CNBC-TV18 in a Sept. 14 interview that the responsibility for bringing the semiconductor products would lie with Foxconn, and that Vedanta would support them and help them provide the ground, build equity/debt, government endorsements, etc. .
Shares of Vedanta fell more than 6% after the company clarified that the proposed semiconductor business was not under its control and would be undertaken by its holding company – Volcan Investments.
Shares of Vedanta fell after six consecutive days of gains.
The clarification came two days after it was announced that the company would build a semiconductor factory in Gujarat with Foxconn and launch the product within two years.
“We reaffirm that the proposed semiconductor manufacturing business is outside of Vedanta Limited, and understand that it will be undertaken by Vedanta Limited’s ultimate holding company, Volcan Investments Limited,” Vedanta said.
Vedanta issued a similar clarification in February this year when Foxconn and Vedanta proposed their joint venture. Previously, the company said that the holding company would deal with semiconductors.
“The proposed semiconductor manufacturing business is outside of Vedanta Limited, and we understand it will be undertaken by the holding company,” Vedanta said in a regulatory filing in September.
Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal told CNBC-TV18 in a Sept. 14 interview that the responsibility for bringing the semiconductor products would lie with Foxconn, and that Vedanta would support them and help them provide the ground, build equity/debt, government endorsements, etc. .
Meanwhile, Kaustubh Chaubal, senior vice president of Moody’s Investors Service, told CNBC-TV18 that Volcan’s proposed $20 billion semiconductor project would have no immediate impact on Vedanta’s credit profile. Resources.
“We do not expect Volcan to extract money from Vedanta to fund this investment. Any deviation from this expectation, so that Vedanta is used as a funding vehicle for Volcan, will weigh on the low liquidity profile. of the company and will put pressure on its negative B2 family of companies rating,” Chaubal said.
First post: Sep 16, 2022, 10:45 a.m. STI
Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza
BUREIJ, Gaza Strip (AP) — Last spring, a Palestinian farmer was planting a new olive tree when his shovel hit a hard object. He called his son, and for three months the couple slowly excavated an ornate Byzantine-era mosaic that experts say is one of the greatest archaeological treasures ever found in Gaza.
The find has sparked excitement among archaeologists, and Hamas leaders in the territory are planning a major announcement in the coming days.
But it also draws calls for better protection of Gaza’s antiquities, a fragile set of sites threatened by a lack of awareness and resources as well as the constant risk of conflict between Israel and local Palestinian activists.
The mosaic was discovered just one kilometer (half a mile) from the Israeli border. The floor, decorated with 17 iconographies of animals and birds, is well preserved and its colors are vivid.
“These are the most beautiful mosaic floors discovered in Gaza, both in terms of the quality of the graphic representation and the complexity of the geometry,” said René Elter, archaeologist of the French Biblical and Archaeological School of Jerusalem.
“Never have mosaic floors of this finesse, such precision in graphics and richness of color been discovered in the Gaza Strip,” he said.
Elter says the mosaic pavement dates back to a time between the 5th and 7th centuries. But he said proper excavation must be carried out to determine when exactly it was built and whether it was part of a religious or secular complex.
Elter, who has conducted research in Gaza in the past, was unable to visit the site but viewed a series of photos and videos taken by local research partners.
The Gaza Strip, a Palestinian coastal enclave sandwiched between Israel and Egypt, was a bustling trade route between Egypt and the Levant in ancient times. The coastal strip is full of remains of ancient civilizations, from the Bronze Age to the Islamic and Ottoman eras.
However, treasures are rarely protected. In the past they were looted. In recent years, some have been damaged or destroyed by development projects or fighting with Israel. An Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed after the militant group Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007 has ravaged the economy, leaving few resources for the protection of antiquities.
Hamas itself pays little attention to the preservation of sites as it struggles to meet the needs of a rapidly growing population. More than 2.3 million people are stuck in the strip’s 300 square kilometers (115 square miles). In 2017, Hamas bulldozers destroyed large parts of a site containing the remains of a 4,500-year-old Bronze Age settlement to make housing projects for its employees.
Earlier this year, bulldozers digging for an Egyptian-funded housing project in northern Gaza unearthed a Roman-era tomb.
Among the few preserved sites in Gaza are the Monastery of St. Hilarion, which spans from the late Roman Empire to the Islamic Umayyad period, and the site of a Byzantine church that has been restored by organizations of international aid and open this year in the northern Gaza Strip. .
Although these sites also have mosaics, Elter said the latest discovery, in the central Gaza town of Bureij, is “exceptional”.
The Hamas-run Department of Antiquities described the mosaic as “a great archaeological find” but declined to comment further, saying there would be an official announcement later.
The owner of the land, who declined to be identified before the official announcement, covered the unearthed part of the mosaic floor with tin foil. He said he hopes to receive compensation for protecting the unique find on his property.
The plot of land containing the mosaic measures approximately 500 square meters (5,400 square feet) and three excavated spots reveal glimpses of the mosaic.
The largest of the holes in the floor, approximately 2 meters by 3 meters (6 feet by 9 feet), contains the 17 animal designs. The other two show intricate tile patterns. The roots of an old olive tree have damaged parts of the mosaic, which appears to have a total area of around 23 square meters (250 square feet).
Elter said the discovery is in “immediate danger” because it is so close to the Israeli separation barrier.
These areas along the fence are often the scene of intermittent clashes or Israeli incursions. Last month, Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza fought a fierce three-day battle that included Israeli shelling of militant posts and the landing of a few failed Palestinian rockets in the area.
Elter is also concerned that excavations by inexperienced people will damage the site. His hope is that a professional team can properly dig, restore and protect the mosaic.
“It is imperative to organize an emergency relief response quickly,” Elter said.
‘Easy pick up’ – Floyd Mayweather won over $50,000 betting on Dmitry Bivol to follow in his footsteps and beat Canelo Alvarez who is now set to complete his trilogy with Gennady Golovkin
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was one of the few people who dreamed up Dmitry Bivol’s chances against Saul Canelo Alvarez earlier this year.
The Mexican superstar was expected to become the WBA light heavyweight champion by beating Bivol in May before the Russian got 115-113 scorecards from all three ringside judges.
It was just Canelo’s second loss in 61 fights and his first since Mayweather beat him by majority decision in 2013.
Since then he has beaten Gennady Golovkin, Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders, Danny Jacobs and Caleb Plant to clean up middle and super middleweight.
Many expected Canelo to beat Bivol before attempting to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion, but Mayweather thought his former foe was biting off more than he could chew.
After seeing Canelo lose, ‘Money’ posted a photo of a bet slip backing 4/1 underdog Bivol for $10,000 with the caption ‘easy pick up’ on Instagram.
The “Money” prediction rewarded him with $42,500, which means he won $52,500 – not bad at all.
Mayweather left professional boxing in 2017 after pocketing a ridiculous amount of money for his fight with UFC icon Conor McGregor.
Although he is one of the most financially successful boxers of all time and his bank account appears to have been topped up with big betting winnings, the 45-year-old continues to fight.
Since announcing his retirement, Mayweather has fought Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, YouTuber Logan Paul and his former sparring partner Don Moore in exhibition bouts.
He will return to the ring next week when he takes on 16-3 MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura before battling everyone’s favorite internet boxer Deji in November, who picked up his first professional win last month.
Meanwhile, Canelo will continue his journey to the Boxing Hall of Fame with a third fight against Golovkin taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
The bitter rivals shared the ring in 2017 for the first time in a hugely entertaining and competitive 12-round bout that ended in a disputed draw that many believe robbed the Kazakh fighter of a win.
The following year, Alvarez won a narrow majority decision in their rematch, but GGG still insisted he had won both fights and now would have his chance for revenge.
However, at 40, Golovkin is a huge underdog against the man who, despite his latest loss, still holds the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO world titles at 168 pounds.
