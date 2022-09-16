Daily horoscope for September 16, 2022

Lunar Alert: There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions today. The Moon is in Gemini.

Happy Birthday Friday, September 16, 2022:

You’re witty and interesting, and you definitely have a gift for words. You are also focused and hardworking, because safety is important to you. This year is all about hard work, building and building. For example, you could literally build a physical structure. However, you will also build internal structures within yourself.

RAM

(March 21-April 19)

★★★

It’s a tough day at work, partly because you’re tired. You have reached the end of your rope. Don’t push things, especially if you’re in an accident-prone environment. Indeed, relations with colleagues will be difficult. Relax. Avoid arguments, which will create anxiety. Tonight: Fair Coast.

BULL

(April 20-May 20)

★★

It could be a tough day with kids, art projects, and the entertainment world. Many situations are conducive to confusion and misinterpretations. Meanwhile, romance is also risky, as misunderstandings are likely. Assume nothing! Tonight: Be patient with the children.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

★★★

Your relationships with family members, especially parents, are difficult today. You might even question someone’s veracity or if they are telling you the truth. You might also feel like you’re banging your head against the wall because you’re dealing with the same old, same old. Tonight: Relax at home.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

★★

Things are confusing today. Conversations with others can feel like two ships are passing in the night. Knowing this in advance, be sure to be very clear in all your communications with others. Assume nothing. Check the instructions. Tonight: Be patient with everyone.

LEO

(July 23-August 22)

★★★

Check all financial trades today as it is a risky day for your money. For example, you might assume something and be wrong. Maybe something looks better than it is. Certainly, if you have doubts about something, do not act. The cooperation of others will be difficult. Tonight: Put things in order.

VIRGIN

(August 23-September 22)

★★

It’s a tough day. You feel more tired than usual, a bit drained. On top of that, you might also feel discouraged because dealing with parents, bosses, or anyone in a position of authority (including the police) is difficult today. Tonight: Do the best you can.

BALANCE

(Sep 23-Oct 22)

★★

Disputes with others over academic matters, publication, or a medical situation are likely today. Similarly, legal issues will be difficult. During this time, you feel tired. It’s a perfect day for a nap, if you can swing it. Don’t expect too much from anyone. Tonight: Enjoy the solitude.

SCORPIO

(23 Oct-21 Nov)

★★

Be patient with your friends today (especially creative and artistic people you might spend time with), as confusion and misunderstandings are very likely. Therefore, don’t assume anything. Make an effort to clarify things if you are unsure. Avoid squabbles over shared ownership and debt payment. Take it easy. Tonight: be patient.

SAGITTARIUS

(22 Nov-21 Dec)

★★★

There is real confusion today between you and authority figures. This may include family members. Since you are aware of this, you can go the extra mile to clarify things, because a misunderstanding is exactly that: a misunderstanding. It’s not really a disagreement. Tonight: Show respect.

CAPRICORN

(22 Dec-19 Jan)

★★

It’s the classic day of confused communications. Ironically, some of this confusion is because people feel tired and almost too lazy to make an effort to be clear about what they want. (Weird, but true.) Conflicts at work are likely. Keep a low profile. Just walk on water. Tonight: avoid controversy.

AQUARIUS

(20 Jan-18 Feb)

★★★

Be vigilant today, because it is easy to make a financial mistake or to be confused about a money transaction, whether it is to make purchases or do business. If you’re not sharp, a mistake can cost you money. Therefore, recheck everything! Meanwhile, disputes with children will need your patience. Tonight: Accept what is.

PISCES

(February 19-March 20)

★★

You are tired today. It’s so simple. However, this means that it is more difficult to communicate with others because everything seems to be too awkward. Be patient with family members, as well as partners and close friends, to avoid discord and arguments. Relax. Life is short and fat. Tonight: Cooperate.

BORN TODAY

Singer Nick Jonas (1992), actress Alexis Bledel (1981), actress, comedian Amy Poehler (1971)