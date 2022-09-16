News
Danny Ramirez and Daniella Pineda ask for help in exclusive ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ music video
After six episodes, AMC Tales of the Living Dead wraps up this Sunday with a one-episode banger, titled “La Doña,” featuring Danny Ramirez and Daniella Pineda. And in Decider’s exclusive look at the episode, we meet not only their two characters, but a mysterious old woman, La Doña Alma, played by Julie Carmen.
“Working with Julie Carmen was just… What I take away the most is how unreal her career is, she gave the real real about what it is in this industry when she arrived, at what she is now,” Ramirez told Decider during an interview about the episode. “And the different battles she had to go through to keep going. Her association with the job was just different, and it was really inspiring to see how huge of a success it was. She was like, ‘It’s probably one of the first times I’ve been on a set where everyone’s Latino or Latinx’, and so to be such a massive percentage in a massive universe, it was like we were handed the keys to a really beautiful car. It was just fun to love seeing it light up and say, “That’s a huge step.”
In the scene, Idalia (Pineda) and Eric (Ramirez) beg the woman to stay with her for the night, noting that they found her home through a friend named Maria. The woman finally gives in and offers them food, as well as water to wash themselves.
Eric is amazed that the water is actually working in the house, but leaves anyway, leaving Idalia and La Doña Alma alone. This is when the old woman gets up to speed with her younger counterpart – or at least tries to get closer to the truth. She doesn’t believe the story Idalia is telling her, and it certainly seems, from the way Pineda plays the scene, that there’s something more going on.
…And, without getting into spoilers, there is a together there’s a lot more going on in this episode than two young people hanging in an old woman’s house at the end of the world. For those who have watched previous episodes of the anthology series, this fits more with the Parker Posey/Jillian Bell time-loop episode than the more classic Alpha (Samantha Morton) tale that aired a few weeks ago. . And while we don’t yet know if AMC will revisit this experiment, it’s wild swings like “La Doña” that could never happen overall. Walking Dead series that I think make the show worth it.
You can check out the rest of the clip above and the official synopsis below.
Episode 106: “La Doña” – Premieres Sunday, September 18 on AMC (Airs Sunday, September 11 on AMC+)
Idalia (Daniella Pineda) and Eric (Danny Ramirez) are a traumatized young couple in desperate need of a safe haven. If they don’t quickly find a place to spend the night, they will freeze or, worse, get eaten. Recognizing where they were in the mountains, Idalia recalls hearing about an isolated house belonging to a Bruja, who was dedicated to helping others before the apocalypse. Shortly after Idalia and Eric arrive at La Doña Alma’s home, sinister, inexplicable events begin to occur. Idalia and Eric must find a way forward or risk being rooted in death forever.
Realized by: Deborah Kammeier
Written by: Lindsey Villarreal
Man shot while driving in Wrigleyville – NBC Chicago
A man was injured in a shooting in Wrigleyville, on the North Side, on Thursday evening.
At around 8:25 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of North Clark Street, a 31-year-old man was driving a vehicle when a black car drove by and someone inside fired a shot, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the back and was transported to Masonic Medical Center in Illinois, police said. His condition was not known.
No arrests were made.
Now is the time for the Broncos to flip the home-court wrestling script – The Denver Post
Eleven things about the Broncos entering Sunday’s home opener against the Houston Texans:
1. The Broncos’ home field advantage at Mile High — altitude and crowd noise — has all but disappeared during their current six-year playoff drought. The only way to get into the playoff race is to correct this trend. From 2012 to 2015, the Broncos were 28-4 at home in the regular season; from 2016-21, they were 23-26. The Texans game begins a series of three home dates in four weeks (San Francisco in Week 3 and Indianapolis in Week 5, both primetime starts). The Texans are 4-13 on the road the past two years.
2. “There’s nothing quite like being at home and having the crowd on your side,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “It was definitely a hostile environment last week (in Seattle). We’re so excited to be in front of our fans to hear them cheer and be excited for all the guys. The Broncos got three false start penalties against the Seahawks.
3. Quarterback Russell Wilson had 8-0 (2012), 7-1 (’13-14 and ’16) and 6-2 (’18) home seasons for Seattle. “I’m excited about (the home opener) because these fans are the best in the world,” he said. “I was amazed at how many fans were able to make it to the game in Seattle – there was a ton of orange in the crowd.”
4. Of the 16 red-zone snaps in Week 1, Wilson was in the shotgun nine times, including both plays in the third quarter from the 1-yard line. The shotgun on the goal line eliminates the quarterback’s stealth option; Melvin Gordon fumbled on fourth down and Javonte Williams on third to tie empty possessions.
5. Hackett said of using the shotgun in the red zone, “In Green Bay, we saw it offered a lot of run-pass options. I think that makes (defenses) have to cover the whole pitch. You can still make runs overlapping some of those double teams at the back, but at the same time if you need to kick the ball you’re in a better position to get the ball out.
6. The Broncos were one of four teams not to hit a red zone in Week 1. They went 0 for 4, Seattle and Miami both 0 for 2 and Dallas did not execute a break zone red.
seven. When I released the stats on how often the Broncos slowed the game clock against Seattle (two late game penalties and 13 snaps to a second), Seahawks fans blamed Wilson, not the directed operation. by Hackett. In Wilson’s last five full seasons (2016-20), the Seahawks have taken 20 late game penalties (including 15 in 2018-20). From 2017 to 2021, the Broncos had 22 late game penalties.
8. Defensive lineman Matt Henningsen was the only Broncos rookie draft pick to play non-special teams snaps (three) in Seattle. Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto didn’t play a role on defense or special teams, positioning himself as the fifth leading forward. Henningsen was active in place of Eyioma Uwazurike against the Seahawks.
9. The NFL released their Week 1 roster data and the Broncos’ average age was 26.26, their players averaged 4.0 years of experience, and they had nine rookies and 10 players at least 30 years.
ten. The Broncos are not inducting anyone into their Ring of Fame this year, choosing instead to honor the 25th anniversary of the first Super Bowl championship team. But next year there is an unofficial appointment for former coach Steve “Greek” Antonopulos. He started with the club in March 1976, is the only team employee to have made all eight Super Bowl appearances and retired in June 2021. The comparison to honor the Greek is the Ronnie Barnes, who enters the New York Giants ring. fame this season. Barnes joined the Giants in 1976.
11. Finally, on my last day at the Denver Post before joining The Buffalo News next week, thank you all for reading since I joined the paper in May 2018. The Broncos have lost a lot of games, but it’s something was always going on – five quarterbacks, three coaches, two general managers and a new group of owners.
latest news Hate attacks in OC remained at record highs last year, report says
Hate crimes declined in Orange County last year, while hate incidents — including hate speech and other nonviolent racial attacks — rose 14%, according to a report released Thursday.
Taken together, hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents are up 165% from five years ago and 424% from 10 years ago, according to the report from the Human Relations Commission of OC.
During the pandemic, racially motivated attacks against Asian Americans have increased in cities across the country, fueled in part by former President Trump and others who have highlighted the Chinese origins of the coronavirus.
Of the 301 hate incidents and 97 hate crimes recorded in Orange County in 2021, 60% were motivated by the race, ethnicity or national origin of the victim. The total number of attacks in both categories increased by 6% compared to 2020.
Hate incidents targeting Asian Americans increased 164% in 2021 from the previous year, for a total of 153 incidents.
Ten hate crimes were reported against Asian Americans, an increase of 43%.
“We like to talk about being ‘post-pandemic,’ but we’re still in a pandemic,” said Julie Vo, policy director for the Orange County Asian Pacific Islander Community Alliance. “There is a lot of continuous fear. I am not surprised that we continue to see these incidents.
Last year in OC, hate crimes motivated by sexual orientation increased by 83% to a total of 22.
Overall, hate crimes are down 13% from 2020.
“We have received numerous reports from members of the community about the hate inflicted on them in their own homes,” said Stephanie Camacho-Van Dyke, director of advocacy and education at LGBTQ Center OC. “There is more bullying of LGBTQ students which is unfortunately on the increase in schools.”
Black people in Orange County continued to be disproportionately targeted, accounting for 2% of the population and 16% of hate crime victims in 2021.
Eight percent of hate incidents were anti-black.
In one such encounter in January, a black basketball player was subjected to racist taunts such as “Chain him up” and “He’s a monkey” from the bleachers during a game at Laguna Hills High School.
“We should all be asking, ‘What’s going on?’” Sara Sheikh-Arvizu, hate prevention coordinator for OC’s Human Relations Commission, said in an online presentation. Thursday. “The job that we all need to take responsibility for is to make sense of the information we share and to address the roots of bias-driven hate so that these trends stop being trends.”
The commission collects reports of hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents from individuals as well as law enforcement and organizations, including the LGBTQ Center OC, Stop AAPI Hate, and the Anti-Defamation League.
Hate attacks are likely underreported for reasons such as the trauma suffered by victims, fear of retaliation and lack of knowledge about where to go, according to the report.
“Given the LGBTQ community’s historical relationship with the police, we find that some members of our community do not feel comfortable making a police report,” Camacho-Van Dyke said.
In December, OC’s Board of Supervisors approved $1 million for the Hate Attack Commission.
The money will go towards expanding language accessibility and ways to report hate attacks, increased support for hate victims and a county-wide awareness campaign.
How Billionaire Bankman-Fried Survived the Crisis and Thrived Again
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried shopped amid the recent industry carnage and said he still had cash to spend if the opportunity presented itself.
It may seem strange. Other multi-billion dollar crypto giants have gone bankrupt this year. FTX’s main competitor, Coinbase, saw its shares plunge 70% and laid off a fifth of its workforce as crypto prices crashed.
Still, FTX is emerging as something of a lifeline for the industry.
The 30-year-old billionaire says it was the result of hoarding lots of money, limiting overhead, avoiding loans and being able to scale quickly as a private company.
“It was important for the industry to come out of this in one piece,” Bankman-Fried told CNBC in an interview at FTX headquarters in Nassau, Bahamas. “It won’t be good for anyone in the long run if we have real pain and real breakouts – it’s not fair for customers and it won’t be good for regulations.”
The crypto industry has seen billions of dollars wiped out in the weeks surrounding the implosion of the Terra USD cryptocurrency and the failure of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. Lenders exposed to Three Arrows were the next domino to fall. In July, FTX signed a deal that gives it the option to buy lender BlockFi after providing a $250 million line of credit. FTX also awarded $500 million to struggling Voyager Digital, which later filed for bankruptcy, and was in talks to acquire South Korea’s Bithumb.
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, has lost more than half of its value this year.
“Not Immune”
While Bankman-Fried cryptocurrency exchange FTX is suffering from the decline in digital assets, he said market share growth has helped offset the pain.
“I don’t think we’re immune to that,” Bankman-Fried said. “But we’ve put a lot of effort into growing our footprint over the last year…and we have a less heavy platform for retail – retail tends to be more driven by market sentiment.”
Most of FTX’s volume comes from customers trading “at least” $100,000 a day, he said. Bankman-Fried described the group as “highly engaged, high-volume” users who are “quite sophisticated.” These range from small quantitative trading firms to family offices and day traders. According to the company, FTX demographics have been less price-sensitive and held up relatively well in the crypto bear market.
In addition to its success with professional traders, it is a costly land grab for the American retail public. FTX has purchased the naming rights to Miami Heat’s NBA arena, formerly American Airlines Center. He courted high-profile investors and brand ambassadors, including Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen, and ran a Super Bowl ad featuring Larry David.
The cryptocurrency exchange brought in around $1 billion in revenue last year, CNBC reported in August. Bankman-Fried confirmed that the numbers were in the “good range” and that this year would see a “similar” number, depending on the severity of the market downturn. He also said the business was profitable.
He pointed to the low number of employees as one of the factors of profitability. FTX has about 350 employees, about a tenth of Coinbase’s workforce.
“We’ve always tried to grow sustainably – I’ve always been deeply suspicious of negative unitary economics, of any economy without any sort of real, clear path to profitability,” he said. declared. “We hired a lot less than most places, but we also kind of controlled our costs.”
Bankman-Fried earned a degree in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and began his career as a quantitative trader at Jane Street Capital. He bought his first bitcoin five years ago and said he was drawn to the industry by vast arbitrage opportunities that seemed “too good to be true”. In 2017, Bankman-Fried launched proprietary trading firm Alameda Research to begin trading the asset full-time. According to the CEO, the company was earning a million dollars a day in some cases by buying on one exchange in one market and reselling on other global exchanges.
Alameda Research still accounts for about 6% of FTX’s trading volumes, according to documents seen by CNBC. While Bankman-Fried is still a major shareholder in Alameda, it has pulled out of day-to-day operations.
Bankman-Fried said he has worked in recent years to eliminate conflicts of interest at Alameda. “I no longer run Alameda – none of FTX does. We consider it a neutral part of the market infrastructure.”
FTX has seen epic growth since Bankman-Fried launched it alongside co-founder Gary Wang in 2019. It last raised $400 million in January at a valuation of $32 billion, taking its total venture capital funding over the past three years to approximately $2 billion.
FTX Trading Ltd. is headquartered in Antigua, while FTX Derivatives Markets is based in the Bahamas, where Bankman-Fried lives. FTX Trading has acquired companies in Switzerland, Australia, Cyprus, Germany, Gibraltar, Singapore, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, among other countries.
The exchange has spent about half of its cash on bailouts and acquisitions, most recently buying a 30% stake in Skybridge Capital from Anthony Scaramucci.
“We still have quite a bit to deploy, if and when it’s useful or important,” Bankman-Fried said.
Three Day Deals
FTX has benefited from being a private company this year. FTX doesn’t have the daily ups and downs of a publicly traded stock, especially growth stocks, which this year have been battered by higher interest rates. Bankman-Fried also said that not having thousands of shareholders allows FTX to move quickly when trying to close deals within days.
“I think that makes it much more difficult, in practice, to do this as a public company,” he said. When “you have three days from start to finish to wire the money, you can’t do a public engagement process around the potential terms of a messy situation.”
Bankman-Fried said many deals closed within days, while the team “didn’t get much sleep that week.” What is often a lengthy due diligence came instead in a truncated Excel spreadsheet. The finances have not been audited. The team expected to at least lose money.
“It wasn’t clear if it would be a net positive or negative – there was a potential upside if things went well,” he said. “We got to the point of feeling that we could do something that would have a fair chance of helping for an amount of money that we were willing to lose if things went wrong.”
It’s too early to tell if Bankman-Fried’s distressed crypto bets will pay off. Some companies have outright said no to a rescue program.
After extending a line of credit to Voyager, FTX and Alameda sought to buy and restructure the business. He outlined a plan to buy Voyager’s digital assets and loans at market value. The company responded to the offer by calling it a “low ball offer disguised as a white knight rescue.”
“It surprised me. It didn’t surprise our legal team,” he said. “Honestly, I had just assumed they would see our offer and just say…sure, we’ll take that.”
Bankman-Fried said there had been further discussions and the responses were “disappointing”. The problem, he said, was that the proposal did not include any fees.
“If you’re in the fee business, then maybe our proposal isn’t what you like,” he said. “I believe it was a lowball offer for consultants looking to make a fee on this deal. That’s not what I had in mind. I had the clients in mind. But that’s my best understanding. actuality of what happened.”
The next… Warren Buffett?
Bankman-Fried’s latest crypto moves drew comparisons to Warren Buffett’s 2008 strategy. Berkshire Hathaway’s legendary chairman and CEO stopped the bleeding during the financial crisis with a $5 billion investment in Goldman Sachs. This ultimately netted the Omaha-based conglomerate a $3 billion gain.
“There are parallels,” Bankman-Fried said. “There are probably more differences. First of all, I don’t think Warren Buffett would call me the next Warren Buffett. where they really need Capital.”
Bankman-Fried said he finds places where he can “simultaneously make good investments and help them, their customers and their ecosystem.” Although sometimes only one is offered, not both.
He also applauded Buffett’s skills in long-term value investing. The investor showed that “you don’t have to have an innovation or a brilliant idea, you can do that by just putting together good decision after good decision over decades and making it worse.”
Like Buffett, Bankman-Fried signed the Giving Pledge: a pledge made by the world’s wealthiest people to donate the majority of their wealth to charity. Bankman-Fried said he gave about $100 million this year, with a focus on future pandemic prevention. Similar to Buffett, he lives modestly. Bankman-Fried shares a house with ten housemates and a Goldendoodle named Gopher. He drives a Toyota Corolla, and says he has no interest in the excesses of a yacht or a Lamborghini.
But the two humble investors differ sharply when it comes to their positions on cryptocurrencies.
Buffett and his business partner Charlie Munger have criticized cryptocurrencies over the years. In 2018, for example, Buffett called bitcoin “probably a rat’s death squared.” Earlier this year, Buffett said he wouldn’t buy all the bitcoin in the world for $25 because it “isn’t producing anything.”
Buffett called the underlying blockchain technology “important,” but didn’t shy away from the idea that “bitcoin has no unique value.” Blockchains are digital databases that store cryptocurrency transactions and, in some cases, other data. Its primary use has been to power cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. But fans of the technology say it could be used in healthcare, supply chain logistics and other areas of finance.
“I definitely disagree with that,” Bankman-Fried said. “I have to hope [Buffett] doesn’t agree with that too. I don’t think you should be running a business if he thinks that, but I don’t think he actually thinks that. I think that was most likely hyperbole,” he said. “It missed some of the power of blockchain – it also missed some of the momentum in the first place, and what drives people to want a new tool.”
Residents of Martha’s Vineyard say they ‘don’t want migrants’
A Spanish TV reporter from Telemundo said residents of Martha’s Vineyard had privately admitted not wanting migrants on the island.
Speaking outside St. Andrew’s Church where the 50 migrants Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) shipped to the elite liberal resort, Telemundo’s Cristina Londoño Rooney said residents refused to being interviewed on camera about their displeasure with the situation out of fear. to appear “inhuman”.
“A furious man passed by a short time ago. He said his children had to leave this island because there was no work or housing, and now they are bringing in these migrants, deceiving them with these promises,” she said.
“There are also others who blame the Biden administration, saying it’s their fault, they don’t want migrants here. But they don’t want to speak on camera, either because they don’t want to be portrayed as inhuman.
Swerve ends tonight @TelemundoNews report from Martha’s Vineyard. Accessories to @CristiLondono for pointing out without hesitation that not all residents are happy with this landing of migrants. pic.twitter.com/s3FbUtwzPz
— Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) September 15, 2022
On Thursday, Martha’s Vineyard homeless shelter coordinator Lisa Belcastro lamented to reporters that the island lacks the facilities to house migrants despite the fact that some of America’s wealthiest elites own homes. multi-million dollar vacation homes that sit empty most of the time. year.
“At some point they have to move from here to another place,” she told reporters. “We don’t have the services to support 50 immigrants. We certainly don’t have accommodation. We are in a housing crisis like we are on this island, so we cannot house everyone here who lives here and works here. We do not have accommodation for 50 more people.
Wow! This Democrat from Martha’s Vineyard doesn’t seem very welcoming or progressive.
“We don’t have accommodation for 50 immigrants.
Um, don’t the Obamas have a 10-bedroom mansion there? This will suit half of them.
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 15, 2022
Feelings of not having enough space and the need to send migrants elsewhere appear to conflict with an official sign posted at Martha’s Vineyard stating that islanders stand in solidarity with immigrants and refugees.
This sign is in Martha’s Vineyard. Note that they “stand with immigrants, refugees”, etc.
What happened to their solidarity? pic.twitter.com/ZoaFGpCzUb
—Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 15, 2022
Island authorities have since called the influx of 50 migrants a “humanitarian crisis”.
To our island community, here is an update on the current humanitarian crisis on Martha’s Vineyard…we thank the people for their continued help. pic.twitter.com/f9YRJSJPow
— Visit Martha’s Vineyard (@VisitMV) September 15, 2022
In a tweet Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) put this so-called “crisis” into perspective when he explained how 15,000 migrants poured into Del Rio, Texas in a single day.
“The people of Martha’s Vineyard describe the burden of 50 illegal immigrants. To put that into perspective, the small town of Del Rio, Texas is home to about 30,000 people. I was there when 15,000 illegal Haitian immigrants passed through Del Rio IN A SINGLE DAY. 15,000 > 50″ he tweeted.
‘5 at 35′: Five impactful Heat Lifers who have been here from the start
With 2022-23 marking the Miami Heat’s 35th season, the Sun Sentinel is unveiling a series of “5 at 35″ reflections from staff writer Ira Winderman, who has covered the entirety of the franchise’s 3 1/2 decades.
After opening the series with a look at the five greatest games in the team’s history, five franchise-altering moments, the team’s biggest celebrity fans and then five of the biggest personalities to grace the Heat locker room, today we look at five who have been particularly impactful for the organization since the team’s 1988 inception.
1. Andy Elisburg. To sell General Manager Andy Elisburg as the Heat’s salary-cap maven is to sell him short, considering the impact across the franchise.
How did the Heat add Jimmy Butler in free agency in the absence of salary-cap space? How did they cobble together the needed cap space to form the Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh? Because Elisburg made the numbers work.
But yet there he also was, last November in Denver, blocking a hallway door so players could not escalate the incident that saw Nuggets center Nikola Jokic deck the Heat’s Markieff Morris . . . with a level of respect that no one attempted to force their way past.
And, yes, perhaps the ultimate Heat success story, from public-relations intern during the team’s 1988-89 inaugural season to these past 26 seasons in basketball operations.
“Anything that goes on in this building,” coach Erik Spoelstra once said, “Andy is in the know and he’s basically running everything behind the scenes. Everybody in this organization knows that.”
“The best in the business,” Heat President Pat Riley has said, “and I could never do this without him.”
2. Eric Reid. “Kaboom!”
For decades the call after Heat 3-pointers has resonated on the team’s television broadcasts, with Reid having spent the franchise’s first three seasons as color analyst before sliding into his true calling on play-by-play for these ensuing 31 seasons.
In all, this will be Reid’s 46th consecutive season of broadcasting basketball, when counting his time as voice of Providence College, Cornell University and other programs.
After working alongside initial Heat play-by-play man Sam Smith (when the team utilized a radio/television simulcast), Reid since has thrived alongside a litany of color analysts that has included Dave Wohl, Jack Ramsay, Ed Pinckney, Mike Fratello, Tony Fiorentino, and, currently, John Crotty.
As for the “Kaboom!” after Heat 3-pointers, it turns out that Reid and Ramsay, while in a cab together in Chicago, were told by the driver that he particularly enjoyed listening to basketball on the radio because of Bulls announcer Neil Funk occasionally calling “Kaboom” for big 3-point shots.
“I’ve been kaboom-ing ever since,” Reid said.
3. Bill/Eric Foran. Since the Heat’s initial season, there has been a Foran working with the team’s training staff on strength and conditioning.
It started when Bill Foran came aboard in 1988-89 as a consultant, having served in that role at the University of Miami, including work with the Hurricanes’ football championship teams in 1987 and ‘89. His run would encompass 33 seasons before retiring a year ago.
But, already, there was a Foran 2.0 waiting in the wings, with son Eric Foran an intern on the team’s strength staff for two seasons starting in 2012-13, before being promoted to assistant strength coach in 2014 and then director of strength and conditioning in 2017.
A former All-SEC pole vaulter at the University of Florida, Eric Foran has gained the respect of Heat players with his own fitness that he has been nicknamed inside the locker room “Captain America.”
4. Tony Fiorentino. “The coach.”
For 15 seasons, that was Eric Reid’s designation for his television partner, with Fiorentino arriving at the franchise’s outset as an assistant to inaugural coach Ron Rothstein.
Working with an enthusiasm and complete buy-in to the Heat Culture philosophy, Fiorentino would continue with the team as an assistant coach under Alvin Gentry and Pat Riley, as well as serving as an assistant under Rothstein for the franchise’s short-lived WNBA team, the Miami Sol.
An argument could be made that no Heat Lifer has had more of an impact on generations of the team’s fans, with Fiorentino in the midst of a run of more than 30 years with the team’s summer youth camps, just another way his “Yeah, baby!” voice has resonated.
5. Jose Paneda. While he spent the franchise’s first season in marketing, the past 33 have been spent as the team’s play-by-play voice on Spanish radio.
Affectionately known simply as “La Voz,” Paneda has stood as the voice of the team in the Hispanic community for decades when it has come to promotional and charitable efforts.
In 1998, Paneda handled the franchise’s first Spanish-language telecast and in 2002 became the first Spanish-league broadcaster to announce 1,000 consecutive games.
Over his career, his calls have been featured in more than 21 countries in Latin America.
Up next: The ultimate Heat rivalries over the years, as the franchise turns 35.
