Danny Ramirez and Daniella Pineda ask for help in exclusive ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ music video

After six episodes, AMC Tales of the Living Dead wraps up this Sunday with a one-episode banger, titled “La Doña,” featuring Danny Ramirez and Daniella Pineda. And in Decider’s exclusive look at the episode, we meet not only their two characters, but a mysterious old woman, La Doña Alma, played by Julie Carmen.

“Working with Julie Carmen was just… What I take away the most is how unreal her career is, she gave the real real about what it is in this industry when she arrived, at what she is now,” Ramirez told Decider during an interview about the episode. “And the different battles she had to go through to keep going. Her association with the job was just different, and it was really inspiring to see how huge of a success it was. She was like, ‘It’s probably one of the first times I’ve been on a set where everyone’s Latino or Latinx’, and so to be such a massive percentage in a massive universe, it was like we were handed the keys to a really beautiful car. It was just fun to love seeing it light up and say, “That’s a huge step.”

In the scene, Idalia (Pineda) and Eric (Ramirez) beg the woman to stay with her for the night, noting that they found her home through a friend named Maria. The woman finally gives in and offers them food, as well as water to wash themselves.

Eric is amazed that the water is actually working in the house, but leaves anyway, leaving Idalia and La Doña Alma alone. This is when the old woman gets up to speed with her younger counterpart – or at least tries to get closer to the truth. She doesn’t believe the story Idalia is telling her, and it certainly seems, from the way Pineda plays the scene, that there’s something more going on.

…And, without getting into spoilers, there is a together there’s a lot more going on in this episode than two young people hanging in an old woman’s house at the end of the world. For those who have watched previous episodes of the anthology series, this fits more with the Parker Posey/Jillian Bell time-loop episode than the more classic Alpha (Samantha Morton) tale that aired a few weeks ago. . And while we don’t yet know if AMC will revisit this experiment, it’s wild swings like “La Doña” that could never happen overall. Walking Dead series that I think make the show worth it.

You can check out the rest of the clip above and the official synopsis below.

Episode 106: “La Doña” – Premieres Sunday, September 18 on AMC (Airs Sunday, September 11 on AMC+)

Idalia (Daniella Pineda) and Eric (Danny Ramirez) are a traumatized young couple in desperate need of a safe haven. If they don’t quickly find a place to spend the night, they will freeze or, worse, get eaten. Recognizing where they were in the mountains, Idalia recalls hearing about an isolated house belonging to a Bruja, who was dedicated to helping others before the apocalypse. Shortly after Idalia and Eric arrive at La Doña Alma’s home, sinister, inexplicable events begin to occur. Idalia and Eric must find a way forward or risk being rooted in death forever.

Realized by: Deborah Kammeier

Written by: Lindsey Villarreal