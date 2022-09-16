News
Don Lemon celebrates CNN’s ‘reshuffle’ which will see him co-host the morning show
CNN’s Don Lemon celebrates the network’s latest shakeup which will see him lose his primetime gig to co-host the new morning show with Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.
Speaking on Thursday night, Lemon slammed the promotion change and insisted the network is not making him change his left-leaning views after a wave of network layoffs against journalists who were too critical of Donald. Trump and the GOP.
“This is not someone saying you have to move to the right, Don Lemon, and not have to give so much from your point of view. None of that happened,” Lemon said. “All of this is fodder for Twitter.
“I was not demoted. None of that,” he added. It’s an opportunity. This is a promotion.
“It’s an opportunity for me to create something around myself and I’m working with two great ladies.”
Along with Harlow and Collins, the trio’s production is set to replace the “New Day” show hosted by John Berman and Brianna Keilar which runs from 6 to 9 a.m.
Don Lemon (left) claimed on Thursday night that losing his primetime gig to join Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins to star on CNN’s new morning show in October was a promotion
Kaitlan Collins (left) and Poppy Harlow (right) will appear on the new morning show
CEO Chris Licht (above) called the trio ‘compelling and reliable’ as CNN experiences a shift in its operations, with Licht leading the purge against journalists who are overly critical of the GOP
John Berman and Brianna Keilar’s “New Day” morning show will be canceled once the show is revamped. The pair will move on to other roles in the business
“There’s no better combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program,” CEO Chris Licht wrote in a statement.
“They are particularly intelligent, reliable and convincing; together, they have a rare and palpable chemistry. Combined with CNN’s resources and global newsgathering capabilities, we will deliver a smart, bold and refreshing way to start the day.
The appeal is one of Licht’s most important decisions as he seeks to rid and steer the media away from “partisan opinion-based news” and anchors who are critical of conservatives and the GOP.
Lemon, 56, will conclude Don Lemon Tonight, his evening show, in preparation for his morning debut.
The veteran anchor has worked at CNN for 16 of his 40 years in journalism and served as co-moderator for the 2020 Democratic presidential debate.
Now Lemon has said it’s time to ‘shake things up’ as he shares the spotlight with two of his ‘dearest friends’.
Lemon is a big critic of former President Trump and Republicans. He previously called Trump “the biggest snowflake of them all” after the 2021 White House raid on Jan. 6.
He was also largely outspoken about voter fraud after the 2020 presidential election, and claimed that Trump and Republicans were feeding GOP supporters “bullshit a**t.”
Don Lemon (above) ranted on his show: ‘He (Trump) is the biggest snowflake of them all – the biggest’
Lemon has been a vocal critic of Trump and the GOP. Pictured: Lemon on Charlamagne the God’s ‘Hell Of A Week’ show
Collins, 30, is the White House correspondent for CNN and has a reputation as one of Trump’s least favorite reporters.
During a 2020 coronavirus press briefing, the infamous reporter was asked to swap seats with another reporter several rows behind her, minutes before the press conference was due to start.
She refused to cross the room and cited WHCA guidelines despite officials’ threats to implicate the Secret Service.
Shortly after, Trump cut short his briefing after previously saying they were “not worth the time and effort” because “Lamestream Media only asks hostile questions.”
Meanwhile, Harlow is currently the host of Boss Files, a CNN podcast and an anchor for CNN New Room. She has worked in the media since 2008.
Harlow, 40, said she was “intimidated” by the milestone.
‘I can’t wait to laugh with [Lemon and Collins] and learn from them every morning.
The show’s debut will conclude Berman and Keilar’s New Day program, with the duo filling other unknown roles.
Collins (left) is known for causing controversy in the White House during the administration of former President Trump. She is currently a White House correspondent
The show is one of many changes within the CNN network as Licht tries to purge the company’s reputation of being a woke news source.
CNN has purged itself of the reputation of being a woke media source since Licht pledged to make the network reliable for the people again by ending Republican slander.
The new move resulted in the removal of popular CNN hosts, including John Harwood and Brian Stelter, and their shows.
Licht had previously warned CNN staffers that network changes were coming to the network that they “won’t understand” or “wouldn’t like.”
It’s unclear when the new morning show will air in October, or whether presenters will abide by Licht’s new policies, but the new CEO doesn’t seem shy about ending high-profile reporters.
dailymail us
News
Pilsen-based artist Sentrock has turned his love of street art into community building
ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) — During Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS 2 features a Pilsen artist whose career began with a spray paint can.
As a Mexican-American, he told us his life symbolizes the American dream, a dream he wants to help others achieve.
CBS 2’s Albert Ramon met him at his new exhibit at the Elmhurst Art Museum.
Joseph Perez, or Sentrock, talks a lot about “freedom”. He feels it when he creates and wants you to feel it when you see his art.
“It’s the idea of someone who wants their freedom back,” he said.
Perez showed off what he called his “flagship character,” Bird City Saint, a little boy wearing a superhero mask. Its purpose is to do good.
“When this little boy, my character, puts on the bird mask, he finds his freedom, his voice, his true self,” he said.
Sentrock said he discovered his true self the first time he saw graffiti as a teenager.
“I had never been to an art museum,” he said. “So for me, the museum was the graffiti you saw outside in the alleys and old abandoned buildings, so when I saw that, I fell in love with it.”
When he tried it himself, he got in trouble, but his mom turned things around.
“I was suspended from school for exploring my artistic voice,” Perez said. “My mother was [like,] “If that’s the path you want to go, that’s something you really want to do, let’s try to develop it.” So she bought me boards and cans and brushes and let me do my thing in the garden. I think that’s what really helped me stay on the positive path.”
This path led to the “street art” that builds the community today. It started with murals that caught the attention of social media fans and then gallery owners and museums.
But Sentrock said it’s authenticity, not fame, that drives him forward.
“For me, street art is the idea of giving back to people on the street, to ordinary people,” he said. “It’s just constant communication with the viewer and the artist.”
But above all, Perez is a family man. CBS 2 was with him as he walked his wife Summer and one-year-old son Santos around the exhibit.
“When he gets older, hopefully he can look back and realize that platforms and places like this are for him,” Perez said. “I felt like things like that weren’t for me growing up…I want him to know that your voice matters and who you are matters.”
Sentrock also mentors young artists, helping them find their voice. Those interested can view his exhibition “The Boy Who Wanted to Fly” at the Elmhurst Art Museum until January 15.
And CBS 2 asked Perez for his artist name. He said he took on the nickname “Sentrock” when he was a teenager, after getting in trouble for spray painting graffiti.
A friend told him that it was not a good idea to keep signing his work with his real name.
Grub5
News
Do you want to say goodbye to the queen? Get in line
By
September 15, 2022 6:05 a.m. ET
LONDON—In a nation that has perfected the art of queuing, it’s a line fit for a queen.
As Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lay in Westminster Hall on Thursday, a line stretched more than 4 miles along the River Thames. The UK government has warned it could be up to 10 miles long as hundreds of thousands of people wait to bid their final farewells to Britain’s longest-serving monarch ahead of a state funeral scheduled for Monday.
wsj
News
Arai Teams Visit Hero Electric, Okinawa and Other Ev Players to Probe Fame-Ii Violations
mini
Investigating authorities believe that some electric vehicle manufacturers may have received subsidies under the nationwide program for the faster adoption and manufacture of electric vehicles (FAME-II), but violated local value-added criteria minimum necessary for this purpose.
According to people in the know, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) teams have started visiting factories of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers like Hero Electric and Okinawa to investigate FAME-II violations. The action comes after the government received several complaints from whistleblowers against numerous electric vehicle companies for violating these standards.
Investigating authorities believe that some electric vehicle manufacturers may have received subsidies under the nationwide program for the faster adoption and manufacture of electric vehicles (FAME-II), but violated local value-added criteria minimum necessary for this purpose.
Now, ARAI teams are investigating the allegations, and CNBC-TV18 has learned that inspections are underway to verify if any subsidized products are actually made in India.
In the meantime, it is also learned that the Ministry of Heavy Industries is in contact with the Directorate of Tax Intelligence (DRI) on an investigation against Hero Electric which had investigated customs evasion by the company and issued a notice in December 2020 for the same.
(This copy will be updated)
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First post: Sep 16, 2022 at 10:29 a.m. STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Suns VP Jahm Najafi calls on Robert Sarver to step down in open letter to fans – The Denver Post
Jahm Najafi, the Phoenix Suns’ second-largest shareholder, called for the resignation of owner Robert Sarver two days after Sarver received a one-year ban from the NBA for professional misconduct.
Najafi called for Sarver’s resignation in an open letter to Suns fans on Thursday. The Suns governor said in the statement that he would work to find a new managing partner. He added that he was not looking to replace Sarver as Suns owner.
“In accordance with my commitment to help eradicate all forms of racism, sexism and prejudice, as Vice President of the Phoenix Suns, I call for the resignation of Robert Sarver,” Najafi wrote in a statement.
Along with the one-year ban, the NBA fined Sarver $10 million after investigation findings said he had used the N-word “at least five times” and engaged in “unfair conduct towards female employees”.
The investigation also detailed that Sarver, who bought the Suns in 2004, “made numerous sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women.” and “repeatedly engaged in inappropriate physical conduct”. towards male employees.
“Similar conduct by a CEO, executive director, president, teacher, coach or any other managerial position would warrant immediate dismissal,” Najafi wrote in his statement. statement. “The fact that Robert Sarver ‘owns’ the team does not give him the right to treat others any differently than any other leader.”
Allegations of misogyny and racism with the Suns organization surfaced last November. Sarver’s suspension is the biggest punishment handed out by the NBA since commissioner Adam Silver banned Donald Sterling from the NBA for life and fined the former Los Angeles Clippers owner $2.5 million after he investigated racist remarks he made during a phone call to an ex-girlfriend.
Chris Paul, who previously served as NBAPA president, expressed his disappointment with the NBA discipline imposed on Sarver.
“Like many others, I have reviewed the report,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read. This behavior, especially towards women, is unacceptable and must never be repeated. I am of the opinion that the sanctions did not really help to remedy what we can all agree to be atrocious behavior.”
Lakers All-Star LeBron James also expressed disappointment with the discipline.
“Our league was definitely wrong,” James wrote on Twitter. I don’t need to explain why. You read all the stories and decide for yourself. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there’s no place in this league for that kind of behavior.
()
denverpost
News
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing DC area
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, saying he still poses a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington area , DC, with a series of random shootings.
Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people and injured three others over a three-week period in October 2002. Several other victims were shot dead across the country in the preceding months as the duo were heading to the National Capital Region of Washington State.
Malvo was convicted of capital murder in Virginia and sentenced to life in prison without parole. But a series of Supreme Court rulings and a change in Virginia law gave Malvo the chance to seek parole after serving nearly 20 years in prison.
The Virginia Parole Board denied his request Aug. 30, saying Malvo remains a risk to the community and should serve more of his sentence before being released on parole, according to state records on parole board decisions for the month of August.
“Release at that time would lessen the seriousness of the crime; Severity and circumstances of your offence(s),” the parole board wrote.
Malvo’s accomplice, John Allen Muhammad, was executed in Virginia in 2009. Malvo, now 37, was sentenced to life without parole for the three Virginia murders. But after the United States Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory life sentences for minors were unconstitutional, two federal courts ruled that Malvo was entitled to new sentencing hearings. The Virginia legislature also passed a law in 2020 that gave juvenile offenders the option to apply for parole after serving 20 years.
Malvo was a 15-year-old Jamaican who had been sent to live in Antigua when he met the much older Muhammad. Muhammad trained and indoctrinated Malvo, and in 2002 the pair embarked on a nationwide murder spree that culminated in the 10 murders in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
Testimony at trial indicated that the shooting was a plan for Muhammad to regain custody of his children by killing his ex-wife and making her death appear to be the result of random violence.
Malvo is serving his sentence at the maximum security Red Onion State Prison in Virginia.
Even though Malvo had been granted parole in Virginia, he was also sentenced to life in prison in Maryland for crimes in the neighboring state. Last month, Maryland’s highest court ruled that Malvo should be sentenced for his crimes there.
yahoo
News
‘Age is a big factor in this fight’ – Billy Joe Saunders thinks ‘very smart’ Canelo Alvarez could knock out 40-year-old Gennady Golovkin in trilogy
Billy Joe Saunders knows all about the power of Canelo Alvarez and thinks Gennady Golovkin could suffer the same fate as Saturday night.
Golovkin is set to move up to super middleweight to challenge his bitter rival for his undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO world titles in their trilogy bout on Sept. 17.
In 2017, Golovkin and Canelo shared the ring for the first time in a hugely entertaining and competitive 12-round bout that ended in a disputed draw that many believe robbed the Kazakh fighter of a win.
The following year, Alvarez won a narrow majority decision in their rematch, but GGG still insisted he had won both fights and now would have his chance for revenge.
Since then, Canelo has been on a hot streak, beating Callum Smith, Danny Jacobs, Caleb Plant and Saunders to establish himself as the king of the 168-pound division.
However, last time out he was beaten by WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol who ended his 16 fight unbeaten streak in dominant fashion.
Rather than getting immediate revenge with the Russian, Canelo opted to settle his rivalry with Golovkin who ‘BJS’ believe is here to be taken at this stage of his career.
“I think they waited for the right time to get Golovkin, he’s 40,” Saunders told talkSPORT on Thursday.
huge
Canelo vs Golovkin LIVE: Date, UK start time, undercard and how to watch the clash of the trilogy
NEXT?
‘Dangerous’ – Usyk calls out Wilder as new target opponent and slams Fury
TACTICAL TIPS
‘Use his brain’ – Saunders warns Fury of ‘wrong move’ in Joshua fight
POWERFUL
Tyson Fury clears punch machine challenge with insanely high score
event
‘The fight is on’ – Benn clarifies concerns over upcoming clash with Eubank Jr
CHIEF
Canelo was so confident of beating Saunders that he booked a wedding for the following week
“Obviously the two fights were two good fights before, but I just think the age factor has crept in a bit more than it was a few years ago.
“It’s very smart from Canelo’s team, after a loss and then very well against Golovkin. I think the age factor will lead to the appearance of the old man’s legs [play] and maybe even a shutdown.
“Age is a big factor in this fight now. The man is 40 years old, and you can’t really expect him to go back in time to five or 10 years ago, when he was at his best.
“I have to go with a Canelo win. Maybe from rounds 8-12 off.
Although he thinks Golovkin is in over his head against Canelo this weekend, Saunders has nothing but respect for him and the things he’s accomplished in boxing.
“Let’s face it, in his prime he was an absolute beast,” the former WBO middleweight and super middleweight added.
“All credit goes to him because of what he’s done for the sport and how he’s lit up the middleweight division and the great fighters with all the good men and world class athletes, he’s something something special.
Saunders hasn’t fought since his loss to Canelo in May 2021, but he plans to fight and could face the winner of the next grudge match between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
Don Lemon celebrates CNN’s ‘reshuffle’ which will see him co-host the morning show
Experts Predict Ethereum Will Plunge Further In Price
Pilsen-based artist Sentrock has turned his love of street art into community building
Do you want to say goodbye to the queen? Get in line
The World’s Flagship Blockchain Event is Around the Corner￼
Arai Teams Visit Hero Electric, Okinawa and Other Ev Players to Probe Fame-Ii Violations
Suns VP Jahm Najafi calls on Robert Sarver to step down in open letter to fans – The Denver Post
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing DC area
Ethereum Key Indicators Suggest A Strengthening Case For More Losses
‘Age is a big factor in this fight’ – Billy Joe Saunders thinks ‘very smart’ Canelo Alvarez could knock out 40-year-old Gennady Golovkin in trilogy
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags