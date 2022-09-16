News
‘Easy pick up’ – Floyd Mayweather won over $50,000 betting on Dmitry Bivol to follow in his footsteps and beat Canelo Alvarez who is now set to complete his trilogy with Gennady Golovkin
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was one of the few people who dreamed up Dmitry Bivol’s chances against Saul Canelo Alvarez earlier this year.
The Mexican superstar was expected to become the WBA light heavyweight champion by beating Bivol in May before the Russian got 115-113 scorecards from all three ringside judges.
It was just Canelo’s second loss in 61 fights and his first since Mayweather beat him by majority decision in 2013.
Since then he has beaten Gennady Golovkin, Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders, Danny Jacobs and Caleb Plant to clean up middle and super middleweight.
Many expected Canelo to beat Bivol before attempting to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion, but Mayweather thought his former foe was biting off more than he could chew.
After seeing Canelo lose, ‘Money’ posted a photo of a bet slip backing 4/1 underdog Bivol for $10,000 with the caption ‘easy pick up’ on Instagram.
The “Money” prediction rewarded him with $42,500, which means he won $52,500 – not bad at all.
Mayweather left professional boxing in 2017 after pocketing a ridiculous amount of money for his fight with UFC icon Conor McGregor.
Although he is one of the most financially successful boxers of all time and his bank account appears to have been topped up with big betting winnings, the 45-year-old continues to fight.
Since announcing his retirement, Mayweather has fought Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, YouTuber Logan Paul and his former sparring partner Don Moore in exhibition bouts.
He will return to the ring next week when he takes on 16-3 MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura before battling everyone’s favorite internet boxer Deji in November, who picked up his first professional win last month.
Meanwhile, Canelo will continue his journey to the Boxing Hall of Fame with a third fight against Golovkin taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
The bitter rivals shared the ring in 2017 for the first time in a hugely entertaining and competitive 12-round bout that ended in a disputed draw that many believe robbed the Kazakh fighter of a win.
The following year, Alvarez won a narrow majority decision in their rematch, but GGG still insisted he had won both fights and now would have his chance for revenge.
However, at 40, Golovkin is a huge underdog against the man who, despite his latest loss, still holds the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO world titles at 168 pounds.
Private Equity Guardians Take Tokens Seriously • TechCrunch
welcome to Chain reactionwhere we unpack and explain the latest crypto news, drama, and trends, breaking things down block by block for the crypto curious.
For our Thursday episode this week, we dug into the institutional embrace of blockchain by financial heavyweights, including mega private equity firm KKR, which announced this week that it symbolizes one of its latest funds to provide access to wealthy investors who are a little less wealthy. While far from being a pervasive financial democratization, the movement has garnered a lot of attention, which we’ve dissected.
We also covered:
- A supergroup of financial institutions, including Fidelity, Schwab, and Citadel, are teaming up to create a new digital asset exchange called EDXM. Is this a sign of institutional fervor or just more groupthink?
- The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy released a comprehensive report on the energy consumption of the cryptocurrency industry; The report signals future pressures on Bitcoin miners to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or otherwise.
Chain reaction comes out every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:00 p.m. PT, so be sure to subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and Spotify to follow the action.
Judge appoints special master to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago : NPR
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A Florida federal judge has appointed Raymond Dearie as a special master to review documents seized from the Mar-a-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump, denying the Justice Department’s request to block the process, in which the government cannot use the seized documents for their criminal investigation until the review is complete.
Dearie, a veteran federal judge, was a nominee proposed by Trump that the Justice Department did not oppose. He holds senior status in the Eastern District of New York and was first nominated by Ronald Reagan.
Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, ordered Dearie to release interim reports and recommendations “if any” during the review, which she ordered to be completed by Nov. 30, closer to Trump’s attorneys’ timeline request. The government wanted the review done in mid-October.
The Justice Department previously said it did not want the special master to have access to classified documents, but Cannon said that request was without merit. But she said the court would ask the special master to prioritize “about 100 documents marked as classified”.
Cannon also says she is unconvinced by the government’s argument that the FBI’s criminal investigation of the documents is closely tied to the intelligence community’s assessment.
Cannon notes that the Trump team will bear the cost of the professional fees and expenses of the special master and any support staff or expert consultants engaged in the process. Trump’s team originally requested that the cost be split between them and the government.
The Justice Department said it would appeal the special master’s order.
ECB’s De Guindos: Eurozone slowdown not enough to control inflation
ECB’s De Guindos: Eurozone slowdown not enough to control inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates demand pressure on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country based on the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.
Interview with Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the ECB, conducted by João Silvestre on September 9
The euro zone’s economic slowdown – or possibly recession – will not be enough to control inflation, and the European Central Bank will have to keep raising interest rates, said ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos, to a Portuguese newspaper.
“A slowing economy is not going to ‘deal with’ inflation on its own,”
“The slowing economy will reduce demand pressures, which will lower inflation,”
“But, simultaneously, we need to act from a monetary policy perspective to keep inflation expectations anchored and avoid second-round effects.”
Add it to the pile of quotes from central bankers in which they show a desire/need to weaken the economy in order to reduce inflation – Orchestrated recessions FTW!
Will Miami manage to be upset in Baltimore? – Denver Post
Dolphins (1-0) at Ravens (1-0), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS, M&T Bank Stadium
Last line: the Ravens are favored by 3 1/2 points; plus/minus is 43.
Dave Hyde, sports columnist (season record: 1-0): Baltimore 26, Miami 24
The Dolphins are meeting a different Baltimore team than the injured one they beat at Hard Rock Stadium last November. It’s better than the New England team the Dolphins beat in the opener just because Lamar Jackson is under center. Close, but no 2-0 start for the Dolphins.
Chris Perkins, Dolphins columnist (season record: 1-0): Ravens 17, Dolphins 10
It’s a winnable game for the Dolphins, but pulling off the upset on the road may be too much to overcome. The health of the Dolphins offensive line could also be a major factor. Look for both tusks to flex their muscles. This game should be closed all the time, unlike the Dolphins-Patriots game.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (season record: 1-0): Ravens 23, Dolphins 20
History is not on Miami’s side in Baltimore. The Dolphins may have discovered something last year in the way they defended Lamar Jackson. Some of that will translate into this game, but the Ravens will also make adjustments. Baltimore takes a close one, perhaps on a late winning field goal.
Kathy Laughlin, sportswriter (season record: 1-0): Dolphins 26, Ravens 24
Yes, the Ravens are a better team than the Dolphins right now, and the game is in Baltimore, where the Dolphins have a terrible history. The Ravens are universally favored by a few points, and there’s no reason to think they won’t win. However, there is something going on with the Dolphins right now, and maybe the momentum from the season-opening win over the Patriots continues. Maybe Miami’s running game kicks in. Maybe the defense will rise to the tough challenge of stopping Lamar Jackson. Maybe he’s a little distracted by all the talk about his contract negotiations. Maybe Miami is creaking.
Keven Lerner, assistant sportswriter (season record: 0-1): Ravens 24, Dolphins 20
The Dolphins’ tough running game doesn’t seem to be on track against the Ravens – which could be the difference in the game. Look for Tua Tagovailoa to get the ball out quickly with a battered offensive line. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson should be ready for the Dolphins big blitzes this time around. The Ravens, who withered under the pressure of Miami’s Cover Zero program their last meeting, have won the last two meetings in Baltimore by a total of 72 points. The Ravens also have one of the best kickers in the NFL in Justin Tucker.
Steve Svekis, assistant sportswriter (season record: 1-0): Ravens 26, Dolphins 16
Xavien Howard and the Dolphins hammered Lamar Jackson and company in November at Hard Rock Stadium, but Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for the franchise, with Miami holding an 0-4 record there. In a strangely lopsided AFC series, this will be just the Dolphins’ fifth trip to Inner Harbor in the teams’ last 17 meetings. Remember, a low-production Tyreek Hill outing for the Chiefs in Baltimore last year in Week 2 (three catches for 14 yards) was cited by the Dolphins’ star receiver as an early sticking point in a season that ended with his departure from Kansas City. . Baltimore brought the heat in their opener against the Jets, sacking Joe Flacco three times and then blasting him while pitching 11 times. Can the Dolphins’ already lame offensive line withstand the Ravens’ onslaught?
News
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is still working in top form after missing out on pre-season and praises Manchester United star’s ‘connections’ in Europa League win
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expects Cristiano Ronaldo to score more goals when he is fully fit.
The Portuguese superstar opened his account for the 2022/23 season with a penalty in the Red Devils’ 2-0 win over Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday night.
It was just Ronaldo’s third start of the campaign after trying to force his way out of Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.
Ronaldo missed pre-season for personal reasons and there have been questions about the 37-year-old’s place in Ten Hag’s long-term plans.
United have enjoyed a resurgence since Ronaldo was dropped from the starting XI after the 4-0 hammering away at Brentford and lost for the first time since that game on their return to the lineup against Real Sociedad.
Nonetheless, Ten Hag insists his use of Ronaldo is all about fitness – and he still expects the legendary goalscorer to be a key player this term.
The Dutchman said in his post-match press conference: “We can expect that when you miss pre-season, so he has to work very hard and invest to get the right fitness and then he will score more. of goals.
“You can see he’s really close when he’s fitter, he’ll finish them. I think (he’s) totally committed to this project and totally committed to this team, totally involved.
“You also see connections coming around him and he’s building connections, so I’m happy about that.”
He added on MUTV: “He needed that goal. He’s been close several times. You (could) see he wanted it badly (but) every time a foot got in between or there was a deviation or misunderstanding.
“We are happy for him and the team wanted him to score the goal, so that’s good.”
Controversial investor Shervin Pishevar resurfaces as Yeezy’s ‘VP’ • TechCrunch
Shervin Pishevar, an investor who left Silicon Valley for Miami after being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in 2017, has resurfaced in a role that will seem familiar to anyone who has followed his career. According to a new report, Pishevar is now “vice president” of Yeezy, the consumer brand controlled by Kanye West, which legally changed its name to Ye last year.
In a Fox Business Today article about Ye’s decision to end his relationship with The Gap (he ended their partnership early and plans to launch his own retail stores), Pishevar was cited as a leader speaking on behalf of Ye, saying, “There is only one You. . . His fingerprints are everywhere in our modern lives, our culture, our clothes, our devices, our music. His influence changed the very design of our modern lives, and only one other person I can think of had this ability, and that was Steve Jobs.
While there’s no doubt that Ye is the ultimate influencer, Pishevar has never been short on the often grandiose language, as longtime industry watchers know.
He is also known for hitching his cart to powerful players and for using his own power, sometimes in unsettling ways.
A serial entrepreneur who sold a mobile social game company in 2011 for an undisclosed sum, Pishevar joined Menlo Ventures later that year, winning the company over to run Uber’s Series B. With Uber’s rise to stardom, Pishevar – a self-promoter who said he invested $4 million of his own money in the company – has become something of a de facto spokesperson for the company. , regularly tweeting about her relationship with then-CEO Travis Kalanick. (he keep on going at do this) and, less than three years later, using his rapidly growing wealth to co-found his own venture capital firm, Sherpa Capital.
Things were going very well for Pishevar – he was attracting more and more stories about himself in the media – until one of his projects, Hyperloop One, backfired in a big way. , with a lawsuit filed by its co-founder in the company accusing Pishevar of nepotism and worse. (One of the co-founder’s most salacious claims was that Pishevar’s brother, hired as the company’s well-paid general counsel, threatened the co-founder by leaving a noose in his chair.)
Soon after, those assault charges came with a rape allegation in London. Pishevar was never charged with a crime; Meanwhile, none of the five women who spoke with Bloomberg in 2017 about Pishevar, saying he was using his increasingly powerful position in the tech world to pursue unwanted romantic relationships and sexual encounters, spoke would publicly identify for fear of repercussions.
Their fear was apparently not unfounded. Pishevar is known to be contentious. He can also be intimidating, as this editor experienced before a stage event with him in 2016. (While Pishevar was charming before the sit-down, once backstage, Pishevar and several of his associates m circled as he warned in no uncertain terms that he would walk away from the live interview if I asked him certain questions about his business dealings.)
Either way, Pishevar left California after that, and he seems to have successfully reinvented himself in Miami, living lavishly, finding a new audience for his stories, and investing in startups, not all of which worked out. .
More blatantly, Pishevar lists Bolt Mobility on its LinkedIn page. But the startup, co-founded by famed Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, ran out of money this summer and dumped hundreds of unusable electric scooters and bikes in at least eight US cities.
Attaching himself to Ye – a hulking, combative figure who, like Kalanick, does things his own way – kind of completes the picture. See now how long it lasts.
