‘Easy pick up’ – Floyd Mayweather won over $50,000 betting on Dmitry Bivol to follow in his footsteps and beat Canelo Alvarez who is now set to complete his trilogy with Gennady Golovkin

Shervin Pishevar, an investor who left Silicon Valley for Miami after being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in 2017, has resurfaced in a role that will seem familiar to anyone who has followed his career. According to a new report, Pishevar is now “vice president” of Yeezy, the consumer brand controlled by Kanye West, which legally changed its name to Ye last year.

In a Fox Business Today article about Ye’s decision to end his relationship with The Gap (he ended their partnership early and plans to launch his own retail stores), Pishevar was cited as a leader speaking on behalf of Ye, saying, “There is only one You. . . His fingerprints are everywhere in our modern lives, our culture, our clothes, our devices, our music. His influence changed the very design of our modern lives, and only one other person I can think of had this ability, and that was Steve Jobs.

While there’s no doubt that Ye is the ultimate influencer, Pishevar has never been short on the often grandiose language, as longtime industry watchers know.

He is also known for hitching his cart to powerful players and for using his own power, sometimes in unsettling ways.

A serial entrepreneur who sold a mobile social game company in 2011 for an undisclosed sum, Pishevar joined Menlo Ventures later that year, winning the company over to run Uber’s Series B. With Uber’s rise to stardom, Pishevar – a self-promoter who said he invested $4 million of his own money in the company – has become something of a de facto spokesperson for the company. , regularly tweeting about her relationship with then-CEO Travis Kalanick. (he keep on going at do this) and, less than three years later, using his rapidly growing wealth to co-found his own venture capital firm, Sherpa Capital.

Things were going very well for Pishevar – he was attracting more and more stories about himself in the media – until one of his projects, Hyperloop One, backfired in a big way. , with a lawsuit filed by its co-founder in the company accusing Pishevar of nepotism and worse. (One of the co-founder’s most salacious claims was that Pishevar’s brother, hired as the company’s well-paid general counsel, threatened the co-founder by leaving a noose in his chair.)

Soon after, those assault charges came with a rape allegation in London. Pishevar was never charged with a crime; Meanwhile, none of the five women who spoke with Bloomberg in 2017 about Pishevar, saying he was using his increasingly powerful position in the tech world to pursue unwanted romantic relationships and sexual encounters, spoke would publicly identify for fear of repercussions.

Their fear was apparently not unfounded. Pishevar is known to be contentious. He can also be intimidating, as this editor experienced before a stage event with him in 2016. (While Pishevar was charming before the sit-down, once backstage, Pishevar and several of his associates m circled as he warned in no uncertain terms that he would walk away from the live interview if I asked him certain questions about his business dealings.)

Either way, Pishevar left California after that, and he seems to have successfully reinvented himself in Miami, living lavishly, finding a new audience for his stories, and investing in startups, not all of which worked out. .

More blatantly, Pishevar lists Bolt Mobility on its LinkedIn page. But the startup, co-founded by famed Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, ran out of money this summer and dumped hundreds of unusable electric scooters and bikes in at least eight US cities.

Attaching himself to Ye – a hulking, combative figure who, like Kalanick, does things his own way – kind of completes the picture. See now how long it lasts.