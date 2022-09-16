News
ECB’s De Guindos: Eurozone slowdown not enough to control inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates demand pressure on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country based on the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.
Interview with Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the ECB, conducted by João Silvestre on September 9
The euro zone’s economic slowdown – or possibly recession – will not be enough to control inflation, and the European Central Bank will have to keep raising interest rates, said ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos, to a Portuguese newspaper.
“A slowing economy is not going to ‘deal with’ inflation on its own,”
“The slowing economy will reduce demand pressures, which will lower inflation,”
“But, simultaneously, we need to act from a monetary policy perspective to keep inflation expectations anchored and avoid second-round effects.”
Add it to the pile of quotes from central bankers in which they show a desire/need to weaken the economy in order to reduce inflation – Orchestrated recessions FTW!
cnbctv18-forexlive
Will Miami manage to be upset in Baltimore? – Denver Post
Dolphins (1-0) at Ravens (1-0), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS, M&T Bank Stadium
Last line: the Ravens are favored by 3 1/2 points; plus/minus is 43.
Dave Hyde, sports columnist (season record: 1-0): Baltimore 26, Miami 24
The Dolphins are meeting a different Baltimore team than the injured one they beat at Hard Rock Stadium last November. It’s better than the New England team the Dolphins beat in the opener just because Lamar Jackson is under center. Close, but no 2-0 start for the Dolphins.
Chris Perkins, Dolphins columnist (season record: 1-0): Ravens 17, Dolphins 10
It’s a winnable game for the Dolphins, but pulling off the upset on the road may be too much to overcome. The health of the Dolphins offensive line could also be a major factor. Look for both tusks to flex their muscles. This game should be closed all the time, unlike the Dolphins-Patriots game.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (season record: 1-0): Ravens 23, Dolphins 20
History is not on Miami’s side in Baltimore. The Dolphins may have discovered something last year in the way they defended Lamar Jackson. Some of that will translate into this game, but the Ravens will also make adjustments. Baltimore takes a close one, perhaps on a late winning field goal.
Kathy Laughlin, sportswriter (season record: 1-0): Dolphins 26, Ravens 24
Yes, the Ravens are a better team than the Dolphins right now, and the game is in Baltimore, where the Dolphins have a terrible history. The Ravens are universally favored by a few points, and there’s no reason to think they won’t win. However, there is something going on with the Dolphins right now, and maybe the momentum from the season-opening win over the Patriots continues. Maybe Miami’s running game kicks in. Maybe the defense will rise to the tough challenge of stopping Lamar Jackson. Maybe he’s a little distracted by all the talk about his contract negotiations. Maybe Miami is creaking.
Keven Lerner, assistant sportswriter (season record: 0-1): Ravens 24, Dolphins 20
The Dolphins’ tough running game doesn’t seem to be on track against the Ravens – which could be the difference in the game. Look for Tua Tagovailoa to get the ball out quickly with a battered offensive line. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson should be ready for the Dolphins big blitzes this time around. The Ravens, who withered under the pressure of Miami’s Cover Zero program their last meeting, have won the last two meetings in Baltimore by a total of 72 points. The Ravens also have one of the best kickers in the NFL in Justin Tucker.
Steve Svekis, assistant sportswriter (season record: 1-0): Ravens 26, Dolphins 16
Xavien Howard and the Dolphins hammered Lamar Jackson and company in November at Hard Rock Stadium, but Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for the franchise, with Miami holding an 0-4 record there. In a strangely lopsided AFC series, this will be just the Dolphins’ fifth trip to Inner Harbor in the teams’ last 17 meetings. Remember, a low-production Tyreek Hill outing for the Chiefs in Baltimore last year in Week 2 (three catches for 14 yards) was cited by the Dolphins’ star receiver as an early sticking point in a season that ended with his departure from Kansas City. . Baltimore brought the heat in their opener against the Jets, sacking Joe Flacco three times and then blasting him while pitching 11 times. Can the Dolphins’ already lame offensive line withstand the Ravens’ onslaught?
denverpost sports
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is still working in top form after missing out on pre-season and praises Manchester United star’s ‘connections’ in Europa League win
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expects Cristiano Ronaldo to score more goals when he is fully fit.
The Portuguese superstar opened his account for the 2022/23 season with a penalty in the Red Devils’ 2-0 win over Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday night.
It was just Ronaldo’s third start of the campaign after trying to force his way out of Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.
Ronaldo missed pre-season for personal reasons and there have been questions about the 37-year-old’s place in Ten Hag’s long-term plans.
United have enjoyed a resurgence since Ronaldo was dropped from the starting XI after the 4-0 hammering away at Brentford and lost for the first time since that game on their return to the lineup against Real Sociedad.
Nonetheless, Ten Hag insists his use of Ronaldo is all about fitness – and he still expects the legendary goalscorer to be a key player this term.
The Dutchman said in his post-match press conference: “We can expect that when you miss pre-season, so he has to work very hard and invest to get the right fitness and then he will score more. of goals.
“You can see he’s really close when he’s fitter, he’ll finish them. I think (he’s) totally committed to this project and totally committed to this team, totally involved.
“You also see connections coming around him and he’s building connections, so I’m happy about that.”
He added on MUTV: “He needed that goal. He’s been close several times. You (could) see he wanted it badly (but) every time a foot got in between or there was a deviation or misunderstanding.
“We are happy for him and the team wanted him to score the goal, so that’s good.”
Controversial investor Shervin Pishevar resurfaces as Yeezy’s ‘VP’ • TechCrunch
Shervin Pishevar, an investor who left Silicon Valley for Miami after being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in 2017, has resurfaced in a role that will seem familiar to anyone who has followed his career. According to a new report, Pishevar is now “vice president” of Yeezy, the consumer brand controlled by Kanye West, which legally changed its name to Ye last year.
In a Fox Business Today article about Ye’s decision to end his relationship with The Gap (he ended their partnership early and plans to launch his own retail stores), Pishevar was cited as a leader speaking on behalf of Ye, saying, “There is only one You. . . His fingerprints are everywhere in our modern lives, our culture, our clothes, our devices, our music. His influence changed the very design of our modern lives, and only one other person I can think of had this ability, and that was Steve Jobs.
While there’s no doubt that Ye is the ultimate influencer, Pishevar has never been short on the often grandiose language, as longtime industry watchers know.
He is also known for hitching his cart to powerful players and for using his own power, sometimes in unsettling ways.
A serial entrepreneur who sold a mobile social game company in 2011 for an undisclosed sum, Pishevar joined Menlo Ventures later that year, winning the company over to run Uber’s Series B. With Uber’s rise to stardom, Pishevar – a self-promoter who said he invested $4 million of his own money in the company – has become something of a de facto spokesperson for the company. , regularly tweeting about her relationship with then-CEO Travis Kalanick. (he keep on going at do this) and, less than three years later, using his rapidly growing wealth to co-found his own venture capital firm, Sherpa Capital.
Things were going very well for Pishevar – he was attracting more and more stories about himself in the media – until one of his projects, Hyperloop One, backfired in a big way. , with a lawsuit filed by its co-founder in the company accusing Pishevar of nepotism and worse. (One of the co-founder’s most salacious claims was that Pishevar’s brother, hired as the company’s well-paid general counsel, threatened the co-founder by leaving a noose in his chair.)
Soon after, those assault charges came with a rape allegation in London. Pishevar was never charged with a crime; Meanwhile, none of the five women who spoke with Bloomberg in 2017 about Pishevar, saying he was using his increasingly powerful position in the tech world to pursue unwanted romantic relationships and sexual encounters, spoke would publicly identify for fear of repercussions.
Their fear was apparently not unfounded. Pishevar is known to be contentious. He can also be intimidating, as this editor experienced before a stage event with him in 2016. (While Pishevar was charming before the sit-down, once backstage, Pishevar and several of his associates m circled as he warned in no uncertain terms that he would walk away from the live interview if I asked him certain questions about his business dealings.)
Either way, Pishevar left California after that, and he seems to have successfully reinvented himself in Miami, living lavishly, finding a new audience for his stories, and investing in startups, not all of which worked out. .
More blatantly, Pishevar lists Bolt Mobility on its LinkedIn page. But the startup, co-founded by famed Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, ran out of money this summer and dumped hundreds of unusable electric scooters and bikes in at least eight US cities.
Attaching himself to Ye – a hulking, combative figure who, like Kalanick, does things his own way – kind of completes the picture. See now how long it lasts.
techcrunch
Objections to black ‘little mermaid’ show ‘racism is real’
Lisa France, CNN’s digital entertainment editor, told “New Day” on Thursday that those who object to black actress Halle Bailey playing Ariel in Disney’s upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid have shown that “Racism is real”.
Co-presenter Brianna Keilar said: “That’s the thing, and that’s kind of, I think, one of the ugly parts of it, however, is that it’s not totally well received. Now I don’t understand, Lisa. Why? ‘Cause we see, I mean, “The Little Mermaid” isn’t real, is it? The “Star Wars” characters, they’re not real. Hobbits. They are not real. Why do people you know why? I mean, I know why, but there are people who are so upset with these totals… It’s not like they’re changing some kind of historical figure, so I don’t even get it.
France said: “Well, you know what is real, racism is real, unfortunately. And people are so offended. I mean, and those who say we’re always trying to do things about race, people do things about race when they’re online, and they’re trying to debate that, ‘Oh, she couldn’t have darker skin because she’s a mermaid and she’s underwater, and the sun couldn’t reach her. It’s about race. So, you know, say, oh, we “Let’s not talk about race. We just don’t want to see this done again. There was no reason for it. I just wish people would keep the same energy for racism as when they’re called upon to talk about racism.” It would be, I want to be part of this world, actually.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Breitbart News
Mahindra Xuv400 Ev will now hit the road in January 2023: Pawan Goenka
Pawan Goenka, former CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) believes that three-wheelers and two-wheelers will be largely electric by 2030, but when it comes to four-wheel passenger (PV) vehicles and commercial vehicles (CV), penetration will take longer.
Goenka does not expect to see more than 25% penetration in the PV and CV segments by 2030.
“Three-wheelers probably before 2030 and two-wheelers around that time. I don’t think anyone has any doubts about that, almost everyone will agree,” he said.
However, in PV, the ramp-up has only just begun. “Right now, we don’t have too many products. So I expect to see a much faster ramp-up,” Goenka said.
To learn more, watch the attached video
cnbctv18-forexlive
Mass grave discovered near repossessed city – The Denver Post
By VASILISA STEPANENKO
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities have uncovered a mass burial site near a recaptured northeastern town previously occupied by Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced late Thursday.
The tomb was discovered near Izium in the Kharkiv region.
“The necessary steps have already begun there. More information – clear and verifiable information – should be available tomorrow,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly televised address.
Associated Press reporters saw the site Thursday in a forest outside of Izium. Amidst the trees were hundreds of graves with simple wooden crosses, most marked only with numbers. A larger grave bore a marker indicating that it contained the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers.
Investigators equipped with metal detectors scanned the site for hidden explosives.
Oleg Kotenko, an official with Ukraine’s ministry responsible for reintegrating occupied territories, said videos posted by Russian soldiers on social media indicated there were likely more than 17 bodies in the grave.
“We haven’t counted them yet, but I think there are more than 25 or even 30,” he said.
A resident of Izium, Sergei Gorodko, said that among the hundreds buried in individual graves, dozens of adults and children were killed in a Russian airstrike on an apartment building.
He said he pulled some of them out of the rubble “with my own hands”.
Zelenskyy cited the names of other Ukrainian towns where authorities said retreating Russian troops left behind mass graves of civilians and evidence of possible war crimes.
“Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, Izium. … Russia leaves death everywhere. And he must be held accountable for it. The world must make Russia take real responsibility in this war,” he said in his speech.
Sergei Bolvinov, senior Ukrainian police investigator in the eastern region of Kharkiv, told British television channel Sky News that a grave containing more than 440 bodies had been discovered near Izium after forces arrived from Kyiv. . He described the tomb as “one of the greatest burials”. sites in any liberated city.
Some of the people buried in the pit were shot. Others died from artillery fire, mines or airstrikes. Many bodies have yet to be identified, Bolvinov said.
Russian forces left Izium and other parts of the Kharkiv region last week amid a stunning Ukrainian counteroffensive. On Wednesday, Zelenskyy made a rare trip outside the capital to watch the raising of the national flag at Izium’s town hall.
Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Enin said late Thursday that other evidence found after Kyiv’s sweeping advance into the Kharkiv region included several “torture chambers” where Ukrainian citizens and foreigners were being held. “in totally inhumane conditions”.
“We have already encountered the exhumation of individual bodies, not only with traces of violent death, but also of torture – cut off ears, etc. This is only the beginning,” Enin said in an interview with Ukrainian radio. NV.
He claimed that among those detained at one of the sites were students from an unspecified Asian country who were captured at a Russian checkpoint as they tried to leave for Ukrainian-held territory.
Enin did not specify where the students were being held, although he named the small towns of Balakliya and Volchansk as two places where torture chambers were found. His account could not be independently verified.
“All these traces of war crimes are now carefully documented by us. And we know from Bucha’s experience that the worst crimes can only be revealed over time,” Enin said, referring to a suburb of Kyiv where the bodies of hundreds of civilians were discovered after the withdrawal of the army. Russian army in the region in march.
Earlier on Thursday, Zelenskyy said that during the five months the Russians occupied the region, they “have only destroyed, only deprived, only taken away”.
“They left devastated villages behind; in some of them there is not a single house intact. The occupiers have turned schools into dumps and churches – shattered, literally turned into toilets.
In other developments Thursday, Zelenskyy worked to add political momentum to Ukraine’s recent military gains, while missile strikes that caused flooding near his hometown demonstrated Moscow’s determination to reclaim the battlefield advantage.
A week after the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Zelenskyy met with European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen on her third wartime visit to Kyiv. Von der Leyen publicly expressed the wholehearted support of the 27-nation bloc and wore an outfit in Ukraine’s national colors.
“It is absolutely vital and necessary to support Ukraine with the military equipment it needs to defend itself. And they have proven that they are capable of doing it, if they are well equipped,” she said.
Air raid sirens sounded twice in Kyiv during von der Leyen’s meeting with Zelenskyy, a reminder that Russia has long-range weapons that can reach anywhere in Ukraine, even though the capital has been spared from attacks in recent weeks.
Ukrainian officials said late Wednesday that Russian missiles hit a roadblock near Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy’s birthplace and central Ukraine’s largest city. The strikes flooded more than 100 homes.
Russian military bloggers said the attack was aimed at flooding downstream areas where Ukrainian forces have been making inroads as part of their counteroffensive.
The local government leader reported another attack on the dam on Thursday and said emergency crews were working to prevent more water from escaping.
The first attack so close to its roots angered Zelenskyy, who said the strikes had no military value.
“In fact, hitting hundreds of thousands of ordinary civilians is another reason Russia will lose,” he said.
___
Hanna Arhirova in Kyiv and Joanna Koslowska in London contributed reporting.
___
Follow AP war coverage at
denverpost
