Epic Games Store Announces Launch of Its First NFT Game

Blankos Block Party enables players to play, sell, and purchase NFTs internally.

Epic Games is the company behind Fortnite and the Unreal Engine graphics engine.

Epic Games, an American video game developer, stated on September 15 that their newest title, Blankos Block Party, will be the first NFT game available on the Game Store.

Blankos Block Party’s beta version was released in 2020 by Mythical Games, and the game has already amassed over a million users, so claimed the creators. The NFT that can be purchased and exchanged inside the game itself are the main draw for this shooter.

Free Early Access Version

There is now a free “early access” version of the game available for download, and on September 28 the first season of the complete game will be launched with a slew of graphical and interface upgrades. It’s important to note that, unlike other NFT games, Blankos Block Party enables players to play, sell, and purchase NFTs internally, however, it also supports Uphold accounts.

Epic Games claims that while Blankos Block Party utilizes a private blockchain built on EOSIO (now Antelope), neither the creation of NFTs nor their incorporation into the Marketplace necessitates the use of mining. Only Epic Games has taken a positive position on the metaverse and NFT games. In April of last year, they declared a $2 billion fund to create a metaverse.

The company behind Fortnite and the Unreal Engine graphics engine, Epic Games, said at the time that it could use the funds it received from Sony and KIRKBI to develop new experiences based on its most successful games, therefore challenging Decentraland and The Sandbox.

Tim Sweeney, co-founder and CEO of Epic Games, has said on Twitter that the firm is open to any and all blockchain-based games that are in compliance with companies’ laws and regulations.

