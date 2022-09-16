Ethereum Faces Test Of Survival After Merge, Can $1,400 Support Hold?

After showing so much strength as the price rallied from $1,024 to a region of $2,000 against tether (USDT) ahead of the anticipated merge, many call for a bull run and a $4,000 Ethereum price at the end of the “Ethereum Merge.” The price of Ethereum has not shown that run it showed in recent months as the price has struggled to break above $1,800. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum (ETH) Token Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
ETH saw a decline in its price from $4,500 to around $1,024, with an over 70% drop from its all-time high despite having good fundamentals. The price of ETH bounced off after touching a weekly low of $1,024, and the price rallied to $2,000, showing some great strength ahead of the scheduled merge, but the price was quickly rejected as this area acts as resistance for the price of ETH.
The price of ETH on the weekly chart formed an uptrend line as the price continued to respect this support line bouncing off to maintain its bullish run, but the price of ETH broke this trendline after a while, creating mixed feelings in the heart of many holders of ETH.
ETH’s price is trading above the key support of $1,400; the price of ETH needs to hold above this support to avoid the price going lower to its weekly low. With the price of ETH holding this support, we could have the chance of trading higher to a region of $1,630. A break below $1,400 would mean retesting the key weekly support at lower regions of $1,200 and $1,000.
For ETH’s price to restore its bullish move price need to break and hold above $1,700 with good volume. A break and close above $1,700 give ETH price the boost it needs to rally to a region of $1,900 and possibly $2,000.
Weekly resistance for the price of ETH – $1,630-$1,700.
Weekly support for the price of ETH – $1,400-$1,200.
Price Analysis Of ETH On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for ETH prices continues to weaken as prices break to the downside of an asymmetric triangle signaling a downtrend to the next support area is ideal for bulls to build more buy orders as prices continue to range in this zone.
A break and close below $1,400 for the price of ETH on the daily timeframe would send the price of ETH to a region of $1,300-$1,200, where it seems to be a good zone for more buy orders and demand.
ETH price needs to hold above $1,400; breaking below this zone will flip the price into a resistance making it harder to trend to higher heights.
On the daily timeframe, the price of ETH is currently trading at $1,450 below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), acting as resistance for ETH price. The price of $1,620 and $2,000 corresponds to the resistance at 50 and 200 EMA for the price of ETH. The price of ETH needs to reclaim 50 EMA for a chance to trend to $2,000; for the price of ETH to have a better chance to reclaim 50 EMA price needs to hold $1,400 support.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for ETH is above 40 on the daily chart, indicating more sell order volume.
Daily resistance for the ETH price – $1,620, $2,000.
Daily support for the ETH price – $1,400.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview and Messari
A bankrupt crypto lending company, Celsius Network, reveals about its file request to sell its stablecoin holdings. All the documents related to the case were submitted to the United States Bankruptcy Court Southern District Of New York. In addition, the lender company states it will sell its both existing and the future stable coins which are yet to come.
On a clear note, the main intention of this sale by Celsius is to fund its Chapter 11 case, filed 2 months ago. Earlier in Mid July, the crypto lending firm filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the crash of $2 trillion cash. This unbearable case affected a large number of individual investors to face a massive loss at that time.
Now the bankrupt crypto lender, Celsius is waiting for its hearing for the case on October 6th, 2022. As all the relevant documents are submitted to the court, a legal procedure about the stablecoin sale will be discussed.
In addition, the disclosed documents reveal that Celsius possesses almost 11 different forms of stablecoin worth $23 million.
The Chapter 11 bankruptcy Case of Celsius
The most significant reason for Celsius to get into a trap of liquidity crisis due to the bearish market conditions. Moreover, the crypto lender was tumbling down during the market crash with collapse in all cryptocurrency prices. Specifically, due to the popular TerraUSD and Luna tokens in May.
Thus, when the entire crypto market crashed, Celsius network immediately paused the withdrawals and transfers for its users. As a matter of fact, “halting the withdrawals was difficult but it is necessary” , adds the Celsius team.
Now the sale of the stablecoin case is directed to the Chief U.S. bankruptcy judge, Martin Glenn. More so, as the main intention of this sale is to generate liquidity for Celsius’s operations. So the proceedings of the sale will be directly paid to the company.
Additionally, The U.S Court appoints an independent examiner in Celsius bankruptcy case. In-order to monitor the crypto assets, tax payment systems and to oversee the present state of the mining company to collect further information.
Eventually, the loss is not only to the Celsius network, but also to the other crypto lenders facing a terrible year of 2022. Thus the crash of major Luna community tokens has affected large industry players causing a huge loss in a short period.
Cardano faces a new obstacle with the impending Vasil update. Analyst and futures trader Peter Brandt predicts poor performance for the coin based on current trends and projections.
He recently tweeted on the present state of affairs for Cardano.
“This is a fractal chart pattern called a descending triangle. If the construction continues in the fractal, $ADA should have one more significant retreat.”
The keywords are “should,” and not “must,” Brandt tweeted.
The analyst pointed out the coin’s current trend. Although Cardano has been doing poorly as of late, the market still seems to be anticipating the worse for the currency based on the current downward angle.
Expectations and conjecture are not a guarantee, but they do help to outline the paths the asset could take in the future.
A Crash In The Offing For Cardano?
And as a result of the crypto market’s recent performance, this research may cause investors to worry about a possible impending crash.
The coin’s value has fallen from its recent high of $0.5043 at the market’s closing to its current level of $0.4574. This is a 90% discount, which is huge.
In spite of this, the value of the coin has remained relatively unchanged.
Cardano’s current price has been attempting to extricate from the 78.60 Fib level, which is now located at $0.5025. However, the bulls have not gained sufficient aggressiveness for this, making the price extremely volatile.
This inability to barrel upwards, together with the analysis, may indicate that the larger decline has already begun.
This decline may also be associated with the underperformance of other crypto assets. According to Coingecko, the 10 leading cryptocurrencies have been on a downward trend, with Ethereum losing 10% of its value in just a week.
Broader Market Seen To Experience More Pain
This linkage with leading cryptocurrencies can further push Cardano’s price towards the bottom. As a result of Bitcoin’s decline following the release of the latest CPI report and expectations of a 1% increase in interest rates, the broader market will continue to suffer greatly.
Latest headlines of the Vasil upgrade may not be sufficient to prevent a broad market decline. If Cardano’s future is to be bright, the crypto market as a whole must perform better.
This is extremely unlikely, though, considering Bitcoin closely follows the S&P 500 Index. In light of this, Cardano investors should prepare for another crypto market crash. If investor sentiment is resilient, a catastrophic scenario such as the one we just outlined can still be reversed.
As Cardano’s upgrade nears, additional information should become available over the next few days.
ADA total market cap at $15.5 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from Cryptocurrency News, chart from TradingView.com
To avoid further damage, TerraForm Labs deactivated the exchanges between LUNC and USTC.
Burning 1.2% of tax will help the exchange to the first step toward making the asset deflationary.
In a post Terra Classic community members Edward Kim and Alex Forshaw have revealed a rough roadmap of the community-driven network revealing an audacious plan to recover the TerraClassicUSD (USTC) dollar peg after the implementation of a 1.2% tax burn on September 20.
In May, UST faced the bear market and lost equality with the US dollar, and collapsed to zero. As a consequence of the crash, there was an enormous amount of LUNA tokens, now known as LUNA Classic (LUNC), pushing down the value of LUNC. To avoid further damage, TerraForm Labs deactivated the exchanges between LUNC and USTC.
According to Kim and Forshaw, “the blockchain ‘defaulted’ (stopped making loan payments), and the 10.3 billion remaining USTC in circulation became approximately $9.5 billion bad debt.” It compared the Terra Classic network to a debt-ridden emerging country. They stated that some sort of debt restructuring is required.
Utility of the LUNC
It is worth noting that the final stage of the roadmap is to attract utilities, as nearly all projects on the network have left since the ecosystem collapse. While discussions have begun with these projects to reintroduce them to the active community. Kim and Forshaw believe that the greatest option for the network is to evolve to match the project standards. They also mention that projects created on Terra 2.0 are compatible with the traditional chain.
So far, the researchers assume the community has made significant progress with the first stage, a 1.2% tax parameter change. The community believes that collecting and burning 1.2% tax on all on-chain and off-chain transactions with the help of organized exchanges is the first step toward making the asset deflationary.
Following TFL approval, the parameter update is expected to go active in less than six days. So far, it has received the support of multiple exchanges
The US CFTC is preparing to become a key crypto market regulator.
They will allow the CFTC to act quickly to implement this digital market monitoring.
According to the CFTC chairman, Rostin Behnam, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission is prepared to become a major regulator of the cryptocurrency market. Rostin Behnam, says he has already directed his agency to begin preparations.
Behnam applauded the legislation and its plan for more agency funds, which will allow the CFTC to act expeditiously to establish the new authority over digital commodities assets, which judges, politicians, and regulators have all agreed to include bitcoins, though the status of other assets is unclear. Furthermore, with an increased agency budget, the CFTC will have a larger regulatory sway over the markets in the future.
Role of CFTC in Crypto Monitoring
Behnam estimated that his organization, which has a present budget of around $320 million per year, will require an additional $112 million for the first three years of implementing this increased oversight. The proposal would establish industry fees to cover the additional costs, which would primarily come from training and employing employees to handle the growing crypto burden.
Most people believe that the courts will allow the CFTC to play a prominent role in crypto monitoring. They will most likely impose additional controls on the industry shortly.
In Ultra (UOS) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about UOS to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Ultra (UOS) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Ultra (UOS) is $0.395 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,247,327 at the time of writing. However, UOS has decreased by nearly 6.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Ultra (UOS) has a circulating supply of 303,793,578 UOS. Ultra (UOS) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, KuCoin, LBank, Huobi Global, Gate.io and Bybit.
What is Ultra (UOS) ?
The Ultra blockchain’s native token, UOS, handles transactions across the entire Ultra ecosystem. The coin is now available as an ERC-20 on Ethereum as well as natively on the Ultra blockchain. Transactions or account creation with UOS are free. When the blockchain is at capacity and transactions start to queue up, UOS offers a staking mechanism that allows any actor on the blockchain to lock up their tokens in exchange for greater transaction priority.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2022
Ultra (UOS) holds the 235th position on CoinGecko right now. UOS price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Ultra (UOS) laid out the ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, Ultra (UOS) is in the range of $0.395. If the pattern continues, the price of UOS might reach the resistance levels of $0.495. If the trend reverses, then the price of UOS may fall to $0.33 and $0.20.
Ultra (UOS) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Ultra (UOS) .
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Ultra (UOS) .
Resistance Level 1 – $0.496
Resistance Level 2 – $0.787
Resistance Level 3 – $1.366
Resistance Level 4 – $2.499
Support Level 1 – $0.211
The charts show that Ultra (UOS) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, UOS might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $2.499.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Ultra (UOS) might plummet to almost $0.211, a bearish signal.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Ultra (UOS) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of UOS lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Ultra (UOS) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Ultra (UOS) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, UOS has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of UOS at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the UOS is 57.93. This means that Ultra (UOS) is neither in an oversold or overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of UOS may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Ultra (UOS). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Ultra (UOS). Currently, the ADX of UOS lies in the range of 43.08 and thus, it indicates a strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Ultra (UOS) . RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of UOS lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Ultra (UOS) is at 57.93, thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of UOS with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ultra (UOS) .
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of UOS is similar to BTC. This indicates when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of UOS also increases or decreases respectively.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Ultra (UOS) might probably attain $9 by 2023.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Ultra (UOS) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, UOS might rally to hit $14 by 2024.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2025
If Ultra (UOS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, UOS would rally to hit $18.5.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2026
If Ultra (UOS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, UOS would rally to hit $23.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2027
If Ultra (UOS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, UOS would rally to hit $27.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2028
Ultra (UOS) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, UOS would hit $32 in 2028.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Ultra (UOS), it would witness major spikes. UOS might hit $39 by 2029.
Ultra (UOS) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Ultra Ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in UOS for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Ultra (UOS) might hit $42 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Ultra Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for UOS. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Ultra (UOS) in 2022 is $2.499. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Ultra (UOS) price prediction for 2022 is $0.211.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Ultra ecosystem, the performance of UOS would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $2.49 very soon. But, it might also reach $5 if the investors believe that UOS is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Ultra (UOS) ?
The Ultra blockchain’s native token, UOS, handles transactions across the entire Ultra ecosystem. The coin is now available as an ERC-20 on Ethereum as well as natively on the Ultra blockchain
2. Where can you purchase Ultra (UOS) ?
Ultra (UOS) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, KuCoin, LBank, Huobi Global, Gate.io and BingX.
3. Will Ultra (UOS) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Ultra platform, UOS has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Ultra (UOS) ?
On November 25, 2021 Ultra (UOS) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $2.49.
5. Is Ultra (UOS) a good investment in 2022?
Ultra (UOS) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Ultra in the past few months, UOS is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Ultra (UOS) reach $5?
Ultra (UOS) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Ultra (UOS) will hit $5 soon.
7. What will be Ultra (UOS) price by 2023?
Ultra (UOS) price is expected to reach $9 by 2023.
8. What will be Ultra (UOS) price by 2024?
Ultra (UOS) price is expected to reach $14 by 2024.
9. What will be Ultra (UOS) price by 2025?
Ultra (UOS) price is expected to reach $18.5 by 2025.
10. What will be Ultra (UOS) price by 2026?
Ultra (UOS) price is expected to reach $23 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bullish REEF price prediction is $0.007967 to $0.021918.
Reef (REEF) price might also reach $0.05 soon.
Bearish REEF price prediction for 2022 is $0.002944.
In Reef (REEF) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about REEF to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Reef (REEF) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Reef (REEF) is $0.00489382 with a 24-hour trading volume of $61,847,292 at the time of writing. However, REEF has decreased by nearly 3.1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Reef (REEF) has a circulating supply of 20,022,808,474 REEF. Currently, Reef (REEF) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, FMFW.io, and Huobi Global.
What is Reef (REEF)?
Denko Mancheski launched Reef in 2019, which is a Substrate-based layer 1 blockchain. To represent the project’s transition from a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform to a fully functional blockchain, Reef Finance was changed to the project’s new name in November 2021.
The Reef provides use cases for GameFi, DeFi, NFTs, and smart contract creation, similar to other networks. Valid blocks of transactions are processed by the network using Nominated Proof of Stake (NPoS). REEF, the native cryptocurrency of the blockchain, is utilized to participate in governance and cover network transaction costs.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2022
Reef (REEF) holds the 252th position on CoinGecko right now. REEF price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Reef (REEF) laid out the Descending Channel Pattern, which is also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market.
Currently, Reef (REEF) is in the range of $0.005186. If the pattern continues, the price of REEF might reach the resistance levels of $0.006284, $0.013141 and $0.019494. If the trend reverses, then the price of REEF may fall to $0.002885.
Reef (REEF) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Reef (REEF).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Reef (REEF).
Resistance Level 1
$0.007967
Resistance Level 2
$0.012678
Resistance Level 3
$0.021918
Support Level 1
$0.004990
Support Level 2
$0.002944
REEF /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Reef (REEF) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, REEF might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.021918.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Reef (REEF) might plummet to almost $0.002944, a bearish signal.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Reef (REEF) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of REEF lies above the cutoff line, indicating strong participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Reef (REEF) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the Reef (REEF) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, REEF has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of REEF at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the REEF is 67.38. This means that Reef (REEF) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of REEF may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Reef (REEF). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Reef (REEF). Currently, the ADX of REEF lies in the range of 21.7117 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Reef (REEF). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of REEF lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of Reef (REEF) is at 67.38 thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of REEF with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Reef (REEF).
From the above chart, it can be interpreted that BTC and REEF are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of REEF also increases or decreases respectively.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Reef (REEF)might probably attain $0.07 by 2023.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Reef (REEF) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, REEF might rally to hit $0.09 by 2024.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2025
If Reef (REEF) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, REEF would rally to hit $0.1.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2026
If Reef (REEF) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, REEF would rally to hit $0.3.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2027
If Reef (REEF) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, REEF would rally to hit $0.5.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2028
If Reef (REEF) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, REEF would hit $0.7 in 2028.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Reef (REEF), it would witness major spikes. REEF might hit $0.9 by 2029.
Reef (REEF) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Reef ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in REEF for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Reef (REEF) might hit $1 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Reef network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for REEF. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Reef (REEF) in 2022 is $0.021918. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Reef (REEF) price prediction for 2022 is $0.002944.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Reef ecosystem, the performance of REEF would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $0.057460 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.05 if the investors believe that REEF is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Reef (REEF)?
The REEF token is used for on-chain governance and transaction fees. The Reef network’s utility token REEF features deflationary and inflationary mechanisms, as well as a flexible REEF supply.
2. Where can you purchase Reef (REEF)?
Reef (REEF) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, FMFW.io, and Huobi Global.
3. Will Reef (REEF) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Reef platform, REEF has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Reef (REEF)?
On March 15, 2021 Reef (REEF) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.057460.
5. Is Reef (REEF) a good investment in 2022?
Reef (REEF) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Reef in the past few months, REEF is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Reef (REEF) reach $0.05?
Reef (REEF) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Reef (REEF) will hit $0.05 soon.
7. What will be Reef (REEF) price by 2023?
Reef (REEF) price is expected to reach $0.07 by 2023.
8. What will be Reef (REEF) price by 2024?
Reef (REEF)price is expected to reach $0.09 by 2024.
9. What will be Reef (REEF) price by 2025?
Reef (REEF) price is expected to reach $0.1 by 2025.
10. What will be Reef (REEF) price by 2026?
Reef (REEF) price is expected to reach $0.3 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.