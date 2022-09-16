Experts Predict Ethereum Will Plunge Further In Price

Bullish MIR price prediction is $0.30796 to $2.81860.

Mirror Protocol (MIR) price might also reach $3 soon.

Bearish MIR price prediction for 2022 is $0.14858.

In Mirror Protocol (MIR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about MIR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Mirror Protocol (MIR) is $0.231702 with a 24-hour trading volume of $28,480,771 at the time of writing. However, MIR has increased by nearly 1.7% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Mirror Protocol (MIR) has a circulating supply of 156,055,246 MIR. Currently, Mirror Protocol (MIR) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, Coinbase Exchange, WhiteBIT and OKX.

What is Mirror Protocol (MIR)?

A DeFi protocol called Mirror is powered on Terra’s smart contracts. It enables the creation of artificial assets referred to as Mirror Assets (mAssets). The governance token for the Mirror Protocol is called Mirror Token (MIR). It serves as a deposit for starting new governance polls as well as for staking and voting on current polls. It will do additional tasks in later iterations of Mirror to increase the utility and usability of the protocol.

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2022

Mirror Protocol (MIR) holds the 489th position on CoinGecko right now. MIR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

MIR /USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Mirror Protocol (MIR) laid out the horizontal channel pattern, also known as the sideways trend. In general, the horizontal channel is formed during the price consolidation. In this pattern, the upper trendline, the line which connects the highs, and the lower trendline, line which connects the lows, run horizontally parallel and the price action is contained within it. A horizontal channel is often regarded as one of the suitable patterns for timing the market as the buying and selling points are in consolidation.

Currently, Mirror Protocol (MIR) is in the range of $0.24362. If the pattern continues, the price of MIR might reach the resistance levels of $0.35985 and $1.01438. If the trend reverses, then the price of MIR may fall to $0.23724 and $0.15796.

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Mirror Protocol (MIR).

MIR /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Mirror Protocol (MIR).

Resistance Level 1 $0.30796 Resistance Level 2 $0.62337 Resistance Level 3 $1.45965 Resistance Level 4 $2.81860 Support Level $0.14858 MIR /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Mirror Protocol (MIR) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, MIR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $2.81860.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Mirror Protocol (MIR) might plummet to almost $0.14858, a bearish signal.

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Mirror Protocol (MIR) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of MIR lies above the cutoff line, indicating strong participants in the current trend.

MIR /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Mirror Protocol (MIR) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Mirror Protocol (MIR) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, MIR has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of MIR at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the MIR is 55.83. This means that Mirror Protocol (MIR) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of MIR may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Mirror Protocol (MIR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

MIR /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of Mirror Protocol (MIR). Currently, the ADX of MIR lies in the range of 59.953 and thus, it indicates a very strong trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Mirror Protocol (MIR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of MIR lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Mirror Protocol (MIR) is at 55.83 thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of MIR with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Mirror Protocol (MIR).

BTC Vs ETH Vs MIR Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)



From the above chart, it can be interpreted that BTC, ETH and MIR are moving in a dissimilar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of MIR decreases. Also, when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of MIR increases.

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Mirror Protocol (MIR) might probably attain $5 by 2023.

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Mirror Protocol (MIR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, MIR might rally to hit $7 by 2024.

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2025

If Mirror Protocol (MIR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, MIR would rally to hit $9.

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2026

If Mirror Protocol (MIR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, MIR would rally to hit $11.

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2027

If Mirror Protocol (MIR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, MIR would rally to hit $13.

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2028

If Mirror Protocol (MIR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, MIR would hit $15 in 2028.

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Mirror Protocol (MIR), it would witness major spikes. MIR might hit $17 by 2029.

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Mirror Protocol ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in MIR for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Mirror Protocol (MIR) might hit $19 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Mirror Protocol network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for MIR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Mirror Protocol (MIR) in 2022 is $2.81860. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Mirror Protocol (MIR) price prediction for 2022 is $0.14858.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Mirror Protocol ecosystem, the performance of MIR would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $12.90 very soon. But, it might also reach $3 if the investors believe that MIR is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Mirror Protocol (MIR)? Mirror Protocol (MIR) is the governance token for the Terra blockchain-based Mirror System, a protocol for synthetic assets created by Terraform Labs (TFL). 2. Where can you purchase Mirror Protocol (MIR)? Mirror Protocol(MIR) (MIR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, Coinbase Exchange, WhiteBIT and OKX. 3. Will Mirror Protocol (MIR) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Mirror Protocol platform, MIR has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Mirror Protocol (MIR)? On April 10, 2021 Mirror Protocol (MIR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $12.90. 5. Is Mirror Protocol (MIR) a good investment in 2022? Mirror Protocol (MIR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Mirror Protocol in the past few months, MIR is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Mirror Protocol (MIR) reach $3? Mirror Protocol (MIR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Mirror Protocol (MIR) will hit $3 soon. 7. What will be Mirror Protocol (MIR) price by 2023? Mirror Protocol (MIR) price is expected to reach $5 by 2023. 8. What will be Mirror Protocol (MIR) price by 2024? Mirror Protocol (MIR) price is expected to reach $7 by 2024. 9. What will be Mirror Protocol (MIR) price by 2025? Mirror Protocol (MIR) price is expected to reach $9 by 2025 10. What will be Mirror Protocol (MIR) price by 2026? Mirror Protocol (MIR) price is expected to reach $11 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

