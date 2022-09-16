General Atlantic buys SoftBank’s 15% stake in edtech Kahoot, now valued at around $152 million vs. SoftBank’s $215 million 2 years ago • TechCrunch

SoftBank’s pullback from its past investment exuberance continues apace. This morning Kahoot, the Norwegian startup that provides a popular platform for people to create and use educationally focused games, announced that General Atlantic is buying out SoftBank’s entire 15% stake in the company. ‘company. SoftBank exits at a loss. The company has invested at least $215 million in the business over the past few years. However, 15% of Kahoot’s current market capitalization (10.415 billion Norwegian kroner) is equivalent to approximately $152 million (1,562,250,000 NOK).

It looks like an entirely secondary cycle: no new investment comes alongside the redemption. (We are confirming this with Kahoot and will update as we learn more.) said in a statement.

Nonetheless, the deal comes as Kahoot, like many other tech companies, continues to feel the pinch from the general downturn in tech stocks and the broader tech market. A year ago, its shares traded at NOK 70.25 on the Oslo Stock Exchange. They are now only worth NOK 22.77. And it is with a bump of almost 27% that Kahoot had this morning at the announcement of the investment / disinvestment.

SoftBank, meanwhile, has been in hot water itself, facing big losses in its splashy Vision Fund investment vehicles on the back of these broader tech industry slumps. In August, Vision Fund I announced a loss of more than $17 billion for a single quarter (Q1). Vision Fund 2 would have lost around 19% in value compared to the funds invested so far. Amid layoffs and big management changes, it’s no surprise, then, that he’s now divesting from underperforming holdings. (He’s still working on a Vision Fund 3, so never say die in the tech world.)

“We are very grateful to SoftBank for their partnership over the past two years. Like Kahoot! continues to pursue its mission to enhance lifelong learning by creating a leading global learning and engagement platform, we are thrilled to add a partner of the caliber of General Atlantic,” said Eilert Hanoa, CEO of Kahoot, in a statement. “The GA team brings deep experience in scaling global education technology and software companies and positioning market leaders for long-term success, and we look forward to our next momentum phase to strengthen the learning ecosystem worldwide.”

“We believe Kahoot has significant growth potential as digital learning solutions continue to be adopted in its work, school and home markets,” added Chris Caulkin, MD and Chief technology for EMEA at General Atlantic. “With its highly regarded brand, product-centric approach, and engaged global user base, Kahoot is well positioned to scale, and we look forward to supporting Eilert and the full Kahoot! team in the years to come as they reach and engage ever more users around the world. General Atlantic and SoftBank have partnered on many deals in the past, so there was clearly already a relationship between the two and that may have played a role here as well.

To be fair, since SB Northstar (the SoftBank Group fund making the investment) made its first investment in Kahoot nearly two years ago in October 2020, Kahoot has grown a lot. It had 1.3 billion users (“participating players”) at that time; now that number is 8 billion.

What started out as a “YouTube for Education” style model (emphasis on user-generated content and a way to use what you’ve created for yourself or your own learning group, but also by diving and using material created by others) worked. to diversify deeper into the business and more. He said today that Kahoot! at Work is used by 97% of Fortune 500 companies for corporate learning and engagement, and Kahoot! at School is used by approximately 9 million teachers in the classroom. And Kahoot! at Home & Study has over 18 million users as a “gaming home learning solution”.

Indeed, the company has grown in stature during the Covid-19 pandemic, doubling down on being one of the platforms to help bridge the lack of fun and engagement for students who don’t. were more in class; and same for remote workers as a means of team building and more.

But like many businesses that have seen their business skyrocket due to market conditions, now that more people are heading back to the office, students are back in class and, generally, budgets are all kept under control in the current economic climate, it will have an effect on Kahoot as well.

We’ll update this post as we learn more.