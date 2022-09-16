Heavy Rain Continues To Lash Mumbai, Lucknow Wall Collapse Kills 12 – Imd Issues Alert In These States

It’s time. It’s time to rank Spider-Man’s cinematic adventures from best to worst.

Spider-Man: No Coming Home was the biggest movie of 2021 in terms of box office and will return to theaters as an extended version on September 2, but how does its original cut fare as a standalone film? We rank every Spider-Man movie, from OG Tobey Maguire films celebrating their 20th anniversary, to Into The Spider-Verse and beyond.

No prizes for guessing which comes last on our list, but scroll down to see where we placed No Way Home in our ranking. Then decide whether you agree with us when you receive a chance to see it for yourself.

Pictures of Colombia A weird parody of Sam Raimi's earlier and much better Spider-Man movies, Spider-Man 3 was heavily criticized upon release, and rightfully so. But the years have been kind to him, thanks in part to the reservoir of memes that have evolved in his wake. No movie – except perhaps Lord of the Rings or the Star Wars prequel trilogy – has been as responsible for as many GIFs and memes as Spider-Man 3. In that regard, rewatching it is a new and exciting experience. unique. When he first appeared, he was bloated and strange. In 2021, that's an incredible amount of fun. –Marc Serrels

Sony Pictures I watched Venom on a first date and quickly fell asleep halfway through. In the middle of a noisy and crowded cinema. My apologies to the toothy symbiote fans. –Steph Panecasio

sony 9. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) It's rare for a sequel to top the original, but Venom: Let There Be Carnage does it in every possible way. It's a mile funnier, the action is much improved, and the overall story is considerably more compelling. What's more, this movie actually wraps up the origin story framework started in the first movie, with our main character eventually deciding to be the anti-hero "the deadly protector" Venom. If you liked the first movie, you'll love this sequel. And if you weren't totally sold on the original Venom, chances are you'll love this movie a whole lot more. — Russell Holly

8. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) All the work The Amazing Spider-Man did to make Peter a gritty Spider-Man who still had work to do in terms of his moral compass, has crumbled on himself in this sequel. Peter has become the most talkative and confident Spidey iteration, torn between dragging Gwen into his drama, rekindling friendships from when he was a barely conscious preteen (no wonder Harry was confused when Peter is shown on his doorstep) and blow up a poor man with electricity. Certainly not talking about the increasingly awkward scenes with Aunt May. As bloated and chaotic as Maguire's Spider-Man 3. It will give you green goblin nightmares and not for the right reasons. –Jennifer Bisset

Jay Maidment 7. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) In a post-blip world, this Spider-Man movie does a great job of getting back to the core of what I love about movies in general. The romance and awkwardness between Peter and MJ gives this one a really nostalgic feel, even if the rest of the film is more flash than substance at times. The effects are impressive, the twist is good, and Jake Gyllenhaal is a charismatic addition to the franchise – but what interests us most is Peter and his friends. This is exactly what these films thrive on! Yes, he swings and has crazy spider skills, but he's also a high school kid with a crazy crush on his best friend. See him deal with it as well as an element-controlling villain bent on destroying the world and grief over his mentor's death? That's why I'm here. –Steph Panecasio

Sony Pictures 6. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) I'm here to tell you that rapping this movie for being a pretty mediocre movie is, well, only a little fair. The aptly named Marc Webb, who directed (500) Days of Summer, made the entire first third of this movie feel like a little indie flick. Peter staring at Gwen across the room. 'Til Kingdom Come, originally written by Coldplay to be played with Johnny Cash playing the skateboarding scene. Then there are Peter's Spider-Man moves which actually mirror skateboarding moves, while also looking more spider-like than his counterparts. Andrew Garfield's stutter, jazz hands and overall endearing weirdness. The surprisingly sexy bare chest scene. Parts of this movie rule. If only his the comedy was not so cringe and forced. If only there weren't so many depressing deaths. Garfield is underrated and I'm glad he got another chance via the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. –Jennifer Bisset

sony As someone who has a deathly fear of spiders, I've held on to watch this the longest, but despite a few fang-biting moments of arachnophobia, it's well worth it. From the extremely theatrical performance of Green Goblin to some truly emotional moments (Uncle Ben, I'm looking at you), it was all a journey from start to finish. Sure, watching it back makes me cringe at some of the memes, but it really is a great jumping off point with some awesome action and exactly the right amount of ridiculousness for a superhero movie. Sam Raimi balanced the ridiculous with the serious – something more modern superhero films should emulate. It's not all solemn faces and punches! All in all, it's worth it just for the performances of JK Simmons and Willem Dafoe. –Steph Panecasio

Jay Maidment 4. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) It's hard to get excited about another reboot. But when Spider-Man Homecoming arrived, bringing Spider-Man to the MCU, it was clear this one was worth it. Bypassing the character's well-worn origin story, the franchise got a relaunch that better served Peter Parker's development and provided a stronger foundation for the follow-up. Peter, MJ, Ned and the rest of the crew were created for believable high schoolers – quirky and still new to the world. And as much as angst is baked into Spider-Man's DNA with those spider bits, Tom Holland delivered a lighter, almost irritating Peter Parker like the energetic little brother you can't help but to like. — Erin Carson

sony 3. Spider-Man: No Coming Home (2021) And here it is. After all the hype, the record breaking trailer, the rumored villain returns – Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t high on the list, but let’s just say it’s super, super satisfying. Essentially the culmination of two decades of Spider-Man films, it manages to serve fans, string together a remarkably clean plot (unless you’re not paying attention and know nothing about Spider-Man in general), and elevating Tom Holland’s Peter Parker into mature, interesting, and complex territory worthy of seeing him take over as the next Tony Stark. Oh, and he has his own version of Spider-Man pointing to the Spider-Man meme. A winner. –Jennifer Bisset

Sony Pictures Pizza time. Spidey's second live-action adventure builds on the momentum created in the first film and sends Peter Parker on an incredible journey that draws beautifully from the classic comic story of Spider-Man No More. He also possesses a killer villain in Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus. The operating room scene is a Sam Raimi classic and still utterly creepy years later. His battle with Spidey on the train is also a visual joy – I felt strongly that No Way Home was onto a winner who would bring him back. The tie-in video game was also excellent. It captured the joy of browsing the web around Manhattan to a degree that was unmatched before the 2018 PS4 game. — Sean Kean

Sony Pictures Animation 1. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) Into the Spider-Verse is so good, we have two entries on point. Into the Spider-Verse isn't just the best Spider-Man movie ever made, it's the best superhero movie ever made, period. The fast pace of fire, the visual flourishes, the razor tight script, the perfect characterization. Into The Spider-Verse avoids tropes and creates a world so dense with detail that it rewards many, various viewings. It is as unforgettable on its tenth viewing as on the first. A perfect movie. –Marc Serrels Mark Serrels is absolutely right. That being said, Into the Spider-Verse is much more than the best superhero movie – it's an animated feature that experiments with visual aesthetics, variable frame rates and groundbreaking techniques to introduce us something completely different from any other animation item on the market. This Spider-Man saves us from the mediocrity of another animated by-the-numbers movie. It doesn't hurt that this is the only Spider-Man movie brave enough to let Peter Parker grow up and move on. Miles Morales forever. -Sean Buckley