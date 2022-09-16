High school football: Woodbury capitalizes on Eagan turnovers to remain unbeaten

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — An Oakland resident has been handcuffed by police after a couple accused him of driving their stolen vehicle, but the truck actually belonged to him.

Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on 35th Street at MLK, Nicole Hirsch’s husband was sitting in his vehicle when a couple approached him.

“He described it as if they were looking into his truck bed and he rolled down his window and said ‘Can I help you with something?’ and they said something like, ‘Our truck has been stolen,’” Hirsch said.

Nicole’s husband is a landscaper. His truck had work tools in the back. She said the couple accused her of stealing their vehicle even after he showed them a photo taken four years ago of the same truck. A few minutes later, several Oakland police vehicles surrounded him.

“He put his hands up if I understood correctly and followed their orders,” Hirsch said. “He told me it was embarrassing to be handcuffed in the street with lots of police cars around. It’s humiliating. It’s infuriating.”

All the while, Hirsch said her husband tried to explain to officers that the truck was actually his.

“They handcuffed him before we even asked for his license or registration,” she said.

Nicole thinks her husband was treated this way because he is black.

“I definitely do,” she said. “Just like that couple claiming this is our truck. They’re also a person and why doesn’t their voice and opinion have the same weight and credibility that the couple had.”

In a statement, OPD confirmed the incident and said it received a call from a victim whose vehicle was recently stolen in Oakland, claiming to have found it.

“When officers arrived, they located a vehicle that matched the year, make, model and color of the victim’s vehicle and detained the occupant, pending further investigation. Officers later determined that the vehicle in question was registered in the detained person’s name.”

ABC7 went to the scene to speak to neighbors who preferred to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.

“He’s black, so they look at us like we’re black, we’re the most targeted to steal a car,” a neighbor said.

A neighbor said crime in this area of ​​Oakland is on the rise.

“It’s just very scary because you can’t trust anyone. My car was broken into twice. We were broken into,” one of the neighbors said.

Nicole tweeted about the incident in hopes of raising awareness of how Oakland police conduct their investigations.

Luz Pena: “What do you hope to change? »

Nicole Arlette Hirsch: “I hope the protocol changes. I hope the Oakland Police Department finds better ways to deal especially with people of color and I hope this never happens to anyone else again.”

Nicole is a sociologist who focuses on research on diversity, equity and inclusion. She says what happened to her husband is exactly why she is doing this kind of work. The couple are considering legal action.

Full OPD statement:

“The Oakland Police Department (OPD) investigated a report of a stolen vehicle being occupied on September 13, 2022, in the 700 block of 35th Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m. The OPD Communications Division (OPD Dispatch) received a call from a victim whose vehicle was recently stolen in Oakland, advising that she found her stolen vehicle occupied in the 700 block of 35th St. When officers arrived, they located a vehicle that matched the year, make, model and color of the victim’s vehicle and detained the occupant, pending further investigation. that the vehicle in question was registered in the name of the detained individual.The individual was eventually released.

