In rematch with Dolphins, Ravens and Lamar Jackson seek new answers against the blitz

22 seconds ago

In Rematch With Dolphins, Ravens And Lamar Jackson Seek New Answers Against The Blitz
Four days earlier, Lamar Jackson had worked miracles.

He’d rallied the Ravens from a two-touchdown deficit against the Minnesota Vikings, throwing for 266 yards, running for another 120 and leading a 10-play drive to clinch the game in overtime. Eight weeks into the 2021 season, the Ravens stood 6-2, and it was not hard to find analysts who believed their quarterback was the league’s Most Valuable Player.

Jackson was back in his old South Florida stomping ground on a Thursday night, ready to add luster to his campaign as a national audience bore witness.

The Miami Dolphins, 2-7 coming in and hardly a defensive terror, had radically different notions of how the evening would unfold. From the first series, they crowded the line of scrimmage with eight defenders. Whether they actually rushed six or seven or just teased the possibility, they were daring Jackson to react quickly and precisely enough to punish them.

He could not. He took four sacks, threw an interception, converted on two of 14 third downs and did not lead the Ravens to a touchdown until deep in the fourth quarter. Cover 0, the man-to-man, blitz-happy alignment that pulls a safety from zone coverage to overload the line of scrimmage, became the new buzz term in the Jackson-stopping business.

On paper, the Ravens’ season did not end with their dispiriting 22-10 loss in Miami. They would get to 8-3 and hold the AFC’s No. 1 seed after 12 weeks. But their offense was never the same, scoring more than 22 points just once over the last nine weeks after they’d averaged 28 over the first eight games. Jackson became a more nervous quarterback, rushing throws and taking sacks as his protection failed.

As the Ravens prepare for a rematch with the Dolphins in their home opener Sunday, they hope they have left the demons of 2021 behind. But until Jackson thrives against the style of defense Miami plays, doubts will linger.

“They just caught us off guard, really,” Jackson said, reflecting on last year’s matchup. “We hadn’t really gone over defenses doing all-up zero against us — like, just all-up flat-out zero. But I feel like we’ll have an answer for it this year. We watched film — watched a lot of film on those guys — because we don’t want it to happen again.”

The Dolphins subsequently replaced their defense-oriented head coach, Brian Flores, with offense-first Mike McDaniel, but they retained coordinator Josh Boyer (McDaniel refers to him as the head coach of the defense) and all of their key defenders, so there’s little reason to believe their approach will change. If the Ravens struggle this time around, it won’t be for lack of concocting and practicing counterattacks.

“We would have been negligent if we hadn’t worked on it,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said with a self-deprecating laugh. “It was something we needed to get a lot better at, and we studied it the whole offseason. We’ll have a plan for it and hope it works, because these guys are probably the best in the league at doing it right now. They do it more than anybody, they do it better than anybody and it’s just something they’re committed to.”

The Ravens had their chances last November to make Miami pay for its approach. On the first drive of the game, they faced third-and-long with eight Dolphins hugging the line of scrimmage. The offensive line did its job. Jackson shuffled away from Miami’s lone free rusher and unleashed a pass downfield to Sammy Watkins, who’d zipped past his sole defender. Whether Watkins lost the ball in the lights or thought he could not reach it, he pulled up as Jackson’s pass landed a few feet from him in the back of the end zone.

It was a missed opportunity, not just for the points left on the table but for the chill it might have created in Miami’s ultra-aggressive defenders. Instead of hesitating a step in the wake of a 28-yard touchdown from Jackson to Watkins, they grew bolder as the game went on.

“It slows the defense down from blitzing, and it makes the safeties stay back, the corners stay back, and it just lets us do our thing,” Jackson said of connecting on an early downfield throw, as he almost did in the loss to the Dolphins. “Underneath, we might get some runs here, get some underneath passes here. And if they come up, we’re throwing the ball again, over the top.”

Instead of coasting on that positive chain reaction, the Ravens resorted to a series of check-down throws and inefficient handoffs on first and second down. Miami’s blitzes smothered Jackson the scrambler in addition to Jackson the passer. When the Ravens called plays that might have worked, their execution often faltered. Jackson threw low or behind receivers. He rushed plays that required him to set up a defender. Backs missed blocking assignments. Pass catchers dropped balls and did not adjust their routes to offer better targets. Jackson rediscovered some rhythm in the fourth quarter, but by then, it was too late.

“That was certainly one where there were a lot of things we could have done better — coaching, playing, whatever,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. “But it’s something you’ve got to look at with a coldblooded mentality. You can’t get emotional about it. You’ve got to look at it strategically and fundamentally and figure out how you can fix certain things, explain certain things better, how to practice things a little bit better.”

The Ravens know they need to hit on a few big strikes in the rematch, much as they did in Week 1 when their offense found its footing in the third quarter against the New York Jets. A 17-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Devin Duvernay gave them a commanding lead, and a 55-yard connection with Rashod Bateman put the game away.

Those exact plays might not work against Miami, Harbaugh said, but the Ravens will have to find other ways to achieve similar results.

“It certainly builds confidence,” he said. “You’d love to hurt them that way. That’s the idea, hurt them any way you can in terms of that, and we’ll have different ideas in terms of how to do that, and I’m sure that they’ll be preparing for those things as well.”

Slow-developing routes might not be the ticket. Receivers will have to separate quickly, a challenge Bateman, who’s known for his sharp releases from the line of scrimmage, relishes. “It’s just having a plan and knowing what you’re doing,” he said. “Just play fast.”

He was the team’s most productive receiver in Miami last season, catching six passes on eight targets for 80 yards.

Roman noted that the Dolphins are just as capable of playing patiently as attacking. Plenty of times in last year’s game, they showed Cover 0, only to drop two defenders into coverage to muddle the middle of the field.

“But if they’re going to roll the dice on having everybody up,” he said, “you’ve got to hit ‘em.”

Nearly a dozen US ambassadors to Latin America and the Caribbean are still not in place

6 mins ago

September 16, 2022

Nearly A Dozen Us Ambassadors To Latin America And The Caribbean Are Still Not In Place
Nearly two years after President Joe Biden took office, nearly a dozen ambassadors to key countries in the Western Hemisphere are still not in place, with eight candidates having their confirmation hearings suspended by a senator republican – all during a pivotal period in the Region.

Candidates for the posts of ambassador to Nicaragua, Brazil, Panama, Uruguay, Trinidad and Tobago, Belize, El Salvador and the Organization of American States have been nominated, but their confirmation is blocked by the Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Biden recently named an ambassador to Ecuador and has yet to name ambassadors to the Dominican Republic, as well as to Colombia — the United States’ strongest ally in the region which recently elected its first leftist president. Chile’s ambassador was recently confirmed after the post had been vacant for nearly four years.

“It’s the worst it’s ever been,” said Eric Farnsworth, vice president of the Council of the Americas, a former State Department official and diplomat. “It’s been a trend for a long time. In other words, it gets worse with each administration.

Finding candidates has become more difficult over the years as the verification and confirmation processes have become more complex and could become tedious and frustrating for candidates. Along with Biden’s nominations in the region, partisan politics in Congress, and what some have described as the administration’s slow pace also complicated the confirmation process, even while still on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. .

The latest heist came in mid-May when Scott placed the “general hold” on all candidates for Latin America and the Caribbean after Biden lifted some restrictions imposed on Cuba by former President Donald Trump. . Restrictions lifted included some on travel, as well as the amount of remittances that could be sent from the United States. Scott called the move “a silly attempt to revert to Obama’s failed appeasement policies.”

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the office of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.N.Y., said, “It is unfortunate that the Republican filibuster continues to delay these much-needed appointments to a a number of critical roles, many of which would help our government respond to recent political transitions in Latin America.”

Scott’s office told NBC News in an emailed statement that “Biden’s appeasement of Cuba’s illegitimate communist regime is disgusting. I will be holding affected applicants until it is cancelled.

But even before Scott’s take in May, some of the nominees had been waiting for more than a year to be confirmed. The Senate confirmed 143 nominees to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, but very few were from the Western Hemisphere.

“It’s embarrassing,” said Michael Shifter, the former president of the Inter-American Dialogue, a Washington, DC think tank. “It reinforces the perception that the United States doesn’t care about Latin America.”

Delays “on a different level now”

Of 49 State Department nominees pending in the Senate, fewer than 20 are on the floor. Nearly half of those who sit in the Senate come from the Western Hemisphere.

A White House spokesman said they continue to pressure the Senate to process as many candidates as possible given other competing demands for speaking time.

Shifter said confirming ambassadors in Europe and Asia has always been a higher priority for the United States than for Latin America.

“I think it’s on a different level now,” he said.

Compared to other parts of the world, the confirmation of ambassadors in the Western Hemisphere can become more politicized. There is no general hold on applicants in other regions, such as Europe or Asia, as there is in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Farnsworth said part of the problem driving ambassadorial vacancies is that “the political atmosphere in Washington escalates with each cycle. Whether you’re Republican or Democrat, you’re trying to get the other team.

Several senators such as Bob Menendez, DN.J., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., are very focused on Latin America, particularly Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

“You have several senators who are passionately interested in Latin America and are very good at imposing their interests on candidates,” Farnsworth said. “It gets worse every time. I don’t know how you get out of this cycle. Ultimately it hurts our interests in the region.

Ambassadors officially represent the United States in a foreign country and have a level of authority that diplomatic officials of other ranks do not have. Ambassadors have the political clout to push things through the White House, while diplomats at other ranks may be more risk averse.

Hold-up in the face of regional challenges

The blocking of embassies comes at a time when Latin America is facing significant challenges. The region’s biggest economies are grappling with the highest inflation in 15 years after the shocks of the Covid pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In many countries, the inequality gap has widened.

Many countries have experienced historic migration flows to the United States, especially from Cuba and Venezuela. Nicaraguan migrants are also on the increase.

To complicate matters, the United States suspended operations at the Venezuelan embassy in 2019 and severed diplomatic relations, although Ambassador James Story still plays an important role and has visited the country in an attempt to obtain the release of American prisoners. The Nicaraguan government withdrew its endorsement of the US nominee for ambassador to Nicaragua in July after criticizing the country’s president, Daniel Ortega, and said it would “support the use of all economic and diplomatic tools to bring about a leadership change in Nicaragua”.

While Nicaragua is under discussion at the Organization of American States, which recently passed a resolution condemning Ortega, the appointed US ambassador has still not been confirmed.

Several Latin American countries, such as Colombia, have elected leftist leaders and this could potentially change the relationship with the United States. Colombia has been the United States’ strongest ally in the region and its new president, Gustavo Petro, has criticized the US government’s war on drugs and has proposed an end to the extradition of drug traffickers. He also discussed the renegotiation of a 2012 trade deal with the United States. In the absence of an ambassador, the Biden administration sent a high-level delegation in July to start conversations on a range of topics.

“I don’t understand what’s going on with Colombia,” Shifter said, referring to the ambassadorial vacancy. “It’s just confusing to me.”

At the same time, China’s role in Latin America has grown rapidly over the past two decades and has become South America’s largest trading partner. It is a major source of investment, as well as energy and infrastructure lending. During the pandemic, it provided the region with medical equipment, loans and hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines.

Despite having a sway over eight nominees, Scott is an outspoken critic of China’s growing influence in Latin America and wrote in a 2019 CNBC opinion piece that “Latin America is the new field of the greatest geopolitical conflict of our time”.

Schumer, DN.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., could negotiate legislation that would include confirmation of the eight ambassadors. A vote to end Scott’s sway would require a more bipartisan agreement from 60 of the 100 senators, which usually takes time.

“Latin America is sort of a child by marriage of foreign policy. It’s an afterthought,” Shifter said. “First you get Europe and Asia and eventually you move to Latin America.”

Follow Latin NBC on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.

Queen Elizabeth's pancake recipe is going viral, here's how to make them – NBC Chicago

11 mins ago

September 16, 2022

Queen Elizabeth'S Pancake Recipe Is Going Viral, Here'S How To Make Them – Nbc Chicago
If you’re curious about what the life of a king is like, consider making the late Queen Elizabeth II pancakes recipe.

In the aftermath of her death, royal family pundits and fanatics pored over the records of the Queen’s life and interests. Recently on Reddit, Internet users participated by recirculating an old pancake recipe that the queen favored.

The recipe was included in a letter sent by the Queen to US President Dwight D. Eisenhower, which is available from the National Archives. The original letter and recipe were written in 1960 after Eisenhower and his wife, Mamie, visited the Queen at her Balmoral Castle.

The Queen notably died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, a large estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

“Seeing a photo of you in the paper today standing in front of a barbecued quail reminded me that I never sent you the recipe for the drop scones I promised you at Balmoral,” she wrote. in the opening of his letter to Eisenhower. “I now hasten to do so, and hope you find them successful.”

The Queen went on to detail the ingredients and recipe for drop scones – a thicker version of standard American pancakes that are dropped onto griddles in dollops.

Ingredients:

4 cups flour

4 tablespoons caster sugar

2 cups of milk

2 whole eggs

2 teaspoons baking soda

3 teaspoons cream of tartar

2 tablespoons melted butter

Instructions:

“Beat the eggs, sugar and about half the milk together, add the flour and mix well, adding the rest of the milk as needed, along with the baking soda and cream of tartar, stir in the melted butter.”

Proving to be an expert on the recipe, the Queen also noted in her letter that ‘when there is less I usually put in less flour and milk but use other ingredients as directed. I’ve also tried using golden syrup or molasses instead of just sugar, and that can be really good too.

According to the Queen’s advice to the 34th President, “the mixture needs plenty of beating during preparation and should not sit too long before cooking”.

The sweet recipe would probably have been considered a treat for the late queen. In 2017, Darren McGrady, a former royal chef to the late monarch, told the Telegraph that she had followed a “disciplined” diet throughout her life.

“She eats to live, unlike Prince Philip who loves to eat and stands and talks about food all day,” he explained, adding, “She’s very disciplined. No starch is the rule.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from today:

China, Russia congratulate India on becoming Sco chair next year

18 mins ago

September 16, 2022

China, Russia Congratulate India On Becoming Sco Chair Next Year
SCO Summit Day 2 | What’s going on today?

> Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the first in-person Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in two years in the Uzbek city. Besides the Prime Minister, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian Ebrahim Raisi, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders of Central Asian countries will also attend the summit.

> The SCO summit in Samarkand will have two sessions – a restricted session which is only for SCO member states, then there will be an expanded session which is likely to see the participation of observers and special guests from the presiding country.

> Prime Minister Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with Putin, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Iranian President Raisi. “At the SCO summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of the SCO, and the deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within Organization,” Om Modi said in a pre-departure statement. “Under the Uzbek Presidency, a number of mutual cooperation decisions are likely to be adopted in the areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism,” he said.

Chiefs' Travis Kelce body hit after joking about his brother Jason getting thrown in the hip

24 mins ago

September 16, 2022

Chiefs' Travis Kelce Body Hit After Joking About His Brother Jason Getting Thrown In The Hip
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is knocked down by Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.

Call it Kelce karma.

Travis and Jason Kelce, NFL star brothers and former University of Cincinnati Bearcat stars, joked about Philadelphia Eagles center Jason getting shoved by Detroit Lions Malcolm Rodriguez on their “New Heights” podcast.

Then Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis was knocked to the ground during the second half of the Chiefs-Chargers game on Thursday night in a move by Los Angeles’ Derwin James that @RichEisenShow likened to the “Double A Spinebuster by wrestler Arn Anderson.

Reactions on social networks:

Travis, in his 11th season with the Chiefs, had five receptions for 51 yards in Kansas City’s 27-24 win.

Jason is in his 13th season with Philadelphia.

This article originally appeared on the Cincinnati Enquirer: Travis Kelce was punched in the body after joking about Jason getting thrown in the hip

Woman falls into sinkhole after ground collapses at Winston-Salem car dealership

30 mins ago

September 16, 2022

Woman Falls Into Sinkhole After Ground Collapses At Winston-Salem Car Dealership
BUT FIRST, IT’S DEFINITELY SOMETHING YOU DON’T HEAR EVERY DAY. A TRIAD WOMAN SAID A CAR DEALER WHEN SHE FELL IN A DOING. YEAH, DEFINITELY NOT SOMETHING YOU WANT TO HEAR. WXII. MARIA DE BOWEN SPOKEN WITH HER ABOUT THIS TERRIFIC INCIDENT AFTER RENTING A CAR FROM FRANK MEYERS AUTO MARKET LAST FRIDAY. CUSTOMER HERE LONG WHO CAME HERE MONDAY TO GET A DETAIL. SHE CAME OUT OF THIS BACK DOOR HERE. ENTRY INTO THE PARKING. AND THAT’S THEN THE UNTHINKABLE HAPPENED. I parked in the parking lot, got out, walked into the building, walked out with the salesman, and the floor crumbled. BELIEVE ME. THE WINSTON-SALEM FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED AND EXTRACTED KIRA TO SAFETY. THEY CONFIRMED THE DOING WAS APPROXIMATELY 15 FEET WIDE AND EIGHT FEET DEEP. THANK GOD HAS NO BROKEN BONES. JUST LOTS OF SCRATCHES AND MISTS. AND WENT TO THE HOSPITAL. They said I was fine. AND YOU KNOW, MENTALLY LOST BECAUSE I THINK EVERYWHERE I GO NOW I WILL FALL THROUGH THE GROUND AND GO TOWARDS MY CAR WILL GO TO THE GROUND. I CAN’T SLEEP AT NIGHT. SHAKEN, SHAKEN STILL HERE. AND THE OWNER SAID THERE IS NEVER ANYTHING OF THIS TO HAPPEN. I HAVE SEEN Sinkholes in movies and TV shows, but NEVER, EVER HEAR AND NEVER HEAR A WINSTON-SALEM. BUT OF COURSE THEY ARE COMING. THE FIRE DEPARTMENT TOLD US THEY ARE FAIRLY COMMON, BUT DON’T THINK IT HAPPENS IN THE MIDDLE OF ANY COMPANY. PARKING LOT. I never thought I would walk that day and end up in the hospital. MY INTENTION WAS TO GET MY TAG AND HAVE MY CAR DETAILED AND GET HOME, NOT TO WAKE UP EVERY DAY THINKING I WILL FALL IN A HOLE WHERE EVERY WORD I GO HERE WANTS HELP A LAWYER AND SOMEONE TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY. OWNER TRACY MEYER SAID HE IS WORKING WITH THE CITY NOW TO UNDERSTAND HOW IT HAPPENED AND GET THE RIGHT CORRECTION. SO THIS HOLE WILL NO LONGER BE IN A PARKING. IN WINSTON-SALEM, MARCH

Woman falls into sinkhole after ground collapses at Winston-Salem car dealership

A Triad woman was at a car dealership in Winston-Salem when the ground gave way in the parking lot and she fell into a sinkhole. After renting a car from Frank Myers Auto Maxx last Friday, Kia customer Long-Gyant returned Monday to have it detailed. She walked out of their house and that’s when the unthinkable happened. “I walked into the parking lot, I walked out, I walked into the building, I walked out with the salesman, and the ground crumbled under me,” Kia said. The Winston-Salem Fire Department (WSFD) responded and got Kia out to safety. A department spokesperson confirmed the sinkhole was approximately 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep. “I thank God I didn’t have any broken bones, just a lot of scratches and bruises and I went to the hospital. They said I was fine, I’m, you know, mentally messed up because that I think everywhere I go now, I’m going to fall through the ground and my car is going to go through the ground,” Kia said. Kia added that she, “can’t sleep at night, shaking, still shaking.” Frank Myers Auto Maxx owner Tracy Myers said a pipe had collapsed under the floor and that was what caused the asphalt to collapse..Kia and its owner, Tracy Myers, said they didn’t expect that to happen.n sinkholes on movies and TV shows, but never here and never here in Winston-Salem. Obviously they happen. The fire department told us they’re pretty common. But don’t think it happens in the middle of a corporate parking lot,” Myers said Kia said: “I never thought I would have gone there that day and ended up in the hospital. My intention was to get my tag and get my car fixed. and to come home, not waking up every day, thinking I’m going to fall into a hole wherever I go..Myers said he works has with the city to figure out how it happened and get the pipe fixed so the hole is no longer in his parking lot. “, Myers told Trending Stories

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina —

A Triad woman was at a car dealership in Winston-Salem when the ground gave way in the parking lot and she fell into a sinkhole.

After renting a car from Frank Myers Auto Maxx last Friday, Kia customer Long-Gyant returned Monday to have it detailed. She walked out of their house and that’s when the unthinkable happened.

“I walked into the parking lot, I walked out, I walked into the building, I walked out with the salesman, and the ground crumbled under me,” Kia said.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department (WSFD) responded and got Kia out to safety. A department spokesperson confirmed the sinkhole was approximately 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.

“I thank God I didn’t have any broken bones, just a lot of scrapes and bruises and going to the hospital. They said I was fine, I’m, you know, mentally messed up because I think everywhere I go now, I’m going to fall through the ground and my car is going to go through the ground,” Kia said.

Kia added that she “can’t sleep at night, shaken, shaking again.”

Frank Myers Auto Maxx owner Tracy Myers said a pipe collapsed under the ground and that was what caused the asphalt to collapse. A WSFD spokesperson could not say what led to the incident, but said sometimes sinkholes occur.

Kia and its owner, Tracy Myers, said they didn’t expect that to happen.

“I’ve seen sinkholes in movies and TV shows, but never here and never here in Winston-Salem. Obviously they happen. The fire department told us they’re pretty common. But don’t think it’s happening in the middle of a corporate parking lot,” Myers said.

Kia said: “I never thought I would have gone there that day and ended up in hospital. My intention was to get my tag and get my car fixed and come back to home, without waking up every day, thinking that I’m going to fall into a hole wherever I go.

Kia wants the help of a lawyer and someone to take responsibility.

Myers said he is working with the city to figure out how it happened and get the pipe fixed so the hole is no longer in his parking lot.

“It’s barricaded enough that no one else can fall into it or even get close to it,” Myers said.

How the Orioles built the majors' most improved pitching staff in 91 years: 'This is a special group'

39 mins ago

September 16, 2022

How The Orioles Built The Majors' Most Improved Pitching Staff In 91 Years: 'This Is A Special Group'
The 1931 Philadelphia Phillies were not a particularly compelling baseball team. They had a record of 66-88-1 in the franchise’s last of 14 straight losing seasons. Their leader in innings pitched, James Elliott, was nicknamed Jumbo.

Thanks to their predecessors, that team holds a major league record. The 1930 Phillies posted a collective 6.70 ERA, the worst in American and National League history, and the next year’s club improved on that mark by 2.12 in its mediocre campaign. Since earned runs became an official stat in 1913, no team has improved its ERA from one year to the next by more, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The 2022 Orioles rank second on that list. Through a combination of key acquisitions, improved game-planning and players’ applications of the team’s resources, Baltimore has built the majors’ most improved pitching staff of the past nine decades.

In the two full seasons before this one, the Orioles had their two worst team ERAs since arriving in Baltimore in 1954. But a pitching staff largely composed of second-chancers has unexpectedly steered them into the wild-card race, entering this weekend’s series with the Toronto Blue Jays with an ERA of 3.88 that’s nearly two full runs better than last year’s franchise-worst figure.

“We’ve had a couple of really difficult pitching years,” manager Brandon Hyde said, “and we’re making big strides.”

Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias first sensed the possibility of improvement on opening day. In overseeing the Orioles’ rebuild after taking over the club’s baseball operations department before the 2019 season, Elias has supplied Hyde with inexperienced pitching staffs, typically featuring players cast aside by other organizations and often leading to disastrous results. This year, it appeared, would be more the same. On the cusp of the regular season, Elias traded away Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott, two of Hyde’s high-leverage relievers from the 2021 season. Baltimore’s opening day bullpen featured four pitchers who joined the team as waiver claims and another who was cut as a teenager amid a decade-long minor league career.

But sitting behind home plate at Tampa Bay’s Tropicana Field in April, Elias watched the energy and stuff Bryan Baker and Cionel Pérez, two of those waiver claims, displayed on the mound. Even in what became a season-opening sweep at the hands of a Rays team they’re now chasing for a playoff berth, they and the other pitchers Hyde sent to the mound showed Elias that change could be coming.

“Just sitting back there, you could see the talent,” he said. “It looked different.”

Making this turnaround all the more impressive is that the pitcher who started that first game, team ace John Means, had only one more appearance before undergoing season-ending Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery. Expected to be a midseason addition, Grayson Rodriguez, the sport’s top pitching prospect, suffered a Grade 2 right lat muscle strain on the verge of a promotion in June.

The Orioles have made do in their absences.

“It’s not the pitching staff you used to play with them,” Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “Fastballs in different places, angles. Their secondary stuff, it’s elite. … ‘18,’ 19 you play them, you can get to them in the last third of the game. Now, they have the lead, and the game is almost over. It’s a testament to who they are.”

‘Tossed aside’

The core of the Orioles’ pitching staff is not without pedigree. Right-handers Dean Kremer, Kyle Bradish and Dillon Tate were significant parts of trade returns. Left-hander Keegan Akin was a second-round draft pick. Right-hander Jordan Lyles is in his 12th major league season, having signed the largest free-agent deal Elias has given out.

But the group is largely castoffs. Tyler Wells, second behind Lyles in innings, was left available as a prospect to all 29 other teams by the Minnesota Twins and passed over by each until Baltimore took him in the second round of the 2020 Rule 5 draft. Baker, Pérez, Joey Krehbiel and Austin Voth were acquired via waivers in the past year, with their previous organizations dropping each off their respective 40-man rosters; Pérez said the group often marvels at how they all reached Baltimore the same way. All-Star closer Jorge López also arrived on waivers back in 2020, thriving after moving to a relief role before the Orioles traded him to Minnesota in early August. Part of the reason they did so was their comfort in Félix Bautista’s ability to handle the role. Released by the Miami Marlins as a 19-year-old, Bautista went 10 years between when he first signed and this breakout season.

Those seven pitchers have combined for a 2.76 ERA this year with Baltimore.

“It’s cool to see all these guys that kind of have been tossed aside a little bit, and they’ve got talent, and then just seeing this organization come and pluck them away and utilize their best strengths,” Voth said. “They’re pretty good at that.”

Voth is only one example of the Orioles showing off an ability to maximize pitchers’ abilities. He’s made some slight mechanical tweaks, starting his motion more closed off and facing farther toward third base, then driving into the ground on his hind leg as he pitches. The club has also emphasized, as they do with each pitcher, that Voth do what he does best. In his case, that’s throwing his hoppy fastball high in the strike zone and tunneling his curveball off that, making better use of his best secondary pitch. After posting a 10.13 ERA for the MLB-worst Washington Nationals before being designated for assignment, Voth has a 2.78 mark with Baltimore.

At the time he was let go, Voth had the fifth-worst ERA of any pitcher who had thrown at least 100 innings over the previous three seasons. He said the Nationals were more hands-off in their work with him, adding “their analytics department is not as advanced as the Orioles’,” a sign of Baltimore’s progress under Elias and assistant general manager for analytics Sig Mejdal.

Both came from the Houston Astros, one of the sport’s premier pitching development organizations, and Elias felt adding someone in Baltimore familiar with Mejdal’s models, and thus able to discern that information to players, would be “would be a big shot in the arm.” Chris Holt, then Houston’s assistant pitching coordinator, was drawing interest from another club, and knowing he was about to lose Holt anyway, then-Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow gave Elias permission to interview him.

Holt became Baltimore’s minor league pitching coordinator, overseeing a program that had immediate improvement in strikeouts and ERA in 2019. His title changed to director of pitching ahead of the 2020 campaign, which he was supposed to divide working between the majors and minors before the latter’s season was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. He retained that position as he also became the Orioles’ major league pitching coach in 2021, when the team posted a 5.84 ERA that was the worst in the majors and team history before this year’s massive step forward. In addition to the drop in ERA, the Orioles have slimmed their walk and home run rates while seeing increases in strikeouts.

The staff has also seen an uptick in velocity, especially in the bullpen. Orioles relievers have an average four-seam fastball velocity of 95.1 mph, seventh in the majors according to Baseball Savant. A year ago, they ranked 23rd at 93.5 mph. No bullpen has thrown four-seamers 98 mph or faster at a greater frequency, doing so at a rate nine times that of 2021. Bautista has thrown 179 pitches at least 100 mph; since pitch tracking began in 2008, all other Orioles have combined for 32 such offerings.

“Nobody is scared,” Tate said. “Everybody is ready to challenge anybody that is right in front of them.

“I think guys feel like they have something to prove.”

That lack of fear was echoed among the staff. Early in the year, Orioles catchers set up in the middle of the plate to encourage pitchers to throw strikes. The practice is no longer necessary.

“Now,” backup catcher Robinson Chirinos said, “they believe.”

Holt said he found no value in comparing this team to previous ones, but he continually praised this group’s work ethic, which he said has allowed them to take what they hear from him, their backstops, bullpen catchers and other members of the pitching department and translate it into on-field results.

“If you look at every guy that’s currently on this roster, every guy has taken a step forward in some respect this year,” Holt said. “Certainly, we have excellent resources, but those resources are nothing without the work ethic and the focus level and the determination level of the player. It’s a special thing. This is a special group.”

On the attack

Akin is a visual learner. For him to truly understand how his pitches play against opposing hitters, he believes there’s only one way: step in the box against himself.

“That’s, like, the one thing that’s almost impossible in this game,” Akin said. “The person that has that stuff doesn’t know how intimidating it can be.”

The Orioles, though, have found their workarounds. After Akin was drafted in 2016, the organization used TrackMan and other systems that could provide information on his pitches, “but we didn’t have anybody that could break it down and basically translate it to the players and make it dummy proof,” Akin said. “And now we have that.”

Before each series, Ryan Klimek, in his first year formally as Baltimore’s manager of pitching strategy as an evolution of his role as an advance scout, will go over an attack plan for the opposing team with the pitchers, using data from the team’s analytics department to detail hitters’ weaknesses and how the strength of various Orioles might match up with those. He “runs the show,” Bradish said, for pregame meetings with the starting pitcher, catcher, Holt and assistant pitching coach Darren Holmes on the plan for that night’s lineup. Pitchers go into each outing with an idea of what type of pitch and which location will give them the best chance of success in a given count against a particular batter.

Elias said Klimek’s new role is a byproduct of wanting to ensure Holt and Holmes can devote their focus to the pitchers’ development, with Holt an expert in pitch design and mechanics while Holmes’ time as a major league gives players a relatable resource on top of his background in biomechanics. Klimek has also been in the dugout during games, with Lyles and Chirinos among those suggesting he be there to go over plans for the upcoming inning with the catcher and starting pitcher while the Orioles are at bat. It becomes especially beneficial as a starter works through the lineup a second or third time, with Klimek providing a refresher on what a batter saw in his previous plate appearance and suggesting a sequence for the upcoming matchup. The Orioles declined to make Klimek available for an interview.

“It takes a little bit more thinking out of it for the rest of us,” said Akin, who has found a home as a long reliever. “You go out there and just kind of execute and not have to think, ‘OK, well, I threw him a fastball two innings ago with the first pitch.’”

The Orioles’ pitchers have more information than they ever have. The team has managed to avoid overwhelming them with it.

“The most important thing that they’ve done is have every guy that goes out there with a clear mind,” Kremer said. “There’s no mixed messages. There’s no unnecessary clutter in your head that will allow you to not focus on the task at hand when you’re out there.”

The steps ahead

Klimek’s work emphasizes the Orioles’ focus on individualization, detailing which specific player might be best suited to come in to face a certain batter. In past years, Hyde couldn’t necessarily navigate a lineup in that fashion, simply trying to get through nine innings however he could with a worn-down staff. He went into games with only a handful of available relievers, needing to extend each after a brief outing from the starter, then repeat the cycle the next game.

“We never would be able to catch up,” Hyde said.

This year, pitchers’ effectiveness has allowed him to deploy them in more advantageous situations. Jake Reed, the latest waiver claim to enter the Orioles’ clubhouse, has had more far success in his career in right-on-right matchups and said he was grateful that’s how Hyde has used him early in his tenure with the team. He said it’s communicated a message that he doesn’t have to be anything other than himself.

“This organization does a really good job of helping guys find their avenue of success,” Baker said. “It’s a beautiful thing about the game. There’s a lot of different ways to be successful, and I think obviously with the mix of guys that we have, you can tell that guys are good at different stuff. I think the Orioles do a really good job of finding out what that is and really honing in on that.”

There remains progress to be made. The Orioles’ improvement in ERA still leaves them in the middle of the league for the year.

But the steps forward taken this season give hope for more. Wells, Kremer and Bradish, each starting down the stretch of a major league season for the first time, have grown in handling that role. Pérez has become a late-inning relief weapon after struggling to find the strike zone in stops with Houston and Cincinnati, with Bautista, Krehbiel and Baker also getting maiden experience late in major league game. Even Lyles, asked to be a veteran clubhouse presence and innings eater, has improved in how he navigates a lineup.

“You go one step at a time,” Holt said. “You can’t ever look too far ahead in the future. Right now, we’re working to do the best possible work we can one day at a time and do the next right thing with each guy. You can’t stampede into steps that are ahead.”

Still, it’s exciting to think of what could come. Next season should see Means’ return and Rodriguez’s full-on arrival. DL Hall, the organization’s top pitching prospect behind Rodriguez, could join the rotation, too, after this year’s late-season relief stint. Of the pitchers on Baltimore’s active roster, only Lyles, with a team option in his contract, isn’t guaranteed to return next season. Bautista described the group as a family, saying that support and bond has helped them thrive.

“That little curve of guys getting familiar with you and the league catching up to you just hasn’t really been there with these guys,” Lyles said. “I think the sky’s the limit for them, and I don’t see them stopping here shortly.”

With Elias previously saying payroll will increase this offseason, there will be new faces, as well, either from trades or free agency. The changes to Camden Yards’ left field wall, now deeper and taller, have certainly helped this year’s staff, and it could encourage pitchers to come to Baltimore, as well.

This year’s improvement won’t hurt that cause, either.

“We want this to be a place where people want to come play because you know you’re gonna get better here,” Elias said. “We’re already starting to hear that a lot, so that’s really exciting for me.”

[email protected] JAYS

Friday, 7:07 p.m.

TV: Apple TV+

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

