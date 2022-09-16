Interim labor agreement averts threat of nationwide railroad strike – The Denver Post

By JOSH FUNK, JOSH BOAK and ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) — Railroads and their workers reached a tentative agreement Thursday to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation’s freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections .

President Joe Biden announced the deal, which emerged from a marathon 20-hour negotiating session at the Labor Department and came just a day before the walkout was threatened.

“This agreement is validation of what I have always believed – unions and management can work together … for the benefit of all,” Biden said at the White House Rose Garden.

The deal, which includes a 24% pay rise, will be put to a vote by union members after a several-week cooling-off period.

The threat of a shutdown carried political risks for Biden, a Democrat who believes unions have built the middle class. But he also knew that a strike by railway workers could hurt the economy before midterm, when majorities in both houses of Congress, key governorates and dozens of important state offices will be up for grabs.

Biden made a key phone call Wednesday night to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh as negotiators spoke and were offered Italian food for dinner, according to White House officials who insisted on anonymity to discuss the conversations. .

On loudspeaker, the president urged both sides to reach an agreement and consider the harm a shutdown would inflict on families, farmers and businesses, officials said.

A union had to wake up its board to push through the deal, which involved 50 calls from White House officials to union officials.

Joined in the Oval Office by business and labor leaders, a beaming Biden joked that he was surprised everyone was “still up” after the night was over and that they should be “home.” them in their bed”.

A strike would also have disrupted passenger traffic as well as freight, as Amtrak and many commuter railroads operate on tracks owned by freight railroads. Amtrak canceled all of its long-distance trains before the strike deadline and was working to restore full service.

The five-year deal, retroactive to 2020, also includes $5,000 in bonuses. The railways have agreed to relax their strict attendance policies to address union concerns over working conditions.

Railway workers will now be able to take unpaid leave for doctor’s appointments without being penalized. Previously, workers lost points under the BNSF and Union Pacific railroad attendance systems, and they could be penalized if they lost all of their points.

The talks also included Norfolk Southern, CSX, Kansas City Southern and Canadian National’s US operations.

Unions that represent conductors and engineers who run the trains have been pushing for attendance rules to be changed, and they said the deal sets a precedent that ensures they will be able to negotiate such rules at the future.

Victor Chen, a sociologist at Virginia Commonwealth University who studies labor, said concerns about working conditions have increasingly become a priority for unions and the workers they represent.

“At a certain point, good wages are no longer enough to offset the cost that these working conditions impose on workers,” Chen said. “Companies should treat workers as human beings, rather than just inputs into a business process.”

Railway unions have highlighted workload and attendance rules after major railways cut nearly a third of their workforce – some 45,000 jobs – in the past six years.

The rail industry has dramatically cut costs everywhere and refocused its operations to rely more on fewer and longer trains, which use fewer locomotives and fewer employees. Unions said the remaining workers, especially engineers and drivers, were on 24/7 duty due to job cuts and could hardly take time off under strict attendance rules .

Unions had an advantage at the bargaining table due to the tight labor market and ongoing service issues on the railroads, Chen said.

Shippers have complained loudly this year of delays and poor service as railroads struggled to quickly hire enough to cope with increased demand as the economy emerged from the pandemic. Shipping problems gave railroad workers additional leverage.

Newly hired CSX CEO Joe Hinrichs said he hopes the new deal will help the railroad hire and retain more employees to address service issues.

“Now we can move our conversation to how we work together to grow the business and better serve our customers,” he said.

Union activism has increased under Biden, as evidenced by a 56% increase in petitions for union representation to the National Labor Relations Board so far this fiscal year, including significant organizing efforts at Starbucks, Amazon and other companies. A number of unions have gone on strike over the past two years to win better terms.

Todd Vachon, a Rutgers University professor who teaches labor relations, said working conditions were increasingly a key part of labor disputes – sometimes rivaling wages and benefits. Railway workers were particularly aware of work-life balance and the possibility of being absent for health reasons.

This has led to a “genuine resurgence of the labor movement that goes beyond simply reacting to inflation,” Vachon said.

Before the deal was struck, business groups including the Business Roundtable and the American Chamber of Commerce predicted that a railroad strike would be an “economic disaster.”

The Association of American Railroads trade group estimated that a railroad strike would cost the economy more than $2 billion a day and force many companies to reduce or cease production and consider layoffs.

“We appreciate the Biden administration’s intervention on behalf of businesses and consumers who would have been impacted at a time when high inflation and economic uncertainty are challenging consumer budgets and jeopardizing business resilience. “, said Matthew Shay, managing director of National Retail. Federation.

The deal also has broad implications for congressional control and the health of the shipping network that keeps factories running, stocking store shelves and assembling the United States as an economic powerhouse.

American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear said the rail deal “allows our supply chain to continue to emerge from this COVID-induced rut.”

With the economy still recovering from the supply chain disruptions of the pandemic, the president’s goal was to get all parties talking so that a deal could be reached.

Biden also knew a shutdown could worsen the momentum that has contributed to soaring inflation and created a political headache for the ruling party.

Biden faced the same kind of predicament as Theodore Roosevelt in 1902 with coal and Harry Truman in 1952 with steel – how does a president balance the needs of labor and business while doing what is best for the nation?

The railroads were so important during World War I that Woodrow Wilson temporarily nationalized the industry to keep goods moving and prevent strikes.

So the administration jumped in the middle of talks with Biden and cabinet officials calling both sides and the Labor Secretary directly involved in the negotiations.

At 5:05 a.m. Thursday, it was clear the effort had paid off when Biden announced the deal, calling it “an important victory for our economy and the American people.”

