Judge appoints special master to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago : NPR

ECB’s De Guindos: Eurozone slowdown not enough to control inflation

Interview with Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the ECB, conducted by João Silvestre on September 9

The euro zone’s economic slowdown – or possibly recession – will not be enough to control inflation, and the European Central Bank will have to keep raising interest rates, said ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos, to a Portuguese newspaper.

“A slowing economy is not going to ‘deal with’ inflation on its own,”

“The slowing economy will reduce demand pressures, which will lower inflation,”

“But, simultaneously, we need to act from a monetary policy perspective to keep inflation expectations anchored and avoid second-round effects.”

Add it to the pile of quotes from central bankers in which they show a desire/need to weaken the economy in order to reduce inflation – Orchestrated recessions FTW!