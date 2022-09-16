News
Judge denies Lipschultz effort to remain at helm of Otto Bremer Trust
In late June, Brian Lipschultz asked a Ramsey County District Court judge to allow him to remain a trustee of one of the state’s oldest and largest philanthropies while he appeals the judicial decision to remove him from the helm of the Otto Bremer Trust.
On Thursday, Judge Robert Awsumb issued his decision. In a word: No.
In a four-page order denying Lipschultz’s motion to stay proceedings, Awsumb said he found no reason to put his April 29 ruling on hold, even after reviewing the appellate briefs that will be shared with the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
“In the event this court’s removal order is reversed and he is ordered reinstated, there is a process for that to occur,” wrote the judge. He noted that neither Lipschultz nor the Otto Bremer Trust would suffer irreparable harm from removing him until his appeal is decided.
“On the contrary,” wrote Awsumb, “the issue comes down to getting this important charitable trust back to its status quo as quickly as possible so that its mission and purposes can be achieved to the benefit of the community at large.”
The judge indicated that selecting a replacement for Lipschultz will take several months and likely involve a court hearing in early 2023, by which time the appeal process would most likely be over.
In April, Awsumb ordered Lipschulz to be removed from the trio of trustees who oversee the St. Paul-based charity following accusations by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office that he dipped into trust resources to run his personal investment business and used his inherited position to promote his own interests.
“Lipschultz has shown repeatedly that he cannot operate in a purely charitable manner,” the judge wrote at the time, “and has allowed his own personal interests, animosity, enmity, or vindictiveness to impact his decisions and behavior as a trustee of one of the region’s most important charitable institutions.”
Awsumb’s 103-page legal order did not stop the philanthropy from exploring the sale of Bremer Bank, one of its largest assets and one of the state’s largest farm lenders, as bank officials, employees and other plaintiffs had hoped.
Still, the order issued last spring effectively upends the three-member board, raising questions about who will proceed Lipschulz and how they will be selected.
In his order on Thursday, Awsumb said the two remaining trustees — Charlotte Johnson and Daniel Reardon — are tasked with identifying candidates, making a recommendation and submitting it to the court, and delaying that process “would pose a substantial hardship on the trust.”
Biden to meet Griner and Whelan families at White House as part of US-Russian talks
WASHINGTON– The White House says President Joe Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with the families of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security official Paul Whelan, who are both still imprisoned in Russia. .
The meetings are set to be the first face-to-face meeting between Biden and the families and come amid sustained but so far unsuccessful efforts by the administration to secure the release of the two Americans.
The administration said in July it had made a “substantial offer” to bring them home, but Russia has yet to reach an agreement with the United States.
News
Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike
By JOSH FUNK, JOSH BOAK and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement Thursday to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation’s freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections.
President Joe Biden announced the deal, which emerged from a marathon 20-hour negotiating session at the Labor Department and came just one day before the threatened walkout.
“This agreement is validation of what I’ve always believed — unions and management can work together … for the benefit of everyone,” Biden said in the White House Rose Garden.
The deal, which includes a 24% pay raise, will go to union members for a vote after a cooling-off period of several weeks.
The threat of a shutdown carried political risks for Biden, a Democrat who believes unions built the middle class. But he also knew a rail worker strike could damage the economy ahead of the midterms, when majorities in both chambers of Congress, key governorships and scores of important state offices will be up for grabs.
Biden made a key phone call Wednesday evening to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh as negotiators were talking and being offered Italian food for dinner, according to White House officials who insisted on anonymity to discuss the conversations.
On speakerphone, the president urged both sides to get a deal done and to consider the harm that a shutdown would inflict on families, farmers and businesses , the officials said.
One union had to wake up its board to move forward on the agreement, which involved 50 calls from White House officials to organized labor officials.
Joined in the Oval Office by business and union leaders, a beaming Biden joked that he was surprised everyone was “still standing” after the late night and that they should be “home in bed.”
A strike would also have disrupted passenger traffic as well as freight, because Amtrak and many commuter railroads operate on tracks owned by the freight railroads. Amtrak canceled all of its long-distance trains ahead of the strike deadline and was working to restore full service.
The five-year deal, retroactive to 2020, also includes $5,000 in bonuses. The railroads agreed to ease their strict attendance policies to address union concerns about working conditions.
Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for doctor’s appointments without being penalized. Previously, workers would lose points under the attendance systems at BNSF and Union Pacific railways, and they could be disciplined if they lost all their points.
The talks also included Norfolk Southern, CSX, Kansas City Southern and the U.S. operations of Canadian National.
The unions that represent conductors and engineers who drive the trains had pressed hard for changes in the attendance rules, and they said the deal sets a precedent that ensures they will be able to negotiate such rules in the future.
Victor Chen, a sociologist at Virginia Commonwealth University who studies labor, said concerns about working conditions have increasingly become a priority for unions and the workers they represent.
“At a certain point, good wages just aren’t enough to make up for the toll these sorts of working conditions impose on workers,” Chen said. “The companies need to treat workers like human beings, rather than just inputs in a business process.”
The railroad unions pointed to workload and attendance rules after the major railroads cut nearly one-third of their workforce — some 45,000 jobs — over the past six years.
The railroad industry has aggressively cut costs everywhere and shifted its operations to rely more on fewer, longer trains, which use fewer locomotives and fewer employees. The unions said the remaining workers, particularly engineers and conductors, were on call 24-7 because of jobs cuts and could hardly take any time off under strict attendance rules.
Unions had an advantage at the bargaining table because of the tight labor market and ongoing service problems on the railroads, Chen said.
Shippers have complained loudly this year about delays and poor service as railroads struggled to quickly hire enough to handle a surge in demand as the economy emerged from the pandemic. The shipping problems gave rail workers extra leverage.
Newly hired CSX CEO Joe Hinrichs said he hopes the new deal helps the railroad hire and retain more employees to address the service problems.
“Now we can move our conversation into how do we work together to grow the business and better serve our customers,” he said.
Union activism has surged under Biden, as seen in a 56% increase in petitions for union representation with the National Labor Relations Board so far this fiscal year, including prominent organizing efforts at Starbucks, Amazon and other companies. A number of unions have gone on strike over the past two years to get better deals.
Rutgers University professor Todd Vachon, who teaches about labor relations, said working conditions have increasingly been a key part of labor disputes — sometimes rivaling wages and benefits. Railroad workers were particularly attuned to work-life balance and the ability to take time off for health reasons.
That has led to a “real resurgence in the labor movement that goes beyond merely reacting to inflation,” Vachon said.
Before the deal was reached, business groups including the Business Roundtable and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce were predicting that a rail strike would be an “economic disaster.”
The Association of American Railroads trade group estimated that a rail strike would cost the economy more than $2 billion a day and force many businesses to scale back or cease production and consider layoffs.
“We appreciate the Biden administration’s intervention on behalf of the businesses and consumers who would have been impacted at a time when high inflation and economic uncertainty are challenging consumer budgets and putting business resiliency at risk,” said Matthew Shay, chief executive of the National Retail Federation.
The deal also has broad implications for control of Congress and the health of the shipping network that keeps factories running, stocks store shelves and stitches the U.S. together as an economic power.
American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear said the rail deal “permits our supply chain to continue climbing out of this COVID-induced rut.”
With the economy still recovering from the pandemic’s supply chain disruptions, the president’s goal was to keep all parties talking so a deal could be reached.
Biden also knew a stoppage could worsen the dynamics that have contributed to soaring inflation and created a political headache for the party in power.
Biden confronted the same kind of predicament faced by Theodore Roosevelt in 1902 with coal and Harry Truman in 1952 with steel — how does a president balance the needs of labor and business in doing what’s best for the nation?
Railways were so important during World War I that Woodrow Wilson temporarily nationalized the industry to keep goods flowing and prevent strikes.
So the administration jumped into the middle of the talks with Biden and cabinet officials calling both sides and the labor secretary participating directly in negotiations.
By 5:05 a.m. Thursday, it was clear that the effort had paid off as Biden announced the deal, calling it “an important win for our economy and the American people.”
Index Ventures, Sila, The Engine weigh in on startups that require a longer time horizon at Disrupt • TechCrunch
Building a startup is no simple task no matter what vertical you claim. The reality, however, is that some startups — think robotics or climate tech — require a lot longer in the oven before generating fully baked-in revenue.
A longer build time affects both startups and investors, which is why we’re thrilled that Gene Berdichevsky, CEO and co-founder of Sila; Erin Price-Wright, an early-stage technology investor; and Katie Rae, Founding CEO and Managing Partner of The Engine, will join us for a panel discussion at TechCrunch Disrupt October 18-20 in San Francisco.
As the funding market cools and takes a more conservative turn, how can founders circumvent revenue issues? On the other side of the funding coin, how do investors assess risk when placing bets on startups that may take longer to produce viable revenue streams?
These are just some of the questions our panel will address because, let’s face it, these concerns aren’t moot when you’re building — or betting on — startups ranging from hardware to hard science. We think a lot of good advice will come out of this discussion.
Under Gene Berdichevsky’s leadership, Sila, a next-generation battery materials company, launched Whoop 4.0, a new kind of lithium-ion chemistry. Following investment from blue-chip companies including Mercedes and Daimler, Sila is working to evolve its science for the electrification of everything: consumer electronics, electric vehicles, electrified flight, and the evolution of our power grid. to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.
Prior to co-founding Sila, Berdichevsky was the seventh employee of Tesla Motors, where he served as Principal Engineer on the Roadster Battery, leading the development of the world’s first mass-produced automotive lithium-ion battery system.
Berdichevsky holds two degrees from Stanford University – a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in engineering with a focus on energy and materials. He is co-author of 42 patents and four academic publications.
Erin Price-Wright, partner at Index Ventures, focuses on enterprise software and AI, with a focus on data, infrastructure, security and automation. She is particularly interested in products and technologies that increase resilience, foster collaboration and creativity, and support data-driven decision-making in all organizations.
Prior to joining Index, Price-Wright was a product manager for Palantir’s data analytics and machine learning platform. She holds an MS from Oxford in Mathematics and Computer Science, where she focused on applications of algebraic topology to machine learning and computer science, and a BS in Engineering from Stanford University.
Since 2017, Katie Rae has served as CEO and Managing Partner of The Engine, a venture capital firm that invests in start-ups that solve the world’s biggest problems. Prior to joining The Engine, Rae founded and served as Managing Partner of Project 11 Ventures.
Rae has also held leadership positions at Techstars Boston, serving as Managing Director (2011-2014) and President until 2016. She has advised hundreds of founders and invested in over 100 early stage companies. Key investments include Flywire, PillPack (acquired by Amazon for $1 billion), Bevi, GrabCad and Synack.
In addition to his investment career, Rae has over 15 years of experience in leadership and product roles at Microsoft, Eons, AltaVista, RagingBull, Zip2 and Mirror Worlds.
Rae is also Founder and Chair of Equity Summit, an annual event that brings together women and underrepresented minority fund managers and world-leading sponsors. She currently serves on the boards of Commonwealth Fusion Systems, Form Energy, Via Separations, Lilac Solutions, Boston Metal, Sublime Systems and VEIR.
TechCrunch Disrupt takes place October 18-20 in San Francisco. Buy your pass now and save up to $1,100. Student, government, and nonprofit passes are available for just $295. Prices increase on September 16.
Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by fill in this form.
News
Weekend things to do: A new hot spot in Boca Raton, Miami Dolphins beer and that stunning David Bowie biopic on IMAX
High on the list of new cultural touchstones that have come to define how life is now lived in and around Fort Lauderdale (after years stuck in that post-Gidget malaise) is FemAle Brew Fest, which is about women and drinking beer, but not about the old days at all. That’s not who we are anymore.
The fifth annual celebration of women in the brewing business, organized by Frances Antonio Martineau, returns on Saturday, a fulcrum for weekend events that conclude the annual Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week.
In its return to The Kimpton Goodland Hotel from 12:30 to 5 p.m., FemAle Brew Fest will gather more than 30 local and national female brewers for what has traditionally been an engaging afternoon of beer and fellowship, if we may use that word. There also will be yoga, DJs and craftspeople showing their stuff.
Tickets start at $45+ for general admission at 2 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Fort Lauderdale’s Abandoned Pet Rescue. Visit FemAleBrewFest.com.
The after party will be hosted by Denielle Mizrahi of Yeasty Brews Artisanal Beers in Lauderhill, who will throw a birthday celebration for brewer-husband Daniel Pfaffenbach from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. DJ Master Feathers will entertain for this come-as-you-are affair. There may be more beer. Visit Facebook.com/yeastybrews.
FRIDAY
Weekend movie: In his prickly review of the David Bowie biopic “Moonage Daydream,” Esquire UK writer Alex Bilmes appropriately savages the rock biopic genre (films that “spin straw from gold”) before making his point — this documentary is different: “Bowie was beloved, and this film leaves those of us too young to clearly remember his imperial phase in no doubt about why that might have been. He is mesmerising.” The film screens this weekend in South Florida on a handful of IMAX screens — the only way to take in Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane and the Thin White Duke. They include AMC West Palm Beach 12, Paragon Theaters Delray, Paragon Cinebowl & Grille in Delray Beach, AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater at Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale, AMC Pembroke Lakes 9, Aventura 24, Regal South Beach, AMC South Beach 24 and Regal Kendall Village. Visit MoonageDaydream.film.
The new Kapow: As you may have heard, the new Kapow Noodle Bar is opening at 8 p.m. Friday in Boca Raton’s Mizner Park, a sublimely alluring space that will allow it to do all kinds of creative new things with the dining and drinking experience. The new Kapow is located across Plaza Real from the recently opened Calaveras Cantina, which bills itself as a home for “sexy Mexican food,” with a future location of the youthfully energetic American Social coming to the opposite corner. At some point in the near future, say when AmSo opens (November?), this intersection may be one of the hottest spots in South Florida. Visit KapowNoodleBar.com.
The big shows: For the record, there are no seats left for Alicia Keys at Hard Rock Live on Friday or for Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band on Saturday. … For some reason, you can still get GA floor tickets for Green Day at Hard Rock Live on Thursday, Sept. 22, at MyHRL.com. Lady Gaga’s The Chomatica Ball Tour hits Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, and scattered tickets remain (it’s a big house). On Thursday, you could still find a 300-level seat for $56+ at Ticketmaster.com.
Chimney House party: Local treasure The Chimney House is celebrating a decade of warm, unpretentious dining in a historic house in downtown Fort Lauderdale Friday through Sunday. The festivities at the South American-style eatery — which will include live music, food and drinks specials, and giveaways — feature Spanish guitar on Friday, a salsa band on Saturday, and free sangria and beer samples on Sunday. Visit ChimneyHouseFL.com.
Weekend laughs: As more and more teachers are reportedly looking for an escape hatch from the increasingly challenging profession, we may see more people like educator-turned-comic J.R. De Guzman (and Eddie B., who was at The Parker last weekend). As seen on Netflix and Comedy Central’s “Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City,” De Guzman began as a music teacher, quickly realizing “that means teaching Taylor Swift songs to teenagers.” Born in the Philippines and raised in Los Angeles, De Guzman has other stories to tell during his five-show run at the Dania Improv through Saturday. Tickets cost $25+ at DaniaImprov.com.
SATURDAY
Warm Front: What were you doing in 1987? Iconic West Palm Beach live-music dance club Respectable Street will remind you with one of its famously free multistage parties on Saturday featuring Belgian industrial dance agitators Front 242. Part of a celebration of the club’s 35th anniversary, the evening will feature five stages and 35 bands (including popular Miami dramatists Astari Nite and Smiths tribute Ordinary Boys), beginning with an open bar inside the club from 8 to 9 p.m. Visit Facebook.com/respectablestreet/events.
Date night: Charismatic Colombian electro-trop duo Bomba Estéreo will bring their Deja World Tour to FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami at 8 p.m. Saturday. The concert includes a special buy-one-get-one “date night” ticket offer that works out to $14.75+ per ticket. Visit LiveNation.com. Reminder, Brightline’s MiamiCentral Station is just a few blocks away from the theater. Visit GoBrightline.com.
Unreading room: Inspired by its quietly provocative installation “Suggested Summer Reading” by Charles Jackson Adkins Jr. in Gallery 3, the Banned Book Club at Art & Culture Center Hollywood will discuss the Margaret Atwood classic “The Handsmaid’s Tale” from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. The conversation will be led by Elisa Albo, professor of composition and literature at Broward College, associate editor for the South Florida Poetry Journal and contributing editor (with Richard Blanco and others) of the anthology “Grabbed: Poets and Writers on Sexual Harassment, Empowerment, and Healing.” Admission is $7 (members free) and includes refreshments. Visit ArtAndCultureCenter.org.
SUNDAY
Weekend laughs II: Actor, comedian and ubiquitous pop-culture presence Kevin Hart brings his Reality Check Tour to FTX Arena in Miami at 7 p.m. Sunday. There are tickets scattered about, starting at $54.75+, at Ticketmaster.com.
Game-day beers: Celebrate your 1-0 Miami Dolphins (that’s first place, for now) at a Sunday watch party with cans of Veza Sur Brewing Co.’s Born and Raised, with its distinctive Fins-branded cans. The beer is now available in four-packs and 12-packs at South Florida retailers including Publix, Whole Foods and Total Wine (prices may vary by location), as well as on draft at Veza Sur’s Wynwood tap room ($7 a pint). When the Dolphins are back in town against the Buffalo Bills nest weekend, you’ll also find it at Veza Sur’s bar buildout in the 300 level of Hard Rock Stadium. Visit VezaSur.com.
Good vibes only: The Feel Good Music Fest is set for the beautiful Miami Beach Bandshell (formerly North Beach Bandshell) on Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. (doors open at 3 p.m. The lineup is led by reggae veterans Inner Circle, joined by Bachaco, Bahiano, Gondwana, Mulato, Gomba Jahbari, DJ Alesouljah and Kulcha Shok Crew. Tickets cost $49+ at NorthBeachBandshell.com. Bachaco, the easy-grooving Miami-based project created by Venezuela-born singer-songwriter Eddy Morillo, has been releasing a series of infectious live-music videos under the Sugarshack Sessions flag. Get a taste at Youtube.com/bachacomusic.
Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at [email protected]. Follow on Instagram @BenCrandell and Twitter @BenCrandell.
Here’s what’s in the railroads labor agreement – NBC Chicago
Here’s what’s in the tentative agreement the rail unions have won to prevent a potential freight rail strike.
The final deal was negotiated by the unions that represent engineers and conductors, but the 12 railway unions are likely to benefit from the concessions made by the railways, as the unions that accepted the deals earlier all had provisions in their agreements that would allow them to do so. .
The increases workers will receive under this agreement will be the largest they have received in more than four decades. The rail industry has said average wages for railway workers will reach $110,000 by the end of this five-year deal in 2025.
The financial terms of the deal closely follow recommendations made by the Presidential Emergency Council last month after those arbitrators met with both sides.
Railroad-dependent businesses said a strike would be devastating, and the Association of American Railroads trade group estimated that a work stoppage would cost the economy more than $2 billion a day.
The talks included all major US railroads, including BNSF, Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, CSX, Kansas City Southern and Canadian National’s US operations. Canadian Pacific is negotiating separately with its unions.
WHAT ARE THE INCREASES?
Railway workers will receive 24% increases and $5,000 in bonuses under the agreement retroactive to 2020. Railway workers will therefore receive significant back wages of more than $11,000 on average once this agreement is ratified.
HOW LONG TIME OFF WILL WORKERS GET?
The deal includes an additional paid day off per year, but the railroads also agreed to let workers take unpaid time off for doctor’s appointments and medical procedures without being penalized under their rules. of presence.
Unpaid leave is a key concession that addresses some of the unions’ concerns about working conditions. Under the current BNSF and Union Pacific system, workers receive a set number of points and lose points each time they take time off. If workers use all their points, they can be sanctioned or even fired.
WHAT ABOUT HEALTH INSURANCE?
Workers will have to pay a higher share of their health insurance costs, but their premiums will be capped at 15% of the total cost of the insurance plan. Currently, railroad workers pay $228.88 per month for their health insurance, which is about 12.6% of the total plan cost.
The railways have also agreed to increase the amount they will pay for hearing benefits and for speech therapy and other autism treatments.
WILL WORKERS SUPPORT THE AGREEMENT?
The members of the 12 railway unions will have to vote on these agreements. One union already on Wednesday rejected a deal narrowly based on recommendations from the Presidential Emergency Council, but two other unions have endorsed similar deals. These latest concessions could help win support from the union that rejected a deal.
Recommendations from the Emergency Presidential Council included significant increases, but failed to address union concerns over working conditions. Many railroad workers took to social media to say they would vote against a deal that only delivers what the Emergency Presidential Council recommended. It remains to be seen whether the railroad’s furlough concessions are enough to win workers’ support.
Earlier this summer, railway workers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if the two sides could not agree on a deal. Many workers are frustrated with current working conditions after major railways cut their workforce by almost a third over the past six years. Hundreds of railroad workers left the industry this year as the railroads aggressively hired new employees.
The railways need additional employees to handle all the freight. Shippers have complained loudly this year about delivery delays and poor service, and federal regulators have demanded that railroads improve service.
If unions and railway companies fail to reach an agreement by Friday, some rail workers have said they are ready to walk away. Here’s what a strike could mean for Americans.
