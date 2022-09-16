Lake Middle School in Woodbury recognized as National Blue Ribbon School

Newsletter Sign-Up
US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized Lake Middle School in Woodbury as a National Blue Ribbon School on Friday.
Eight schools in Minnesota and 297 across the country received the award, according to an announcement from the Department of Education. The other Minnesota schools awarded are:
“As our country continues to recover from the pandemic we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children,” Cardona said in a statement. “Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs.”
Blue Ribbon Schools can be recognized in two categories: Exemplary High-Performing Schools and Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools. Lake Middle School was recognized for closing achievement gaps.
Lake Middle School is part of the South Washington County School District and serves about 1,200 students in grades six through eight.
“Blade Runner” is getting its own limited series on Prime Video. Amazon confirmed to TechCrunch that the streaming services today announced it had turned on “Blade Runner 2099,” the first time the sci-fi franchise has received a live-action television broadcast. Last year, Adult Swim made an animated series called “Blade Runner: Black Lotus.”
The Hollywood Reporter originally leaked the news in February. Amazon made the news official today.
Nothing else has been shared about the series, including the plot or its premiere date. However, based on the title, “Blade Runner 2099” will likely take place 50 years after the “Blade Runner 2049” sequel.
Directed by Ridley Scott, known for the 1979 horror “Alien,” the sci-fi film “Blade Runner” premiered in 1982 and later became a cult classic. The cyberpunk film stars Harrison Ford as a Los Angeles cop in a dystopian future. Ford’s character, Rick Deckard, is a blade runner who hunts down bio-engineered humanoids called “replicants”.
Thirty-five years later, the franchise was revived, and the sequel “Blade Runner 2049” hit theaters in 2017, starring Ryan Gosling as the replicant blade runner.
Alcon Entertainment, the production company that secured the production rights to the prequels and sequels to “Blade Runner” in 2011, said in a statement, “We are excited to continue our working relationship with our friends at Amazon. And we are more than happy to continue to expand the ‘Blade Runner’ canon into a new realm…we hope we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of ‘Blade Runner’,” co-CEOs and co-founders of Alcon Entertainment, Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, said.
News of a green-lit “Blade Runner” series comes on the heels of the streamer airing a “Lord of the Rings” series earlier this month. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” has done extremely well for the streaming service, taking advantage of the beloved fantasy adventure film trilogy. Amazon claimed 25 million viewers worldwide streamed “The Rings of Power” in the first 24 hours of its debut, noting it was the biggest premiere in Prime Video history.
It’s likely that Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services will continue to revive popular franchises in an effort to gain more subscribers.
Disney+ is considered the king of franchises, releasing series after series based on the “Star Wars” universe. Paramount+ has a bunch of “Star Trek” series on its platform.
The Mets lost a member of the family this week.
John Stearns, the catcher who spent ten years with the Mets from 1975 to 1984 and made four All-Star teams, died from cancer late on Thursday night. Stearns, 71, was also a coach for the Mets from 2000 to 2001 and recently made an appearance at the team’s Old Timers’ Day.
Mets president Sandy Alderson released a statement on Friday mourning Stearns’ passing.
“No one played the game with more spirit or determination than John Stearns. He literally willed himself to attend Old Timers’ Day last month so he could visit friends and old teammates.
“Despite his illness, he even managed to step into the batting cage to take a few swings. His nickname, ‘Bad Dude’ couldn’t have been more appropriate. A four-time All-Star, John was one of the most complete catchers in Mets history. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.”
Stearns spent nearly his entire major league career with the Mets. A Denver, Colo. native, he was drafted second overall by Philadelphia in the 1973 draft out of the University of Colorado. His debut came in 1974 with the Phillies, but he played just one game for them before being traded to the Mets in the deal that included Tug McGraw.
As a Met, he hit .259/.341/.375 and drove in 312 runs. His 91 stolen bases are by far the most of any Mets catcher, with Jerry Grote’s 14 earning second place.
“I’m so glad we had a chance to talk at Citi Field a few weeks ago,” said Joe Torre, Stearns’ former teammate who later managed him. “No one played the game harder than John. He never came to the park in a bad mood. All he wanted to do was win. To be a four-time All-Star is something special.”
Mets’ radio broadcaster Howie Rose posted a tweet remembering Stearns, who not only took some batting cage hacks at Old Timers’ Day, but also made his way onto the field.
“We did not expect him to be able to travel to Old Timers’ Day but he was insistent,” Rose tweeted. “He wanted to see his friends one more time. He coached first base and even took some swings in the cage. The Dude right up to the end. RIP.”
Stearns, a right-handed hitter who walked more than he struck out, is third among Mets’ catchers in career hits behind Grote and Mike Piazza. Since integration, Stearns is also one of just 35 players to play at least 75% of their career games at catcher and make four All-Star teams.
“I am heartbroken,” said Lee Mazzilli, Stearns’ teammate for six years. “John was just a joy to be around. He loved the game so much. I was amazed when he went to the batting cage on Old Timers’ Day. That just showed you how much of a competitor he was.”
Stearns is survived by his son, Justin, as well as brothers Richard and William and his sister, Carla.
Los Angeles County’s requirement that passengers wear masks on public transit or at transportation hubs such as airports could end this month if rates of coronavirus cases decline further.
And the county’s public health department is also set to end its universal masking recommendation in indoor public places and businesses. Instead, health officials say it would be a matter of personal preference.
Officials would still strongly recommend that certain people — including elderly or unvaccinated residents, and those with underlying health conditions or who live in high-poverty areas — mask up in high-risk settings. These spaces include those that have poor air circulation, are crowded, or involve close contact with others.
Changes in mask rules and recommendations would occur once LA County falls below a threshold of less than 100 cases per week per 100,000 population. This equates to approximately 1,400 cases per day.
For the seven-day period that ended Thursday, LA County reported about 1,700 coronavirus cases per day. Per capita, this represents 119 cases per week per 100,000 inhabitants.
If case rates continue to drop like they did last week, Ferrer said she expects LA County to hit that trigger by the end of the month.
Regardless, some local mask orders would remain in place. For example, those who have been infected with the coronavirus should still mask up for a period of 10 days after the onset of symptoms or their first positive test, according to county officials. A 10-day masking period would also remain for people after exposure to an infected person.
The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, also known as Cal/OSHA, has similar rules, including requiring employees exposed to the coronavirus to wear a mask for 10 days on the job after exposure.
“That 10-day period is… when the person who was exposed is most likely to be infected. And because the person with COVID is often able to infect others for up to 48 hours before developing symptoms – and some people never develop symptoms and yet can infect others – masking themselves when around others after known exposure to the highly infectious COVID variant remains reasonable,” County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday.
The county also still requires infected people to stay home for at least the first five days after symptoms appear or the first positive test is made. They can be released from isolation as early as day six if they test negative on a rapid test, and can usually end isolation after day 10 without needing a negative rapid test result.
The California Department of Public Health also requires masks indoors in certain locations, including health care facilities, long-term care facilities and correctional facilities, emergency or homeless shelters. shelter and cooling centers. Businesses and locations may choose to implement their own mask requirement.
And state officials are still strongly recommending masking in indoor public places. These guidelines have been in place since mid-February, when the state lifted its indoor mask mandate.
LA County’s mask policy is generally aligned with the state, but public transit is a notable exception. Local health officials ordered a mask requirement on public transportation in April after a judge overturned the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s nationwide order requiring masks on public transportation and public transportation. airports.
For months, the nation’s most populous county has been California’s most notable when it comes to public transportation. Two other agencies still requiring the use of masks on public transit are the BART commuter rail system in the San Francisco Bay Area and the AC Transit bus system in the East Bay.
Individual LA County transit agencies could still choose to order their own mask mandates. The LA County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, however, plans to follow the lead of the county public health department.
Relaxing the county health department’s masking order on public transportation would end one of the last widespread mask mandates on the books. While compliance with the local rule has been spotty, its persistence reflects the county’s continued caution given the heightened risk of transmission in these settings.
But health officials recognize that as the pandemic appears to be waning, the public health response must change. Rules and requirements that make sense during times of high transmission or when the healthcare system is under strain can be rolled back when conditions improve.
“We want to recognize that as conditions change in our community, guidance may change,” Ferrer said. “I think it’s very difficult for anyone to imagine a future where we have a strong recommendation that everyone keep their mask on all the time.”
It is clear that many Angelenos who were once routinely masked no longer do so. And for some, Ferrer acknowledged, easing the health department’s recommendations won’t have much of an impact.
But for others, they offer a guide to higher and lower risk settings. COVID-19 is always caused by a virus “which can cause devastating disease. And in some places people have to keep their masks on because of that,” Ferrer said.
For the weekly period that ended Thursday, LA County recorded 100 deaths from COVID-19. That’s up from the 78 deaths recorded the previous week, but still below the summer high of 122 deaths recorded between July 31 and August 6.
Given the risks of long COVID and reinfections that can occur despite vaccination, some people have “doubled down on making sure they reduce the likelihood that they will either be infected…or reinfected,” Ferrer said. Others will feel more confident engaging in activities that some might consider higher risk.
“I don’t think there’s a good or bad here. I think that’s what personal preference means,” she said. “Our job is to make sure everyone has a lot of information to help them make a good decision.”
Rates of coronavirus cases in the county have fallen to their lowest level since April.
However, officials observed that the week-over-week decrease in cases has eased. The most recent was a 5% decline, down from 30% the previous week.
Additionally, sewage coronavirus levels no longer appear to be falling as rapidly as earlier this year.
“These data may indicate that the decline in viral transmission that we have seen throughout the summer may be leveling off. So obviously we will continue to watch these trends very carefully,” Ferrer said.
Ferrer expressed hope that widespread adoption of the updated COVID-19 booster vaccine could help minimize a possible third surge of the pandemic in the fall and winter.
It’s still possible that LA County health officials will bring back a blanket recommendation to wear masks if conditions worsen.
And if COVID-19-related hospitalizations start to rise, Ferrer said she wouldn’t rule out a return to a universal order for indoor masks. But conditions are expected to be grim enough to come to that, with a dramatic worsening of conditions that few experts are predicting, based on what we know now.
“It really would be a variant that we don’t expect, almost entirely escapes our vaccine protection and again creates high transmission rates and that comes with a strain on the healthcare system,” Ferrer said.
Times writer Rachel Uranga contributed to this report.
Chrissy Teigen opens up about her pregnancy loss.
The model, who is currently expecting a baby with her husband john legend— has been candid about her 2020 pregnancy loss, sharing that she had a life-saving abortion.
“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with JackJohn and my third child, I had to make a lot of tough and heartbreaking decisions,” Chrissy explained at Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Talk” summit on Sept. 15. “It became very clear halfway through that he wouldn’t. survive, and neither would I without any medical intervention.”
The Cravings founder added that she didn’t realize she had had a life-saving abortion until June, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, who protected someone’s right to have an abortion.
“Let’s just call it what it was: it was an abortion,” Chrissy noted. “An abortion to save my life from a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that in place until, in fact, a few months ago.”
Pope Francis has said the West is taking the “wrong paths” when it comes to social values.
Speaking aboard the papal plane on September 15, Pope Francis lamented how the West is “degenerating” and losing its morality.
“It is true that the West is degenerating,” the pope told reporters. “It is not, at the moment, at the highest level of exemplary […] The West has taken the wrong paths.”
The comments come as several high-profile social issues dominate Western politics, including assisted suicide and abortion.
SHIA LABEOUF CONVERTS TO CATHOLICISM AFTER STUDYING FOR THE FILM ‘PADRE PIO’
“Killing is not human, period. If you kill – with motivation yes – in the end, you will kill more. It is not human. Let the animals kill,” Pope Francis added.
The pope had previously expressed concern for the laity and clergy of Germany if their leaders broke with the teaching of the established church, saying that Catholics would be negatively affected by the many proposed changes to the church pushed by Cardinal Reinhard Marx and other German liberal leaders in their “synodal path”.
CATHOLIC BISHOPS SPEAK OUT AGAINST BIDEN’S TITLE IX EXTENSIONS, HIGHLIGHT ‘SAD IRONY’ OF PROPOSAL
The “synodal way” – sometimes called the “synodal way” – is a controversial religious committee in Germany. The synod, organized by the German Bishops’ Conference and the Central Committee of German Catholics, aims to discuss and address four loose topics: sexual ethics, the structure of church governance, the role of women in the church and the vocation of the priesthood.
“Prior to an agreement at the level of the universal Church, it would not be permitted to initiate new structures or official doctrines in the dioceses, which would represent a wound to ecclesial communion and a threat to the unity of the Church. “, said the Pope. Francis warned the synod.
Normal routines and operations continued at Northeastern University in the days following a reported package explosion that prompted law enforcement to descend on campus and investigate.
Feds investigating whether northeast package explosion was staged
‘All we heard was a ‘bombshell’: North East students react to package scare
Initial police reports indicated that a university employee suffered minor injuries in the incident on Tuesday evening, but in the days that followed, unnamed sources told multiple media outlets that federal authorities were seeking to whether the employee had misled the investigators and organized the event.
But even as questions continue to swirl about the incident, life on Northeastern’s campus has resumed as normal, according to school officials.
Renata Nyul, Northeastern’s vice president of communications, said in a statement that since Tuesday, the university has made “extensive resources” available “to students, faculty and staff in need.”
“The campus is fully operational and safe with no continued threat to our community,” she said. “The investigation into Tuesday night’s incident is being conducted by local, state and federal law enforcement. Information will be shared with the public based on the FBI’s determination.
On Wednesday, the university announced that classes, research and all other campus activities had resumed.
“Events such as the incident that occurred at our Boston campus [Tuesday] nighttime can create or worsen anxiety for many of us,” said David Madigan, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, and Kenneth Henderson, chancellor and senior vice president for learning, in a communicated.
The school said residence hall staff were available to speak with students and provide student support. Confidential counseling is also offered to students and staff through the university’s health and counseling services.
Students on campus said they felt confused and scared in the hours and days after the incident.
“I went at 8 a.m. as usual, and it was just weird walking in places that just 12 hours ago were literally surrounded,” said Northeastern sophomore Mitchell Goldberg. , at boston.com. “People were definitely on high alert.”
Authorities responded to 39 Leon St. – Holmes Hall – at around 7:18 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a package that had exploded. At the scene, police said they found a 45-year-old man, a North East staff member, with minor hand injuries related to the package explosion. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said they were being assisted in the ensuing investigation by the Joint Terrorism Task Force as well as representatives from the ATF and FBI.
An unnamed law enforcement official told The Associated Press that investigators have since identified inconsistencies in the employee’s statement and have become skeptical of his account since his injuries did not match injuries that are generally compatible with an explosion.
The North East employee denied having staged the incident during an interview with the boston globe.
“I didn’t stage this…No way, shape or form…they have to catch the guy who did this,” he told the newspaper.
Investigators have not given a press conference on the incident since Tuesday evening and no update on the investigation was available Friday morning.
Holmes Hall, where the reported explosion took place, is home to the university’s Immersive Media Labs, the school’s creative writing program and the women’s, gender and sexuality studies program.
