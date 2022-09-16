latest news Ex-USC dean admits Mark Ridley-Thomas bribe

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday with little fanfare as he continued to mourn Queen Elizabeth II and the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

The Duke of Sussex had his ‘saddest second birthday’ as his day was to pay tribute to the late sovereign, who died on September 8 aged 96. Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch in British history at over 70 years old. years on the throne. She also held the title of the second longest-reigning monarch in the world.

“Today is Prince Harry’s birthday, and he was left at Frogmore Cottage with Meghan. Other members went for walks and to visit flower shows in honor of the Queen,” said said Kinsey Schofield, royal expert and host of the daily ‘To Di For’ podcast. , told Fox News Digital.

“Sadly, Harry’s birthday comes just after Princess Diana’s death anniversary and now the Queen’s. People are calling it his ‘saddest second birthday’.”

Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997 in a car accident in Paris, France. She was known as “the people’s princess” despite her disdain for the press and life in the spotlight. She divorced Charles in 1996 with paparazzi eventually pursuing her to death.

Harry’s birthday was not even noticed by official royal social media pages, including accounts run by his brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“Harry and Meghan are emotionally drained. The Royal Family usually wishes Harry a happy birthday on social media. A message had probably already been arranged and approved before the Queen’s death. Royal watchers wonder if the lack of a message is over out of respect for the circumstances or if the palace recognizes the true mix of reactions when it comes to the Sussexes’ presence in the UK at this time.”

As William and Kate, the newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales, were seen meeting mourners at Sandrigham, King Charles III spent the day reflecting on the loss of his mother.

“King Charles is taking a day of rest and reflection,” Schofield said. “Meghan will try to make the day special for Harry with a home-cooked meal and maybe a sweet treat.

“Harry and Meghan are still very close to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Brooksbank family stopped by to celebrate the King’s youngest son. children’s titles.

A major point of contention for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remains at hand – whether their children, Archie and Lilibet, will receive the titles “His Royal Highness” bestowed upon the family with immediate royal bloodlines.

“Harry and Meghan are reportedly campaigning for HRH titles for their children for security purposes. King Charles disagrees as none of their family members are royals,” Schofield said. .

In 2020, they stepped down from royal duties due to what they described as British media’s intrusion and racist behavior towards their family. Markle revealed that she felt suicidal before deciding to leave England and return to her home state of California. And Harry acknowledged there was tension with his father over his decision to not only step away from his royal responsibilities, but also his marriage to the biracial actress.

It remains unclear which of the children will be involved in Monday’s funeral, with speculation that William’s eldest son George may be in attendance if any of the grandchildren are.

“I don’t believe we’ll see the Sussex kids fly off to the UK because of the ongoing title tussle,” Schofield said. “Harry has to argue that he feels his children are not safe there.”