News
latest news How California’s CARE Court Will Treat Mental Illness
California has a new statewide approach to treating people with serious mental illness: the CARE Court.
The program connects people in crisis to a court-ordered treatment plan for up to two years, while diverting them from possible incarceration, homelessness or restrictive guardianship ordered by the court. court.
Governor Gavin Newsom signed the measure (Senate Bill 1338) into law on Wednesday. Because it doesn’t take effect immediately, however, most California counties won’t see implementation of the program until 2024.
The law takes a phased approach, with Glenn, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Stanislaus, Tuolumne and San Francisco counties implementing the program by October 2023. The remaining counties must start the program no later than December 2023. ‘Next year. .
How will CARE Court work?
To initiate a treatment plan, a family member, behavioral health care provider, or first responder asks a judge to order an evaluation of an adult with an untreated psychotic disorder (such as schizophrenia) who is in urgent need of treatment and, in some cases, housing . A court can also initiate the program by referring a person from assisted outpatient treatment, guardianship proceedings, or misdemeanor proceedings to a CARE treatment plan.
The judge then orders a clinical assessment and appoints a lawyer and a volunteer support person from CARE. The support would help a CARE beneficiary understand the options available in the program so that the beneficiary can make decisions with as much autonomy as possible.
If the person meets the criteria, the judge then orders a series of hearings and the development of an individualized, culturally and linguistically appropriate CARE plan.
The plan – developed by county behavioral health professionals, the individual and volunteer support – may include behavioral health treatment, medication, substance abuse treatment, social services and housing specific to the needs of the patient. ‘individual.
If necessary, the court can make orders necessary to help the CARE recipient access housing and services, including imposing penalties on providers and local government agencies if they fail to provide court-ordered services or treatment .
Throughout this process, the court will hold status hearings as needed to check in with the recipient and review progress made, services provided, any issues the person may have with the program, and recommendations to make the plan more efficient.
Graduates of the program will remain eligible for ongoing treatment, support services and community housing to support long-term recovery.
Who is eligible for this program?
The CARE Court program is for people diagnosed with a schizophrenia spectrum disorder or other psychotic disorders of this class, as defined by the current edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.
A person with these mental health issues must also be 18 years of age or older and not currently stabilized with treatment. Additionally, the person must be significantly deteriorating and “unlikely to survive safely in the community without supervision” or at risk of a relapse or deterioration that would result in “serious disability or serious harm to the person or other people “.
This program may be an appropriate step for someone who has suffered a short-term involuntary hospitalization (either 72 hours or 14 days) or who can be safely diverted from certain criminal charges.
Is this program voluntary?
Although participation in CARE plans is voluntary, a court can establish a plan for a qualified person without that person’s consent, and a judge can order housing and other services for that person. Some critics of the program, including the ACLU and Human Rights Watch, argue that it is coercive to force people to appear in court as a means of providing treatment.
No penal sanction can be pronounced if the person refuses or omits to participate. Individuals who do not successfully complete their treatment plan will be disqualified from the plan, although they will still be entitled to all services and supports for which they are eligible.
In such cases, a court can use the existing authority under the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act to ensure a person’s safety by notifying the county behavioral health agency and the Office of the Conservator and Public Guardian.
If all appropriate CARE plan services have been made available but the person has not participated, this will affect any hearings held for that person under the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act within the following six months, creating a presumption that the person needs additional intervention beyond what CARE can provide.
Times editor Anita Chabria contributed to this report.
About the Times Utility Journalism Team
This article comes from The Times Utility Journalism Team. Our mission is to be essential to the lives of Southern Californians by publishing information that solves problems, answers questions, and aids in decision making. We serve audiences in and around Los Angeles, including current Times subscribers and various communities whose needs have not been met by our coverage.
How can we help you and your community? Email utility(at)latimes.com or one of our reporters: Matt Ballinger, Jon Healey, Ada Tseng, Jessica Roy and Karen Garcia.
News
Can Dolphins get Mike Gesicki reincorporated into their offense against Ravens?
After an offseason of questions surrounding tight end Mike Gesicki’s fit into the Miami Dolphins’ new offense under coach Mike McDaniel, his debut in the system didn’t offer much to hush up doubters.
Gesicki had one reception that went for 1 yard on his one target. He was on the field for just 25 offensive snaps, 42 percent of the Dolphins’ offensive plays in Sunday’s 20-7 win over the New England Patriots.
Those numbers seem to justify the notion that it could be a long season playing under the franchise tag for Gesicki in a new scheme, but McDaniel indicated this week that the statistics didn’t reflect Miami’s initial game plan.
“I would have expected, at the end of the game, by our game plan, for him to have more pass-game production,” McDaniel said on Monday. “I would have expected him to have more, but that’s just how the ball bounces sometimes in an NFL football game.”
Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith, on Thursday, as Miami prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, relayed a similar message that the team is looking for ways to get the ball to the 6-foot-6 pass-catcher that set career highs of 73 receptions for 780 yards in 2021.
“We want to get him involved, and obviously, that was a goal of ours in the game. It just didn’t work out that way,” Smith said. “Some of the touches we were trying to incorporate him on, the game of football played out the way it did. The opportunity that we’re trying to get him the ball, something didn’t go the way that allowed us to operate in getting him the ball on time. Always, we’re trying to make sure we get our guys the matchups and the opportunities that we want.”
Where the question for Gesicki still largely remains is in his blocking ability. It’s been a noted weakness in his game through his first four NFL seasons, and in the wide-zone blocking scheme the new offensive coaching staff is incorporating, it’s pivotal to have a viable blocking option at tight end.
Previous regimes would often keep him off the field for running plays, which led to predictability in play calling. Gesicki has mostly lined up out wide or in the slot in recent years, as opposed to as a traditional in-line blocking tight end. He went as far as calling it a new position this preseason as he played far more during the exhibition season than other veterans on the team.
“I think he’s been improving since the day he got here,” Smith said of Gesicki’s blocking. “The greatest challenge is just getting those [opportunities] in a game.”
Gesicki and fellow tight end Durham Smythe were both drafted by the Dolphins in 2018. Gesicki was always the better receiving threat while Smythe was the blocking specialist.
“He’s one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL,” Smythe said Thursday.
In the opener against New England, Smythe had 38 snaps to Gesicki’s 25. Smythe, however, doesn’t believe that’s indicative of how a snap distribution will play out every week between the Dolphins’ top two tight ends.
“It is a week-to-week matchup type of deal,” he said.
Gesicki seeing fewer snaps than Smythe in matching up with the Patriots is consistent with what the Dolphins did last season in both meetings with the division rival. In the 2021 opener in Foxborough, Smythe had 38 snaps to Gesicki’s 21, and in last season’s finale in Miami Gardens, Smythe outsnapped Gesicki, 47-39.
But even when Gesicki was on the field for his 25 plays on Sunday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa only threw his way the one time.
“A lot of plays breaking down and having to move to find other guys,” Tagovailoa explained Wednesday. “It’s just playing football.”
The Ravens are stout in all phases defensively, but in Week 1, the New York Jets did throw to tight end Tyler Conklin seven times — granted, out of 59 overall pass attempts. Conklin finished with four receptions for 16 yards and New York’s lone touchdown.
“We’re all on the same page with doing whatever’s required to win,” Smythe said. “Whatever that is on a week-to-week basis, that’s what I support, whether it’s us needing to run the ball 50 times or throw it around 50 times. It doesn’t matter to me. It just kind of boils down to whatever it takes to win the game.”
Gesicki has not spoken to reporters since Sunday’s game.
()
News
What to know about Xi Jinping’s meeting with Putin, as war in Ukraine threatens : NPR
Alexandr Demyanchuk/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is making his first international trip outside China for the first time in over a thousand days.
Xi chose Central Asian countries as his first stops, after nearly three years of strict pandemic isolation in mainland China, and the Chinese leader also took part in a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the a meeting of the security forum in Uzbekistan on Thursday. .
Here are some of the reasons Xi is traveling overseas and the takeaways so far:
It is in China’s regional and national security interests.
Xi and Putin are in Uzbekistan to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, an eight-nation security bloc dominated by China but which includes Russia, India, Pakistan and four former Soviet republics of Central Asia. Iran and Afghanistan are among the organization’s observers. The bloc mainly focuses on cooperation on issues of regional security, anti-extremism and anti-separatism – issues China insists on are the reason for its crackdown on historically Muslim ethnic groups in its western region. from Xinjiang.
The US State Department estimates that more than a million ethnic Uyghurs – who share close cultural and linguistic ties with people in the Central Asian republics, including Uzbekistan – have been detained or imprisoned without cause legal in China. Among those detained were thousands of ethnic Kazakhs living in Xinjiang, further complicating China’s relationship with the region. Ensuring the continued cooperation of Central Asian countries like Kazakhstan, which shares a long border with Xinjiang, is essential to China’s vision of securing its borders and creating a buffer between itself and unstable states like Afghanistan. .
It’s to push back against “American hegemony” and Western dominance in world affairs
As Xi Jinping was sequestered in a strict COVID-19 bubble inside China, America’s relationship with China crumbled and US officials aggressively pursued closer ties with countries around the world. Pacific and with the democratic island of Taiwan, which China claims to control, to counterbalance China’s influence. ascend.
After Xi’s meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev last Wednesday, the two countries issued a joint statement backing China’s claim to unite peacefully with the island. “Recognizing that Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, Kazakhstan opposes ‘Taiwan independence’ in any form,” the statement said.
Xi has secured similar promises from other Central Asian leaders and Russia, as a diplomatic counterbalance to US outreach on Taiwan.
“As Xi said, we are at a crucial moment in the world order. The United States is used to occupying the position of world leader, but China will not be expelled as the second world influencer,” he said. said Wang Dehua, the former director of the Institute of Central and South Asian Studies, Shanghai Municipal Center for International Studies.
China concerned about Russia’s war in Ukraine, but not critical of it
China invested significant political capital in a “limitless” partnership with Russia just weeks before Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February – and has since refused to criticize Russia’s war in Ukraine. Now, as the war enters its seventh month, Russia’s prospects look increasingly dim after a series of astonishing victories by the Ukrainian army last week recaptured several towns and villages in the east of Ukraine.
Xi is now likely seeking assurances from Putin that Russia’s war will not further destabilize regional security and economic development. Putin directly referenced China’s apparent concerns in his remarks at the start of the bilateral meeting.
“We highly appreciate the balanced position of our Chinese friends regarding the Ukrainian crisis. We understand your questions and concerns in this regard,” Putin said. “During today’s meeting, of course, we will explain in detail our position on this issue, although we have already spoken about it before.”
Xi’s trip also aims to reassure China’s Central Asian neighbors following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
The post-Soviet republics of Central Asia were shaken after Russia invaded Ukraine. Kazakhstan, normally a close partner of Russia, even embraced Western sanctions against Russia and refused to recognize the self-proclaimed Moscow-backed “republics” in eastern Ukraine.
Now, Central Asian countries like Uzbekistan are looking to China to play a bigger role in directing regional affairs, as Russia seems more unstable and distracted by its war in Ukraine.
“Whenever Russia is in conflict with the West and becomes more isolated and toxic, Uzbekistan understands that it must replace Russia where possible, and the first country that can is China,” says Temur Umarov, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. .
China has already invested heavily in energy and infrastructure in Central Asia, which Xi Jinping has made the centerpiece of a global infrastructure initiative called Belt and Road, a reference to the ancient caravan routes of the Silk Road. connecting China to Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe.
Aowen Cao contributed research from Beijing.
NPR News
News
Barber’s photos featured in new Bayport history book
Walt Serier, a longtime barber in Bayport, took photographs of Bayport in 1955, 1960 and 1965 to capture the day-to-day activities of the community.
Author Chris Nelson tracked those photos down and has compiled them in a new book, “Through the Lens of Walt Serier.”
With help from different community members, Nelson, the former lead singer of More-Tishens, was able to identify the people and locations featured in the 660 photos taken by Serier, said Brent Peterson, executive director of the Washington County Historical Society, the book’s publisher.
The book includes a history of Bayport and a chapter on the town’s penchant for nicknames. At one point, it seemed everyone in town had a nickname – a longstanding practice that many say demonstrates how closely knit this small St. Croix River community is.
“Through the Lens of Walt Serier” will be released at an event at Bayport Derby Days from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at Bayport City Hall. The publication coincides with the 100th anniversary of the city being named Bayport, Peterson said.
After Derby Days, the book will be on sale for $25 at the Washington County Heritage Center, 1862 S. Greeley Street, Stillwater, as well as online at www.wchsmn.org.
News
Brian Daboll’s hard coaching of Daniel Jones worth monitoring in Giants home opener
Everyone saw it. Brian Daboll was in Daniel Jones’ face after Sunday’s red zone interception in Nashville.
The head coach took his headset off, put his hands on hips, solicited feedback from Jones, then sounded off on the quarterback’s turnover.
Daboll gestured out to the field, maybe toward the scoreboard, as he went off.
“I think he was just communicating the costly mistake,” Jones said Wednesday after practice. “We can’t afford to do it. What goes on goes on in a game. There’s a lot of communication back and forth, so I understood it. Got to be able to move on.”
Jones is a big boy. He can handle hard coaching. The more interesting part of that interaction was how frustrated Daboll got after one bad Jones turnover in their first game together.
The obvious question is what it means for Jones’ job security in this do-or-die fourth NFL season with the team that drafted him No. 6 overall in 2019.
Former Giants QB Phil Simms liked seeing Daboll’s intensity with Jones.
“Brian Daboll yelling at Daniel Jones, oh my gosh, you know, some people probably go, ‘Oh, you can’t do that. You’ll hurt their confidence,’” Simms said on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio. “Well, as I always tell you, if it hurts their confidence, they’re not the man for the job. So you gotta be honest to the players and that’s what he was doing. That was awesome.”
Former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, meanwhile, saw signs of a coach whose fuse is already short with a quarterback on the proverbial hot seat.
“I think [GM] Joe [Schoen] and Brian already know where they’re going with Jones,” Lombardi said on the ‘Talkin’ Ball with Pat Leonard’ podcast. “They’re not gonna come out and publicly say it. But you don’t walk over to a quarterback who you think is going to be your generational guy, who you’re building the team around, and basically reprimand him. You usually handle him with a bit little more … You go over there to tell somebody you’re managing how to handle the game.”
Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said Daboll’s interaction with Jones demonstrated that “everyone’s holding each other accountable” on this team.
“We’re all in this thing together,” Kafka said. “So I think you gotta have those sometimes tough conversations. I think when Dabes [Daboll] does it in his way, that makes him special. That’s how Dabes gets the best out of players.”
Kafka said from his view, Daboll “kind of lit a fire under Daniel,” and the quarterback responded by helping to lead a 12-play drive to win.
“So I think it was effective in that respect,” Kafka said.
Daboll initially claimed in his postgame press conference that he “wasn’t talking to Daniel,” but the FOX broadcast clearly showed the coach taking his headset off and giving Jones a stern talking to.
Daboll eventually acknowledged that he said: “What’d you see?’
The coach said Jones told him “he thought he could potentially back shoulder it.”
Daboll said “that’s not what I saw,” and portrayed the rest of the conversation as the coach encouraging his quarterback to go get ‘em next time.
But Thursday, Daboll admitted he coaches tough, and not just when it comes to quarterbacks.
“I would just say there’s a certain standard we all are held accountable to,” Daboll said. “Myself, the coaches, the players. We’re all in this together.”
Jones admitted there was “emotion in a situation like that at the end of the game” and said, “it’s my job to understand it, listen to it and be able to respond.”
The quarterback has thick skin.
“He’s an emotional guy. He’s passionate and enthusiastic,” Jones said of Daboll. “I think that’s what makes him such a good coach. You’ve got to be able to take the coaching and move on. That’s part of [it].”
Clearly, the message is Jones can’t make a habit of these mistakes under Daboll.
()
News
JAN MOIR: Women who marry into the royal family pay a much higher price than men
You don’t just marry the person you love, you also marry their family, whether you like it or not. And in the royal family, this market is perhaps more pronounced and bittersweet than in most.
This week, we were reminded of the price paid in particular by the wives of Windsor, who each gave up so much and took so much more, just to be with the man they love. Is it worth it?
On Wednesday, Camilla, Kate, Sophie and Meghan formed a line of immaculate and tearful elegance at Westminster Hall, a sad quartet in black stockings and funereal grasses, taking their place in history. After falling in love with their respective princes and dukes, each of them saw their lives change irreparably, and not always for the better.
Camilla Queen Consort, Catherine Princess of Wales, Sophie Countess of Wessex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex during the coffin procession of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during the procession for the late monarch on The Mall in London yesterday
Take the queen consort. All Camilla ever wanted was Charles. Nothing else. She did not seek prestige, great houses, titles and a central ceremonial role in the affairs of the nation, as well as the possibility of sharing the rank and status of a monarch. In fact, those were the last things she wanted. She just wanted him, even though he was married to someone else at the time.
To be together, they endured years of public defamation and scorn. Now, just as they reach the final years of their relationship, they’ve been catapulted back into the spotlight – and how.
Now Camilla is the wife of a king, a soon-to-be-crowned woman herself. Damn, she must be thinking – that jolly good sportsman who loves wet dogs, country pursuits, high feet and nifty cigarettes – how did I get here?
You could see her courage during the Leaky Pen incident at Hillsborough Castle this week, when her newly raised husband threw a tantrum over a faulty writing instrument.
She simply took King Charles’s pen, handed it to an assistant, got another, then sat down and signed the guestbook herself, without even the slightest sigh of conniving wife . Testimony of his good nature, it also said a lot about their relationship.
Then there’s Kate, the art history student and sometimes props shopper who has somehow molded herself into a future queen with incredible poise and discipline; there are often times when she is more regal than the royal family.
Bucklebury’s daughter had to give up the carefreeness of her old life when she married William, and if she has any regrets, she keeps them to herself.
Sophie’s transition from PR girl to countess hasn’t been smooth sailing. Still, her marriage to Edward is successful, and she has become a confidante of the Queen along the way.
Then there is Meghan. For much of her marriage to Harry, the Duchess of Sussex was either at war with the Windsors or adrift on a river of hurt and a one-way tide of blame. Maybe now, after taking part in these memorable public events, she can understand what it takes and what it means to be royal. Also that maybe her in-laws aren’t so bad after all.
Of course, it’s different for Windsor husbands. Prince Philip was unique, carving out a strong and determined life from the empty shell of the role of bridegroom. Princess Anne’s husband fades into the background because, in the nicest way possible, who cares about him? Meanwhile, I note this week that the husbands of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice now wear medals on official royal occasions – they were surely not pinned to their chests simply for marrying into the family York?
No matter what, the men can go on selling tequila and developing estates relentlessly, because after marrying The Firm, their lives change little, and even then only in beneficial ways.
It’s different for girls. Their very existence is subsumed into that of their husbands, and they get very little credit for it.
And if Meghan thinks she’s had a rough ride, she should reflect on the fate of the Duchess of York. It’s been 30 years since the toe-sucking incident with his financial advisor. And while some would say the Duke of York is the most guilty of the biggest sins, it was he who was forgiven, not her. There’s still no room at the Windsor table for Fergie.
However, after the sad death of the queen, I hope for a string of reconciliations all around. We hear so much about the Windsors as a dysfunctional family: strange, distant, torn by emotional fault lines and fish-knife eccentricities behind the ramparts of their castles. Prince Harry has publicly criticized the way he was raised by Prince Charles – and, by association, how Prince Charles was raised by the Queen. He spoke of the royal family’s “genetic pain and suffering” and stressed that he wanted to “break the cycle” for his children.
Yet despite all that, and however weird the ‘royal zoo’ was – Harry, again – this week, the Windsors looked like an ordinary, loving family caught in the trap of heartbreak.
Take away the trumpets and the pump and what was left were sons and daughters, brothers and sisters just doing their best to negotiate the terrible storm of grief, like everyone else. Let’s hope for a happier and more united future, for the good of all of them.
I know what you are wondering. In the name of Feminax, what happened to this guy who was named a menstrual maestro in Scotland? Chaos reigns, of course. In Dundee, Jason Grant has been sacked from his post as TPP (poverty czar period) of Tayside following an IB (international backlash).
Many were outraged that a man – any man – was deemed capable of educating women and girls about their menstrual cycles. Dundee & Angus College has confirmed the controversial role has been removed following T&A (threats and abuse). But it looks like Grant didn’t leave of his own free will. He plans to sue his former employers for sex discrimination, arguing that his dismissal would not have happened to a woman.
My head is spinning – but does he have a case? Grant’s very acceptance of his PPT date seemed to suggest he didn’t think his gender mattered, but now he suddenly realized that his gender is hopelessly important after all.
What nonsense. You can go too far in diversity, you really can.
The road from Brookside to Hollywood, from the city of Liverpool to Tinseltown, is a long and arduous journey for any actress – but Anna Friel has done it.
There are billboards of her all over LA this week. Because, remarkably, the 46-year-old lassoed a plum role in Monarch, a new Fox TV series that just launched in America.
He promises to do for country music what Succession did for newspaper moguls. Anna stars alongside Susan Sarandon (as her mother) with guest appearances from real-life country singers Trace Adkins (as her father) and Shania Twain (as herself) in this big-budget, multi-generational drama about “Music’s First Family American”.
In Monarch, Anna has an impeccable Tennessee accent. She also sings.
“Red lips, blue jeans, white beads, I’m an American cowgirl,” she says. Wait until America finds out she’s from Rochdale.
The road from Brookside to Hollywood, from the city of Liverpool to Tinseltown, is a long and arduous journey for any actress – but Anna Friel made it
Following protests at the Queen’s coffin procession in Edinburgh this week, a man has been arrested and later charged with breach of the peace.
Some are wringing their hands and arguing that his persecution is in blatant disregard of free speech laws. That he should have been allowed to protest, even if it was in bad taste. And that a breach of etiquette is not a violation of the law. Well, actually, it’s in Scotland. Exactly.
The scope of the charge is broad and can include anything from shouting, abusive or threatening behavior and alarm, to brandishing weapons or violent conduct. “Andrew, you are a sick old man,” the protester shouted as royal mourners passed. No, it’s hardly incendiary. Andrew has probably heard worse. From his own late father, to begin with.
But free the one in Edinburgh? I do not think so. Imagine how you would feel if some psycho started yelling and shouting abuse at the family attending your mother’s funeral? People should be able to grieve in peace, without the ramblings of a monomaniac.
Either we are civilized or we are not. No one, royal or otherwise, should have to put up with such behavior.
Bin knocks. Rise in fuel prices. The economy in crisis. Yes, things are terrible there. The pain is deep. Sacrifices are cruel. And I don’t know how much longer I can endure. I’m talking about the Dijon mustard shortage, of course. There’s not a jar to be had there, from my local supermarket to eternity. How much agony can a woman endure? I do not insist. I need my Dijon now.
I don’t know how much longer I can endure. I’m talking about the Dijon mustard shortage, of course
Has it really only been a week since the queen died? It seems like an eternity ago. So much has happened in the last seven days as the ruthless accession of King Charles III moves forward, as history dictates. There was so much pomp and ceremony, so much sadness, so much to be proud of. Yet one of the most touching aspects has been the quiet dignity of ordinary people queuing for hours to say their own farewells to the Queen, as she lies in state in Westminster Hall. Finally, they get their moment. The quiet nod, the small bow, the determination to say goodbye in a private moment of public respect. It’s so moving. And it says more about the queen than a thousand obituaries ever could.
dailymail us
News
C.J. Mosley expects heavy rushing attack from Browns’ offense on Sunday: ‘We have to go in there with our big boy pads on’
There weren’t many bright spots for the Jets during last weekend’s 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
However, there was one significant area Gang Green appeared to improve.
The Jets’ defense kept the team in the game until a third quarter 17-yard touchdown catch by Devin Duvernay followed by a 55-yard touchdown by Rashod Bateman.
This week, the Jets are hoping to limit the backbreaking plays against the Browns.
“It wasn’t a lot of big plays, but the big plays that happened did end in points,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “I felt like we did a good job of cleaning that up and getting an understanding of what we need to do in certain situations with our defense.
“In terms of the run game, we have to go in there with our big boy pads on. We know they’re going to run the ball, Cleveland has always been a team that’s going to run the ball first and throwback plays on the back end.
“We just have to do our job in the front seven and let our back end work.”
The Jets limited the Ravens’ offense to 92 yards in the first half. Gang Green also limited Baltimore to just 11 yards on the ground.
The Ravens gained 168 yards in the second half. However, the Jets held quarterback Lamar Jackson to just 17 rushing yards.
After Week 1, the Jets defense allowed the eighth fewest yards in the league (274). This is a positive sign following the team’s defensive performance a season ago.
In 2021, the Jets finished dead last in the NFL in total defense (397.6) and points allowed per game (29.6).
“I was pleased with the way they played the run,” Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “Baltimore was a tremendous challenge in that way, but this is a different challenge.
“Different running styles, obviously not a lot of quarterback run stuff that we had to defend last week. But the same dedication to it from an offensive perspective. They’re going to try and run the ball like they always do and they do it at a high level every week.
“If we don’t stop the run and if we don’t play the run well, we are going to have a rough day on Sunday.”
This week, the Jets will face an utterly distinct challenge as they will attempt to slow down the Browns potent rushing attack with two dynamic runners.
In their Week 1 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers, the Browns rushed for 217 yards while averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Most of those yards came from running back Nick Chubb, who registered 141 yards on the ground. Kareem Hunt also chipped in 46 yards and a rushing touchdown.
With Deshaun Watson suspended for the first 11 games of the season, the Browns will likely place emphasis on their rushing attack with Jacoby Brissett behind center.
“I think they’re the same because they’re extremely talented,” defensive end Carl Lawson said about Chubb and Hunt. “Top notch players, I’ve played them both.
“It’s crazy because, in my opinion, they’re two top 10 backs in the same backfield. So it’s a very hard challenge.”
JORDAN WHITEHEAD PRACTICED THURSDAY
A day after not practicing with the team because of an ankle injury, Jets safety Jordan Whitehead was back on the field Thursday on a limited basis
Whitehead took part during the portion of practice available to the media. On Wednesday, Robert Saleh said Whitehead would be questionable to play against the Browns Sunday because of an ankle injury. Having Whitehead on the field after his five-tackle performance in Week 1 would provide a huge boost for the Jets defense.
John Franklin-Myers (toe) was also limited along with tackle George Fant also returned to practice after a veteran’s day Wednesday and punter Braden Mann (back).
Wide receiver Braxton Berrios (heel) was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. Quarterback Zach Wilson also took part in practice for the second consecutive day, but on a limited basis as well.
()
latest news How California’s CARE Court Will Treat Mental Illness
Can Dolphins get Mike Gesicki reincorporated into their offense against Ravens?
What to know about Xi Jinping’s meeting with Putin, as war in Ukraine threatens : NPR
Barber’s photos featured in new Bayport history book
Brian Daboll’s hard coaching of Daniel Jones worth monitoring in Giants home opener
Golem (GLM) Leads Gain, Adding Over 20% In The Last 24 Hours
JAN MOIR: Women who marry into the royal family pay a much higher price than men
C.J. Mosley expects heavy rushing attack from Browns’ offense on Sunday: ‘We have to go in there with our big boy pads on’
Governor Greg Abbott sends buses to Vice President Kamala Harris’ DC residence after calling border ‘secure’
Boeing to resell Max jets ordered by Chinese airlines – The Denver Post
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags