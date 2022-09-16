You don’t just marry the person you love, you also marry their family, whether you like it or not. And in the royal family, this market is perhaps more pronounced and bittersweet than in most.

This week, we were reminded of the price paid in particular by the wives of Windsor, who each gave up so much and took so much more, just to be with the man they love. Is it worth it?

On Wednesday, Camilla, Kate, Sophie and Meghan formed a line of immaculate and tearful elegance at Westminster Hall, a sad quartet in black stockings and funereal grasses, taking their place in history. After falling in love with their respective princes and dukes, each of them saw their lives change irreparably, and not always for the better.

Camilla Queen Consort, Catherine Princess of Wales, Sophie Countess of Wessex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex during the coffin procession of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during the procession for the late monarch on The Mall in London yesterday

Take the queen consort. All Camilla ever wanted was Charles. Nothing else. She did not seek prestige, great houses, titles and a central ceremonial role in the affairs of the nation, as well as the possibility of sharing the rank and status of a monarch. In fact, those were the last things she wanted. She just wanted him, even though he was married to someone else at the time.

To be together, they endured years of public defamation and scorn. Now, just as they reach the final years of their relationship, they’ve been catapulted back into the spotlight – and how.

Now Camilla is the wife of a king, a soon-to-be-crowned woman herself. Damn, she must be thinking – that jolly good sportsman who loves wet dogs, country pursuits, high feet and nifty cigarettes – how did I get here?

You could see her courage during the Leaky Pen incident at Hillsborough Castle this week, when her newly raised husband threw a tantrum over a faulty writing instrument.

She simply took King Charles’s pen, handed it to an assistant, got another, then sat down and signed the guestbook herself, without even the slightest sigh of conniving wife . Testimony of his good nature, it also said a lot about their relationship.

Then there’s Kate, the art history student and sometimes props shopper who has somehow molded herself into a future queen with incredible poise and discipline; there are often times when she is more regal than the royal family.

Bucklebury’s daughter had to give up the carefreeness of her old life when she married William, and if she has any regrets, she keeps them to herself.

Sophie’s transition from PR girl to countess hasn’t been smooth sailing. Still, her marriage to Edward is successful, and she has become a confidante of the Queen along the way.

Then there is Meghan. For much of her marriage to Harry, the Duchess of Sussex was either at war with the Windsors or adrift on a river of hurt and a one-way tide of blame. Maybe now, after taking part in these memorable public events, she can understand what it takes and what it means to be royal. Also that maybe her in-laws aren’t so bad after all.

Of course, it’s different for Windsor husbands. Prince Philip was unique, carving out a strong and determined life from the empty shell of the role of bridegroom. Princess Anne’s husband fades into the background because, in the nicest way possible, who cares about him? Meanwhile, I note this week that the husbands of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice now wear medals on official royal occasions – they were surely not pinned to their chests simply for marrying into the family York?

No matter what, the men can go on selling tequila and developing estates relentlessly, because after marrying The Firm, their lives change little, and even then only in beneficial ways.

It’s different for girls. Their very existence is subsumed into that of their husbands, and they get very little credit for it.

And if Meghan thinks she’s had a rough ride, she should reflect on the fate of the Duchess of York. It’s been 30 years since the toe-sucking incident with his financial advisor. And while some would say the Duke of York is the most guilty of the biggest sins, it was he who was forgiven, not her. There’s still no room at the Windsor table for Fergie.

However, after the sad death of the queen, I hope for a string of reconciliations all around. We hear so much about the Windsors as a dysfunctional family: strange, distant, torn by emotional fault lines and fish-knife eccentricities behind the ramparts of their castles. Prince Harry has publicly criticized the way he was raised by Prince Charles – and, by association, how Prince Charles was raised by the Queen. He spoke of the royal family’s “genetic pain and suffering” and stressed that he wanted to “break the cycle” for his children.

Yet despite all that, and however weird the ‘royal zoo’ was – Harry, again – this week, the Windsors looked like an ordinary, loving family caught in the trap of heartbreak.

Take away the trumpets and the pump and what was left were sons and daughters, brothers and sisters just doing their best to negotiate the terrible storm of grief, like everyone else. Let’s hope for a happier and more united future, for the good of all of them.

I know what you are wondering. In the name of Feminax, what happened to this guy who was named a menstrual maestro in Scotland? Chaos reigns, of course. In Dundee, Jason Grant has been sacked from his post as TPP (poverty czar period) of Tayside following an IB (international backlash).

Many were outraged that a man – any man – was deemed capable of educating women and girls about their menstrual cycles. Dundee & Angus College has confirmed the controversial role has been removed following T&A (threats and abuse). But it looks like Grant didn’t leave of his own free will. He plans to sue his former employers for sex discrimination, arguing that his dismissal would not have happened to a woman.

My head is spinning – but does he have a case? Grant’s very acceptance of his PPT date seemed to suggest he didn’t think his gender mattered, but now he suddenly realized that his gender is hopelessly important after all.

What nonsense. You can go too far in diversity, you really can.

The road from Brookside to Hollywood, from the city of Liverpool to Tinseltown, is a long and arduous journey for any actress – but Anna Friel has done it.

There are billboards of her all over LA this week. Because, remarkably, the 46-year-old lassoed a plum role in Monarch, a new Fox TV series that just launched in America.

He promises to do for country music what Succession did for newspaper moguls. Anna stars alongside Susan Sarandon (as her mother) with guest appearances from real-life country singers Trace Adkins (as her father) and Shania Twain (as herself) in this big-budget, multi-generational drama about “Music’s First Family American”.

In Monarch, Anna has an impeccable Tennessee accent. She also sings.

“Red lips, blue jeans, white beads, I’m an American cowgirl,” she says. Wait until America finds out she’s from Rochdale.

Following protests at the Queen’s coffin procession in Edinburgh this week, a man has been arrested and later charged with breach of the peace.

Some are wringing their hands and arguing that his persecution is in blatant disregard of free speech laws. That he should have been allowed to protest, even if it was in bad taste. And that a breach of etiquette is not a violation of the law. Well, actually, it’s in Scotland. Exactly.

The scope of the charge is broad and can include anything from shouting, abusive or threatening behavior and alarm, to brandishing weapons or violent conduct. “Andrew, you are a sick old man,” the protester shouted as royal mourners passed. No, it’s hardly incendiary. Andrew has probably heard worse. From his own late father, to begin with.

But free the one in Edinburgh? I do not think so. Imagine how you would feel if some psycho started yelling and shouting abuse at the family attending your mother’s funeral? People should be able to grieve in peace, without the ramblings of a monomaniac.

Either we are civilized or we are not. No one, royal or otherwise, should have to put up with such behavior.

Bin knocks. Rise in fuel prices. The economy in crisis. Yes, things are terrible there. The pain is deep. Sacrifices are cruel. And I don’t know how much longer I can endure. I’m talking about the Dijon mustard shortage, of course. There’s not a jar to be had there, from my local supermarket to eternity. How much agony can a woman endure? I do not insist. I need my Dijon now.

Has it really only been a week since the queen died? It seems like an eternity ago. So much has happened in the last seven days as the ruthless accession of King Charles III moves forward, as history dictates. There was so much pomp and ceremony, so much sadness, so much to be proud of. Yet one of the most touching aspects has been the quiet dignity of ordinary people queuing for hours to say their own farewells to the Queen, as she lies in state in Westminster Hall. Finally, they get their moment. The quiet nod, the small bow, the determination to say goodbye in a private moment of public respect. It’s so moving. And it says more about the queen than a thousand obituaries ever could.