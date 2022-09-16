News
latest news How to Get DWP Rebates for Air Conditioners
In the wake of the worst heat wave in recent memory, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Electricity is making it much cheaper to cool low-income Angelenos.
The DWP triples the discount on portable or window air conditioners for customers enrolled in one of its discount rate programs. The rebate will increase to $225, covering 80% or more of the cost of a small window air conditioner.
It also offers all DWP customers a new “leveled bill payment” option to eliminate the steep cost increase you typically see in the warmer months of the year. The option, which becomes available on Monday, doesn’t reduce your total annual costs, it just spreads them evenly over the year.
“Countless Angelenos often put their own health and safety at risk by keeping their air conditioners off during dangerous heat waves for fear of not being able to pay their electricity bills if they run them. Some of our city’s most at-risk members can’t even afford to own air conditioners,” DWP Board Chair Cynthia McClain-Hill said in a statement.
DWP is taking steps “to help the most at-risk and vulnerable Angelenos by providing an option to stay cool and eliminate financial stress by allowing all customers to spread their summer utility bills over 12 month”.
The higher discounts and level bill payment plan are part of the Cool LA program announced by the agency in July. The DWP continues to offer rebates for energy-efficient windows, high-efficiency central air conditioners and heat pumps, whole-house fans, and reflective “cool roofs.”
One key difference about the new initiative, McClain-Hill said in an interview, is that air conditioner rebates will help renters, not just landlords.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti added, “As we wait for the big changes to happen globally to stop climate change, we need to do things today that people can feel.” That’s especially true for lower-income Angelenos struggling with more and hotter heat waves, he said, noting that extreme heat kills more Americans than hurricanes, floods and wildfires. forest.
Granted, making air conditioning more accessible could increase demand for electricity, but Garcetti said the rebates dovetail with the city’s efforts to increase green power generation. “It’s a recognition that not everything we do will always be focused on reducing energy consumption. We are going to do certain things to survive,” he said.
Who is eligible for DWP discounts?
The DWP is offering all customers who purchase a more efficient portable, wall-mounted or window air conditioner a $75 discount during the summer. The discount usually drops to $50 the rest of the year.
Under the Cool LA program, the rebate increases to $225 for DWP customers who are enrolled in one of four programs that lower their utility bills: EZ-SAVE (formerly known as the rebate program for low-income individuals), Lifeline (which exempts low-income seniors and disabled Angelenos from paying taxes on their utility bills), the Survival Equipment Discount (for people with respirators, wheelchairs and other essential home life support devices) and the physician-certified allowance rebate (for households with members who are paraplegics, quadriplegics or have certain disabling conditions).
To register for one of these programs, visit the DWP Support Programs website.
Eligible customers can get up to two rebates for air conditioning units, the DWP says. Units must be installed in a home, townhouse, condominium, or apartment serviced by the DWP.
How will the new A/C discounts work?
You’ll need to purchase an air conditioner that meets the DWP’s efficiency requirements, so the place to start is the agency’s Cool LA Marketplace.
Some units can be purchased directly from the market, with the discount applied at the time of purchase – in other words, as a direct discount. These units are delivered by a local retailer.
For qualifying units purchased elsewhere, you’ll need to fill out a form on the Cool LA Marketplace to see if you’re eligible for a rebate. If you do, you’ll receive a virtual gift card of your choice, such as a prepaid credit card or a gift card for a specific retailer.
The DWP says it is working to make more purchases eligible for upfront discounts.
Depending on the size of the rooms you’re trying to cool, the discount could reduce your net cost to less than $20 for a window unit and less than $70 for a portable model. The more space you have to cool, the more powerful the unit you will need and therefore the higher the price will be.
What is Level Bill Payment?
This program looks at your past electricity usage and then charges a fixed amount each month based on your historical average. If you have accumulated a large debt to DWP over time, you can choose the 24 or 36 month plans to pay off your arrears over a longer period.
Tiered Payment is open to any DWP customer with a residential account. What it was designed to do, however, was to allay the concerns of customers who don’t turn on their air conditioning even during heat waves for fear of their bills rising.
According to the DWP, “existing payment terms continue to be available to customers who need additional time to pay their overdue LADWP bills, whether or not they enroll in Level Pay.”
Starting Monday, you can register by calling (800) DIAL-DWP.
How will people be notified of new programs?
McClain-Hill said the DWP would include notices of the discounts and the flat-rate pay option in its bills, as well as promoting them through advertisements and community groups.
What other discounts are on the horizon?
Under the Reducing Inflation Act, the federal government recently approved billions of dollars in rebates to help people make their homes more energy efficient and lower their electricity bills. Federal, state and local authorities are still working on how these discounts will be implemented.
About the Times Utility Journalism Team
This article comes from The Times Utility Journalism Team. Our mission is to be essential to the lives of Southern Californians by publishing information that solves problems, answers questions, and aids in decision making. We serve audiences in and around Los Angeles, including current Times subscribers and various communities whose needs have not been met by our coverage.
How can we help you and your community? Email utility(at)latimes.com or one of our reporters: Matt Ballinger, Jon Healey, Ada Tseng, Jessica Roy and Karen Garcia.
News
Where is the center of the startup world? Depends on the VC you request • TechCrunch
Hello and welcome to Equity, a podcast about startup activity, where we unpack the numbers and nuances behind the headlines.
alexander, Natasha and Mary Ann jumped on the mic, with Theresa backing up, to talk about the biggest headlines.
- We started by looking at the Figma-Adobe deal, worth around $20 billion. TechCrunch’s news coverage is here, and Alex has more notes here.
- Offers of the week: Maven, Patreon and Modulous.
- We also talked about the Launch House issue, and what to do with the business model and management. The conversation naturally led us to what community is.
- From there, Europe! This sees a wave of new venture capital funds, leading to notable intra-continental competition.
- And then we finished with a quick note on the latest from the Twitter-Musk deal.
If you come to Disrupt, use the code “EQUITY” to save 15%. It makes us look good internally and gets you a cheaper discount on our first Disrupt live show in podcast history.
Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PDT and Wednesdays and Fridays at 6 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple podcast, Covered, Spotify and all casts.
techcrunch
News
Danny Ramirez and Daniella Pineda ask for help in exclusive ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ music video
After six episodes, AMC Tales of the Living Dead wraps up this Sunday with a one-episode banger, titled “La Doña,” featuring Danny Ramirez and Daniella Pineda. And in Decider’s exclusive look at the episode, we meet not only their two characters, but a mysterious old woman, La Doña Alma, played by Julie Carmen.
“Working with Julie Carmen was just… What I take away the most is how unreal her career is, she gave the real real about what it is in this industry when she arrived, at what she is now,” Ramirez told Decider during an interview about the episode. “And the different battles she had to go through to keep going. Her association with the job was just different, and it was really inspiring to see how huge of a success it was. She was like, ‘It’s probably one of the first times I’ve been on a set where everyone’s Latino or Latinx’, and so to be such a massive percentage in a massive universe, it was like we were handed the keys to a really beautiful car. It was just fun to love seeing it light up and say, “That’s a huge step.”
In the scene, Idalia (Pineda) and Eric (Ramirez) beg the woman to stay with her for the night, noting that they found her home through a friend named Maria. The woman finally gives in and offers them food, as well as water to wash themselves.
Eric is amazed that the water is actually working in the house, but leaves anyway, leaving Idalia and La Doña Alma alone. This is when the old woman gets up to speed with her younger counterpart – or at least tries to get closer to the truth. She doesn’t believe the story Idalia is telling her, and it certainly seems, from the way Pineda plays the scene, that there’s something more going on.
…And, without getting into spoilers, there is a together there’s a lot more going on in this episode than two young people hanging in an old woman’s house at the end of the world. For those who have watched previous episodes of the anthology series, this fits more with the Parker Posey/Jillian Bell time-loop episode than the more classic Alpha (Samantha Morton) tale that aired a few weeks ago. . And while we don’t yet know if AMC will revisit this experiment, it’s wild swings like “La Doña” that could never happen overall. Walking Dead series that I think make the show worth it.
You can check out the rest of the clip above and the official synopsis below.
Episode 106: “La Doña” – Premieres Sunday, September 18 on AMC (Airs Sunday, September 11 on AMC+)
Idalia (Daniella Pineda) and Eric (Danny Ramirez) are a traumatized young couple in desperate need of a safe haven. If they don’t quickly find a place to spend the night, they will freeze or, worse, get eaten. Recognizing where they were in the mountains, Idalia recalls hearing about an isolated house belonging to a Bruja, who was dedicated to helping others before the apocalypse. Shortly after Idalia and Eric arrive at La Doña Alma’s home, sinister, inexplicable events begin to occur. Idalia and Eric must find a way forward or risk being rooted in death forever.
Realized by: Deborah Kammeier
Written by: Lindsey Villarreal
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&appId=823934954307605&version=v2.8”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
New York Post
News
Man shot while driving in Wrigleyville – NBC Chicago
A man was injured in a shooting in Wrigleyville, on the North Side, on Thursday evening.
At around 8:25 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of North Clark Street, a 31-year-old man was driving a vehicle when a black car drove by and someone inside fired a shot, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the back and was transported to Masonic Medical Center in Illinois, police said. His condition was not known.
No arrests were made.
NBC Chicago
News
Now is the time for the Broncos to flip the home-court wrestling script – The Denver Post
Eleven things about the Broncos entering Sunday’s home opener against the Houston Texans:
1. The Broncos’ home field advantage at Mile High — altitude and crowd noise — has all but disappeared during their current six-year playoff drought. The only way to get into the playoff race is to correct this trend. From 2012 to 2015, the Broncos were 28-4 at home in the regular season; from 2016-21, they were 23-26. The Texans game begins a series of three home dates in four weeks (San Francisco in Week 3 and Indianapolis in Week 5, both primetime starts). The Texans are 4-13 on the road the past two years.
2. “There’s nothing quite like being at home and having the crowd on your side,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “It was definitely a hostile environment last week (in Seattle). We’re so excited to be in front of our fans to hear them cheer and be excited for all the guys. The Broncos got three false start penalties against the Seahawks.
3. Quarterback Russell Wilson had 8-0 (2012), 7-1 (’13-14 and ’16) and 6-2 (’18) home seasons for Seattle. “I’m excited about (the home opener) because these fans are the best in the world,” he said. “I was amazed at how many fans were able to make it to the game in Seattle – there was a ton of orange in the crowd.”
4. Of the 16 red-zone snaps in Week 1, Wilson was in the shotgun nine times, including both plays in the third quarter from the 1-yard line. The shotgun on the goal line eliminates the quarterback’s stealth option; Melvin Gordon fumbled on fourth down and Javonte Williams on third to tie empty possessions.
5. Hackett said of using the shotgun in the red zone, “In Green Bay, we saw it offered a lot of run-pass options. I think that makes (defenses) have to cover the whole pitch. You can still make runs overlapping some of those double teams at the back, but at the same time if you need to kick the ball you’re in a better position to get the ball out.
6. The Broncos were one of four teams not to hit a red zone in Week 1. They went 0 for 4, Seattle and Miami both 0 for 2 and Dallas did not execute a break zone red.
seven. When I released the stats on how often the Broncos slowed the game clock against Seattle (two late game penalties and 13 snaps to a second), Seahawks fans blamed Wilson, not the directed operation. by Hackett. In Wilson’s last five full seasons (2016-20), the Seahawks have taken 20 late game penalties (including 15 in 2018-20). From 2017 to 2021, the Broncos had 22 late game penalties.
8. Defensive lineman Matt Henningsen was the only Broncos rookie draft pick to play non-special teams snaps (three) in Seattle. Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto didn’t play a role on defense or special teams, positioning himself as the fifth leading forward. Henningsen was active in place of Eyioma Uwazurike against the Seahawks.
9. The NFL released their Week 1 roster data and the Broncos’ average age was 26.26, their players averaged 4.0 years of experience, and they had nine rookies and 10 players at least 30 years.
ten. The Broncos are not inducting anyone into their Ring of Fame this year, choosing instead to honor the 25th anniversary of the first Super Bowl championship team. But next year there is an unofficial appointment for former coach Steve “Greek” Antonopulos. He started with the club in March 1976, is the only team employee to have made all eight Super Bowl appearances and retired in June 2021. The comparison to honor the Greek is the Ronnie Barnes, who enters the New York Giants ring. fame this season. Barnes joined the Giants in 1976.
11. Finally, on my last day at the Denver Post before joining The Buffalo News next week, thank you all for reading since I joined the paper in May 2018. The Broncos have lost a lot of games, but it’s something was always going on – five quarterbacks, three coaches, two general managers and a new group of owners.
denverpost sports
News
latest news Hate attacks in OC remained at record highs last year, report says
Hate crimes declined in Orange County last year, while hate incidents — including hate speech and other nonviolent racial attacks — rose 14%, according to a report released Thursday.
Taken together, hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents are up 165% from five years ago and 424% from 10 years ago, according to the report from the Human Relations Commission of OC.
During the pandemic, racially motivated attacks against Asian Americans have increased in cities across the country, fueled in part by former President Trump and others who have highlighted the Chinese origins of the coronavirus.
Of the 301 hate incidents and 97 hate crimes recorded in Orange County in 2021, 60% were motivated by the race, ethnicity or national origin of the victim. The total number of attacks in both categories increased by 6% compared to 2020.
Hate incidents targeting Asian Americans increased 164% in 2021 from the previous year, for a total of 153 incidents.
Ten hate crimes were reported against Asian Americans, an increase of 43%.
“We like to talk about being ‘post-pandemic,’ but we’re still in a pandemic,” said Julie Vo, policy director for the Orange County Asian Pacific Islander Community Alliance. “There is a lot of continuous fear. I am not surprised that we continue to see these incidents.
Last year in OC, hate crimes motivated by sexual orientation increased by 83% to a total of 22.
Overall, hate crimes are down 13% from 2020.
“We have received numerous reports from members of the community about the hate inflicted on them in their own homes,” said Stephanie Camacho-Van Dyke, director of advocacy and education at LGBTQ Center OC. “There is more bullying of LGBTQ students which is unfortunately on the increase in schools.”
Black people in Orange County continued to be disproportionately targeted, accounting for 2% of the population and 16% of hate crime victims in 2021.
Eight percent of hate incidents were anti-black.
In one such encounter in January, a black basketball player was subjected to racist taunts such as “Chain him up” and “He’s a monkey” from the bleachers during a game at Laguna Hills High School.
“We should all be asking, ‘What’s going on?’” Sara Sheikh-Arvizu, hate prevention coordinator for OC’s Human Relations Commission, said in an online presentation. Thursday. “The job that we all need to take responsibility for is to make sense of the information we share and to address the roots of bias-driven hate so that these trends stop being trends.”
The commission collects reports of hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents from individuals as well as law enforcement and organizations, including the LGBTQ Center OC, Stop AAPI Hate, and the Anti-Defamation League.
Hate attacks are likely underreported for reasons such as the trauma suffered by victims, fear of retaliation and lack of knowledge about where to go, according to the report.
“Given the LGBTQ community’s historical relationship with the police, we find that some members of our community do not feel comfortable making a police report,” Camacho-Van Dyke said.
In December, OC’s Board of Supervisors approved $1 million for the Hate Attack Commission.
The money will go towards expanding language accessibility and ways to report hate attacks, increased support for hate victims and a county-wide awareness campaign.
News
How Billionaire Bankman-Fried Survived the Crisis and Thrived Again
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried shopped amid the recent industry carnage and said he still had cash to spend if the opportunity presented itself.
It may seem strange. Other multi-billion dollar crypto giants have gone bankrupt this year. FTX’s main competitor, Coinbase, saw its shares plunge 70% and laid off a fifth of its workforce as crypto prices crashed.
Still, FTX is emerging as something of a lifeline for the industry.
The 30-year-old billionaire says it was the result of hoarding lots of money, limiting overhead, avoiding loans and being able to scale quickly as a private company.
“It was important for the industry to come out of this in one piece,” Bankman-Fried told CNBC in an interview at FTX headquarters in Nassau, Bahamas. “It won’t be good for anyone in the long run if we have real pain and real breakouts – it’s not fair for customers and it won’t be good for regulations.”
The crypto industry has seen billions of dollars wiped out in the weeks surrounding the implosion of the Terra USD cryptocurrency and the failure of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. Lenders exposed to Three Arrows were the next domino to fall. In July, FTX signed a deal that gives it the option to buy lender BlockFi after providing a $250 million line of credit. FTX also awarded $500 million to struggling Voyager Digital, which later filed for bankruptcy, and was in talks to acquire South Korea’s Bithumb.
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, has lost more than half of its value this year.
“Not Immune”
While Bankman-Fried cryptocurrency exchange FTX is suffering from the decline in digital assets, he said market share growth has helped offset the pain.
“I don’t think we’re immune to that,” Bankman-Fried said. “But we’ve put a lot of effort into growing our footprint over the last year…and we have a less heavy platform for retail – retail tends to be more driven by market sentiment.”
Most of FTX’s volume comes from customers trading “at least” $100,000 a day, he said. Bankman-Fried described the group as “highly engaged, high-volume” users who are “quite sophisticated.” These range from small quantitative trading firms to family offices and day traders. According to the company, FTX demographics have been less price-sensitive and held up relatively well in the crypto bear market.
In addition to its success with professional traders, it is a costly land grab for the American retail public. FTX has purchased the naming rights to Miami Heat’s NBA arena, formerly American Airlines Center. He courted high-profile investors and brand ambassadors, including Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen, and ran a Super Bowl ad featuring Larry David.
The cryptocurrency exchange brought in around $1 billion in revenue last year, CNBC reported in August. Bankman-Fried confirmed that the numbers were in the “good range” and that this year would see a “similar” number, depending on the severity of the market downturn. He also said the business was profitable.
He pointed to the low number of employees as one of the factors of profitability. FTX has about 350 employees, about a tenth of Coinbase’s workforce.
“We’ve always tried to grow sustainably – I’ve always been deeply suspicious of negative unitary economics, of any economy without any sort of real, clear path to profitability,” he said. declared. “We hired a lot less than most places, but we also kind of controlled our costs.”
Bankman-Fried earned a degree in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and began his career as a quantitative trader at Jane Street Capital. He bought his first bitcoin five years ago and said he was drawn to the industry by vast arbitrage opportunities that seemed “too good to be true”. In 2017, Bankman-Fried launched proprietary trading firm Alameda Research to begin trading the asset full-time. According to the CEO, the company was earning a million dollars a day in some cases by buying on one exchange in one market and reselling on other global exchanges.
Alameda Research still accounts for about 6% of FTX’s trading volumes, according to documents seen by CNBC. While Bankman-Fried is still a major shareholder in Alameda, it has pulled out of day-to-day operations.
Bankman-Fried said he has worked in recent years to eliminate conflicts of interest at Alameda. “I no longer run Alameda – none of FTX does. We consider it a neutral part of the market infrastructure.”
FTX has seen epic growth since Bankman-Fried launched it alongside co-founder Gary Wang in 2019. It last raised $400 million in January at a valuation of $32 billion, taking its total venture capital funding over the past three years to approximately $2 billion.
FTX Trading Ltd. is headquartered in Antigua, while FTX Derivatives Markets is based in the Bahamas, where Bankman-Fried lives. FTX Trading has acquired companies in Switzerland, Australia, Cyprus, Germany, Gibraltar, Singapore, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, among other countries.
The exchange has spent about half of its cash on bailouts and acquisitions, most recently buying a 30% stake in Skybridge Capital from Anthony Scaramucci.
“We still have quite a bit to deploy, if and when it’s useful or important,” Bankman-Fried said.
Three Day Deals
FTX has benefited from being a private company this year. FTX doesn’t have the daily ups and downs of a publicly traded stock, especially growth stocks, which this year have been battered by higher interest rates. Bankman-Fried also said that not having thousands of shareholders allows FTX to move quickly when trying to close deals within days.
“I think that makes it much more difficult, in practice, to do this as a public company,” he said. When “you have three days from start to finish to wire the money, you can’t do a public engagement process around the potential terms of a messy situation.”
Bankman-Fried said many deals closed within days, while the team “didn’t get much sleep that week.” What is often a lengthy due diligence came instead in a truncated Excel spreadsheet. The finances have not been audited. The team expected to at least lose money.
“It wasn’t clear if it would be a net positive or negative – there was a potential upside if things went well,” he said. “We got to the point of feeling that we could do something that would have a fair chance of helping for an amount of money that we were willing to lose if things went wrong.”
It’s too early to tell if Bankman-Fried’s distressed crypto bets will pay off. Some companies have outright said no to a rescue program.
After extending a line of credit to Voyager, FTX and Alameda sought to buy and restructure the business. He outlined a plan to buy Voyager’s digital assets and loans at market value. The company responded to the offer by calling it a “low ball offer disguised as a white knight rescue.”
“It surprised me. It didn’t surprise our legal team,” he said. “Honestly, I had just assumed they would see our offer and just say…sure, we’ll take that.”
Bankman-Fried said there had been further discussions and the responses were “disappointing”. The problem, he said, was that the proposal did not include any fees.
“If you’re in the fee business, then maybe our proposal isn’t what you like,” he said. “I believe it was a lowball offer for consultants looking to make a fee on this deal. That’s not what I had in mind. I had the clients in mind. But that’s my best understanding. actuality of what happened.”
The next… Warren Buffett?
Bankman-Fried’s latest crypto moves drew comparisons to Warren Buffett’s 2008 strategy. Berkshire Hathaway’s legendary chairman and CEO stopped the bleeding during the financial crisis with a $5 billion investment in Goldman Sachs. This ultimately netted the Omaha-based conglomerate a $3 billion gain.
“There are parallels,” Bankman-Fried said. “There are probably more differences. First of all, I don’t think Warren Buffett would call me the next Warren Buffett. where they really need Capital.”
Bankman-Fried said he finds places where he can “simultaneously make good investments and help them, their customers and their ecosystem.” Although sometimes only one is offered, not both.
He also applauded Buffett’s skills in long-term value investing. The investor showed that “you don’t have to have an innovation or a brilliant idea, you can do that by just putting together good decision after good decision over decades and making it worse.”
Like Buffett, Bankman-Fried signed the Giving Pledge: a pledge made by the world’s wealthiest people to donate the majority of their wealth to charity. Bankman-Fried said he gave about $100 million this year, with a focus on future pandemic prevention. Similar to Buffett, he lives modestly. Bankman-Fried shares a house with ten housemates and a Goldendoodle named Gopher. He drives a Toyota Corolla, and says he has no interest in the excesses of a yacht or a Lamborghini.
But the two humble investors differ sharply when it comes to their positions on cryptocurrencies.
Buffett and his business partner Charlie Munger have criticized cryptocurrencies over the years. In 2018, for example, Buffett called bitcoin “probably a rat’s death squared.” Earlier this year, Buffett said he wouldn’t buy all the bitcoin in the world for $25 because it “isn’t producing anything.”
Buffett called the underlying blockchain technology “important,” but didn’t shy away from the idea that “bitcoin has no unique value.” Blockchains are digital databases that store cryptocurrency transactions and, in some cases, other data. Its primary use has been to power cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. But fans of the technology say it could be used in healthcare, supply chain logistics and other areas of finance.
“I definitely disagree with that,” Bankman-Fried said. “I have to hope [Buffett] doesn’t agree with that too. I don’t think you should be running a business if he thinks that, but I don’t think he actually thinks that. I think that was most likely hyperbole,” he said. “It missed some of the power of blockchain – it also missed some of the momentum in the first place, and what drives people to want a new tool.”
cnbc
latest news How to Get DWP Rebates for Air Conditioners
Celsius Network Submits a Request To Sell Its Stablecoin Holdings Worth About $23M
Where is the center of the startup world? Depends on the VC you request • TechCrunch
Danny Ramirez and Daniella Pineda ask for help in exclusive ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ music video
Man shot while driving in Wrigleyville – NBC Chicago
Now is the time for the Broncos to flip the home-court wrestling script – The Denver Post
latest news Hate attacks in OC remained at record highs last year, report says
Why Cardano (ADA) Could Be Registering Another Decline, Analyst Explains
How Billionaire Bankman-Fried Survived the Crisis and Thrived Again
Residents of Martha’s Vineyard say they ‘don’t want migrants’
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags