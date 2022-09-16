latest news LA County may soon drop key COVID mask rule. here’s why

Los Angeles County’s requirement that passengers wear masks on public transit or at transportation hubs such as airports could end this month if rates of coronavirus cases decline further.

And the county’s public health department is also set to end its universal masking recommendation in indoor public places and businesses. Instead, health officials say it would be a matter of personal preference.

Officials would still strongly recommend that certain people — including elderly or unvaccinated residents, and those with underlying health conditions or who live in high-poverty areas — mask up in high-risk settings. These spaces include those that have poor air circulation, are crowded, or involve close contact with others.

Changes in mask rules and recommendations would occur once LA County falls below a threshold of less than 100 cases per week per 100,000 population. This equates to approximately 1,400 cases per day.

For the seven-day period that ended Thursday, LA County reported about 1,700 coronavirus cases per day. Per capita, this represents 119 cases per week per 100,000 inhabitants.

If case rates continue to drop like they did last week, Ferrer said she expects LA County to hit that trigger by the end of the month.

Regardless, some local mask orders would remain in place. For example, those who have been infected with the coronavirus should still mask up for a period of 10 days after the onset of symptoms or their first positive test, according to county officials. A 10-day masking period would also remain for people after exposure to an infected person.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, also known as Cal/OSHA, has similar rules, including requiring employees exposed to the coronavirus to wear a mask for 10 days on the job after exposure.

“That 10-day period is… when the person who was exposed is most likely to be infected. And because the person with COVID is often able to infect others for up to 48 hours before developing symptoms – and some people never develop symptoms and yet can infect others – masking themselves when around others after known exposure to the highly infectious COVID variant remains reasonable,” County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday.

The county also still requires infected people to stay home for at least the first five days after symptoms appear or the first positive test is made. They can be released from isolation as early as day six if they test negative on a rapid test, and can usually end isolation after day 10 without needing a negative rapid test result.

The California Department of Public Health also requires masks indoors in certain locations, including health care facilities, long-term care facilities and correctional facilities, emergency or homeless shelters. shelter and cooling centers. Businesses and locations may choose to implement their own mask requirement.

And state officials are still strongly recommending masking in indoor public places. These guidelines have been in place since mid-February, when the state lifted its indoor mask mandate.

LA County’s mask policy is generally aligned with the state, but public transit is a notable exception. Local health officials ordered a mask requirement on public transportation in April after a judge overturned the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s nationwide order requiring masks on public transportation and public transportation. airports.

For months, the nation’s most populous county has been California’s most notable when it comes to public transportation. Two other agencies still requiring the use of masks on public transit are the BART commuter rail system in the San Francisco Bay Area and the AC Transit bus system in the East Bay.

Individual LA County transit agencies could still choose to order their own mask mandates. The LA County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, however, plans to follow the lead of the county public health department.

Relaxing the county health department’s masking order on public transportation would end one of the last widespread mask mandates on the books. While compliance with the local rule has been spotty, its persistence reflects the county’s continued caution given the heightened risk of transmission in these settings.

But health officials recognize that as the pandemic appears to be waning, the public health response must change. Rules and requirements that make sense during times of high transmission or when the healthcare system is under strain can be rolled back when conditions improve.

“We want to recognize that as conditions change in our community, guidance may change,” Ferrer said. “I think it’s very difficult for anyone to imagine a future where we have a strong recommendation that everyone keep their mask on all the time.”

It is clear that many Angelenos who were once routinely masked no longer do so. And for some, Ferrer acknowledged, easing the health department’s recommendations won’t have much of an impact.

But for others, they offer a guide to higher and lower risk settings. COVID-19 is always caused by a virus “which can cause devastating disease. And in some places people have to keep their masks on because of that,” Ferrer said.

For the weekly period that ended Thursday, LA County recorded 100 deaths from COVID-19. That’s up from the 78 deaths recorded the previous week, but still below the summer high of 122 deaths recorded between July 31 and August 6.

Given the risks of long COVID and reinfections that can occur despite vaccination, some people have “doubled down on making sure they reduce the likelihood that they will either be infected…or reinfected,” Ferrer said. Others will feel more confident engaging in activities that some might consider higher risk.

“I don’t think there’s a good or bad here. I think that’s what personal preference means,” she said. “Our job is to make sure everyone has a lot of information to help them make a good decision.”

Rates of coronavirus cases in the county have fallen to their lowest level since April.

However, officials observed that the week-over-week decrease in cases has eased. The most recent was a 5% decline, down from 30% the previous week.

Additionally, sewage coronavirus levels no longer appear to be falling as rapidly as earlier this year.

“These data may indicate that the decline in viral transmission that we have seen throughout the summer may be leveling off. So obviously we will continue to watch these trends very carefully,” Ferrer said.

Ferrer expressed hope that widespread adoption of the updated COVID-19 booster vaccine could help minimize a possible third surge of the pandemic in the fall and winter.

It’s still possible that LA County health officials will bring back a blanket recommendation to wear masks if conditions worsen.

And if COVID-19-related hospitalizations start to rise, Ferrer said she wouldn’t rule out a return to a universal order for indoor masks. But conditions are expected to be grim enough to come to that, with a dramatic worsening of conditions that few experts are predicting, based on what we know now.

“It really would be a variant that we don’t expect, almost entirely escapes our vaccine protection and again creates high transmission rates and that comes with a strain on the healthcare system,” Ferrer said.

Times writer Rachel Uranga contributed to this report.