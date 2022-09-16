latest news Long Beach dockers billed health plan for sexual services, feds say

News
Eight Long Beach port workers, a business owner and one of his employees were charged in federal court this week in connection with a scheme to fraudulently bill the dockers’ union health plan for sexual services and falsified physiotherapy requests, prosecutors said.
All of the defendants except one docker submitted plea agreements. The alleged ringleader, 46-year-old Sara Victoria de San Pedro, admitted in her plea agreement to owning three businesses between 2017 and 2021 that provided sexual services as well as chiropractic and acupuncture treatment.
Knowing that the health insurance provided by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union – Pacific Maritime Assn. generally covered all chiropractic services with no deductible, co-payment or disbursement, prosecutors said, Victoria offered dockers cash bribes or sexual services for them and their friends in return for permission to ” submit false claims for services not actually rendered.”
Victoria recruited women from strip clubs and through referrals to provide sexual services to dockworkers at her businesses, federal prosecutors said.
Some of the bogus claims were filed using the names of dockers’ family members, including spouses and children.
Victoria submitted more than $2.1 million in false claims and more than $550,000 was paid out, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.
Plea agreements for seven of the dockworkers and Victoria and one of her workers were filed on Wednesday, with the defendants due to appear in court in the coming weeks.
Victoria, who agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and aggravated identity theft, faces up to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty. His employee agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy.
Four of the dockers will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, and three will plead guilty to one count of healthcare-related theft.
Long Beach dock worker Cameron Rahm, who was also charged in connection with the scheme and accused of lying to federal investigators, has pleaded not guilty.
Rahm, 39, of Pico Rivera, is accused of allowing Victoria to submit false requests for sexual services. He denied doing so to FBI agents investigating the case, prosecutors said.
Rahm was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, two counts of health care fraud and one count of making false statements to federal investigators. .
If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for the health care fraud charges and five years in prison for making false statements.
Twins sweep Royals; head to pivotal series in Cleveland down four games
This — a series against the fourth-place Royals — was the portion of their schedule where the Twins needed to take advantage in order to keep their postseason hopes alive.
Now comes the hard part: a five-game series in Cleveland that likely will make or break their season.
The Twins took care of business Thursday night, capping off a three-game sweep of Kansas City with a 3-2 win at Target Field. They will enter the critical series four games behind the Guardians after picking up a game on Thursday. Cleveland lost 8-2 against the White Sox earlier Thursday.
The series was marked by strong pitching performances across all three days. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Joe Ryan and Sonny Gray each tossed seven scoreless innings. On Thursday, with a fresh bullpen, the Twins used a stable of relievers to vanquish the Royals.
Starter Dylan Bundy got a quick hook, removed after giving up two runs in four innings. The five relievers — Trevor Megill, Griffin Jax, Caleb Thielbar, Michael Fulmer and Jhoan Duran — who followed him each pitched an inning.
And while Duran allowed hits to the first two batters he faced, making for a tense ninth inning, the hard-throwing rookie worked his way out of trouble, striking out Nick Pratto with a pair of runners in scoring position to pick up the save.
The Royals had just three baserunners reach — one was hit by a pitch — in the final five innings, as Twins manager Rocco Baldelli turned to most of his high-leverage group to protect a lead the Twins had taken early on. Carlos Correa’s sixth home run of the month — a no-doubter to left — gave the Twins an early advantage, and after the Royals tied it in the top of the second, Nick Gordon put the Twins on top for good in the bottom of the frame with a two-run shot.
15,000 illegal immigrants entered Texas in one day
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) put the influx of migrants into Martha’s Vineyard this week into perspective, noting that 15,000 illegal immigrants from Haiti entered Del Rio, Texas in a single day.
Since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) flew 50 migrants to the wealthy liberal enclave of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, Democrats have called the situation a “humanitarian crisis”, while accusing the governor of using human beings as pawns in a game of political chess.
“It is cruel to treat human beings as pawns in a political game. It hit a new low,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said of DeSantis.
“Exploiting vulnerable people for political purposes is repugnant and cruel. Massachusetts is fully capable of handling asylum seekers, and I will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners to ensure we have the resources to care for people with dignity,” he said. she also tweeted.
Martha’s Vineyard homeless shelter coordinator Lisa Belcastro lamented to reporters that the island lacks the facilities to house migrants despite the fact that some of America’s wealthiest elites own homes for multi-million dollar vacation that is empty most of the year.
“At some point they have to move from here to another place,” she told reporters. “We don’t have the services to support 50 immigrants. We certainly don’t have accommodation. We are in a housing crisis like we are on this island, so we cannot house everyone here who lives here and works here. We do not have accommodation for 50 more people.
Wow! This Democrat from Martha’s Vineyard doesn’t seem very welcoming or progressive.
“We don’t have accommodation for 50 immigrants.
Um, don’t the Obamas have a 10-bedroom mansion there? This will suit half of them.
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 15, 2022
In a tweet on Wednesday, Ted Cruz explained how 15,000 migrants (not 50) poured into Del Rio, Texas in a single day.
“The people of Martha’s Vineyard describe the burden of 50 illegal immigrants. To put that into perspective, the small town of Del Rio, Texas is home to about 30,000 people. I was there when 15,000 illegal Haitian immigrants passed through Del Rio IN A SINGLE DAY. 15,000 > 50″ he tweeted.
Island authorities have since called the influx of 50 migrants a “humanitarian crisis”.
To our island community, here is an update on the current humanitarian crisis on Martha’s Vineyard…we thank the people for their continued help. pic.twitter.com/f9YRJSJPow
— Visit Martha’s Vineyard (@VisitMV) September 15, 2022
Breitbart News
MN Public Utilities Commission approves Xcel’s record solar project in Sherburne County
The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission on Thursday approved what would be the state’s largest solar power plant.
Xcel Energy’s proposed Sherco Solar Project, which is expected to generate 460 megawatts of electricity, will be located on two separate parcels in Becker and Clear Lake townships, near the company’s coal-powered Sherburne County Generating Facility in Becker, according to a news release issued by the PUC.
Xcel plans to retire its Minnesota coal-powered plants by 2030, including the massive Sherco facility. The new solar project, which is expected to be fully operational by 2025, will offset some of the capacity lost through these closures.
Chris Clark, Xcel’s president for Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, told KSTP-TV the company is “pleased to move forward with the Sherco Solar Project.”
“We know it will be a key component to meet our customers’ energy needs as we transition away from coal and closer to our vision to deliver 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2050,” Clark said.
The PUC said the project will create 900 construction jobs paying an estimated $115 million in wages over the next three years, and that it will reduce carbon emissions by 300,000 tons annually.
The Sherco project is the second major renewable energy proposal to be approved recently by the PUC.
Last month, the commission signed off on the hybrid Big Bend Wind and Red Rock Solar plant in southwestern Minnesota, which is expected to generate up to 360 megawatts of power.
Mourners wait hours, miles to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth – The Denver Post
By JILL LAWLESS, MIKE CORDER and SYLVIA HUI
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched nearly 5 miles across London for the chance to spend a few minutes in front of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as she is in the state. King Charles III spent the day privately reflecting on his first week on the throne.
The queue to pay homage to the late Queen at Westminster Hall in Parliament was at least a nine-hour wait, winding across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames past Tower Bridge. But people said they didn’t mind the wait, and authorities installed portable toilets and other facilities to make the task bearable.
“I’m glad there was a queue because it gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,” said healthcare professional Nimisha Maroo. “I wouldn’t have liked it if I had to rush.”
A week after the Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after 70 years on the throne, commemorations have focused on Westminster – the heart of political power in London. Her coffin will remain undisturbed in Westminster Hall until Monday, when it will be transported across the street to Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral.
Buckingham Palace released details of the service on Thursday, the first state funeral held in Britain since the death of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965. Royalty and heads of state around the world are expected to be among the 2,000 people in attendance, with a smaller private funeral service scheduled for later Monday at Windsor Castle.
The Queen will be buried in Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.
The guest list for the state funeral is a roll call of power and pomp, from Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Spain’s King Felipe VI to US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and prime ministers from Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – who first met the Queen as a child and his father Pierre Trudeau was Canada’s leader – said the Queen was “one of my favorite people in the world”.
“Her conversations with me were always candid, we talked about everything and nothing, she gave her best advice on a range of issues, she was always curious, engaged and thoughtful,” he said during the interview. a special session of the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa.
After a day of high ceremony and high emotion on Wednesday as the Queen’s coffin was carried in a mournful procession from Buckingham Palace, the King spent Thursday working and “private reflection” at his residence in Highgrove, England. west of England. Charles has had calls with Biden and Macron and spoken to a host of world leaders.
Prince William, the heir to the throne, and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, visited the royal family’s estate in Sandringham, eastern England, on Thursday to view some of the tributes left by well-wishers . The couple walked slowly along the metal barriers receiving bouquets from the public.
William told his well-wishers that walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday was ‘difficult’ and ‘brings back memories’ of his mother Princess Diana’s funeral after her death in 1997 when William was 15 .
“I said how proud his mum would have been of him, and he said how difficult it was yesterday because it brought back memories of his mum’s funeral,” said Jane Wells, 54, after meeting the prince on Thursday.
The Queen left Buckingham Palace on Wednesday for the last time, carried in a horse-drawn carriage and greeted by cannons and the sound of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped and crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall.
Charles, his siblings and sons walked behind the coffin, which was topped with a wreath of white roses and the Queen’s diamond-encrusted crown on a purple velvet pillow. The motorcade marked Elizabeth’s seven decades as head of state.
Meanwhile, his statehood has allowed many Britons to personally say goodbye to the only monarch most have ever known.
It’s also a huge logistics operation, with a designated 10-mile (16 kilometer) queuing route lined with first-aid points and more than 500 portable toilets. There are 1,000 stewards and marshals working at any one time, and 30 religious leaders from various faiths to speak to those online.
Monica Thorpe said she walked for two hours to get to the back of the queue and join the queue.
“People were walking and walking and the police were saying ‘Go on, go on.’ It was like the yellow brick road,” she said.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of the Church of England, wore a high-visibility vest emblazoned with the words ‘Faith Team’ as he spoke to mourners. Welby, who will deliver a sermon at Elizabeth’s funeral, paid tribute to the Queen as “someone you could totally, completely and absolutely trust, whose wisdom was remarkable”.
People old and young, dressed in dark suits or jeans and trainers, marched in a steady stream through the historic hall, where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens held magnificent medieval banquets and where previous monarchs lay in state.
After passing the coffin, most of the mourners stopped to look back before exiting through the room’s large oak doors. Some were in tears; others lowered their heads or curtsied. One dropped to one knee and blew a goodbye kiss.
Keith Smart, engineer and British Army veteran, wiped away tears as he left the room. He had waited over 10 hours for the chance to say goodbye.
“Everyone in the crowd behaved impeccably. There was no malice, everyone was friends. It was fantastic,” he said. this room and seeing this, I just collapsed in. I didn’t bow – I knelt on the floor, on my knees, I bowed my head to the queen.
Follow the Queen’s AP coverage at
denverpost
latest news Ex-USC dean admits Mark Ridley-Thomas bribe
A former USC dean on Thursday agreed to plead guilty to bribery, admitting she arranged a $100,000 bribe for Mark Ridley-Thomas when he served on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in exchange for a USC contract with the county.
Marilyn Flynn, 83, who served as dean of USC’s School of Social Work from 1997 to 2018, reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors that was filed in court Thursday night.
His admission of guilt is a blow to Ridley-Thomas, now a Los Angeles city councilman who has been suspended pending trial on federal bribery, fraud and conspiracy charges. It was not immediately clear if Flynn had agreed to testify against Ridley-Thomas.
Flynn could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, but prosecutors agreed to recommend that she be confined to her home in Los Feliz and fined up to $150,000.
She admitted to participating in a complex bribery scheme that involved funneling $100,000 from a Ridley-Thomas campaign committee through USC to a nonprofit that would pass the money to the supervisor’s son, who had recently resigned as a member of the State Assembly.
Flynn acknowledged that she arranged the payment transfers in exchange for Ridley-Thomas’ support of a county contract with the School of Social Work to provide online mental health services to county-referred patients.
Ayotzinapa: retired Mexican general arrested for missing students in 2014
Deputy Security Secretary Ricardo Mejía announced the news Thursday, referring to Rodríguez only as “the commander of the 27th Infantry Battalion when the events in Iguala occurred.” He did not specify any allegations against Rodríguez. A spokesperson for the Secretariat of the Government confirmed to CNN that Rodríguez Pérez retired with the rank of general.
CNN is working to contact Rodríguez’s defense.
Mejía said a total of four arrest warrants had been issued for unidentified members of the Mexican military. Three of the four were arrested, he said.
Mexico’s defense secretary did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.
The missing students were intercepted by local police and federal military forces on September 26, 2014, as they were heading to Mexico City from their teachers’ college near the town of Ayotzinapa.
They intended to commemorate the anniversary of the Tlatelolco massacre in 1968, where government forces killed up to 300 student protesters in Mexico City. But they never succeeded.
The bullet-riddled buses were later seen on the streets of Iguala, and some remaining students who were on the buses accused security forces of opening fire. But forty-three of their peers were never found.
On August 18, a truth commission established by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador released a bombshell report concluding that the missing students were victims of “state-sponsored crimes”, alleging that agents from multiple government agencies were agreement with elements of organized crime to commit the murders. According to the report, at least six of these victims were first abducted and then killed under Rodríguez’s watch.
“It is presumed that six of the students remained alive for four days after the events and that they were killed and disappeared on the orders of then presumed Colonel José Rodríguez Pérez,” the top Mexican official said. of Human Rights, Alejandro Encinas, during the August press. conference alongside Lopez Obrador.
The report, Encinas added, alleges that on September 30, 2014, Rodríguez said that “they had already taken care of the six students who remained alive”.
Cnn
