Man shot while driving in Wrigleyville – NBC Chicago

Eleven things about the Broncos entering Sunday’s home opener against the Houston Texans:

1. The Broncos’ home field advantage at Mile High — altitude and crowd noise — has all but disappeared during their current six-year playoff drought. The only way to get into the playoff race is to correct this trend. From 2012 to 2015, the Broncos were 28-4 at home in the regular season; from 2016-21, they were 23-26. The Texans game begins a series of three home dates in four weeks (San Francisco in Week 3 and Indianapolis in Week 5, both primetime starts). The Texans are 4-13 on the road the past two years.

2. “There’s nothing quite like being at home and having the crowd on your side,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “It was definitely a hostile environment last week (in Seattle). We’re so excited to be in front of our fans to hear them cheer and be excited for all the guys. The Broncos got three false start penalties against the Seahawks.

3. Quarterback Russell Wilson had 8-0 (2012), 7-1 (’13-14 and ’16) and 6-2 (’18) home seasons for Seattle. “I’m excited about (the home opener) because these fans are the best in the world,” he said. “I was amazed at how many fans were able to make it to the game in Seattle – there was a ton of orange in the crowd.”

4. Of the 16 red-zone snaps in Week 1, Wilson was in the shotgun nine times, including both plays in the third quarter from the 1-yard line. The shotgun on the goal line eliminates the quarterback’s stealth option; Melvin Gordon fumbled on fourth down and Javonte Williams on third to tie empty possessions.

5. Hackett said of using the shotgun in the red zone, “In Green Bay, we saw it offered a lot of run-pass options. I think that makes (defenses) have to cover the whole pitch. You can still make runs overlapping some of those double teams at the back, but at the same time if you need to kick the ball you’re in a better position to get the ball out.

6. The Broncos were one of four teams not to hit a red zone in Week 1. They went 0 for 4, Seattle and Miami both 0 for 2 and Dallas did not execute a break zone red.

seven. When I released the stats on how often the Broncos slowed the game clock against Seattle (two late game penalties and 13 snaps to a second), Seahawks fans blamed Wilson, not the directed operation. by Hackett. In Wilson’s last five full seasons (2016-20), the Seahawks have taken 20 late game penalties (including 15 in 2018-20). From 2017 to 2021, the Broncos had 22 late game penalties.

8. Defensive lineman Matt Henningsen was the only Broncos rookie draft pick to play non-special teams snaps (three) in Seattle. Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto didn’t play a role on defense or special teams, positioning himself as the fifth leading forward. Henningsen was active in place of Eyioma Uwazurike against the Seahawks.

9. The NFL released their Week 1 roster data and the Broncos’ average age was 26.26, their players averaged 4.0 years of experience, and they had nine rookies and 10 players at least 30 years.

ten. The Broncos are not inducting anyone into their Ring of Fame this year, choosing instead to honor the 25th anniversary of the first Super Bowl championship team. But next year there is an unofficial appointment for former coach Steve “Greek” Antonopulos. He started with the club in March 1976, is the only team employee to have made all eight Super Bowl appearances and retired in June 2021. The comparison to honor the Greek is the Ronnie Barnes, who enters the New York Giants ring. fame this season. Barnes joined the Giants in 1976.

11. Finally, on my last day at the Denver Post before joining The Buffalo News next week, thank you all for reading since I joined the paper in May 2018. The Broncos have lost a lot of games, but it’s something was always going on – five quarterbacks, three coaches, two general managers and a new group of owners.