News
Mankato Hardee’s basks in limelight after hosting FBI’s raid on MyPillow CEO
MANKATO, Minn. — The FBI’s execution of a search warrant on MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at a Mankato fast-food drive-through brought a wave of attention to the Mankato Hardee’s.
Lindell, who became an enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, has said he was forced to hand his cellphone to FBI agents who surrounded him at the Hardee’s on Tuesday.
The execution of a warrant was part of an FBI investigation centered on a Colorado official accused of allowing an unauthorized person to break into the county’s election system to search for evidence that would validate Trump’s election conspiracy theories.
Lindell, born in Mankato and raised in Chaska, where his pillow company is based, said he was returning from a duck hunting trip in Iowa when the incident happened.
Reports say that the incident happened at the Hardee’s on U.S. 169. Adam Mahowald, manager of the Madison Avenue Hardee’s, said he isn’t sure the incident happened at all.
“I was here all of (Tuesday) and my girlfriend works at the (Hardee’s off U.S. 169), and neither of us saw any FBI raid,” he said.
But an FBI spokesperson, who was contacted by several national media outlets, confirmed agents were “at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge” but would not give other details.
Mahowald was spending Wednesday in the glare of the spotlight.
“I’ve had reporters and camera crews up here. We got a whole lot of attention,” he said, noting that relatives have called from as far away as New York about the incident.
Twitter and other social media were filled with comments about the Hardee’s incident.
“I visited both Hardees in Mankato today. Still have my phone, but now need a nap. Where’s my pillow?” wrote A.J. Lagoe on Twitter.
“Do not — I repeat: DO NOT EVER — carry your cell phone to a Hardee’s in Mankato!,” quipped Leigh Pomeroy.
“In my city, we crash cars into the Walmart, we accidentally spill truck loads of live pigs onto the highway, and we get the My Pillow Guy being raided by the FBI at Hardee’s. I truly love my weird little goober town,” tweeted Kat Baumann.
Hardee’s, something of a B-Lister in the fast-food world, also capitalized on the publicity, tweeting Wednesday:
“Now that you know we exist… you should really try our pillowy biscuits.”
News
Adobe picks up Figma in proposed $20 billion deal that’s hard to scratch its head on TechCrunch
For a preview of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunch delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PDT, subscribe here.
Happy Thursday! Has everyone recovered from the Zoom outage this morning? Don’t worry, Zoom is back, but we hope it helped you have a calmer day… for a while at least. — Christina and haje
TechCrunch’s top 3
- One rival at a time: The digital design world was rejoiced today when Adobe announced it was buying Figma, one of its biggest rivals, in a $20 billion deal that brings investors and Figma enthusiasts to wonder what will change and if these changes will be bad, Ingrid reports. Meanwhile, alexander opines on the case in TechCrunch+ country.
- “The Fusion” is here: Talk about “The Merge” has been with us for weeks, and today it’s finally here. If you don’t follow cryptocurrency, that means Ethereum, one of the most popular blockchains in crypto, has now moved to proof-of-stake consensus, which also means it will now consume a lot less electricity, Roman writing. And for TC+, Jacqueline tells us why it’s important that Lido, Coinbase, Kraken, and Binance hold a majority stake in ETH.
- There is a fix for that: Apple paves way for easy iPhone 14 integration with configuration fix. Ivan see you.
Startups and VCs
Today, haje raced at Micromobility America. They insist on using the MMA acronym, so he expects a punch in the face at all times, but so far the only risk of injury has been daredevil micromobility in the form of electric rollerblades. This is Most likely a coincidence that Kav announced that he was setting up a 3D printing factory for bicycle helmets on the same day.
It seems like mobility is everywhere these days — Mast notes that mobility startups are filling the void at a Detroit auto show that’s a shell of itself.
The TechCrunch team has been extraordinarily busy. There’s a news wall on the TechCrunch homepage; here are some of those that caught our attention this beautiful Thursday:
Pitch Deck Teardown: Helu.io’s $9.8 Million Series A Deck
Helping small and medium-sized businesses with their control, reporting and budgeting might not sound exciting, but Austrian fintech startup Helu.io’s storytelling skills have excited investors enough to raise a Series A of 9 .8 million in July.
Except for a few details regarding the unit’s economy and revenue, Helu has shared his entire winning pitch deck with us. As these slides suggest, its founders took a simple approach:
Problem: “The CFO’s problem is Excel.”
Solution: “Goodbye Excel sheets.”
(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams grow. You can register here. Use code “DC” for 15% off an annual subscription!)
Big Tech inc.
Whenever Call of Duty is mentioned, we can’t help but recall Rashida Jones’ character from “The Office” shouting game. In today’s case, Jordan was there as Activision unveiled what the next generation of the game will look like.
techcrunch
News
Bret Stephens: Ukraine’s achievement is Biden’s, too
This column is rarely short of criticism of the Biden administration. So let me loudly cheer the fact that the staggering gains Ukrainian forces have made against Russia are a victory for Joe Biden, too.
Since the war began, I’ve had various deep background conversations with people who have extensive knowledge of the ways the United States is aiding Ukraine’s war effort. It’s not just a matter of Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger surface-to-air missiles and HIMARS rocket launchers and M777 artillery and radar-seeking HARM missiles and other advanced systems. It’s that we are providing Ukrainians with the kind of battlefield intelligence that enables them to maneuver, target, strike and evade in ways they otherwise couldn’t.
We’ve become not just the arsenal of Ukrainian democracy but also its eyes and ears. What Ukraine initially lacked in overwhelming firepower, the United States made up for in precision. Now, as Russian units flee their positions and abandon equipment, Ukraine may be able to gain at least a temporary advantage in precision and mass, creating a unique window for further decisive gains.
What to do next?
Beat the mud.
The famed rasputitsa — the season of deep mud and impassable roads — may have helped save Kyiv in the early days of the war. Autumn mud in Ukraine tends to be less severe. But it generally favors defense over offense, a disadvantage for Ukraine now that tables are being turned and speed becomes essential to its strategy.
The mobility Ukraine will soon need will be in the form of air power — advanced jet fighters, large combat drones, transport helicopters that can move special forces to strike behind Russian lines — as well as ground-fired rockets and missiles that can strike at longer ranges than the HIMARS. The U.S. Air Force has nearly four dozen aging F-16s slated for divestment this year. They should be in Ukrainian hands instead.
“Because Western support for Ukraine is essential to its potential for success, right now we have to create the perception that Ukraine has the upper hand,” retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal told me by phone Sunday. “So anything we can provide in this near term, very overtly, things that people perceive as changing the likely balance, going forward,” will help, he added.
Beat the ice.
Winter may largely freeze the front lines in place — another reason for Ukraine to press its combat advantage now. It’s also the period Vladimir Putin is counting on to try to use energy blackmail against Europe, regenerate his military power (possibly with whatever help he can wangle from China’s Xi Jinping during their meeting this week) and shore up his political base on the ultramilitarist right, which now seems to be turning on him.
That makes it essential to impress the Kremlin with a sense of psychological futility about its military prospects. A fast succession of military humiliations, like the loss of the city of Kherson, can convince Putin that time is not on his side and that an orderly retreat to prewar lines is a better alternative to a wholesale military rout followed by a wildly unpopular military draft.
Beat the thaw.
If Russia continues to lose ground, it may seek a negotiated way out of the impasse. Many countries, particularly unreliable NATO allies like Hungary and inveterate diplomatic meddlers like France, will be eager to seize the opportunity for a cease-fire and willing to apply diplomatic and economic pressure on Ukraine to take a deal. But it would be immoral and shortsighted to allow Putin to keep any territories he’s gained since the war began.
“We shouldn’t let Russia walk out of this with anything that feels like a win,” McChrystal said. Above all, whatever concessions are made must be the sovereign, independent, uncoerced decision of Kyiv alone. That is, after all, why we have joined it in the fight.
Beat the horror.
The fear in the back of everyone’s mind is what my colleague Ross Douthat notes could be a “Yalu River” moment, similar to Douglas MacArthur’s Korean War overreach, in which the Kremlin deploys battlefield nuclear weapons to stave off defeat and terrorize the rest of the world. That would be horrific, although it’s unclear what lasting advantages Moscow would derive from it. It would only be irradiating the soil it seeks to conquer and endangering its own troops and people with fallout.
This option has always been available to Putin, and the fact that it hasn’t been used is a good indication that he’s aware of its foolishness. Still, it might be smart for the Biden administration to alert Russians publicly to the consequences of the act.
On my list:
Rapid Ukrainian accession to NATO. Seizure of all Russian reserves held abroad. A plan to again deploy nuclear-armed cruise missiles to our ships and submarines. A NATO no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace. The provision to Ukraine of weapons that can strike deep into Russia. Whatever the actions, the response must be sufficiently pointed and plausible to sober up even the most committed Kremlin militarists.
As the war enters a new phase, it will inevitably bring new dangers. No danger is graver than failing to prevail. Full credit to Biden for getting, and acting on, the point.
News
Adobe builds collaborative design muscle with $20 billion deal for Figma
mini
Adobe Inc will buy start-up Figma for about $20 billion in its biggest deal, the Photoshop maker said Thursday, developing apps that support online collaboration as part of a global transition towards hybrid work.
Adobe Inc will buy start-up Figma for about $20 billion in its biggest deal, the Photoshop maker said Thursday, developing apps that support online collaboration as part of a global transition towards hybrid work.
The cash and stock deal will give Adobe ownership of a company whose online collaborative platform for design and brainstorming is used by companies ranging from Zoom Video Communications to AirBnB and Coinbase.
“The combination of Adobe and Figma is transformational and will accelerate our vision for collaborative creativity,” Adobe Chief Executive Shantanu Narayen said in a statement.
Adobe has been emphasizing the collaboration tools space in recent years through acquisitions. It acquired work management platform Workfront in 2020 and cloud-based video collaboration platform Frame.io last year.
Still, shares fell 13% in early trading. Some analysts have pointed to the size of the deal which could require Adobe to raise debt. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.87 billion as of September 2.
“We are disappointed with the price paid for the company (Figma),” said David Wagner, portfolio manager and equity analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors, which owns a 1.5% stake in Adobe.
“It’s usually not a good sign when a company has to acquire to defend its shares. It’s not a lasting solution.”
A CNBC Last month’s report said thousands of Microsoft employees were using Figma, putting pressure on the software giant’s close relationship with Adobe. Distribution to Windows-based machines helped Adobe gain ubiquity, and companies also synchronized their products across platforms.
The deal is expected to close in 2023, and San Francisco-based Figma will continue to be led by co-founder and chief executive Dylan Field. Either company will have to pay a $1 billion termination fee if it cancels the deal.
Meanwhile, Adobe’s fourth-quarter revenue forecast of $4.52 billion is lower than analysts’ estimate of $4.58 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Third-quarter profit also fell nearly 6%, reflecting the hit of a stronger dollar and higher costs.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Ravens dealing with CB injuries as game vs. Dolphins nears, but Marcus Peters is full participant in practice
The Ravens’ cornerback room is in flux as Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins approaches.
Four days after Week 1 starter Kyle Fuller suffered a season-ending knee injury, projected Week 2 starters Marlon Humphrey (groin) and Brandon Stephens (quadriceps) were limited and missing at practice Thursday, respectively.
The Ravens could get some help Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with the activation of Marcus Peters (knee), a full participant in practice Thursday for the first time this season. Coach John Harbaugh sidestepped a question Monday about how close Peters was to playing in the season opener. After running extensively before the game inside MetLife Stadium, the three-time Pro Bowl selection was inactive.
“I don’t have the measurement on that,” said Harbaugh, who’s scheduled to address reporters after practice Friday. “That’s not something I have a number on.”
Depending on their secondary’s health, the Ravens could lean on rookies Damarion “Pepe” Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis to contain explosive wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee), who missed all of practice last week and the team’s opener, was a full participant in practice Thursday after being limited in his return Wednesday. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said after practice Thursday that Jones was “ready to roll.”
Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) also participated fully for the second straight day, boosting his chances of making his season debut at M&T Bank Stadium. Dobbins hasn’t played since the Ravens’ 2021 preseason finale.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, however, missed practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday. Stanley, who also missed last Thursday’s practice, has yet to fully participate in a practice since being cleared to return. If he’s unavailable Sunday, Patrick Mekari is expected to start. Veteran Ja’Wuan James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets.
Fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) missed his second straight practice, while wide receiver James Proche II (groin) was absent after being limited Wednesday. Tight end Nick Boyle got the day off to rest.
In Miami Gardens, Florida, Dolphins starting left tackle Terron Armstead returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s workout with a toe injury and veteran rest. Starting right tackle Austin Jackson, who left Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots with a right ankle injury and did not return, missed his second straight day.
Starting wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (toe), reserve running back Salvon Ahmed (heel) and starting outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (rest) returned to practice as limited participants for Miami, while reserve tight end Cethan Carter (concussion protocol) remained sidelined.
Reserve tight end Tanner Conner (knee) remains limited. Starting safety Brandon Jones (hip) and starting defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (back) were limited Thursday for the first time this week.
()
News
latest news How California’s CARE Court Will Treat Mental Illness
California has a new statewide approach to treating people with serious mental illness: the CARE Court.
The program connects people in crisis to a court-ordered treatment plan for up to two years, while diverting them from possible incarceration, homelessness or restrictive guardianship ordered by the court. court.
Governor Gavin Newsom signed the measure (Senate Bill 1338) into law on Wednesday. Because it doesn’t take effect immediately, however, most California counties won’t see implementation of the program until 2024.
The law takes a phased approach, with Glenn, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Stanislaus, Tuolumne and San Francisco counties implementing the program by October 2023. The remaining counties must start the program no later than December 2023. ‘Next year. .
How will CARE Court work?
To initiate a treatment plan, a family member, behavioral health care provider, or first responder asks a judge to order an evaluation of an adult with an untreated psychotic disorder (such as schizophrenia) who is in urgent need of treatment and, in some cases, housing . A court can also initiate the program by referring a person from assisted outpatient treatment, guardianship proceedings, or misdemeanor proceedings to a CARE treatment plan.
The judge then orders a clinical assessment and appoints a lawyer and a volunteer support person from CARE. The support would help a CARE beneficiary understand the options available in the program so that the beneficiary can make decisions with as much autonomy as possible.
If the person meets the criteria, the judge then orders a series of hearings and the development of an individualized, culturally and linguistically appropriate CARE plan.
The plan – developed by county behavioral health professionals, the individual and volunteer support – may include behavioral health treatment, medication, substance abuse treatment, social services and housing specific to the needs of the patient. ‘individual.
If necessary, the court can make orders necessary to help the CARE recipient access housing and services, including imposing penalties on providers and local government agencies if they fail to provide court-ordered services or treatment .
Throughout this process, the court will hold status hearings as needed to check in with the recipient and review progress made, services provided, any issues the person may have with the program, and recommendations to make the plan more efficient.
Graduates of the program will remain eligible for ongoing treatment, support services and community housing to support long-term recovery.
Who is eligible for this program?
The CARE Court program is for people diagnosed with a schizophrenia spectrum disorder or other psychotic disorders of this class, as defined by the current edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.
A person with these mental health issues must also be 18 years of age or older and not currently stabilized with treatment. Additionally, the person must be significantly deteriorating and “unlikely to survive safely in the community without supervision” or at risk of a relapse or deterioration that would result in “serious disability or serious harm to the person or other people “.
This program may be an appropriate step for someone who has suffered a short-term involuntary hospitalization (either 72 hours or 14 days) or who can be safely diverted from certain criminal charges.
Is this program voluntary?
Although participation in CARE plans is voluntary, a court can establish a plan for a qualified person without that person’s consent, and a judge can order housing and other services for that person. Some critics of the program, including the ACLU and Human Rights Watch, argue that it is coercive to force people to appear in court as a means of providing treatment.
No penal sanction can be pronounced if the person refuses or omits to participate. Individuals who do not successfully complete their treatment plan will be disqualified from the plan, although they will still be entitled to all services and supports for which they are eligible.
In such cases, a court can use the existing authority under the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act to ensure a person’s safety by notifying the county behavioral health agency and the Office of the Conservator and Public Guardian.
If all appropriate CARE plan services have been made available but the person has not participated, this will affect any hearings held for that person under the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act within the following six months, creating a presumption that the person needs additional intervention beyond what CARE can provide.
Times editor Anita Chabria contributed to this report.
About the Times Utility Journalism Team
This article comes from The Times Utility Journalism Team. Our mission is to be essential to the lives of Southern Californians by publishing information that solves problems, answers questions, and aids in decision making. We serve audiences in and around Los Angeles, including current Times subscribers and various communities whose needs have not been met by our coverage.
How can we help you and your community? Email utility(at)latimes.com or one of our reporters: Matt Ballinger, Jon Healey, Ada Tseng, Jessica Roy and Karen Garcia.
News
Can Dolphins get Mike Gesicki reincorporated into their offense against Ravens?
After an offseason of questions surrounding tight end Mike Gesicki’s fit into the Miami Dolphins’ new offense under coach Mike McDaniel, his debut in the system didn’t offer much to hush up doubters.
Gesicki had one reception that went for 1 yard on his one target. He was on the field for just 25 offensive snaps, 42 percent of the Dolphins’ offensive plays in Sunday’s 20-7 win over the New England Patriots.
Those numbers seem to justify the notion that it could be a long season playing under the franchise tag for Gesicki in a new scheme, but McDaniel indicated this week that the statistics didn’t reflect Miami’s initial game plan.
“I would have expected, at the end of the game, by our game plan, for him to have more pass-game production,” McDaniel said on Monday. “I would have expected him to have more, but that’s just how the ball bounces sometimes in an NFL football game.”
Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith, on Thursday, as Miami prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, relayed a similar message that the team is looking for ways to get the ball to the 6-foot-6 pass-catcher that set career highs of 73 receptions for 780 yards in 2021.
“We want to get him involved, and obviously, that was a goal of ours in the game. It just didn’t work out that way,” Smith said. “Some of the touches we were trying to incorporate him on, the game of football played out the way it did. The opportunity that we’re trying to get him the ball, something didn’t go the way that allowed us to operate in getting him the ball on time. Always, we’re trying to make sure we get our guys the matchups and the opportunities that we want.”
Where the question for Gesicki still largely remains is in his blocking ability. It’s been a noted weakness in his game through his first four NFL seasons, and in the wide-zone blocking scheme the new offensive coaching staff is incorporating, it’s pivotal to have a viable blocking option at tight end.
Previous regimes would often keep him off the field for running plays, which led to predictability in play calling. Gesicki has mostly lined up out wide or in the slot in recent years, as opposed to as a traditional in-line blocking tight end. He went as far as calling it a new position this preseason as he played far more during the exhibition season than other veterans on the team.
“I think he’s been improving since the day he got here,” Smith said of Gesicki’s blocking. “The greatest challenge is just getting those [opportunities] in a game.”
Gesicki and fellow tight end Durham Smythe were both drafted by the Dolphins in 2018. Gesicki was always the better receiving threat while Smythe was the blocking specialist.
“He’s one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL,” Smythe said Thursday.
In the opener against New England, Smythe had 38 snaps to Gesicki’s 25. Smythe, however, doesn’t believe that’s indicative of how a snap distribution will play out every week between the Dolphins’ top two tight ends.
“It is a week-to-week matchup type of deal,” he said.
Gesicki seeing fewer snaps than Smythe in matching up with the Patriots is consistent with what the Dolphins did last season in both meetings with the division rival. In the 2021 opener in Foxborough, Smythe had 38 snaps to Gesicki’s 21, and in last season’s finale in Miami Gardens, Smythe outsnapped Gesicki, 47-39.
But even when Gesicki was on the field for his 25 plays on Sunday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa only threw his way the one time.
“A lot of plays breaking down and having to move to find other guys,” Tagovailoa explained Wednesday. “It’s just playing football.”
The Ravens are stout in all phases defensively, but in Week 1, the New York Jets did throw to tight end Tyler Conklin seven times — granted, out of 59 overall pass attempts. Conklin finished with four receptions for 16 yards and New York’s lone touchdown.
“We’re all on the same page with doing whatever’s required to win,” Smythe said. “Whatever that is on a week-to-week basis, that’s what I support, whether it’s us needing to run the ball 50 times or throw it around 50 times. It doesn’t matter to me. It just kind of boils down to whatever it takes to win the game.”
Gesicki has not spoken to reporters since Sunday’s game.
()
Mankato Hardee’s basks in limelight after hosting FBI’s raid on MyPillow CEO
Adobe picks up Figma in proposed $20 billion deal that’s hard to scratch its head on TechCrunch
Bret Stephens: Ukraine’s achievement is Biden’s, too
Adobe builds collaborative design muscle with $20 billion deal for Figma
Ravens dealing with CB injuries as game vs. Dolphins nears, but Marcus Peters is full participant in practice
Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Plummet 30% Before Upward Trends Starts
latest news How California’s CARE Court Will Treat Mental Illness
Can Dolphins get Mike Gesicki reincorporated into their offense against Ravens?
What to know about Xi Jinping’s meeting with Putin, as war in Ukraine threatens : NPR
Barber’s photos featured in new Bayport history book
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags