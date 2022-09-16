News
Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls ‘Last Dance’ shirt has sold for a record £8.9million at auction, beating Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt for the highest price paid for a sportswear
A Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls shirt, worn in his final NBA title-winning season, sold for a record £8.9million.
The basketball superstar wore the famous kit to the 1998 NBA Finals, a series in which he won his sixth and final title with the Bulls, which was chronicled in Netflix’s ‘The Last Dance’.
He won the title for the Bulls, pulling off a comeback to put them 87-86 up with just 5.2 seconds left in the game.
Jordan – who retired in 2003 – is recognized by many as the greatest basketball player of all time.
The iconic shirt was auctioned off by Sotheby’s and attracted a lot of interest – and not just from sports fans, according to Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles Brahm Wachter.
“In the weeks since the announcement of the auction, there has been palpable excitement not only among sports fans, but also among collectors eager to own a rare piece of history,” he said. -he declares.
Jordan’s shirt garnered 20 bids, proving the superstar’s legacy is as relevant today as it was in 1998.
It was auctioned alongside a June 1998 Sports Illustrated magazine, which features Jordan on the cover.
The sale broke the previous record for the highest price paid for a garment, featuring Diego Maradona’s iconic ‘Hand of God’ shirt – which was worn in the 1986 World Cup against England.
The Argentine football legend’s kit sold for £7million in 2021.
10 Reasons Roger Federer Is The Greatest Tennis Player
Tennis legend Roger Federer has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest sportsmen to ever live in the minds of fans and commentators alike. His versatility on the court, coupled with his ability to consistently evolve and adapt his playing style. This has made him one of the most successful tennis players of all time—and one of the wealthiest, too. With an estimated net worth of $550 million! So what are some reasons Roger Federer is considered the greatest tennis player in history? Let’s take a look at 10 of them.
Also Read: 5 Reasons Why Game Of Thrones Is The Best Show On Television
Reasons Why Roger Federer Is The Greatest Tennis Player Of All Time
1) Roger Federer Doesn’t Quit
No matter what challenges come to him, he always keeps fighting. Whether he’s injured or down in a match, he just doesn’t give up and you can count on his never-say-die attitude to carry him through. His tenacity and never-ending will to win not only make him stand out among the greats of all time but also allows his genius to flourish.
2) He Trains Really Hard
When I watch Federer play, he seems so different than other players. He’s always moving, sprinting back and forth across the court. One of his strengths is his uncanny ability to anticipate where his opponent will place a shot. His intense desire to be the best has always been at the forefront of who he is as a player and person.
3) Roger Federer’s Determination Drives Him To Practice
The ultimate key to success in any endeavor is not talent, it has a strong work ethic. And few people have shown as much dedication to their craft as tennis superstar Roger Federer. The Swiss-born champion can still remember being four years old and catching tennis balls with a racket given to him by his parents. He was so eager that he practiced for hours after school, often missing dinner with his family.
4) He Has Exceptional Footwork
This might be the most important skill in tennis, as every movement on the court is rooted in footwork. Think of it this way: you could have a great serve and heavy topspin on your backhand, but if you can’t adjust quickly when the ball is coming at you from a different angle, then you’re not going to win many points. As one of tennis’ most experienced players, he has mastered more positions than any other pro.
5) Roger Federer’s Tennis Technique Is Perfect In Every Way
Roger Federer is one of those rare few who have complete control over their body and every movement they make. His tennis technique is perfect in every way- he moves smoothly across the court, his technique with volleys, half volleys, and topspin shots is flawless, his serve is one of the most powerful in tennis history, and he never seems to be too tired after long rallies.
6) His Stamina Is Exceptional
Some people think Fed’s career is fading because he doesn’t go all out on every point like he used to. But they don’t see how much better he is at converting his opportunities because of that. He has enough energy to spend entire games running around and creating shots while opponents wear themselves out trying to chase him down. And then they crumple as soon as they finally get back into position.
7) Roger Federer Can Play Multiple Different Styles Of Tennis
Roger Federer can play several different tennis styles, giving him an edge against other opponents. Unlike other players who have limitations of one style, if he faces a tough opponent in one match, he can easily switch up his game plan and rely on another one of his strengths.
8) His Talent Pool Is Deep
His talent pool is deep; he’s won championships on clay, grass, and hard courts. And he’s more than just a talented player – he has finesse, charisma, and good looks that set him apart from his competition.
9) Roger Federer Loves The Game More Than Anyone Else Does
Roger Federer said One thing I realized right away is that this is my life, it’s my job and I just need to learn to love it. In a world where people are talented in many areas and pick whichever one will get them their desired money or fame, Roger has remained committed to his one true passion, tennis. He loves the game more than anyone else does and this commitment has been key in making him not only great but also the greatest player of all time.
10) Roger Federer Understands How Good He Actually Is
There are a number of attributes that make Federer one of the best tennis players to ever live. His forehand has crushed everything in its path for the last 20 years, and he’s one of the greatest thinkers in all of sports.
It is impossible to know if Roger Federer will end up being the greatest tennis player of all time, but his list of accomplishments already makes him a worthy candidate. One thing’s for sure: we’ll never forget watching this tennis legend in action.
AOC Suggests Texas Governor Abbott Retire After Transporting Migrants to Washington DC
Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to social media to suggest Texas Governor Greg Abbott retire after orchestrating the transport of dozens of migrants to Washington, D.C.
The New York Democrat, who also received migrants after Abbott bussed some to her state from Texas last month, claimed the continued transport of people points to the governor “struggling” to run his own State. And maybe he should consider another job, she said.
“I remember how people stepped up to help Texans when you left them cold and hungry during the freeze. We will welcome those families too. They have so much to offer,” Ocasio-Cortez said, referring to the crisis. of electricity in February 2021 caused by three severe winter storms.
“You seem to be struggling to do your job, though. Maybe you should ask yourself if this is the right job for you,” she concluded.
BIDEN SAYS REPUBLICANS ‘PLAYING POLITICS’ AFTER TRANSPORTING MIGRANTS TO MARTHA’S VINEYARD, HOME OF VP
The tweet was posted in response to Governor Abbott, who confirmed that two buses from Texas were transporting migrants to the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.
In his tweet, the Republican defended his decision to send the migrants as senior Biden administration officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have repeatedly denied the border crisis.
“Vice President Harris says our border is ‘secure’ and denies crisis,” Abbott wrote. “We are sending migrants to his backyard to ask the Biden administration to do its job and secure the border.”
TEXAS BUSES BRINGING MIGRANTS TO NYC START DEMS FIRESTORM, ABBOTT TELLS THEM TO TAKE IT WITH BIDEN
More than 100 migrants were sent to DC on Thursday morning after being initially picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas. The group included people from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico.
The migrants arrived in the nation’s capital the day after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two migrant planes to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.
2 MIGRANT BUSES ARRIVE OUTSIDE THE NAVAL OBSERVATORY RESIDENCE OF VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS IN DC
Since April, Abbott has sent thousands of migrants to Washington, DC, New York and Chicago to highlight the failures of the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
President Biden condemned the convoys as “political stunts” and chastised Republicans for using the migrants as “props”.
‘Living a dream’: In family reunion like no other, Tua and Taulia Tagovailoa will share the spotlight in Maryland
Two brothers with two different personalities, yet alike in so many ways.
Taulia Tagovailoa, the star Maryland quarterback, is reserved, the kind of player who would rather not talk about his own exploits on the field. Tua Tagovailoa, the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, is more outgoing, having blossomed into a college star and first-round NFL draft pick after winning a national championship at Alabama.
They both rarely use social media, especially during football season. (Taulia said he didn’t know Southern California and UCLA were joining the Big Ten Conference in 2024 until a month after the announcement.) They are both close to their family, who they lean on for guidance and support while playing the most scrutinized position in American sports.
This weekend, in a family reunion like no other, they’ll share the spotlight about 31 miles apart.
Taulia will lead the Terps against SMU on Saturday night at Maryland Stadium in College Park, while his older brother Tua and the Dolphins will face the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon.
“I think my whole family is going to be here too,” said Taulia, a redshirt junior. “It will be exciting.”
The brothers were briefly teammates at Alabama, where Tua became one of the most popular and successful players in the country. After throwing the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime to beat Georgia in the 2017 national championship game as a true freshman, he finished second in Heisman Trophy voting in 2018 under the direction of then-Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Mike Locksley. After Locksley became head coach at Maryland in 2019, Tua led Alabama to an 8-1 record before suffering a dislocated hip and declaring for the NFL draft.
Less than a month after Tua was picked No. 5 overall by the Dolphins, Taulia announced he was transferring to joining Locksley and the Terps. Two years later, the brothers will play in the same state, something they haven’t done since their childhood days in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
Their mother, Diane, said the Samoan family — which includes her husband, Galu, a former youth football coach, and daughters Taylor and Taysia — is overjoyed to see the brothers compete in such close proximity. She said at least 25 family members from Alabama, Hawaii, Utah and Virginia will be in the stands on Saturday and Sunday.
“We are living a dream,” she said. “We get to watch one son play at a Division I college on Saturday, and then watch another son play in the NFL on Sunday.”
Taulia said he plans to attend the Ravens’ home opener. Tua, on the other hand, told Miami reporters Wednesday that he is unsure if he will be in College Park on Saturday night due to the Dolphins’ schedule.
“This is our first road game against a really good team, and we have a chance to go out there and do something special,” Tua said.
Since becoming starters, Tua and Taulia have been under a microscope, analyzed for every little thing they do right and wrong.
Despite his track record, many have questioned whether Tua has the arm strength and durability to be the franchise quarterback for a Miami team that features talented receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Much like Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and his ongoing contract negotiations, Tua has been a routine talking point for pundits, with Kurt Warner, Keyshawn Johnson and Sean Payton among those weighing in this week alone.
“I think it comes with the territory,” Dolphins quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell said. “I think it’s part of playing the quarterback position. You’re always going to be looked at. I think the year that Tua is in, everybody says ‘Oh, this is the important one.’ But I couldn’t be more happy and excited about what Tua has been doing. The growth process that he’s had, the information that he’s digesting, learning a new offense again. He’s doing a really good job in it.”
When it comes to Taulia, Locksley has said many times that he is one of the most underrated players in college football. Last season, Taulia set single-season program records in passing yards (3,860), completions (454) and completion rate (69.2%) while leading Maryland to its first bowl victory since 2010. After Taulia totaled 391 passing yards and accounted for five touchdowns in a 56-21 win against Charlotte last week, he moved up to third in Maryland history in career passing touchdowns with 37.
“When you see the top quarterbacks [ranked] going into the season, you rarely see Taulia Tagovailoa,” Locksley said. “He has [brought] tremendous value to our program.”
For Taulia and Tua, their family keeps them grounded. Growing up in Hawaii, they learned to separate football and family, as Diane never wanted them to bring whatever they did on the football field back to the house.
“If the coaches get 100% of your attention, then your mom, dad, sisters and [grandparents] should get 100% when you are home,” she said.
Taulia and Tua have maintained a strong connection with their family and each other despite their hectic schedules. Whether it’s a text message or phone call, those conversations have kept them humble and helped them understand there’s more to life than football.
“That keeps [Tua] motivated,” Taulia said. “That’s something I try to do, too — just give my family my whole attention.”
Locksley said both players have handled the spotlight well, even though Taulia would rather stay away from it. Taulia admires how Tua has carried himself, constantly smiling and remaining upbeat. Taulia, on the other hand, is his own worst critic and can sometimes let mistakes affect his performance.
“Tua is able to mask that a little better than Taulia,” Diane said. “You know exactly what Taulia is feeling.”
In last week’s win over Charlotte, Taulia might have taken a page out of his brother’s textbook. After throwing an interception in the second quarter, Tagovailoa kept smiling as if the turnover didn’t bother him.
“He kept a smile on his face, and yeah, we were up by some points, but he’s typically really hard on himself,” Locksley said.
For Diane, this weekend will be a testament to the journey Tua and Taulia have been on since they were little.
“We are able to witness both boys do something they love so passionately,” she said. “We are truly blessed.”
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Radio: 105.7 FM
Line: Maryland by 4
Week 2
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 3 1
News
Mike Preston: Dolphins revamped offense will answer questions about Ravens defense
After beating the New York Jets, the Ravens will face a respectable team Sunday in their home opener against the Miami Dolphins.
The Ravens played well in the second half of their 24-9 season-opening win, but the victory was somewhat marred because it came against the good-for-nothing, awful, under-lived Jets. floor.
Miami will be a quality stop, especially after convincingly beating the New England Patriots, 20-7, in Week 1. There is particular interest in this game because the Dolphins heavily bombarded the Ravens and pressed their receivers in a 22-10. victory last season, revealing a plan other teams have copied to slow down quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The spotlight is also on the Ravens’ defense after playing well last week despite racking up 378 yards on offense. Two things that stood out on Sunday were the Ravens’ team speed and how well they could mix and match covers.
But again, it was against the Jets, a central Baltimore St. Frances Academy team would make for a tough game. The Dolphins and their revamped offense under first-year coach Mike McDaniel will be more of a challenge.
The West Coast offense is nothing new in the NFL, but speed is still a major staple of any program, and Miami has plenty of it.
“Offensively, from your perspective, it’s the San Francisco, Kyle Shanahan, sort of from the old offense of Gary Kubiak, and now Sean McVay, all of these guys are kind of in the same family, and that’s is what it is,” Harbaugh said of the Miami offense. “It’s in the same tree that we saw last week, in terms of what they do, how they work, a lot of the words they use are the same, the pattern is basically the same, but they l have changed.
“They did a good job there, and Coach McDaniel did a great job of adapting it to their players, adapting it to their quarterback. [Tua Tagovailoa]. He did a good job, gets the ball out quickly. Lots of RPO, because he’s good at it, lots of movement happening.
Miami has two outstanding receivers, including Tyreek Hill, who might be the fastest player in the NFL. In three games against Baltimore when he played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill had 16 catches for 230 yards and a touchdown.
Hill was traded to Miami on March 23 in exchange for five draft picks, and that paired him with another speedster in Jaylen Waddle, who caught 104 passes for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie last season.
In Miami’s win over the Ravens last year, Waddle caught four passes for 61 yards and repeatedly burned cornerback Marlon Humphrey on the outside. Humphrey has been widely considered one of the best corners in the league, but the Ravens struggle to defend fast receivers on the outside, even with Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters on the field. Peters’ status for Sunday is still uncertain as he recovers from a torn ACL sustained before the start of last season.
“They have two of the fastest receivers in football playing for them,” Harbaugh said, “and two running backs who execute that pattern extremely well, and what I mean by that is the type pattern. wide area. So that’s kind of how they’re built on offense.
Against the Jets, the Ravens offered several different covers, including playing cornerbacks Kyle Fuller and Brandon Stephens on the outside with Humphrey lined up on the inside. They used Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark at safety, but sometimes had Williams in midfield to handle the deep third on his own.
The Ravens have two quick cornerbacks in rookies Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion “Pepe” Williams, but they’re unlikely to face Hill one-on-one. They could get more playing time, though, with Fuller out for the season after tearing his ACL late in the second period against the Jets and Stephens struggling with a quadriceps injury.
One thing you won’t have to worry about: defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald won’t leave his cornerbacks in as many vulnerable one-on-one situations as his predecessor Don “Wink” Martindale because he doesn’t blitz. as much. Speedsters like Hill and Waddle can change the complexion of a game in seconds, and they were brought in to help Tagovailoa get more yards after the catch.
A year ago, Miami had a small-ball passing game, which consisted of short runs. Now the Dolphins use a bit of everything, including run-pass options, crossover routes, return routes and bootlegs. Much of it is action-based.
Tagovailoa’s arm strength is still a concern, but McDaniel is expected to call more down passes than the previous training regimen. The Dolphins toss the ball to Hill every way they can with throw sweeps, bubble screens, tilts, throws and backhands. That should be another concern for the Ravens.
Miami also has exceptional speed to the edge in running back Raheem Mostert. Sometimes the Dolphins just throw the ball to the former track star to get him out of the tackle quickly.
“Any time you face people like that, it’s a tough challenge, and you just have to give what’s due,” Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen said. “So the most important thing for us is just to come out there, get good angles for the football with everybody running to the ball at the stack and just try to get those guys on the ground – to shoot them.”
The Ravens’ first seven have been extremely active against the Jets. They quickly chased the ball as they didn’t get knocked down. It’s one thing to be physically beaten at the line of scrimmage, but the chase is all about desire. Queen, outside linebacker Justin Houston and defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Justin Madubuike held off Jets quarterback Joe Flacco all day.
Even tackle Michael Pierce was making tackles from across the pitch. Safeties Williams and Clark played firm support.
The Ravens defensive line has the advantage over Miami’s offensive line. Both Dolphins tackles, Terron Armstead (toe) and Austin Jackson (ankle), are dealing with injuries, and center Connor Williams is inconsistent breaking the ball.
The big question is, can the Ravens play as well on defense again for a second week in a row?
Tagovailoa will certainly be more mobile than Flacco. How will Macdonald stand up to McDaniel, a league-respected point guard?
Is Miami’s speed too much to handle?
The one thing we know for sure is this: The Dolphins are better than the Jets, at least on paper.
Week 2
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM
Line: Ravens by 3 1/2
News
Russia’s War in Ukraine: Live Updates
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit could have been an opportunity for Beijing and Moscow to argue for a “multipolar world order”, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may have sown divisions within the group and alienated some countries.
After watching Russian tanks enter Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, Central Asian leaders from former Soviet territories fear that Russia may encroach on their lands as well.
Kazakhstan, in particular, refused to toe Moscow’s line. It has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has publicly refused to recognize Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, angering some Kremlin officials.
China’s refusal to condemn Russia has also caused unease among Central Asian countries, experts say. This risks hampering China’s efforts to strengthen ties with its Central Asian neighbors, an endeavor in which China has invested heavily for two decades.
During Xi Jinping’s state visit to Kazakhstan on Wednesday – his first trip abroad in nearly 1,000 days – the Chinese leader sought to allay those concerns.
China will always support Kazakhstan in maintaining national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Xi told Tokayev, according to Chinese state media.
India, which occupies a unique role in the SCO, also complicates the picture.
Delhi, which like Beijing did not condemn the Russian invasion, has close ties with Moscow dating back to the Cold War. According to some estimates, India gets more than 50% of its military equipment from Russia.
In recent months, India has dramatically increased its purchases of Russian oil, coal and fertilizers, despite Western pressure to cut economic ties with the Kremlin following its aggression in Ukraine.
But Delhi has also seen its relations with Beijing take a nosedive due to disputes along its border, and has grown closer to Washington and its allies in the Indo-Pacific. India is a member of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue alongside the United States, Japan and Australia, a grouping brought together by Chinese threats.
Modi, who arrived in Samarkand in the early hours of Friday, is expected to hold individual talks with his Russian, Uzbek and Iranian counterparts, a source from India’s External Affairs Ministry told CNN.
But based on his tentative schedule, Modi has no scheduled meeting with Xi. The two leaders have not met since the start of the Sino-Indian border dispute more than two years ago.
Last week, Delhi and Beijing began to disengage from the Gogra-Hotsprings border area in the western Himalayas.
In addition to their territorial disputes, Delhi is also wary of Beijing’s growing economic influence over its smaller neighbors.
“Since Modi came to power, we have seen relations (between India and China) steadily deteriorate,” said Manoj Kewalramani, a China studies fellow at the Takshashila Institution in India.
But Kewalramani said the SCO could provide “space (for India) to engage with China and Russia”.
“In particular, being on the table while China and Russia are together, because the closer this relationship gets, the trickier it becomes for India,” he said.
