News
Mourners wait hours, miles to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth – The Denver Post
By JILL LAWLESS, MIKE CORDER and SYLVIA HUI
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched nearly 5 miles across London for the chance to spend a few minutes in front of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as she is in the state. King Charles III spent the day privately reflecting on his first week on the throne.
The queue to pay homage to the late Queen at Westminster Hall in Parliament was at least a nine-hour wait, winding across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames past Tower Bridge. But people said they didn’t mind the wait, and authorities installed portable toilets and other facilities to make the task bearable.
“I’m glad there was a queue because it gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,” said healthcare professional Nimisha Maroo. “I wouldn’t have liked it if I had to rush.”
A week after the Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after 70 years on the throne, commemorations have focused on Westminster – the heart of political power in London. Her coffin will remain undisturbed in Westminster Hall until Monday, when it will be transported across the street to Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral.
Buckingham Palace released details of the service on Thursday, the first state funeral held in Britain since the death of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965. Royalty and heads of state around the world are expected to be among the 2,000 people in attendance, with a smaller private funeral service scheduled for later Monday at Windsor Castle.
The Queen will be buried in Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.
The guest list for the state funeral is a roll call of power and pomp, from Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Spain’s King Felipe VI to US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and prime ministers from Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – who first met the Queen as a child and his father Pierre Trudeau was Canada’s leader – said the Queen was “one of my favorite people in the world”.
“Her conversations with me were always candid, we talked about everything and nothing, she gave her best advice on a range of issues, she was always curious, engaged and thoughtful,” he said during the interview. a special session of the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa.
After a day of high ceremony and high emotion on Wednesday as the Queen’s coffin was carried in a mournful procession from Buckingham Palace, the King spent Thursday working and “private reflection” at his residence in Highgrove, England. west of England. Charles has had calls with Biden and Macron and spoken to a host of world leaders.
Prince William, the heir to the throne, and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, visited the royal family’s estate in Sandringham, eastern England, on Thursday to view some of the tributes left by well-wishers . The couple walked slowly along the metal barriers receiving bouquets from the public.
William told his well-wishers that walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday was ‘difficult’ and ‘brings back memories’ of his mother Princess Diana’s funeral after her death in 1997 when William was 15 .
“I said how proud his mum would have been of him, and he said how difficult it was yesterday because it brought back memories of his mum’s funeral,” said Jane Wells, 54, after meeting the prince on Thursday.
The Queen left Buckingham Palace on Wednesday for the last time, carried in a horse-drawn carriage and greeted by cannons and the sound of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped and crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall.
Charles, his siblings and sons walked behind the coffin, which was topped with a wreath of white roses and the Queen’s diamond-encrusted crown on a purple velvet pillow. The motorcade marked Elizabeth’s seven decades as head of state.
Meanwhile, his statehood has allowed many Britons to personally say goodbye to the only monarch most have ever known.
It’s also a huge logistics operation, with a designated 10-mile (16 kilometer) queuing route lined with first-aid points and more than 500 portable toilets. There are 1,000 stewards and marshals working at any one time, and 30 religious leaders from various faiths to speak to those online.
Monica Thorpe said she walked for two hours to get to the back of the queue and join the queue.
“People were walking and walking and the police were saying ‘Go on, go on.’ It was like the yellow brick road,” she said.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of the Church of England, wore a high-visibility vest emblazoned with the words ‘Faith Team’ as he spoke to mourners. Welby, who will deliver a sermon at Elizabeth’s funeral, paid tribute to the Queen as “someone you could totally, completely and absolutely trust, whose wisdom was remarkable”.
People old and young, dressed in dark suits or jeans and trainers, marched in a steady stream through the historic hall, where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens held magnificent medieval banquets and where previous monarchs lay in state.
After passing the coffin, most of the mourners stopped to look back before exiting through the room’s large oak doors. Some were in tears; others lowered their heads or curtsied. One dropped to one knee and blew a goodbye kiss.
Keith Smart, engineer and British Army veteran, wiped away tears as he left the room. He had waited over 10 hours for the chance to say goodbye.
“Everyone in the crowd behaved impeccably. There was no malice, everyone was friends. It was fantastic,” he said. this room and seeing this, I just collapsed in. I didn’t bow – I knelt on the floor, on my knees, I bowed my head to the queen.
___
Follow the Queen’s AP coverage at
denverpost
News
latest news Ex-USC dean admits Mark Ridley-Thomas bribe
A former USC dean on Thursday agreed to plead guilty to bribery, admitting she arranged a $100,000 bribe for Mark Ridley-Thomas when he served on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in exchange for a USC contract with the county.
Marilyn Flynn, 83, who served as dean of USC’s School of Social Work from 1997 to 2018, reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors that was filed in court Thursday night.
His admission of guilt is a blow to Ridley-Thomas, now a Los Angeles city councilman who has been suspended pending trial on federal bribery, fraud and conspiracy charges. It was not immediately clear if Flynn had agreed to testify against Ridley-Thomas.
Flynn could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, but prosecutors agreed to recommend that she be confined to her home in Los Feliz and fined up to $150,000.
She admitted to participating in a complex bribery scheme that involved funneling $100,000 from a Ridley-Thomas campaign committee through USC to a nonprofit that would pass the money to the supervisor’s son, who had recently resigned as a member of the State Assembly.
Flynn acknowledged that she arranged the payment transfers in exchange for Ridley-Thomas’ support of a county contract with the School of Social Work to provide online mental health services to county-referred patients.
News
Ayotzinapa: retired Mexican general arrested for missing students in 2014
Deputy Security Secretary Ricardo Mejía announced the news Thursday, referring to Rodríguez only as “the commander of the 27th Infantry Battalion when the events in Iguala occurred.” He did not specify any allegations against Rodríguez. A spokesperson for the Secretariat of the Government confirmed to CNN that Rodríguez Pérez retired with the rank of general.
CNN is working to contact Rodríguez’s defense.
Mejía said a total of four arrest warrants had been issued for unidentified members of the Mexican military. Three of the four were arrested, he said.
Mexico’s defense secretary did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.
The missing students were intercepted by local police and federal military forces on September 26, 2014, as they were heading to Mexico City from their teachers’ college near the town of Ayotzinapa.
They intended to commemorate the anniversary of the Tlatelolco massacre in 1968, where government forces killed up to 300 student protesters in Mexico City. But they never succeeded.
The bullet-riddled buses were later seen on the streets of Iguala, and some remaining students who were on the buses accused security forces of opening fire. But forty-three of their peers were never found.
On August 18, a truth commission established by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador released a bombshell report concluding that the missing students were victims of “state-sponsored crimes”, alleging that agents from multiple government agencies were agreement with elements of organized crime to commit the murders. According to the report, at least six of these victims were first abducted and then killed under Rodríguez’s watch.
“It is presumed that six of the students remained alive for four days after the events and that they were killed and disappeared on the orders of then presumed Colonel José Rodríguez Pérez,” the top Mexican official said. of Human Rights, Alejandro Encinas, during the August press. conference alongside Lopez Obrador.
The report, Encinas added, alleges that on September 30, 2014, Rodríguez said that “they had already taken care of the six students who remained alive”.
Cnn
News
Prince Harry has ‘saddest second birthday’ as he mourns Queen and 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Prince Harry celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday with little fanfare as he continued to mourn Queen Elizabeth II and the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.
The Duke of Sussex had his ‘saddest second birthday’ as his day was to pay tribute to the late sovereign, who died on September 8 aged 96. Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch in British history at over 70 years old. years on the throne. She also held the title of the second longest-reigning monarch in the world.
“Today is Prince Harry’s birthday, and he was left at Frogmore Cottage with Meghan. Other members went for walks and to visit flower shows in honor of the Queen,” said said Kinsey Schofield, royal expert and host of the daily ‘To Di For’ podcast. , told Fox News Digital.
“Sadly, Harry’s birthday comes just after Princess Diana’s death anniversary and now the Queen’s. People are calling it his ‘saddest second birthday’.”
QUEEN ELIZABETH: KING CHARLES IN ‘PRIVATE REFLECTION’, PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE SEE FLORAL TRIBUTES
Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997 in a car accident in Paris, France. She was known as “the people’s princess” despite her disdain for the press and life in the spotlight. She divorced Charles in 1996 with paparazzi eventually pursuing her to death.
Harry’s birthday was not even noticed by official royal social media pages, including accounts run by his brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Kate Middleton.
“Harry and Meghan are emotionally drained. The Royal Family usually wishes Harry a happy birthday on social media. A message had probably already been arranged and approved before the Queen’s death. Royal watchers wonder if the lack of a message is over out of respect for the circumstances or if the palace recognizes the true mix of reactions when it comes to the Sussexes’ presence in the UK at this time.”
PRINCE HARRY’S TELL-ALL BOOK: WHAT WILL IT REVEAL AND WHAT MEMORY COULD DESTROY RELATIONSHIP WITH ROYAL FAMILY?
As William and Kate, the newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales, were seen meeting mourners at Sandrigham, King Charles III spent the day reflecting on the loss of his mother.
“King Charles is taking a day of rest and reflection,” Schofield said. “Meghan will try to make the day special for Harry with a home-cooked meal and maybe a sweet treat.
“Harry and Meghan are still very close to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Brooksbank family stopped by to celebrate the King’s youngest son. children’s titles.
A major point of contention for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remains at hand – whether their children, Archie and Lilibet, will receive the titles “His Royal Highness” bestowed upon the family with immediate royal bloodlines.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
“Harry and Meghan are reportedly campaigning for HRH titles for their children for security purposes. King Charles disagrees as none of their family members are royals,” Schofield said. .
In 2020, they stepped down from royal duties due to what they described as British media’s intrusion and racist behavior towards their family. Markle revealed that she felt suicidal before deciding to leave England and return to her home state of California. And Harry acknowledged there was tension with his father over his decision to not only step away from his royal responsibilities, but also his marriage to the biracial actress.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
It remains unclear which of the children will be involved in Monday’s funeral, with speculation that William’s eldest son George may be in attendance if any of the grandchildren are.
“I don’t believe we’ll see the Sussex kids fly off to the UK because of the ongoing title tussle,” Schofield said. “Harry has to argue that he feels his children are not safe there.”
Fox
News
Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi calls for Robert Sarver to resign in open letter to fans
Jahm Najafi, the Phoenix Suns’ second largest stakeholder, called for the resignation of owner Robert Sarver two days after Sarver received a one-year ban from the NBA over workplace misconduct.
Najafi called for Sarver’s resignation in an open letter penned to Suns fans on Thursday. The Suns governor said in the statement that he will work to find a new managing partner. He added that he does not seek to be Sarver’s replacement as the owner of the Suns.
“In accordance with my commitment to helping eradicate any form of racism, sexism and bias, as Vice Chairman of the Phoenix Suns, I am calling for the resignation of Robert Sarver,” Najafi wrote in a statement.
Along with the one-year ban, the NBA handed Sarver a $10 million fine after findings in a probe stated he used the N-word “on at least five occasions” and engaged in “inequitable conduct toward female employees.”
The probe also detailed that Sarver, who bought the Suns in 2004, “made many sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women,” and “on several occasions engaged in inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees.”
“Similar conduct by a CEO, executive director, president, teacher, coach or any other position of leadership would warrant immediate termination,” Najafi wrote in his statement. “The fact that Robert Sarver ‘owns’ the team does not give him a license to treat others differently than any other leader.”
Allegations of misogyny and racism with the Suns organization surfaced last November. Sarver’s suspension is the biggest punishment handed down by the NBA since commissioner Adam Silver banned Donald Sterling for life from the NBA and fined the former Los Angeles Clippers owner $2.5 million after investigating racist comments he made on a phone call to an ex-girlfriend.
Chris Paul, who previously served as president of the NBAPA, expressed his disappointment with the NBA’s discipline handed to Sarver.
“Like many others, I reviewed the report,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read. This conduct especially towards women is unacceptable and must never be repeated. I am of the view that the sanctions fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior.”
Lakers All-Star LeBron James also expressed disappointment with the discipline.
“Our league definitely got this wrong,” James wrote on Twitter. I don’t need to explain why. Y’all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior.”
()
News
Tyler Stanaland said he and Brittany Snow have “different” worlds
Tyler Stanland and Brittany snowit is the romance has stopped ringing, well, it’s perfect.
After more than two years of marriage, the couple separated. “We realized we needed to take time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives,” they wrote on Instagram. “We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie.”
Before publicly announcing their separation on September 14, Tyler had already given an overview of his dynamic with Brittany before Sell CO‘s debut on August 24 and what advice she gave him about being on the reality series.
During Netflix’s open house on June 23, the 33-year-old told E! News that when it came to him and Brittany, “You can’t really compare our two worlds.”
“There really isn’t a whole lot of advice she can give me. What she does is very different,” Tyler told E! New. “I think what we’re doing is actually giving you a glimpse of our real lives.”
Entertainment
News
Texas parole board denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The Texas parole board denied George Floyd a posthumous pardon over a drug case nearly a year after recommending one.
On Thursday, the Board of Pardons and Parole told Floyd’s attorney that they “have reconsidered their original decision regarding your client’s request for a full pardon and/or an innocence pardon,” according to CBS news.
The letter was first made public by the Marshall Project.
MISSOURI LOOTER FACED CONVICTION FOR MURDER OF PENSIONER ST. LOUIS CAPTAIN OF POLICE DURING THE 2020 GEORGE FLOYD RIOTS
Board members wrote that after reviewing Floyd’s application, they decided not to pardon him and said he could reapply in two years.
Last year, the board voted unanimously to recommend clemency for Floyd, who was convicted of a drug charge in 2004. However, the board later reversed its decision in December, citing “mistakes of procedure”.
Floyd’s attorney requested a posthumous pardon in April 2021, nearly a year after Floyd was killed by Derek Chauvin, a former Minnesota police officer.
Allison Mathis, Floyd’s attorney, did not respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The 2004 drug conviction that Floyd’s attorney is appealing was one of several cases in which a now-indicted former police officer was involved. Gerald Goines faces two murder charges related to a botched drug raid in 2019. Goines and led prosecutors to dismiss around 150 drug charges related to the former officer.
Fox
Mourners wait hours, miles to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth – The Denver Post
latest news Ex-USC dean admits Mark Ridley-Thomas bribe
Ayotzinapa: retired Mexican general arrested for missing students in 2014
Prince Harry has ‘saddest second birthday’ as he mourns Queen and 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death
Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi calls for Robert Sarver to resign in open letter to fans
Tyler Stanaland said he and Brittany Snow have “different” worlds
Texas parole board denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd
10 New England Landmarks Renowned for Getting Rid of the Derogatory Word “Squaw”
US Department of Justice announces new approach to tackling corporate crime
Arizona man charged after girls found in locked trailer
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags