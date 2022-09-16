Newsom pleads with DOJ to investigate DeSantis for ‘kidnapping’

When Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was growing up outside of Philadelphia in the late 1980s and early 1990s, his favorite player was Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham. In fact, Adofo-Mensah has said he was the inspiration in becoming a football fan.

But it goes even deeper than that. Adolfo-Mensah, who was born in 1981, has said he admired Cunningham, who played for Philadelphia from 1985-95 and also for the Vikings from 1997-99, because he excelled at a time when there weren’t a lot of Black quarterbacks in the NFL. And he has given a nod to Cunningham in Adofo-Mensah’s road to earlier this year becoming the first Black general manager in Vikings history.

On Wednesday, Adofo-Mensah and Cunningham spoke for the first time. And the former quarterback was thrilled by it.

“That was a wonderful opportunity receiving a phone call from a person whom I influenced in my past at the age of about 7 years old,’’ Cunningham, who is now a pastor in Las Vegas, said Thursday in a phone interview. “The conversation with him was just so amazing.’’

Adofo-Mensah’s longtime respect for Cunningham became much better known when the Vikings put out a video in March that included an interview with Adofo-Mensah and clips of him coming into his office after having been hired in January.

Adofo-Mensah was shown being thrilled about a painting that had been done for him and hung on his office wall of Cunningham during his Vikings tenure. Adofo-Mensah, a native of the Philadelphia suburb of Cherry Hill, N.J., talked about growing up following Cunningham.

“He was an incredible player, exciting, the ultimate weapon, won MVP (by the Pro Football Writers of America) in 1990,’’ Adofo-Mensah said in the video, which has been viewed about 11,000 times on YouTube. “I loved watching him on Sundays. It’s probably why I’m such a passionate football fan.’’

Adofo-Mensah then spoke in the video about Cunningham being a pioneer as a Black quarterback.

“That was a time where people used to call the radio station saying that, ‘You know, I don’t think Black people are smart enough to play quarterback,’’’ Adofo-Mensah said. “And you grow up in that environment. Thinking back, now that’s kind of odd.

“I found myself in a lot of rooms being the only one. That’s why I always kind of saw in Randall something that I sort of saw in myself. This person who was driving against convention, doing this great thing. Just connected to him in a lot of different ways.’’

Adofo-Mensah declined an interview request this week to talk about Cunningham and about returning to his home area when the Vikings play at Philadelphia on Monday night.

In an interview with the Pioneer Press on Aug. 14, Cunningham said he had heard about Adofo-Mensah admiring him when he was growing up but did not know a lot of details about it. On Tuesday, the Pioneer Press sent Cunningham the video the Vikings put out in March and he watched it for the first time.

“After seeing the video, that was great,’’ said Cunningham, who said he does not follow sports that closely anymore and devotes most of his time to the church he founded in 2006, Remnant Ministries. “For him to talk about my life like that, that’s pretty amazing. I’m just basically flattered that somebody would even speak of me in that light. It’s just a blessing.”

Then on Wednesday, Cunningham heard from a Vikings public-relations official, who said Adofo-Mensah wanted to speak with him. Adofo-Mensah then called, and Cunningham said they had a “detailed” conversation.

“It was just mutual respect,” Cunningham said. “I think I probably did most of the talking. … I mentioned that painting that was in his office. My office looks just like that but it doesn’t have a Randall Cunningham picture in it.’’

Cunningham then joked that he should put a painting of Adofo-Mensah on his wall.

Cunningham has three sermons at his church on Sunday mornings and also has a Wednesday night service. Following his talk with Adofo-Mensah, he mentioned it later that day to his congregation.

“I used it as testimony where it’s like you never know when people are watching and we never know how much we influence people whether it’s good or bad,’’ Cunningham said. “And then (with Adofo-Mensah saying) how he grew up in New Jersey and how he just really saw someone that he could relate to and it allowed him to have hope, that’s kind of what part of life is about.

“I can’t say I completely influenced his life but I can tell you one thing. It’s something in me that he liked. It probably was God using me at that moment to talk to him.”

In addition to his stints with the Eagles and the Vikings, Cunningham played with Dallas in 2000 and Baltimore in 2001. He made four career Pro Bowls, three with Philadelphia and one with Minnesota in 1998. That season, when he helped lead the Vikings to a 15-1 record, he also earned his only career first-team All-Pro nod.

Following his talk with Adofo-Mensah, Cunningham wants to become more involved with the Vikings.

“He’s really a very wise young man and he’s someone I want to develop a relationship with as a fellow brother,’’ Cunningham said. “I mean, he’s GM of the Minnesota Vikings. He’s doing big things. … I do plan on getting to a game and getting back involved with the Vikings and just supporting them.’’

Cunningham won’t attend Monday’s game at Philadelphia but will be watching on television.

“That’s going to be an awesome game,’’ he said.

But as flattered as Cunningham has been to learn of his influence on Adofo-Mensah and as much as he enjoyed Wednesday’s conversation, there are limits to what he will do. Cunningham, who signed a one-day contract to retire with the Eagles in 2002, won’t be cheering for the Vikings on Monday.

“The thing is, I retired as a Philadelphia Eagle, so I would never turn my back on the Philadelphia Eagles,’’ he said. “I mean, that’s my roots, but I have respect for Minnesota. (Adofo-Mensah is) my Philly-Jersey brother.”