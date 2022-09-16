Oakland police handcuff black man after couple falsely accuse him of stealing their truck

Get the latest Boston sports news
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — An Oakland resident has been handcuffed by police after a couple accused him of driving their stolen vehicle, but the truck actually belonged to him.
Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on 35th Street at MLK, Nicole Hirsch’s husband was sitting in his vehicle when a couple approached him.
“He described it as if they were looking into his truck bed and he rolled down his window and said ‘Can I help you with something?’ and they said something like, ‘Our truck has been stolen,’” Hirsch said.
Nicole’s husband is a landscaper. His truck had work tools in the back. She said the couple accused her of stealing their vehicle even after he showed them a photo taken four years ago of the same truck. A few minutes later, several Oakland police vehicles surrounded him.
“He put his hands up if I understood correctly and followed their orders,” Hirsch said. “He told me it was embarrassing to be handcuffed in the street with lots of police cars around. It’s humiliating. It’s infuriating.”
All the while, Hirsch said her husband tried to explain to officers that the truck was actually his.
“They handcuffed him before we even asked for his license or registration,” she said.
Nicole thinks her husband was treated this way because he is black.
“I definitely do,” she said. “Just like that couple claiming this is our truck. They’re also a person and why doesn’t their voice and opinion have the same weight and credibility that the couple had.”
In a statement, OPD confirmed the incident and said it received a call from a victim whose vehicle was recently stolen in Oakland, claiming to have found it.
“When officers arrived, they located a vehicle that matched the year, make, model and color of the victim’s vehicle and detained the occupant, pending further investigation. Officers later determined that the vehicle in question was registered in the detained person’s name.”
ABC7 went to the scene to speak to neighbors who preferred to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.
“He’s black, so they look at us like we’re black, we’re the most targeted to steal a car,” a neighbor said.
A neighbor said crime in this area of Oakland is on the rise.
“It’s just very scary because you can’t trust anyone. My car was broken into twice. We were broken into,” one of the neighbors said.
Nicole tweeted about the incident in hopes of raising awareness of how Oakland police conduct their investigations.
Luz Pena: “What do you hope to change? »
Nicole Arlette Hirsch: “I hope the protocol changes. I hope the Oakland Police Department finds better ways to deal especially with people of color and I hope this never happens to anyone else again.”
Nicole is a sociologist who focuses on research on diversity, equity and inclusion. She says what happened to her husband is exactly why she is doing this kind of work. The couple are considering legal action.
Full OPD statement:
“The Oakland Police Department (OPD) investigated a report of a stolen vehicle being occupied on September 13, 2022, in the 700 block of 35th Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m. The OPD Communications Division (OPD Dispatch) received a call from a victim whose vehicle was recently stolen in Oakland, advising that she found her stolen vehicle occupied in the 700 block of 35th St. When officers arrived, they located a vehicle that matched the year, make, model and color of the victim’s vehicle and detained the occupant, pending further investigation. that the vehicle in question was registered in the name of the detained individual.The individual was eventually released.
By JOE McDONALD
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets trailed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes that the Federal Reserve could further ease interest rate hikes.
Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney fell. Oil rose slightly.
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 lost 1.1% on Thursday, adding to declines since the release this week of government data showing inflation remained near a four-decade high in August despite four rate hikes. interest rates this year to slow the economy.
On Thursday, US government data showed unemployment claims last week fell while consumer sales in August rose. This gives arguments to Federal Reserve officials who say the economy can tolerate more rate hikes.
Wall Street’s decline indicates ‘no sign of easing risk sentiments’ as labor market data ‘gave the green light for further tightening’ of monetary policy, IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said. in a report.
The Shanghai Composite lost 0.7% to 3,178.31 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 1.1% to 27,568.68. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.8% to 18,800.78.
Seoul’s Kospi fell 0.6% to 2,386.81 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 fell 1.2% to 6,762.00. Singapore gained less than 0.1% while New Zealand and other Southeast Asian markets fell.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 3,901.35 after the Labor Department said the number of jobless claims last week fell to its lowest level in four months.
The market benchmark is down 4.1% for the week after the biggest decline in two years on Tuesday after the government announced that US consumer prices rose 8.3% year on year. previous year and 0.1% compared to July.
The headline figure was down from June’s peak of 9.1%, but core inflation, which excludes volatility in food and energy prices to give a clearer picture of the trend, is rose to 0.6% from the previous month, compared to 0.3% in July.
Traders fear that aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia to control rising prices could derail global economic growth. Two of the Fed’s rate hikes this year have been 0.75 percentage points, triple its usual range, and traders expect a similar increase this month.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in August that rates would stay high for some time until the US central bank was confident inflation was under control.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 30,961.82. The Nasdaq slipped 1.4% to 11,552.36.
Retail sales data gave a mixed picture of how US consumers are coping with inflation.
Sales unexpectedly rose 0.3% in August after falling 0.4% in July.
Rail operators mostly rose slightly after an interim labor agreement was reached, averting a disruptive strike. Union Pacific rose 0.2% and Norfolk Southern gained 0.3%. The CSX fell 3.4%.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 15 cents to $85.25 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell from $3.38 on Thursday to $85.10. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, gained 23 cents to $91.07 a barrel in London. It lost $3.26 the previous session to $90.84.
The dollar fell slightly to 143.44 yen from 143.49 yen on Thursday. The euro gained 99.94 cents against 99.91 cents.
When Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was growing up outside of Philadelphia in the late 1980s and early 1990s, his favorite player was Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham. In fact, Adofo-Mensah has said he was the inspiration in becoming a football fan.
But it goes even deeper than that. Adolfo-Mensah, who was born in 1981, has said he admired Cunningham, who played for Philadelphia from 1985-95 and also for the Vikings from 1997-99, because he excelled at a time when there weren’t a lot of Black quarterbacks in the NFL. And he has given a nod to Cunningham in Adofo-Mensah’s road to earlier this year becoming the first Black general manager in Vikings history.
On Wednesday, Adofo-Mensah and Cunningham spoke for the first time. And the former quarterback was thrilled by it.
“That was a wonderful opportunity receiving a phone call from a person whom I influenced in my past at the age of about 7 years old,’’ Cunningham, who is now a pastor in Las Vegas, said Thursday in a phone interview. “The conversation with him was just so amazing.’’
Adofo-Mensah’s longtime respect for Cunningham became much better known when the Vikings put out a video in March that included an interview with Adofo-Mensah and clips of him coming into his office after having been hired in January.
Adofo-Mensah was shown being thrilled about a painting that had been done for him and hung on his office wall of Cunningham during his Vikings tenure. Adofo-Mensah, a native of the Philadelphia suburb of Cherry Hill, N.J., talked about growing up following Cunningham.
“He was an incredible player, exciting, the ultimate weapon, won MVP (by the Pro Football Writers of America) in 1990,’’ Adofo-Mensah said in the video, which has been viewed about 11,000 times on YouTube. “I loved watching him on Sundays. It’s probably why I’m such a passionate football fan.’’
Adofo-Mensah then spoke in the video about Cunningham being a pioneer as a Black quarterback.
“That was a time where people used to call the radio station saying that, ‘You know, I don’t think Black people are smart enough to play quarterback,’’’ Adofo-Mensah said. “And you grow up in that environment. Thinking back, now that’s kind of odd.
“I found myself in a lot of rooms being the only one. That’s why I always kind of saw in Randall something that I sort of saw in myself. This person who was driving against convention, doing this great thing. Just connected to him in a lot of different ways.’’
Adofo-Mensah declined an interview request this week to talk about Cunningham and about returning to his home area when the Vikings play at Philadelphia on Monday night.
In an interview with the Pioneer Press on Aug. 14, Cunningham said he had heard about Adofo-Mensah admiring him when he was growing up but did not know a lot of details about it. On Tuesday, the Pioneer Press sent Cunningham the video the Vikings put out in March and he watched it for the first time.
“After seeing the video, that was great,’’ said Cunningham, who said he does not follow sports that closely anymore and devotes most of his time to the church he founded in 2006, Remnant Ministries. “For him to talk about my life like that, that’s pretty amazing. I’m just basically flattered that somebody would even speak of me in that light. It’s just a blessing.”
Then on Wednesday, Cunningham heard from a Vikings public-relations official, who said Adofo-Mensah wanted to speak with him. Adofo-Mensah then called, and Cunningham said they had a “detailed” conversation.
“It was just mutual respect,” Cunningham said. “I think I probably did most of the talking. … I mentioned that painting that was in his office. My office looks just like that but it doesn’t have a Randall Cunningham picture in it.’’
Cunningham then joked that he should put a painting of Adofo-Mensah on his wall.
Cunningham has three sermons at his church on Sunday mornings and also has a Wednesday night service. Following his talk with Adofo-Mensah, he mentioned it later that day to his congregation.
“I used it as testimony where it’s like you never know when people are watching and we never know how much we influence people whether it’s good or bad,’’ Cunningham said. “And then (with Adofo-Mensah saying) how he grew up in New Jersey and how he just really saw someone that he could relate to and it allowed him to have hope, that’s kind of what part of life is about.
“I can’t say I completely influenced his life but I can tell you one thing. It’s something in me that he liked. It probably was God using me at that moment to talk to him.”
In addition to his stints with the Eagles and the Vikings, Cunningham played with Dallas in 2000 and Baltimore in 2001. He made four career Pro Bowls, three with Philadelphia and one with Minnesota in 1998. That season, when he helped lead the Vikings to a 15-1 record, he also earned his only career first-team All-Pro nod.
Following his talk with Adofo-Mensah, Cunningham wants to become more involved with the Vikings.
“He’s really a very wise young man and he’s someone I want to develop a relationship with as a fellow brother,’’ Cunningham said. “I mean, he’s GM of the Minnesota Vikings. He’s doing big things. … I do plan on getting to a game and getting back involved with the Vikings and just supporting them.’’
Cunningham won’t attend Monday’s game at Philadelphia but will be watching on television.
“That’s going to be an awesome game,’’ he said.
But as flattered as Cunningham has been to learn of his influence on Adofo-Mensah and as much as he enjoyed Wednesday’s conversation, there are limits to what he will do. Cunningham, who signed a one-day contract to retire with the Eagles in 2002, won’t be cheering for the Vikings on Monday.
“The thing is, I retired as a Philadelphia Eagle, so I would never turn my back on the Philadelphia Eagles,’’ he said. “I mean, that’s my roots, but I have respect for Minnesota. (Adofo-Mensah is) my Philly-Jersey brother.”
Star Tribune Media Co., operator of the Minneapolis-based Star Tribune newspaper, announced Thursday that Mike Klingensmith will retire as publisher and CEO, effective January 2023, following a 13-year tenure. A nationwide search is underway to recruit a new publisher, the newspaper said.
According to a news release, Klingensmith joined the Star Tribune in 2010, following a career with Time Inc., where he was general manager of Time Magazine, CFO and an executive vice president of Time Inc., founding publisher of Entertainment Weekly, and president of Sports Illustrated.
The Star Tribune is owned by Minnesota businessman Glen Taylor, chairman and founder of Taylor Corp.
“Mike has been the longest-serving publisher of Star Tribune since the legendary John Cowles— and it’s no exaggeration to say that Mike is one of the most consequential publishers in Star Tribune history as well,” Taylor said in the news release. “I join all the dedicated people at the Star Tribune in wishing Mike the very best in retirement.”
The Patriots added offensive tackle Trent Brown to the injured list on Thursday — a concerning sign for the offensive line ahead of Sunday’s game against the Steelers.
Brown’s absence would be a big loss against a Steelers defense that sacked Joe Burrow seven times and forced four interceptions in a 23-20 victory. He joined LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (toe), Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), Adrian Phillips (ribs), Pierre Strong Jr. (shoulder) and Shaun Wade (ankle) in limited attendance.
Mac Jones – who has been dealing with back issues all week – also sat with a non-COVID stomach illness.
Brown played every snap against the Dolphins but may have made a costly mistake on a second quarter strip sack that led to a Dolphins touchdown.
Brown did not respond to questions after the game. The following day, he gave a very brief press conference to reporters during which he answered questions in a monotonous voice.
“I love the Patriots,” he added when asked if he was happy with the team right now.
Belichick joked Wednesday that Brown would never be “a decathlon athlete, that’s not what he is,” but said Brown’s extended playing time was a positive.
“He shares the game, but like everyone else, everyone has things they need to work on,” Belichick said. “That goes for all of us. So he works. …
“He’s been good. He just had more opportunities to be there than he has. Last year he played seven plays, nine plays anyway. We are therefore already well past this stage. This is a good thing.”
On the day where the entire sport honored Puerto Rican legend Roberto Clemente, the Mets’ Puerto Rican shortstop was one of the stars of the game.
Francisco Lindor launched his 24th home run of the year, setting the Mets’ single-season record for a shortstop and his team cruised to a 7-1 win over the team that Clemente repped for his entire 18-year career.
In beating the Pirates, the Mets shook off the cobwebs that covered their bats during their recent three-game sweep by the Cubs. Two runs in the first inning and three more in the third gave them a sizable lead and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco guarded it well. Carrasco set a season-high in strikeouts (11) and gave the Pirates just four hits en route to his 15th win of the season.
This run of the mill, nondescript victory won’t be remembered by many after the season. But it was a necessary one. Another loss against a sub-.500 team would have been the Mets’ fourth in a row and eighth of the month. Instead, the first five hitters in the starting lineup popped off for seven hits and six RBI, adding one more of each when Mark Vientos pinch hit for five-hitter Daniel Vogelbach in the bottom of the fourth.
It’s rare to see a non-injury-related pinch hitter at that early juncture of a game, but with Pittsburgh already into their bullpen thanks to starter JT Brubaker experiencing lat muscle discomfort, lefty reliever Eric Stout sent the left-handed hitting Vogelbach to the bench. That allowed Vientos to collect his first career hit and RBI in one fell swoop. The towering infielder grounded a ball through the shift and into right field, earning a wholesome standing ovation when the dust cleared and he was standing proudly on first base.
Though Vogelbach was 2-for-2 with three RBI prior to the substitution, he and fellow DH Darin Ruf have been rancid hitters for the past three weeks. Anything the Mets can get out of Vientos is both an immediate upgrade at that position and a helpful building block for the future, when the designated hitter spot potentially opens up for the kiddo.
There’s not much to declare from this game, which is probably exactly what the Mets were hoping for. Playing solid all-around baseball for nine innings and coming away with a routine, undemanding win was precisely what the doctor ordered.
Carrasco, who was staked to a 5-1 lead after three innings, became an out-generating machine. Sensing the chance at a corrective win for his team, Carrasco retired each of the final eight hitters he faced. The large number of strikeouts elevated his pitch count a bit, but the Mets will take a starter completing six innings after David Peterson got one solitary out in his start on Wednesday.
For Carrasco, his sinister changeup proved too advanced for the Pirates’ young lineup. The 35-year-old used it as his primary pitch, throwing it 41 times. That was his most in any of his 26 starts this season and it wasn’t hard to see why he leaned on it so heavily. Of the 41 he threw, 14 resulted in a Pirate swinging right through it.
The only thing that disrupted the fans’ easygoing night at the ballpark was Pirates’ shortstop Oneil Cruz losing the handle on two different swings, twice sending his bat hurtling toward terrified onlookers. The first one landed in the first few rows of seats behind the first base dugout, while the other one harmlessly helicoptered into the protective netting.
These are not Clemente’s Pirates of yore, so there’s no reason to celebrate a victory over them, but the Mets had shown an unsettling tendency to play down to their competition recently. With Taijuan Walker getting a crack at Pittsburgh on Friday — fresh off a seven-inning, ten-strikeout, one-run game against the equally lame Marlins — and the ultra-reliable Chris Bassitt lined up for Saturday, this series very well could be the one that exorcises the early-September demons.
