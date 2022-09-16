Patriots add Trent Brown to injured list with ankle problem

Get the latest Boston sports news
patriots
The Patriots added offensive tackle Trent Brown to the injured list on Thursday — a concerning sign for the offensive line ahead of Sunday’s game against the Steelers.
Brown’s absence would be a big loss against a Steelers defense that sacked Joe Burrow seven times and forced four interceptions in a 23-20 victory. He joined LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (toe), Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), Adrian Phillips (ribs), Pierre Strong Jr. (shoulder) and Shaun Wade (ankle) in limited attendance.
Mac Jones – who has been dealing with back issues all week – also sat with a non-COVID stomach illness.
Brown played every snap against the Dolphins but may have made a costly mistake on a second quarter strip sack that led to a Dolphins touchdown.
Brown did not respond to questions after the game. The following day, he gave a very brief press conference to reporters during which he answered questions in a monotonous voice.
“I love the Patriots,” he added when asked if he was happy with the team right now.
Belichick joked Wednesday that Brown would never be “a decathlon athlete, that’s not what he is,” but said Brown’s extended playing time was a positive.
“He shares the game, but like everyone else, everyone has things they need to work on,” Belichick said. “That goes for all of us. So he works. …
“He’s been good. He just had more opportunities to be there than he has. Last year he played seven plays, nine plays anyway. We are therefore already well past this stage. This is a good thing.”
Boston
On the day where the entire sport honored Puerto Rican legend Roberto Clemente, the Mets’ Puerto Rican shortstop was one of the stars of the game.
Francisco Lindor launched his 24th home run of the year, setting the Mets’ single-season record for a shortstop and his team cruised to a 7-1 win over the team that Clemente repped for his entire 18-year career.
In beating the Pirates, the Mets shook off the cobwebs that covered their bats during their recent three-game sweep by the Cubs. Two runs in the first inning and three more in the third gave them a sizable lead and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco guarded it well. Carrasco set a season-high in strikeouts (11) and gave the Pirates just four hits en route to his 15th win of the season.
This run of the mill, nondescript victory won’t be remembered by many after the season. But it was a necessary one. Another loss against a sub-.500 team would have been the Mets’ fourth in a row and eighth of the month. Instead, the first five hitters in the starting lineup popped off for seven hits and six RBI, adding one more of each when Mark Vientos pinch hit for five-hitter Daniel Vogelbach in the bottom of the fourth.
It’s rare to see a non-injury-related pinch hitter at that early juncture of a game, but with Pittsburgh already into their bullpen thanks to starter JT Brubaker experiencing lat muscle discomfort, lefty reliever Eric Stout sent the left-handed hitting Vogelbach to the bench. That allowed Vientos to collect his first career hit and RBI in one fell swoop. The towering infielder grounded a ball through the shift and into right field, earning a wholesome standing ovation when the dust cleared and he was standing proudly on first base.
Though Vogelbach was 2-for-2 with three RBI prior to the substitution, he and fellow DH Darin Ruf have been rancid hitters for the past three weeks. Anything the Mets can get out of Vientos is both an immediate upgrade at that position and a helpful building block for the future, when the designated hitter spot potentially opens up for the kiddo.
There’s not much to declare from this game, which is probably exactly what the Mets were hoping for. Playing solid all-around baseball for nine innings and coming away with a routine, undemanding win was precisely what the doctor ordered.
Carrasco, who was staked to a 5-1 lead after three innings, became an out-generating machine. Sensing the chance at a corrective win for his team, Carrasco retired each of the final eight hitters he faced. The large number of strikeouts elevated his pitch count a bit, but the Mets will take a starter completing six innings after David Peterson got one solitary out in his start on Wednesday.
For Carrasco, his sinister changeup proved too advanced for the Pirates’ young lineup. The 35-year-old used it as his primary pitch, throwing it 41 times. That was his most in any of his 26 starts this season and it wasn’t hard to see why he leaned on it so heavily. Of the 41 he threw, 14 resulted in a Pirate swinging right through it.
The only thing that disrupted the fans’ easygoing night at the ballpark was Pirates’ shortstop Oneil Cruz losing the handle on two different swings, twice sending his bat hurtling toward terrified onlookers. The first one landed in the first few rows of seats behind the first base dugout, while the other one harmlessly helicoptered into the protective netting.
These are not Clemente’s Pirates of yore, so there’s no reason to celebrate a victory over them, but the Mets had shown an unsettling tendency to play down to their competition recently. With Taijuan Walker getting a crack at Pittsburgh on Friday — fresh off a seven-inning, ten-strikeout, one-run game against the equally lame Marlins — and the ultra-reliable Chris Bassitt lined up for Saturday, this series very well could be the one that exorcises the early-September demons.
Eight Long Beach port workers, a business owner and one of his employees were charged in federal court this week in connection with a scheme to fraudulently bill the dockers’ union health plan for sexual services and falsified physiotherapy requests, prosecutors said.
All of the defendants except one docker submitted plea agreements. The alleged ringleader, 46-year-old Sara Victoria de San Pedro, admitted in her plea agreement to owning three businesses between 2017 and 2021 that provided sexual services as well as chiropractic and acupuncture treatment.
Knowing that the health insurance provided by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union – Pacific Maritime Assn. generally covered all chiropractic services with no deductible, co-payment or disbursement, prosecutors said, Victoria offered dockers cash bribes or sexual services for them and their friends in return for permission to ” submit false claims for services not actually rendered.”
Victoria recruited women from strip clubs and through referrals to provide sexual services to dockworkers at her businesses, federal prosecutors said.
Some of the bogus claims were filed using the names of dockers’ family members, including spouses and children.
Victoria submitted more than $2.1 million in false claims and more than $550,000 was paid out, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.
Plea agreements for seven of the dockworkers and Victoria and one of her workers were filed on Wednesday, with the defendants due to appear in court in the coming weeks.
Victoria, who agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and aggravated identity theft, faces up to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty. His employee agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy.
Four of the dockers will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, and three will plead guilty to one count of healthcare-related theft.
Long Beach dock worker Cameron Rahm, who was also charged in connection with the scheme and accused of lying to federal investigators, has pleaded not guilty.
Rahm, 39, of Pico Rivera, is accused of allowing Victoria to submit false requests for sexual services. He denied doing so to FBI agents investigating the case, prosecutors said.
Rahm was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, two counts of health care fraud and one count of making false statements to federal investigators. .
If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for the health care fraud charges and five years in prison for making false statements.
This — a series against the fourth-place Royals — was the portion of their schedule where the Twins needed to take advantage in order to keep their postseason hopes alive.
Now comes the hard part: a five-game series in Cleveland that likely will make or break their season.
The Twins took care of business Thursday night, capping off a three-game sweep of Kansas City with a 3-2 win at Target Field. They will enter the critical series four games behind the Guardians after picking up a game on Thursday. Cleveland lost 8-2 against the White Sox earlier Thursday.
The series was marked by strong pitching performances across all three days. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Joe Ryan and Sonny Gray each tossed seven scoreless innings. On Thursday, with a fresh bullpen, the Twins used a stable of relievers to vanquish the Royals.
Starter Dylan Bundy got a quick hook, removed after giving up two runs in four innings. The five relievers — Trevor Megill, Griffin Jax, Caleb Thielbar, Michael Fulmer and Jhoan Duran — who followed him each pitched an inning.
And while Duran allowed hits to the first two batters he faced, making for a tense ninth inning, the hard-throwing rookie worked his way out of trouble, striking out Nick Pratto with a pair of runners in scoring position to pick up the save.
The Royals had just three baserunners reach — one was hit by a pitch — in the final five innings, as Twins manager Rocco Baldelli turned to most of his high-leverage group to protect a lead the Twins had taken early on. Carlos Correa’s sixth home run of the month — a no-doubter to left — gave the Twins an early advantage, and after the Royals tied it in the top of the second, Nick Gordon put the Twins on top for good in the bottom of the frame with a two-run shot.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) put the influx of migrants into Martha’s Vineyard this week into perspective, noting that 15,000 illegal immigrants from Haiti entered Del Rio, Texas in a single day.
Since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) flew 50 migrants to the wealthy liberal enclave of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, Democrats have called the situation a “humanitarian crisis”, while accusing the governor of using human beings as pawns in a game of political chess.
“It is cruel to treat human beings as pawns in a political game. It hit a new low,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said of DeSantis.
“Exploiting vulnerable people for political purposes is repugnant and cruel. Massachusetts is fully capable of handling asylum seekers, and I will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners to ensure we have the resources to care for people with dignity,” he said. she also tweeted.
Martha’s Vineyard homeless shelter coordinator Lisa Belcastro lamented to reporters that the island lacks the facilities to house migrants despite the fact that some of America’s wealthiest elites own homes for multi-million dollar vacation that is empty most of the year.
“At some point they have to move from here to another place,” she told reporters. “We don’t have the services to support 50 immigrants. We certainly don’t have accommodation. We are in a housing crisis like we are on this island, so we cannot house everyone here who lives here and works here. We do not have accommodation for 50 more people.
Wow! This Democrat from Martha’s Vineyard doesn’t seem very welcoming or progressive.
“We don’t have accommodation for 50 immigrants.
Um, don’t the Obamas have a 10-bedroom mansion there? This will suit half of them.
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 15, 2022
In a tweet on Wednesday, Ted Cruz explained how 15,000 migrants (not 50) poured into Del Rio, Texas in a single day.
“The people of Martha’s Vineyard describe the burden of 50 illegal immigrants. To put that into perspective, the small town of Del Rio, Texas is home to about 30,000 people. I was there when 15,000 illegal Haitian immigrants passed through Del Rio IN A SINGLE DAY. 15,000 > 50″ he tweeted.
Island authorities have since called the influx of 50 migrants a “humanitarian crisis”.
To our island community, here is an update on the current humanitarian crisis on Martha’s Vineyard…we thank the people for their continued help. pic.twitter.com/f9YRJSJPow
— Visit Martha’s Vineyard (@VisitMV) September 15, 2022
Breitbart News
The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission on Thursday approved what would be the state’s largest solar power plant.
Xcel Energy’s proposed Sherco Solar Project, which is expected to generate 460 megawatts of electricity, will be located on two separate parcels in Becker and Clear Lake townships, near the company’s coal-powered Sherburne County Generating Facility in Becker, according to a news release issued by the PUC.
Xcel plans to retire its Minnesota coal-powered plants by 2030, including the massive Sherco facility. The new solar project, which is expected to be fully operational by 2025, will offset some of the capacity lost through these closures.
Chris Clark, Xcel’s president for Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, told KSTP-TV the company is “pleased to move forward with the Sherco Solar Project.”
“We know it will be a key component to meet our customers’ energy needs as we transition away from coal and closer to our vision to deliver 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2050,” Clark said.
The PUC said the project will create 900 construction jobs paying an estimated $115 million in wages over the next three years, and that it will reduce carbon emissions by 300,000 tons annually.
The Sherco project is the second major renewable energy proposal to be approved recently by the PUC.
Last month, the commission signed off on the hybrid Big Bend Wind and Red Rock Solar plant in southwestern Minnesota, which is expected to generate up to 360 megawatts of power.
By JILL LAWLESS, MIKE CORDER and SYLVIA HUI
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched nearly 5 miles across London for the chance to spend a few minutes in front of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as she is in the state. King Charles III spent the day privately reflecting on his first week on the throne.
The queue to pay homage to the late Queen at Westminster Hall in Parliament was at least a nine-hour wait, winding across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames past Tower Bridge. But people said they didn’t mind the wait, and authorities installed portable toilets and other facilities to make the task bearable.
“I’m glad there was a queue because it gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,” said healthcare professional Nimisha Maroo. “I wouldn’t have liked it if I had to rush.”
A week after the Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after 70 years on the throne, commemorations have focused on Westminster – the heart of political power in London. Her coffin will remain undisturbed in Westminster Hall until Monday, when it will be transported across the street to Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral.
Buckingham Palace released details of the service on Thursday, the first state funeral held in Britain since the death of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965. Royalty and heads of state around the world are expected to be among the 2,000 people in attendance, with a smaller private funeral service scheduled for later Monday at Windsor Castle.
The Queen will be buried in Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.
The guest list for the state funeral is a roll call of power and pomp, from Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Spain’s King Felipe VI to US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and prime ministers from Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – who first met the Queen as a child and his father Pierre Trudeau was Canada’s leader – said the Queen was “one of my favorite people in the world”.
“Her conversations with me were always candid, we talked about everything and nothing, she gave her best advice on a range of issues, she was always curious, engaged and thoughtful,” he said during the interview. a special session of the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa.
After a day of high ceremony and high emotion on Wednesday as the Queen’s coffin was carried in a mournful procession from Buckingham Palace, the King spent Thursday working and “private reflection” at his residence in Highgrove, England. west of England. Charles has had calls with Biden and Macron and spoken to a host of world leaders.
Prince William, the heir to the throne, and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, visited the royal family’s estate in Sandringham, eastern England, on Thursday to view some of the tributes left by well-wishers . The couple walked slowly along the metal barriers receiving bouquets from the public.
William told his well-wishers that walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday was ‘difficult’ and ‘brings back memories’ of his mother Princess Diana’s funeral after her death in 1997 when William was 15 .
“I said how proud his mum would have been of him, and he said how difficult it was yesterday because it brought back memories of his mum’s funeral,” said Jane Wells, 54, after meeting the prince on Thursday.
The Queen left Buckingham Palace on Wednesday for the last time, carried in a horse-drawn carriage and greeted by cannons and the sound of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped and crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall.
Charles, his siblings and sons walked behind the coffin, which was topped with a wreath of white roses and the Queen’s diamond-encrusted crown on a purple velvet pillow. The motorcade marked Elizabeth’s seven decades as head of state.
Meanwhile, his statehood has allowed many Britons to personally say goodbye to the only monarch most have ever known.
It’s also a huge logistics operation, with a designated 10-mile (16 kilometer) queuing route lined with first-aid points and more than 500 portable toilets. There are 1,000 stewards and marshals working at any one time, and 30 religious leaders from various faiths to speak to those online.
Monica Thorpe said she walked for two hours to get to the back of the queue and join the queue.
“People were walking and walking and the police were saying ‘Go on, go on.’ It was like the yellow brick road,” she said.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of the Church of England, wore a high-visibility vest emblazoned with the words ‘Faith Team’ as he spoke to mourners. Welby, who will deliver a sermon at Elizabeth’s funeral, paid tribute to the Queen as “someone you could totally, completely and absolutely trust, whose wisdom was remarkable”.
People old and young, dressed in dark suits or jeans and trainers, marched in a steady stream through the historic hall, where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens held magnificent medieval banquets and where previous monarchs lay in state.
After passing the coffin, most of the mourners stopped to look back before exiting through the room’s large oak doors. Some were in tears; others lowered their heads or curtsied. One dropped to one knee and blew a goodbye kiss.
Keith Smart, engineer and British Army veteran, wiped away tears as he left the room. He had waited over 10 hours for the chance to say goodbye.
“Everyone in the crowd behaved impeccably. There was no malice, everyone was friends. It was fantastic,” he said. this room and seeing this, I just collapsed in. I didn’t bow – I knelt on the floor, on my knees, I bowed my head to the queen.
___
Follow the Queen's AP coverage at
denverpost
