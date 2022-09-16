Pilsen-based artist Sentrock has turned his love of street art into community building

WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt inside the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Thursday to 75 days in jail, matching what the government had requested.

Robert Keith Packer was arrested the week after the attack on the US Capitol in 2021 and pleaded guilty a year later, in January, to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful picketing and parade. The government wanted him to serve 75 days in prison, as well as three years of probation. Packer’s sister had asked for leniency and she urged the court in a written plea not to “judge a book by its cover”. But a federal prosecutor told the judge that “the words on her clothes show you her intent” on January 6.

“Mr. Packer showed the world who he was on January 6, through both his deeds and his actions,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst told the court Thursday. “He displayed his belief on his clothes that day.”

Nichols said there was clearly an intention to wear the sweatshirt but Packer did not explain what it was.

“It seems to me he was wearing that sweatshirt for a reason. We don’t know what that reason was because Mr. Packer didn’t tell us,” Nichols said.

Packer admitted he traveled from Newport News, Va., to Washington on January 6, 2021, “to attend the rally” hosted by former President Donald Trump and then “entered the building despite windows broken and tear gas deployed by the police”. He also admitted he was “in a crowd of people in the hallway when rioters pulled down and smashed” a sign bearing the name of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi outside his office.

U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols, a confirmed Trump nominee in 2019, sentenced Packer in a virtual hearing. Nichols said Packer’s sweatshirt was “incredibly offensive” but there was no evidence he used violence against officers. Nichols said while he thought Packer was likely sincere in his regret, his apologies weren’t as profound as those of the other defendants.

Nichols said Packer was “a bit above average” in terms of guilt compared to other defendants who pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Robert Packer. United States District Court for the District of Columbia

Furst said Packer “expressed no remorse” for his actions on Jan. 6 or expressed concern for the officers who were assaulted that day. Instead, she says, Packer focused only on the impact on her life.

“It all depends on what happened to him,” Furst said.

Packer’s defense attorney, Stephen Brennwald, compared Packer to Forrest Gump, writing that “Packer’s demeanor and presence…appeared to be similar to the character played by Tom Hanks in the movie Forrest Gump – a man who walked through life almost as if outside of body and mind, looking within.” Brennwald said he had previously received emails stating that his comparison was offensive to Forrest Gump.

Brennwald wrote that Packer had been the target of “fairly significant” harassment from the public, “mainly because of the nature of the offensive shirt he was wearing”.

Packer chose not to comment to the judge before his sentencing. Brennwald also said Packer’s own son would not talk to him because of his views, and he asked the court to sentence him to probation.

In court Thursday, Brennwald wondered if Packer would be treated differently if he had short hair and no beard and was wearing a Nike shirt instead of a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt. There’s no question Packer’s sweatshirt is offensive, Brennwald said, but he argued his client shouldn’t be punished for the contents of his shirt.

Brennwald said he had discussions with Packer about concentration camps and that Packer acknowledged the existence of such camps, but Brennwald would not say more. Packer doesn’t consider himself a white supremacist, Brennwald said.

“He was very angry when people called him a white supremacist,” Brennwald said. “He wanted me to sue Nancy Pelosi when she made a statement in the House about him being a white supremacist.”

In a letter of support, Kimberly Rice, Packer’s sister, called him “hands down the BEST BROTHER with a HUGE heart and a gentle soul.” She said they grew up in a “home of blue-collar workers and middle-class Christian values” and traveled together in Washington, but left early because of the cold weather. She portrayed her brother as a victim of media attention.

“Over the past year and a half the media has portrayed and portrayed a person he is NOT and NEVER was. His daily life over the past year and a half has been so altered and a struggle major for him, living in fear because of the media slandering his name and making him a monster that he is absolutely not, losing his long-time job, threatening him with death and so on,” he said. -she writes.

“It’s so easy to judge a book by its cover, without knowing the details of what’s really inside – but it’s also so wrong. All over a sweatshirt – yes a sweatshirt shirt,” she wrote, describing a sweatshirt celebrating where at least 1.1 million people died in the Holocaust. “Yes, that might be considered bad taste just as much as a lot more these days, but it’s not a crime against free speech.”

The government memo noted that his sweatshirt had the word “STAFF” on the back and the phrase “Work Means Freedom” on the front, which “reminiscent of the sign above the entrance to the death camp in ‘Auschwitz operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during World War II.’

Packer, who was asked in an FBI interview after his guilty plea why he wore the ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt, ‘silly answered ‘because I was cold”, according to federal prosecutors.

The “Camp Auschwitz” shirt wasn’t the only pro-Nazi paraphernalia Packer wore on Jan. 6. Video provided to NBC News this week shows that earlier today he was wearing a “Schutzstaffel” shirt, referring to Adolf Hitler’s paramilitary unit led by Heinrich Himmler, more commonly known as the SS. The government presented an image of the video in court on Thursday.

Over 850 people have been arrested in connection with the January 6 attack and over 350 have been convicted. Sentences range from short periods of misdemeanor probation to a decade behind bars for a former New York police officer who assaulted a Washington police officer on Jan. 6 and then lied on the stand. The FBI has the names of hundreds of other Jan. 6 participants who could be charged but have not yet been arrested.

Earlier this week, a Trump-appointed judge convicted three rioters of felonies in connection with the violence in the tunnel on the west side of the US Capitol on January 6, but acquitted two of the defendants for obstructing official process. which came with significant exposure in prison.