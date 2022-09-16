News
Pilsen-based artist Sentrock has turned his love of street art into community building
ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) — During Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS 2 features a Pilsen artist whose career began with a spray paint can.
As a Mexican-American, he told us his life symbolizes the American dream, a dream he wants to help others achieve.
CBS 2’s Albert Ramon met him at his new exhibit at the Elmhurst Art Museum.
Joseph Perez, or Sentrock, talks a lot about “freedom”. He feels it when he creates and wants you to feel it when you see his art.
“It’s the idea of someone who wants their freedom back,” he said.
Perez showed off what he called his “flagship character,” Bird City Saint, a little boy wearing a superhero mask. Its purpose is to do good.
“When this little boy, my character, puts on the bird mask, he finds his freedom, his voice, his true self,” he said.
Sentrock said he discovered his true self the first time he saw graffiti as a teenager.
“I had never been to an art museum,” he said. “So for me, the museum was the graffiti you saw outside in the alleys and old abandoned buildings, so when I saw that, I fell in love with it.”
When he tried it himself, he got in trouble, but his mom turned things around.
“I was suspended from school for exploring my artistic voice,” Perez said. “My mother was [like,] “If that’s the path you want to go, that’s something you really want to do, let’s try to develop it.” So she bought me boards and cans and brushes and let me do my thing in the garden. I think that’s what really helped me stay on the positive path.”
This path led to the “street art” that builds the community today. It started with murals that caught the attention of social media fans and then gallery owners and museums.
But Sentrock said it’s authenticity, not fame, that drives him forward.
“For me, street art is the idea of giving back to people on the street, to ordinary people,” he said. “It’s just constant communication with the viewer and the artist.”
But above all, Perez is a family man. CBS 2 was with him as he walked his wife Summer and one-year-old son Santos around the exhibit.
“When he gets older, hopefully he can look back and realize that platforms and places like this are for him,” Perez said. “I felt like things like that weren’t for me growing up…I want him to know that your voice matters and who you are matters.”
Sentrock also mentors young artists, helping them find their voice. Those interested can view his exhibition “The Boy Who Wanted to Fly” at the Elmhurst Art Museum until January 15.
And CBS 2 asked Perez for his artist name. He said he took on the nickname “Sentrock” when he was a teenager, after getting in trouble for spray painting graffiti.
A friend told him that it was not a good idea to keep signing his work with his real name.
News
Do you want to say goodbye to the queen? Get in line
By
September 15, 2022 6:05 a.m. ET
LONDON—In a nation that has perfected the art of queuing, it’s a line fit for a queen.
As Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lay in Westminster Hall on Thursday, a line stretched more than 4 miles along the River Thames. The UK government has warned it could be up to 10 miles long as hundreds of thousands of people wait to bid their final farewells to Britain’s longest-serving monarch ahead of a state funeral scheduled for Monday.
News
Arai Teams Visit Hero Electric, Okinawa and Other Ev Players to Probe Fame-Ii Violations
Investigating authorities believe that some electric vehicle manufacturers may have received subsidies under the nationwide program for the faster adoption and manufacture of electric vehicles (FAME-II), but violated local value-added criteria minimum necessary for this purpose.
According to people in the know, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) teams have started visiting factories of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers like Hero Electric and Okinawa to investigate FAME-II violations. The action comes after the government received several complaints from whistleblowers against numerous electric vehicle companies for violating these standards.
Investigating authorities believe that some electric vehicle manufacturers may have received subsidies under the nationwide program for the faster adoption and manufacture of electric vehicles (FAME-II), but violated local value-added criteria minimum necessary for this purpose.
Now, ARAI teams are investigating the allegations, and CNBC-TV18 has learned that inspections are underway to verify if any subsidized products are actually made in India.
In the meantime, it is also learned that the Ministry of Heavy Industries is in contact with the Directorate of Tax Intelligence (DRI) on an investigation against Hero Electric which had investigated customs evasion by the company and issued a notice in December 2020 for the same.
(This copy will be updated)
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First post: Sep 16, 2022 at 10:29 a.m. STI
News
Suns VP Jahm Najafi calls on Robert Sarver to step down in open letter to fans – The Denver Post
Jahm Najafi, the Phoenix Suns’ second-largest shareholder, called for the resignation of owner Robert Sarver two days after Sarver received a one-year ban from the NBA for professional misconduct.
Najafi called for Sarver’s resignation in an open letter to Suns fans on Thursday. The Suns governor said in the statement that he would work to find a new managing partner. He added that he was not looking to replace Sarver as Suns owner.
“In accordance with my commitment to help eradicate all forms of racism, sexism and prejudice, as Vice President of the Phoenix Suns, I call for the resignation of Robert Sarver,” Najafi wrote in a statement.
Along with the one-year ban, the NBA fined Sarver $10 million after investigation findings said he had used the N-word “at least five times” and engaged in “unfair conduct towards female employees”.
The investigation also detailed that Sarver, who bought the Suns in 2004, “made numerous sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women.” and “repeatedly engaged in inappropriate physical conduct”. towards male employees.
“Similar conduct by a CEO, executive director, president, teacher, coach or any other managerial position would warrant immediate dismissal,” Najafi wrote in his statement. statement. “The fact that Robert Sarver ‘owns’ the team does not give him the right to treat others any differently than any other leader.”
Allegations of misogyny and racism with the Suns organization surfaced last November. Sarver’s suspension is the biggest punishment handed out by the NBA since commissioner Adam Silver banned Donald Sterling from the NBA for life and fined the former Los Angeles Clippers owner $2.5 million after he investigated racist remarks he made during a phone call to an ex-girlfriend.
Chris Paul, who previously served as NBAPA president, expressed his disappointment with the NBA discipline imposed on Sarver.
“Like many others, I have reviewed the report,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read. This behavior, especially towards women, is unacceptable and must never be repeated. I am of the opinion that the sanctions did not really help to remedy what we can all agree to be atrocious behavior.”
Lakers All-Star LeBron James also expressed disappointment with the discipline.
“Our league was definitely wrong,” James wrote on Twitter. I don’t need to explain why. You read all the stories and decide for yourself. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there’s no place in this league for that kind of behavior.
News
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing DC area
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, saying he still poses a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington area , DC, with a series of random shootings.
Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people and injured three others over a three-week period in October 2002. Several other victims were shot dead across the country in the preceding months as the duo were heading to the National Capital Region of Washington State.
Malvo was convicted of capital murder in Virginia and sentenced to life in prison without parole. But a series of Supreme Court rulings and a change in Virginia law gave Malvo the chance to seek parole after serving nearly 20 years in prison.
The Virginia Parole Board denied his request Aug. 30, saying Malvo remains a risk to the community and should serve more of his sentence before being released on parole, according to state records on parole board decisions for the month of August.
“Release at that time would lessen the seriousness of the crime; Severity and circumstances of your offence(s),” the parole board wrote.
Malvo’s accomplice, John Allen Muhammad, was executed in Virginia in 2009. Malvo, now 37, was sentenced to life without parole for the three Virginia murders. But after the United States Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory life sentences for minors were unconstitutional, two federal courts ruled that Malvo was entitled to new sentencing hearings. The Virginia legislature also passed a law in 2020 that gave juvenile offenders the option to apply for parole after serving 20 years.
Malvo was a 15-year-old Jamaican who had been sent to live in Antigua when he met the much older Muhammad. Muhammad trained and indoctrinated Malvo, and in 2002 the pair embarked on a nationwide murder spree that culminated in the 10 murders in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
Testimony at trial indicated that the shooting was a plan for Muhammad to regain custody of his children by killing his ex-wife and making her death appear to be the result of random violence.
Malvo is serving his sentence at the maximum security Red Onion State Prison in Virginia.
Even though Malvo had been granted parole in Virginia, he was also sentenced to life in prison in Maryland for crimes in the neighboring state. Last month, Maryland’s highest court ruled that Malvo should be sentenced for his crimes there.
News
‘Age is a big factor in this fight’ – Billy Joe Saunders thinks ‘very smart’ Canelo Alvarez could knock out 40-year-old Gennady Golovkin in trilogy
Billy Joe Saunders knows all about the power of Canelo Alvarez and thinks Gennady Golovkin could suffer the same fate as Saturday night.
Golovkin is set to move up to super middleweight to challenge his bitter rival for his undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO world titles in their trilogy bout on Sept. 17.
In 2017, Golovkin and Canelo shared the ring for the first time in a hugely entertaining and competitive 12-round bout that ended in a disputed draw that many believe robbed the Kazakh fighter of a win.
The following year, Alvarez won a narrow majority decision in their rematch, but GGG still insisted he had won both fights and now would have his chance for revenge.
Since then, Canelo has been on a hot streak, beating Callum Smith, Danny Jacobs, Caleb Plant and Saunders to establish himself as the king of the 168-pound division.
However, last time out he was beaten by WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol who ended his 16 fight unbeaten streak in dominant fashion.
Rather than getting immediate revenge with the Russian, Canelo opted to settle his rivalry with Golovkin who ‘BJS’ believe is here to be taken at this stage of his career.
“I think they waited for the right time to get Golovkin, he’s 40,” Saunders told talkSPORT on Thursday.
6 January rioter wearing ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt sentenced to 75 days in jail
WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt inside the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Thursday to 75 days in jail, matching what the government had requested.
Robert Keith Packer was arrested the week after the attack on the US Capitol in 2021 and pleaded guilty a year later, in January, to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful picketing and parade. The government wanted him to serve 75 days in prison, as well as three years of probation. Packer’s sister had asked for leniency and she urged the court in a written plea not to “judge a book by its cover”. But a federal prosecutor told the judge that “the words on her clothes show you her intent” on January 6.
“Mr. Packer showed the world who he was on January 6, through both his deeds and his actions,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst told the court Thursday. “He displayed his belief on his clothes that day.”
Nichols said there was clearly an intention to wear the sweatshirt but Packer did not explain what it was.
“It seems to me he was wearing that sweatshirt for a reason. We don’t know what that reason was because Mr. Packer didn’t tell us,” Nichols said.
Packer admitted he traveled from Newport News, Va., to Washington on January 6, 2021, “to attend the rally” hosted by former President Donald Trump and then “entered the building despite windows broken and tear gas deployed by the police”. He also admitted he was “in a crowd of people in the hallway when rioters pulled down and smashed” a sign bearing the name of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi outside his office.
U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols, a confirmed Trump nominee in 2019, sentenced Packer in a virtual hearing. Nichols said Packer’s sweatshirt was “incredibly offensive” but there was no evidence he used violence against officers. Nichols said while he thought Packer was likely sincere in his regret, his apologies weren’t as profound as those of the other defendants.
Nichols said Packer was “a bit above average” in terms of guilt compared to other defendants who pleaded guilty to the same charge.
Furst said Packer “expressed no remorse” for his actions on Jan. 6 or expressed concern for the officers who were assaulted that day. Instead, she says, Packer focused only on the impact on her life.
“It all depends on what happened to him,” Furst said.
Packer’s defense attorney, Stephen Brennwald, compared Packer to Forrest Gump, writing that “Packer’s demeanor and presence…appeared to be similar to the character played by Tom Hanks in the movie Forrest Gump – a man who walked through life almost as if outside of body and mind, looking within.” Brennwald said he had previously received emails stating that his comparison was offensive to Forrest Gump.
Brennwald wrote that Packer had been the target of “fairly significant” harassment from the public, “mainly because of the nature of the offensive shirt he was wearing”.
Packer chose not to comment to the judge before his sentencing. Brennwald also said Packer’s own son would not talk to him because of his views, and he asked the court to sentence him to probation.
In court Thursday, Brennwald wondered if Packer would be treated differently if he had short hair and no beard and was wearing a Nike shirt instead of a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt. There’s no question Packer’s sweatshirt is offensive, Brennwald said, but he argued his client shouldn’t be punished for the contents of his shirt.
Brennwald said he had discussions with Packer about concentration camps and that Packer acknowledged the existence of such camps, but Brennwald would not say more. Packer doesn’t consider himself a white supremacist, Brennwald said.
“He was very angry when people called him a white supremacist,” Brennwald said. “He wanted me to sue Nancy Pelosi when she made a statement in the House about him being a white supremacist.”
In a letter of support, Kimberly Rice, Packer’s sister, called him “hands down the BEST BROTHER with a HUGE heart and a gentle soul.” She said they grew up in a “home of blue-collar workers and middle-class Christian values” and traveled together in Washington, but left early because of the cold weather. She portrayed her brother as a victim of media attention.
“Over the past year and a half the media has portrayed and portrayed a person he is NOT and NEVER was. His daily life over the past year and a half has been so altered and a struggle major for him, living in fear because of the media slandering his name and making him a monster that he is absolutely not, losing his long-time job, threatening him with death and so on,” he said. -she writes.
“It’s so easy to judge a book by its cover, without knowing the details of what’s really inside – but it’s also so wrong. All over a sweatshirt – yes a sweatshirt shirt,” she wrote, describing a sweatshirt celebrating where at least 1.1 million people died in the Holocaust. “Yes, that might be considered bad taste just as much as a lot more these days, but it’s not a crime against free speech.”
The government memo noted that his sweatshirt had the word “STAFF” on the back and the phrase “Work Means Freedom” on the front, which “reminiscent of the sign above the entrance to the death camp in ‘Auschwitz operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during World War II.’
Packer, who was asked in an FBI interview after his guilty plea why he wore the ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt, ‘silly answered ‘because I was cold”, according to federal prosecutors.
The “Camp Auschwitz” shirt wasn’t the only pro-Nazi paraphernalia Packer wore on Jan. 6. Video provided to NBC News this week shows that earlier today he was wearing a “Schutzstaffel” shirt, referring to Adolf Hitler’s paramilitary unit led by Heinrich Himmler, more commonly known as the SS. The government presented an image of the video in court on Thursday.
Over 850 people have been arrested in connection with the January 6 attack and over 350 have been convicted. Sentences range from short periods of misdemeanor probation to a decade behind bars for a former New York police officer who assaulted a Washington police officer on Jan. 6 and then lied on the stand. The FBI has the names of hundreds of other Jan. 6 participants who could be charged but have not yet been arrested.
Earlier this week, a Trump-appointed judge convicted three rioters of felonies in connection with the violence in the tunnel on the west side of the US Capitol on January 6, but acquitted two of the defendants for obstructing official process. which came with significant exposure in prison.
