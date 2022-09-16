Polywork gets an extra $28 million to add hyphens to your job title TechCrunch

Stop trying to make Polywork a reality. It is already happening. You may even be a polyworker reading this.

Polywork is a venture-backed start-up that builds a professional network to help people express their multifaceted professional lives. In other words, if you’re a journalist, you also do podcasts, you want to write a book, and you’d like to one day help teach at a university, Polywork wants to give you, well me in this case, a place to express this. And according to CEO and Founder Peter Johnston, the name deliberately sounds like a “that kind of job” verb.

Polywork today announced that it has raised $28 million in Series B funding co-led by former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Caffeinated Capital. Other investors also joined in the round, including Instacart CEO Fiji Simo and Instacart founders Stripe, Lyft, Clubhouse, Lattice, Minted and Divvy Homes. Andreessen Horowitz, who led Polywork’s $13 million Series A financing, also participated in the round, but did not come out on top.

The round marks the official launch of Polywork’s private beta. While the founder and CEO of Polywork Peter Johnson declined to share specific user numbers, beyond the fact that they are growing, it shows confidence in the platform’s ability to provide a place for users to express themselves.

In other words, the startup thinks it has found the product-market fit. Since the first launch, Polywork has tracked who signed up to better understand what they want to do – beyond self-expression – once they landed on the website. The call to action, says Johnston, quickly became about helping people find opportunities to collaborate with each other.

“If LinkedIn is a full-time opportunity network, we are kind of the collaboration opportunity network,” he added.

Not all features will be open to the public. For example, Polywork is launching Clubs in private beta, a dedicated group space designed to help people collaborate. Think of a group of people brought together by badge-based entry and proof of experience. Per Polywork, there will be a moderator who facilitates collaboration in groups.

The company’s early adopters are mostly people who work in tech full-time, looking to expand their part-time jobs as angel investors, podcasters, or newsletter writers. The founder explained that some see the rise of multi-hyphenated jobs as another example of the glorification of hustle culture. To that, he said, “This generation of people absolutely gets energy from doing more; it is not a question of tiring them or exhausting them. Meanwhile, some reports show that Millennials and Gen Z workers report the highest burnout rates, at 59% and 58%, respectively. Other reports claim that more and more Americans are taking second jobs to fight inflation, not so much their passion. At the same time, more than 50 million people, according to Fast Company, consider themselves creators.

The contradictory trends bring nuance to both the demand for a more fluid professional network and the realities that make multi-trait jobs more important.

“Their expertise allowed them to try these multiple things at once,” Johnston said. “A lot of it comes down to money and people wanting extra income, but it actually started more with people needing it and wanting it energy – and breaking the fact that they were working for the pandemic… it allows them to try something new in a lighthearted way.

Polywork does not have revenue plans as it is more focused on growth and product. Future monetization may look like customizing users’ Polywork templates or advanced search similar to LinkedIn premium.

Polywork faces the same challenges as any market. If its value proposition is more collaboration opportunities, how does it onboard not just people who want a book agent, but enough book agents to make reading even an option? Everyone might be looking for a podcast co-host, but what if everyone has their own idea and doesn’t necessarily want to partner with another?

The future of collaboration is fruitful but complicated. But, smartly, Polywork focuses on a future-oriented career network, tapping into people’s hopes and dreams beyond the past or just the present.