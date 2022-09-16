News
Polywork gets an extra $28 million to add hyphens to your job title TechCrunch
Stop trying to make Polywork a reality. It is already happening. You may even be a polyworker reading this.
Polywork is a venture-backed start-up that builds a professional network to help people express their multifaceted professional lives. In other words, if you’re a journalist, you also do podcasts, you want to write a book, and you’d like to one day help teach at a university, Polywork wants to give you, well me in this case, a place to express this. And according to CEO and Founder Peter Johnston, the name deliberately sounds like a “that kind of job” verb.
Polywork today announced that it has raised $28 million in Series B funding co-led by former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Caffeinated Capital. Other investors also joined in the round, including Instacart CEO Fiji Simo and Instacart founders Stripe, Lyft, Clubhouse, Lattice, Minted and Divvy Homes. Andreessen Horowitz, who led Polywork’s $13 million Series A financing, also participated in the round, but did not come out on top.
The round marks the official launch of Polywork’s private beta. While the founder and CEO of Polywork Peter Johnson declined to share specific user numbers, beyond the fact that they are growing, it shows confidence in the platform’s ability to provide a place for users to express themselves.
In other words, the startup thinks it has found the product-market fit. Since the first launch, Polywork has tracked who signed up to better understand what they want to do – beyond self-expression – once they landed on the website. The call to action, says Johnston, quickly became about helping people find opportunities to collaborate with each other.
“If LinkedIn is a full-time opportunity network, we are kind of the collaboration opportunity network,” he added.
Not all features will be open to the public. For example, Polywork is launching Clubs in private beta, a dedicated group space designed to help people collaborate. Think of a group of people brought together by badge-based entry and proof of experience. Per Polywork, there will be a moderator who facilitates collaboration in groups.
The company’s early adopters are mostly people who work in tech full-time, looking to expand their part-time jobs as angel investors, podcasters, or newsletter writers. The founder explained that some see the rise of multi-hyphenated jobs as another example of the glorification of hustle culture. To that, he said, “This generation of people absolutely gets energy from doing more; it is not a question of tiring them or exhausting them. Meanwhile, some reports show that Millennials and Gen Z workers report the highest burnout rates, at 59% and 58%, respectively. Other reports claim that more and more Americans are taking second jobs to fight inflation, not so much their passion. At the same time, more than 50 million people, according to Fast Company, consider themselves creators.
The contradictory trends bring nuance to both the demand for a more fluid professional network and the realities that make multi-trait jobs more important.
“Their expertise allowed them to try these multiple things at once,” Johnston said. “A lot of it comes down to money and people wanting extra income, but it actually started more with people needing it and wanting it energy – and breaking the fact that they were working for the pandemic… it allows them to try something new in a lighthearted way.
Polywork does not have revenue plans as it is more focused on growth and product. Future monetization may look like customizing users’ Polywork templates or advanced search similar to LinkedIn premium.
Polywork faces the same challenges as any market. If its value proposition is more collaboration opportunities, how does it onboard not just people who want a book agent, but enough book agents to make reading even an option? Everyone might be looking for a podcast co-host, but what if everyone has their own idea and doesn’t necessarily want to partner with another?
The future of collaboration is fruitful but complicated. But, smartly, Polywork focuses on a future-oriented career network, tapping into people’s hopes and dreams beyond the past or just the present.
techcrunch
News
Newsom pleads with DOJ to investigate DeSantis for ‘kidnapping’
California Governor Gavin Newson (D) wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday urging the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for “kidnapping” after the Florida governor sent illegal immigrants at Martha’s Vineyard.
DeSantis took credit for the roughly 50 migrants who arrived Wednesday at Martha’s Vineyard, a vacation island where former President Barack Obama owns a $15 million home.
On Thursday, Martha’s Vineyard officials asked for help from the federal government for what they call a “humanitarian crisis.”
DeSantis’ decision to send the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbot ferried migrants to Democratic strongholds like Washington, DC.
Governor Newsom said Thursday that what DeSantis and Abbott were doing was “cruel” and formally asked the DOJ to investigate DeSantis for kidnapping or potential Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) charges.
What @GovRonDeSantis and @GregAbbott_TX do is not intelligent, it is cruel.
I formally call on the DOJ to immediately investigate these inhumane efforts to use children as political pawns. pic.twitter.com/x2sBa06nSw
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022
“Like millions of Americans, I was horrified by the images of migrants being loaded onto buses and planes across the country to be used as political props,” Newsom said. wrote. “Obviously, transporting families, including children, across state lines under false pretences is morally wrong, but it can also be illegal.”
Newsom claimed that the federal government would have jurisdiction over this matter because of interstate travel. newsom said:
Several of those who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard alleged that a recruiter tricked them into accepting the travel offer based on false claims that they would be flown to Boston and receive expedited access to work authorization. . The interstate travel in question establishes federal jurisdiction in the matter.
newsom continued:
Accordingly, I urge the United States Department of Justice (US DOJ) to initiate an investigation into possible criminal or civil violations of federal law based on this alleged fraudulent scheme. In particular, I urge the United States Department of Justice to investigate whether the alleged fraudulent incitement would warrant charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws, which could serve as a predicate offense for charges under the provisions of the Organized Crime Control Act (RICO). from 1970.
Newsom also claimed that Desantis’ intent was to “humiliate and dehumanize” migrants and asked the DOJ to review a possible “civil rights conspiracy in violation of 42 U.S.C. 1985.”
“Finally, while I believe the US DOJ’s investigation should include these possible avenues, there may be others that the US DOJ can and should pursue,” Newsom said. concluded. “I look forward to continuing to work with the administration on protecting human rights.”
DeSantis’ Democratic opponent, Charlie Crist, also said he would support DOJ involvement in the case.
“That seems appropriate to me,” Crist said when asked if the DOJ should get involved. “Justice must be served here.”
DeSantis pushed back against his critics on Thursday, saying, “Our message to them is that we are not a sanctuary state.”
“It’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction. And yes, we will help make that transportation easier so you can go to greener pastures,” DeSantis added.
Newsom’s letter to the DOJ is the latest step in a brewing feud between the California governor and DeSantis. Newsom called DeSantis a “tyrant” in July and launched attack ads against conservative leaders in Florida, claiming California is a freer state.
After months of criticism, DeSantis recently responded to Newsom and mocked his leadership, noting that Newsom and other Democratic officials in California “can’t even keep the power going.”
“They are so worried about Florida. They can’t even keep power in California. I mean, are you kidding?” DeSantis said.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
Breitbart News
News
Oakland police handcuff black man after couple falsely accuse him of stealing their truck
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — An Oakland resident has been handcuffed by police after a couple accused him of driving their stolen vehicle, but the truck actually belonged to him.
Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on 35th Street at MLK, Nicole Hirsch’s husband was sitting in his vehicle when a couple approached him.
RELATED: Tiburon store owners who say they were racially profiled by police reach $150,000 settlement with city
“He described it as if they were looking into his truck bed and he rolled down his window and said ‘Can I help you with something?’ and they said something like, ‘Our truck has been stolen,’” Hirsch said.
Nicole’s husband is a landscaper. His truck had work tools in the back. She said the couple accused her of stealing their vehicle even after he showed them a photo taken four years ago of the same truck. A few minutes later, several Oakland police vehicles surrounded him.
“He put his hands up if I understood correctly and followed their orders,” Hirsch said. “He told me it was embarrassing to be handcuffed in the street with lots of police cars around. It’s humiliating. It’s infuriating.”
All the while, Hirsch said her husband tried to explain to officers that the truck was actually his.
“They handcuffed him before we even asked for his license or registration,” she said.
Nicole thinks her husband was treated this way because he is black.
RELATED: San Rafael Police Under Criminal Investigation for Beating Gardener; lawyer says officer lied
“I definitely do,” she said. “Just like that couple claiming this is our truck. They’re also a person and why doesn’t their voice and opinion have the same weight and credibility that the couple had.”
In a statement, OPD confirmed the incident and said it received a call from a victim whose vehicle was recently stolen in Oakland, claiming to have found it.
“When officers arrived, they located a vehicle that matched the year, make, model and color of the victim’s vehicle and detained the occupant, pending further investigation. Officers later determined that the vehicle in question was registered in the detained person’s name.”
ABC7 went to the scene to speak to neighbors who preferred to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.
“He’s black, so they look at us like we’re black, we’re the most targeted to steal a car,” a neighbor said.
A neighbor said crime in this area of Oakland is on the rise.
“It’s just very scary because you can’t trust anyone. My car was broken into twice. We were broken into,” one of the neighbors said.
RELATED: Black preacher arrested while watering flowers sues police
Nicole tweeted about the incident in hopes of raising awareness of how Oakland police conduct their investigations.
Luz Pena: “What do you hope to change? »
Nicole Arlette Hirsch: “I hope the protocol changes. I hope the Oakland Police Department finds better ways to deal especially with people of color and I hope this never happens to anyone else again.”
Nicole is a sociologist who focuses on research on diversity, equity and inclusion. She says what happened to her husband is exactly why she is doing this kind of work. The couple are considering legal action.
Full OPD statement:
“The Oakland Police Department (OPD) investigated a report of a stolen vehicle being occupied on September 13, 2022, in the 700 block of 35th Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m. The OPD Communications Division (OPD Dispatch) received a call from a victim whose vehicle was recently stolen in Oakland, advising that she found her stolen vehicle occupied in the 700 block of 35th St. When officers arrived, they located a vehicle that matched the year, make, model and color of the victim’s vehicle and detained the occupant, pending further investigation. that the vehicle in question was registered in the name of the detained individual.The individual was eventually released.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflationary pressure – The Denver Post
By JOE McDONALD
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets trailed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes that the Federal Reserve could further ease interest rate hikes.
Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney fell. Oil rose slightly.
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 lost 1.1% on Thursday, adding to declines since the release this week of government data showing inflation remained near a four-decade high in August despite four rate hikes. interest rates this year to slow the economy.
On Thursday, US government data showed unemployment claims last week fell while consumer sales in August rose. This gives arguments to Federal Reserve officials who say the economy can tolerate more rate hikes.
Wall Street’s decline indicates ‘no sign of easing risk sentiments’ as labor market data ‘gave the green light for further tightening’ of monetary policy, IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said. in a report.
The Shanghai Composite lost 0.7% to 3,178.31 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 1.1% to 27,568.68. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.8% to 18,800.78.
Seoul’s Kospi fell 0.6% to 2,386.81 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 fell 1.2% to 6,762.00. Singapore gained less than 0.1% while New Zealand and other Southeast Asian markets fell.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 3,901.35 after the Labor Department said the number of jobless claims last week fell to its lowest level in four months.
The market benchmark is down 4.1% for the week after the biggest decline in two years on Tuesday after the government announced that US consumer prices rose 8.3% year on year. previous year and 0.1% compared to July.
The headline figure was down from June’s peak of 9.1%, but core inflation, which excludes volatility in food and energy prices to give a clearer picture of the trend, is rose to 0.6% from the previous month, compared to 0.3% in July.
Traders fear that aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia to control rising prices could derail global economic growth. Two of the Fed’s rate hikes this year have been 0.75 percentage points, triple its usual range, and traders expect a similar increase this month.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in August that rates would stay high for some time until the US central bank was confident inflation was under control.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 30,961.82. The Nasdaq slipped 1.4% to 11,552.36.
Retail sales data gave a mixed picture of how US consumers are coping with inflation.
Sales unexpectedly rose 0.3% in August after falling 0.4% in July.
Rail operators mostly rose slightly after an interim labor agreement was reached, averting a disruptive strike. Union Pacific rose 0.2% and Norfolk Southern gained 0.3%. The CSX fell 3.4%.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 15 cents to $85.25 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell from $3.38 on Thursday to $85.10. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, gained 23 cents to $91.07 a barrel in London. It lost $3.26 the previous session to $90.84.
The dollar fell slightly to 143.44 yen from 143.49 yen on Thursday. The euro gained 99.94 cents against 99.91 cents.
denverpost
News
Randall Cunningham talks to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for first time, ‘flattered’ that Vikings GM long has admired him
When Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was growing up outside of Philadelphia in the late 1980s and early 1990s, his favorite player was Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham. In fact, Adofo-Mensah has said he was the inspiration in becoming a football fan.
But it goes even deeper than that. Adolfo-Mensah, who was born in 1981, has said he admired Cunningham, who played for Philadelphia from 1985-95 and also for the Vikings from 1997-99, because he excelled at a time when there weren’t a lot of Black quarterbacks in the NFL. And he has given a nod to Cunningham in Adofo-Mensah’s road to earlier this year becoming the first Black general manager in Vikings history.
On Wednesday, Adofo-Mensah and Cunningham spoke for the first time. And the former quarterback was thrilled by it.
“That was a wonderful opportunity receiving a phone call from a person whom I influenced in my past at the age of about 7 years old,’’ Cunningham, who is now a pastor in Las Vegas, said Thursday in a phone interview. “The conversation with him was just so amazing.’’
Adofo-Mensah’s longtime respect for Cunningham became much better known when the Vikings put out a video in March that included an interview with Adofo-Mensah and clips of him coming into his office after having been hired in January.
Adofo-Mensah was shown being thrilled about a painting that had been done for him and hung on his office wall of Cunningham during his Vikings tenure. Adofo-Mensah, a native of the Philadelphia suburb of Cherry Hill, N.J., talked about growing up following Cunningham.
“He was an incredible player, exciting, the ultimate weapon, won MVP (by the Pro Football Writers of America) in 1990,’’ Adofo-Mensah said in the video, which has been viewed about 11,000 times on YouTube. “I loved watching him on Sundays. It’s probably why I’m such a passionate football fan.’’
Adofo-Mensah then spoke in the video about Cunningham being a pioneer as a Black quarterback.
“That was a time where people used to call the radio station saying that, ‘You know, I don’t think Black people are smart enough to play quarterback,’’’ Adofo-Mensah said. “And you grow up in that environment. Thinking back, now that’s kind of odd.
“I found myself in a lot of rooms being the only one. That’s why I always kind of saw in Randall something that I sort of saw in myself. This person who was driving against convention, doing this great thing. Just connected to him in a lot of different ways.’’
Adofo-Mensah declined an interview request this week to talk about Cunningham and about returning to his home area when the Vikings play at Philadelphia on Monday night.
In an interview with the Pioneer Press on Aug. 14, Cunningham said he had heard about Adofo-Mensah admiring him when he was growing up but did not know a lot of details about it. On Tuesday, the Pioneer Press sent Cunningham the video the Vikings put out in March and he watched it for the first time.
“After seeing the video, that was great,’’ said Cunningham, who said he does not follow sports that closely anymore and devotes most of his time to the church he founded in 2006, Remnant Ministries. “For him to talk about my life like that, that’s pretty amazing. I’m just basically flattered that somebody would even speak of me in that light. It’s just a blessing.”
Then on Wednesday, Cunningham heard from a Vikings public-relations official, who said Adofo-Mensah wanted to speak with him. Adofo-Mensah then called, and Cunningham said they had a “detailed” conversation.
“It was just mutual respect,” Cunningham said. “I think I probably did most of the talking. … I mentioned that painting that was in his office. My office looks just like that but it doesn’t have a Randall Cunningham picture in it.’’
Cunningham then joked that he should put a painting of Adofo-Mensah on his wall.
Cunningham has three sermons at his church on Sunday mornings and also has a Wednesday night service. Following his talk with Adofo-Mensah, he mentioned it later that day to his congregation.
“I used it as testimony where it’s like you never know when people are watching and we never know how much we influence people whether it’s good or bad,’’ Cunningham said. “And then (with Adofo-Mensah saying) how he grew up in New Jersey and how he just really saw someone that he could relate to and it allowed him to have hope, that’s kind of what part of life is about.
“I can’t say I completely influenced his life but I can tell you one thing. It’s something in me that he liked. It probably was God using me at that moment to talk to him.”
In addition to his stints with the Eagles and the Vikings, Cunningham played with Dallas in 2000 and Baltimore in 2001. He made four career Pro Bowls, three with Philadelphia and one with Minnesota in 1998. That season, when he helped lead the Vikings to a 15-1 record, he also earned his only career first-team All-Pro nod.
Following his talk with Adofo-Mensah, Cunningham wants to become more involved with the Vikings.
“He’s really a very wise young man and he’s someone I want to develop a relationship with as a fellow brother,’’ Cunningham said. “I mean, he’s GM of the Minnesota Vikings. He’s doing big things. … I do plan on getting to a game and getting back involved with the Vikings and just supporting them.’’
Cunningham won’t attend Monday’s game at Philadelphia but will be watching on television.
“That’s going to be an awesome game,’’ he said.
But as flattered as Cunningham has been to learn of his influence on Adofo-Mensah and as much as he enjoyed Wednesday’s conversation, there are limits to what he will do. Cunningham, who signed a one-day contract to retire with the Eagles in 2002, won’t be cheering for the Vikings on Monday.
“The thing is, I retired as a Philadelphia Eagle, so I would never turn my back on the Philadelphia Eagles,’’ he said. “I mean, that’s my roots, but I have respect for Minnesota. (Adofo-Mensah is) my Philly-Jersey brother.”
News
Report: US considers China sanctions to deter potential attack on Taiwan
News
Mike Klingensmith to retire as Star Tribune publisher
Star Tribune Media Co., operator of the Minneapolis-based Star Tribune newspaper, announced Thursday that Mike Klingensmith will retire as publisher and CEO, effective January 2023, following a 13-year tenure. A nationwide search is underway to recruit a new publisher, the newspaper said.
According to a news release, Klingensmith joined the Star Tribune in 2010, following a career with Time Inc., where he was general manager of Time Magazine, CFO and an executive vice president of Time Inc., founding publisher of Entertainment Weekly, and president of Sports Illustrated.
The Star Tribune is owned by Minnesota businessman Glen Taylor, chairman and founder of Taylor Corp.
“Mike has been the longest-serving publisher of Star Tribune since the legendary John Cowles— and it’s no exaggeration to say that Mike is one of the most consequential publishers in Star Tribune history as well,” Taylor said in the news release. “I join all the dedicated people at the Star Tribune in wishing Mike the very best in retirement.”
Polywork gets an extra $28 million to add hyphens to your job title TechCrunch
Newsom pleads with DOJ to investigate DeSantis for ‘kidnapping’
Bitcoin Price Turns Red as Bears Take Over Crypto Market
Oakland police handcuff black man after couple falsely accuse him of stealing their truck
Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflationary pressure – The Denver Post
Randall Cunningham talks to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for first time, ‘flattered’ that Vikings GM long has admired him
Report: US considers China sanctions to deter potential attack on Taiwan
Mike Klingensmith to retire as Star Tribune publisher
Patriots add Trent Brown to injured list with ankle problem
Francisco Lindor sets Mets’ single-season shortstop home run record with 24th HR on Roberto Clemente Day, Mets win 7-1 over Pirates
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags