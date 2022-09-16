Pope Francis: Western society has ‘taken the wrong path’ on assisted suicide and abortion

In the wake of the worst heat wave in recent memory, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Electricity is making it much cheaper to cool low-income Angelenos.

The DWP triples the discount on portable or window air conditioners for customers enrolled in one of its discount rate programs. The rebate will increase to $225, covering 80% or more of the cost of a small window air conditioner.

It also offers all DWP customers a new “leveled bill payment” option to eliminate the steep cost increase you typically see in the warmer months of the year. The option, which becomes available on Monday, doesn’t reduce your total annual costs, it just spreads them evenly over the year.

“Countless Angelenos often put their own health and safety at risk by keeping their air conditioners off during dangerous heat waves for fear of not being able to pay their electricity bills if they run them. Some of our city’s most at-risk members can’t even afford to own air conditioners,” DWP Board Chair Cynthia McClain-Hill said in a statement.

DWP is taking steps “to help the most at-risk and vulnerable Angelenos by providing an option to stay cool and eliminate financial stress by allowing all customers to spread their summer utility bills over 12 month”.

The higher discounts and level bill payment plan are part of the Cool LA program announced by the agency in July. The DWP continues to offer rebates for energy-efficient windows, high-efficiency central air conditioners and heat pumps, whole-house fans, and reflective “cool roofs.”

One key difference about the new initiative, McClain-Hill said in an interview, is that air conditioner rebates will help renters, not just landlords.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti added, “As we wait for the big changes to happen globally to stop climate change, we need to do things today that people can feel.” That’s especially true for lower-income Angelenos struggling with more and hotter heat waves, he said, noting that extreme heat kills more Americans than hurricanes, floods and wildfires. forest.

Granted, making air conditioning more accessible could increase demand for electricity, but Garcetti said the rebates dovetail with the city’s efforts to increase green power generation. “It’s a recognition that not everything we do will always be focused on reducing energy consumption. We are going to do certain things to survive,” he said.

Who is eligible for DWP discounts?

The DWP is offering all customers who purchase a more efficient portable, wall-mounted or window air conditioner a $75 discount during the summer. The discount usually drops to $50 the rest of the year.

Under the Cool LA program, the rebate increases to $225 for DWP customers who are enrolled in one of four programs that lower their utility bills: EZ-SAVE (formerly known as the rebate program for low-income individuals), Lifeline (which exempts low-income seniors and disabled Angelenos from paying taxes on their utility bills), the Survival Equipment Discount (for people with respirators, wheelchairs and other essential home life support devices) and the physician-certified allowance rebate (for households with members who are paraplegics, quadriplegics or have certain disabling conditions).

To register for one of these programs, visit the DWP Support Programs website.

Eligible customers can get up to two rebates for air conditioning units, the DWP says. Units must be installed in a home, townhouse, condominium, or apartment serviced by the DWP.

How will the new A/C discounts work?

You’ll need to purchase an air conditioner that meets the DWP’s efficiency requirements, so the place to start is the agency’s Cool LA Marketplace.

Some units can be purchased directly from the market, with the discount applied at the time of purchase – in other words, as a direct discount. These units are delivered by a local retailer.

For qualifying units purchased elsewhere, you’ll need to fill out a form on the Cool LA Marketplace to see if you’re eligible for a rebate. If you do, you’ll receive a virtual gift card of your choice, such as a prepaid credit card or a gift card for a specific retailer.

The DWP says it is working to make more purchases eligible for upfront discounts.

Depending on the size of the rooms you’re trying to cool, the discount could reduce your net cost to less than $20 for a window unit and less than $70 for a portable model. The more space you have to cool, the more powerful the unit you will need and therefore the higher the price will be.

What is Level Bill Payment?

This program looks at your past electricity usage and then charges a fixed amount each month based on your historical average. If you have accumulated a large debt to DWP over time, you can choose the 24 or 36 month plans to pay off your arrears over a longer period.

Tiered Payment is open to any DWP customer with a residential account. What it was designed to do, however, was to allay the concerns of customers who don’t turn on their air conditioning even during heat waves for fear of their bills rising.

According to the DWP, “existing payment terms continue to be available to customers who need additional time to pay their overdue LADWP bills, whether or not they enroll in Level Pay.”

Starting Monday, you can register by calling (800) DIAL-DWP.

How will people be notified of new programs?

McClain-Hill said the DWP would include notices of the discounts and the flat-rate pay option in its bills, as well as promoting them through advertisements and community groups.

What other discounts are on the horizon?

Under the Reducing Inflation Act, the federal government recently approved billions of dollars in rebates to help people make their homes more energy efficient and lower their electricity bills. Federal, state and local authorities are still working on how these discounts will be implemented.