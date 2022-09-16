Pound falls to 37-year low as UK retail sales fall sharply, highlighting recession risk

After beating the New York Jets, the Ravens will face a respectable team Sunday in their home opener against the Miami Dolphins.

The Ravens played well in the second half of their 24-9 season-opening win, but the victory was somewhat marred because it came against the good-for-nothing, awful, under-lived Jets. floor.

Miami will be a quality stop, especially after convincingly beating the New England Patriots, 20-7, in Week 1. There is particular interest in this game because the Dolphins heavily bombarded the Ravens and pressed their receivers in a 22-10. victory last season, revealing a plan other teams have copied to slow down quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The spotlight is also on the Ravens’ defense after playing well last week despite racking up 378 yards on offense. Two things that stood out on Sunday were the Ravens’ team speed and how well they could mix and match covers.

But again, it was against the Jets, a central Baltimore St. Frances Academy team would make for a tough game. The Dolphins and their revamped offense under first-year coach Mike McDaniel will be more of a challenge.

The West Coast offense is nothing new in the NFL, but speed is still a major staple of any program, and Miami has plenty of it.

“Offensively, from your perspective, it’s the San Francisco, Kyle Shanahan, sort of from the old offense of Gary Kubiak, and now Sean McVay, all of these guys are kind of in the same family, and that’s is what it is,” Harbaugh said of the Miami offense. “It’s in the same tree that we saw last week, in terms of what they do, how they work, a lot of the words they use are the same, the pattern is basically the same, but they l have changed.

“They did a good job there, and Coach McDaniel did a great job of adapting it to their players, adapting it to their quarterback. [Tua Tagovailoa]. He did a good job, gets the ball out quickly. Lots of RPO, because he’s good at it, lots of movement happening.

Miami has two outstanding receivers, including Tyreek Hill, who might be the fastest player in the NFL. In three games against Baltimore when he played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill had 16 catches for 230 yards and a touchdown.

Hill was traded to Miami on March 23 in exchange for five draft picks, and that paired him with another speedster in Jaylen Waddle, who caught 104 passes for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie last season.

In Miami’s win over the Ravens last year, Waddle caught four passes for 61 yards and repeatedly burned cornerback Marlon Humphrey on the outside. Humphrey has been widely considered one of the best corners in the league, but the Ravens struggle to defend fast receivers on the outside, even with Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters on the field. Peters’ status for Sunday is still uncertain as he recovers from a torn ACL sustained before the start of last season.

“They have two of the fastest receivers in football playing for them,” Harbaugh said, “and two running backs who execute that pattern extremely well, and what I mean by that is the type pattern. wide area. So that’s kind of how they’re built on offense.

Against the Jets, the Ravens offered several different covers, including playing cornerbacks Kyle Fuller and Brandon Stephens on the outside with Humphrey lined up on the inside. They used Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark at safety, but sometimes had Williams in midfield to handle the deep third on his own.

The Ravens have two quick cornerbacks in rookies Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion “Pepe” Williams, but they’re unlikely to face Hill one-on-one. They could get more playing time, though, with Fuller out for the season after tearing his ACL late in the second period against the Jets and Stephens struggling with a quadriceps injury.

One thing you won’t have to worry about: defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald won’t leave his cornerbacks in as many vulnerable one-on-one situations as his predecessor Don “Wink” Martindale because he doesn’t blitz. as much. Speedsters like Hill and Waddle can change the complexion of a game in seconds, and they were brought in to help Tagovailoa get more yards after the catch.

A year ago, Miami had a small-ball passing game, which consisted of short runs. Now the Dolphins use a bit of everything, including run-pass options, crossover routes, return routes and bootlegs. Much of it is action-based.

Tagovailoa’s arm strength is still a concern, but McDaniel is expected to call more down passes than the previous training regimen. The Dolphins toss the ball to Hill every way they can with throw sweeps, bubble screens, tilts, throws and backhands. That should be another concern for the Ravens.

Miami also has exceptional speed to the edge in running back Raheem Mostert. Sometimes the Dolphins just throw the ball to the former track star to get him out of the tackle quickly.

“Any time you face people like that, it’s a tough challenge, and you just have to give what’s due,” Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen said. “So the most important thing for us is just to come out there, get good angles for the football with everybody running to the ball at the stack and just try to get those guys on the ground – to shoot them.”

The Ravens’ first seven have been extremely active against the Jets. They quickly chased the ball as they didn’t get knocked down. It’s one thing to be physically beaten at the line of scrimmage, but the chase is all about desire. Queen, outside linebacker Justin Houston and defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Justin Madubuike held off Jets quarterback Joe Flacco all day.

Even tackle Michael Pierce was making tackles from across the pitch. Safeties Williams and Clark played firm support.

The Ravens defensive line has the advantage over Miami’s offensive line. Both Dolphins tackles, Terron Armstead (toe) and Austin Jackson (ankle), are dealing with injuries, and center Connor Williams is inconsistent breaking the ball.

The big question is, can the Ravens play as well on defense again for a second week in a row?

Tagovailoa will certainly be more mobile than Flacco. How will Macdonald stand up to McDaniel, a league-respected point guard?

Is Miami’s speed too much to handle?

The one thing we know for sure is this: The Dolphins are better than the Jets, at least on paper.

Week 2

[email protected]

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: chs. 13, 9

Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM

Line: Ravens by 3 1/2

