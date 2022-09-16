Rapper Mystikal to be indicted for rape and other charges

NEW ORLEANS — Grammy-nominated hip-hop performer Mystikal is set to be charged with raping and choking a woman and illegally possessing drugs at his home in Louisiana.

The charges the artist will face when he is arraigned on Monday will include first-degree rape, which automatically carries a life sentence if convicted.

“My client is innocent of all charges,” attorney Joel Pearce said in a text message Thursday. He said the rapper, whose first name is Michael Tyler, had a court order protecting him from the woman, and that he is “the real victim.”

Pearce said he hoped he would be allowed to present evidence in support of bail for Tyler, who has been held without bail since late July. A judge denied bail on Aug. 4, but Pearce, who was not representing the artist then, said it was not a full bail hearing that would take evidence in favor of Tyler.

Tyler was arrested on July 31 on charges accusing him of choking and raping the woman at her home in Prairieville, an Ascension Parish community of about 33,000 people near Baton Rouge.

A press release issued Wednesday by the district attorney’s office said Tyler was charged last week with 10 counts, including rape, domestic violence by strangulation and forcible confinement. Investigators who searched her home found “evidence supporting the rape victim’s account as well as a variety of illegal narcotics,” the statement said.

An Ascension Parish grand jury brought the charges in two indictments delivered on September 6, The Advocate reported.

District Attorney Ricky Babin said in an email that because they are part of an ongoing criminal case, the indictments are not public records under state law.

Pearce represented Tyler on rape and kidnapping charges that Northwestern Louisiana prosecutors dropped in December 2020. Those charges, brought in 2017, had kept him in jail for nearly 18 months before being sentenced. released on $3 million bail.

Mystikal told The Associated Press in April 2021 that he is now proud of the lyrics he can imagine rapping to God.

His 2000 hit “Shake (It Fast)” earned him a 2001 Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Solo. In 2003, his “Tarantula” was nominated for Best Rap Album and the single “Bouncin’ Back” for Best Male Rap Solo.

He pleaded guilty to sexual assault later in 2003. He served six years in prison.