Rapper Mystikal to be indicted for rape and other charges
NEW ORLEANS — Grammy-nominated hip-hop performer Mystikal is set to be charged with raping and choking a woman and illegally possessing drugs at his home in Louisiana.
The charges the artist will face when he is arraigned on Monday will include first-degree rape, which automatically carries a life sentence if convicted.
“My client is innocent of all charges,” attorney Joel Pearce said in a text message Thursday. He said the rapper, whose first name is Michael Tyler, had a court order protecting him from the woman, and that he is “the real victim.”
Pearce said he hoped he would be allowed to present evidence in support of bail for Tyler, who has been held without bail since late July. A judge denied bail on Aug. 4, but Pearce, who was not representing the artist then, said it was not a full bail hearing that would take evidence in favor of Tyler.
Tyler was arrested on July 31 on charges accusing him of choking and raping the woman at her home in Prairieville, an Ascension Parish community of about 33,000 people near Baton Rouge.
A press release issued Wednesday by the district attorney’s office said Tyler was charged last week with 10 counts, including rape, domestic violence by strangulation and forcible confinement. Investigators who searched her home found “evidence supporting the rape victim’s account as well as a variety of illegal narcotics,” the statement said.
An Ascension Parish grand jury brought the charges in two indictments delivered on September 6, The Advocate reported.
District Attorney Ricky Babin said in an email that because they are part of an ongoing criminal case, the indictments are not public records under state law.
Pearce represented Tyler on rape and kidnapping charges that Northwestern Louisiana prosecutors dropped in December 2020. Those charges, brought in 2017, had kept him in jail for nearly 18 months before being sentenced. released on $3 million bail.
Mystikal told The Associated Press in April 2021 that he is now proud of the lyrics he can imagine rapping to God.
His 2000 hit “Shake (It Fast)” earned him a 2001 Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Solo. In 2003, his “Tarantula” was nominated for Best Rap Album and the single “Bouncin’ Back” for Best Male Rap Solo.
He pleaded guilty to sexual assault later in 2003. He served six years in prison.
Mexican Independence Day celebrations in Chicago, suburbs set for this weekend – NBC Chicago
Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets of Chicago and at rallies in the suburbs to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day on Friday and over the weekend.
The holiday, which falls on Friday, September 16, celebrates Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain in 1810. In Chicago, it is often marked by a wide variety of celebrations, including fireworks and cars waving flags driving through the city.
And while last weekend marked the official kick-off of the festivities, with the 26e Mexico’s Independence Day Parade down the street in Little Village, town officials are preparing for more activities and celebrations this weekend, which often include family traditions like caravans.
Car caravan celebrations and impromptu parades were reported Thursday night in several locations, including along Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, with many flags and spinning motors.
“We come here and honk our horns, just to celebrate and express ourselves and the victory,” Luis Fernandez said on Thursday. “It’s quite important because it represents my country and who I am.”
“It’s a family tradition that we practice,” said Vanessa Mendoza. “My grandmother taught us, my mother showed me and now we are here.”
Although the City of Chicago has not announced any street closures, the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said in a news release Thursday that through Sunday, residents can “expect an increase in traffic activity throughout the city”.
Although caravans can slow down traffic in some areas, participants say the celebrations are part of their identity.
“Everyone was looking for freedom, everyone was looking for peace. So that means a lot,” Blanco Mendoza said. “More than anything to show our cultural tradition, our beautiful colors.” All we want is to bring happiness to everyone.”
OMEC says the city is “taking appropriate steps to ensure the safety of all residents around Mexico’s Independence Day” and asking residents to “be mindful of your neighbors and respectful of others while celebrating and by realizing that there are essential functions for the well-being of all.”
Events Planned for Mexican Independence Day in Chicago and the Suburbs
Annual Mexican Patriotic Parade, Chicago
- September 18
- Departure begins at 1 p.m.
- The parade route heads south along Commercial Avenue from 87e Street at 100e Street and dissolution at 101st Street
Pilsen Festival
Aurora Mexican Flag Raising Ceremony
- September 16, 11 a.m.
- An Aurora Square
59th Annual Joliet Mexican Independence Day Parade
Festival Fiestas Patrias, Waukegan
El Grito, Boilingbrook
denverpost sports
Ravens vs. Dolphins staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 2 game in Baltimore?
Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 2 game between the Ravens and Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Dolphins 20, Ravens 17: Tua Tagovailoa’s lackluster arm strength shouldn’t be disqualifying here. Jared Goff and Ben Roethlisberger don’t have cannons, and they fared surprisingly well against the Ravens last season. And if the Ravens’ tackling issues on defense linger, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle should run wild. On offense, the Ravens have to prove they can handle not only heavy-pressure looks, but also an elite defensive front.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 21, Dolphins 17: The Ravens will take advantage of the Dolphins’ banged-up offensive line and quarterback Lamar Jackson has something to prove after Miami beat him last year with consistent Cover 0 blitzes. Plus, Ravens coach John Harbaugh has been nearly unbeatable in home openers.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 24, Dolphins 20: This is the Ravens’ first real test of 2022, against a team that gave them fits in November. The Dolphins will attack from every angle at the line of scrimmage and dare Lamar Jackson to beat them over the top. Meanwhile, they’ll count on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to run wild against a revamped Baltimore secondary. This would be an easier call if the Ravens had all their key players, but Jackson will hit on enough downfield throws to pull them through at home.
Ryan McFadden, reporter
Ravens 23, Dolphins 20: The Dolphins’ defense gave the Ravens problems last year, and I expect Miami to do the same Sunday. However, the Ravens’ pass rush and revamped secondary will be able to contain Miami’s offense, and Lamar Jackson will make enough timely plays to lead Baltimore to a 2-0 start.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 23, Dolphins 20: The Lamar Jackson that was blitzed into oblivion against Miami last season is not this year’s Lamar Jackson. The star quarterback’s average depth of target was 13.1 yards in Week 1, according to Football Outsiders, the highest in the NFL. The Dolphins’ secondary is still formidable without cornerback Byron Jones, but I’m betting on Jackson and Co. to get the better of Miami’s defense this time around.
Tim Schwartz, editor
Ravens 24, Dolphins 23: This feels like a bigger game than it probably should in Week 2 considering the Dolphins exposed the Ravens last season and are a clear AFC playoff contender. The X’s and O’s on Sunday will be fascinating to watch. Will Miami bring the Cover 0 blitz time and time again? Will Baltimore be ready for it? What adjustment do they make? John Harbaugh has been around this league a long time for a reason, and I suspect he and offensive coordinator Greg Roman will have an answer. The key for me is how the Ravens plan to slow down the Dolphins’ wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, especially if Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey doesn’t suit up. This would be a good time to see Marcus Peters back and ready to go.
()
China’s slowdown eases, although real estate problems persist
HONG KONG—Renewed Covid-19 restrictions and a worsening real estate slowdown are clouding the outlook for China’s economy, despite some modest signs of improvement as stimulus measures take effect.
China released a slew of economic data on Friday, including figures showing the decline in house prices accelerated and consumer spending remained weak. The data wasn’t all bad, however. Infrastructure investment grew faster than expected and China’s labor market improved.
Staff picks for Week 2 of 2022 NFL season: Steelers vs. Patriots, Titans vs. Bills and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 2:
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer (8-7-1 last week): Chiefs
Childs Walker (7-8-1 last week): Chiefs
Ryan McFadden (8-7-1 last week): Chiefs
Mike Preston (8-7-1 last week): Chiefs
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Browns
Childs Walker: Browns
Ryan McFadden: Browns
Mike Preston: Browns
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Lions
Childs Walker: Lions
Ryan McFadden: Commanders
Mike Preston: Commanders
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Saints
Childs Walker: Buccaneers
Ryan McFadden: Buccaneers
Mike Preston: Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers at New York Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Giants
Childs Walker: Giants
Ryan McFadden: Giants
Mike Preston: Giants
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Patriots
Childs Walker: Steelers
Ryan McFadden: Steelers
Mike Preston: Steelers
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Colts
Childs Walker: Colts
Ryan McFadden: Colts
Mike Preston: Colts
Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Rams
Childs Walker: Rams
Ryan McFadden: Rams
Mike Preston: Rams
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: 49ers
Childs Walker: 49ers
Ryan McFadden: 49ers
Mike Preston: 49ers
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Bengals
Childs Walker: Bengals
Ryan McFadden: Bengals
Mike Preston: Bengals
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Broncos
Childs Walker: Broncos
Ryan McFadden: Broncos
Mike Preston: Broncos
Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Raiders
Childs Walker: Raiders
Ryan McFadden: Raiders
Mike Preston: Raiders
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (Sunday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Packers
Childs Walker: Packers
Ryan McFadden: Packers
Mike Preston: Packers
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (Monday, 7:15 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Bills
Childs Walker: Bills
Ryan McFadden: Bills
Mike Preston: Bills
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (Monday, 8:30 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Eagles
Childs Walker: Eagles
Ryan McFadden: Vikings
Mike Preston: Eagles
()
Could Utah’s tank improve Heat’s weaponry? – Denver Post
Q: Danny Ainge always seems to sell. Should the Heat buy? – True.
A: I’ve already mentioned how intriguing Bojan Bogdanović could be, but certainly Malik Beasley (who at one point spent time with Heat’s G League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce) and Jarred Vanderbilt could also have value. But with Danny Ainge still looking for first-round picks, I’m not sure that’s the way you want to spend them, instead of aggregating them for something bigger, like the Cavaliers did for Donovan Mitchell.
Q: Ira, Mike McDaniel and Mario Cristobal have shown how new blood can energize a team. Does this send a message to the Heat? – If we.
A: While I compared the speed of the Dolphins team yesterday to what the Heat might try to emulate in pace this season, I’m also not sure we should go too far in football comparisons. . As encouraging as the Dolphins and Hurricanes’ season starts were, neither team was able to match the enduring success of the Heat and Erik Spoelstra. And to Spoelstra’s credit, he constantly reinvented his approach based on both his own roster and outside competition. After all these years, the Spoelstra route has turned out to be many routes.
Q: Can the Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and the rest of their young players mature fast enough before Jimmy Butler gets too old to win a title? – David.
A: Haven’t they already? If not for the thumb injury, Bam Adebayo could have become an All-Star again. And Tyler Herro is the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Plus, you should be heartened by Gabe Vincent’s youthful contributions. It’s more about having a depth of contributing talent, an element that was missing at the critical moment last season, with Herro and Kyle Lowry sick, and with Duncan Robinson unable to step onto the court.
()
denverpost sports
