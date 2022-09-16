Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe testifies in Parliament.

From his prepared remarks (Headlines via Reuters):

  • Now that inflation

    Inflation

    Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates demand pressure on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country based on the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.

    Read this term is as high as it is, we need to ensure that inflation is back on target within a reasonable time

  • Inflation went very quickly from too low to too high
  • The Rba has pledged to bring inflation back to the target range of 2-3% over time.
  • The Rba will do what is necessary to ensure that the rise in inflation does not take root
  • Seek to do so in a way that keeps the economy in balance.
  • Medium-term inflation expectations have remained well anchored
  • Growth in labor costs remains compatible with inflation returning to target.
  • It is understandable that some people wonder if too much support has been provided by rba over the past two years
  • The board expects further increases will be needed to bring inflation back to target. We are not on a predefined path
  • At some point, it will be appropriate to slow the pace of rising interest rates
  • The case for doing this becomes stronger as the level of interest rates increases.
  • The Rba board ruled during the peak of the covid pandemic that the biggest policy mistake would have been to do too little, rather than too much
  • The bank’s board and staff welcome the rba review and we have already had constructive discussions with the review committee

Full Text:

Opening Statement to the House of Representatives Standing Committee on the Economy

There will be a long Q&A period to follow.