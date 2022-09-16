Rep. Taylor Greene (R-Ga) Is Calling For A Government Shutdown Over The Fbi'S Lawful Seizure Of Mar-A-Lago Documents.

CNN’s Don Lemon celebrates the network’s latest shakeup which will see him lose his primetime gig to co-host the new morning show with Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.

Speaking on Thursday night, Lemon slammed the promotion change and insisted the network is not making him change his left-leaning views after a wave of network layoffs against journalists who were too critical of Donald. Trump and the GOP.

“This is not someone saying you have to move to the right, Don Lemon, and not have to give so much from your point of view. None of that happened,” Lemon said. “All of this is fodder for Twitter.

“I was not demoted. None of that,” he added. It’s an opportunity. This is a promotion.

“It’s an opportunity for me to create something around myself and I’m working with two great ladies.”

Along with Harlow and Collins, the trio’s production is set to replace the “New Day” show hosted by John Berman and Brianna Keilar which runs from 6 to 9 a.m.

Don Lemon (left) claimed on Thursday night that losing his primetime gig to join Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins to star on CNN’s new morning show in October was a promotion

Kaitlan Collins (left) and Poppy Harlow (right) will appear on the new morning show

CEO Chris Licht (above) called the trio ‘compelling and reliable’ as CNN experiences a shift in its operations, with Licht leading the purge against journalists who are overly critical of the GOP

John Berman and Brianna Keilar’s “New Day” morning show will be canceled once the show is revamped. The pair will move on to other roles in the business

“There’s no better combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program,” CEO Chris Licht wrote in a statement.

“They are particularly intelligent, reliable and convincing; together, they have a rare and palpable chemistry. Combined with CNN’s resources and global newsgathering capabilities, we will deliver a smart, bold and refreshing way to start the day.

The appeal is one of Licht’s most important decisions as he seeks to rid and steer the media away from “partisan opinion-based news” and anchors who are critical of conservatives and the GOP.

Lemon, 56, will conclude Don Lemon Tonight, his evening show, in preparation for his morning debut.

The veteran anchor has worked at CNN for 16 of his 40 years in journalism and served as co-moderator for the 2020 Democratic presidential debate.

Now Lemon has said it’s time to ‘shake things up’ as he shares the spotlight with two of his ‘dearest friends’.

Lemon is a big critic of former President Trump and Republicans. He previously called Trump “the biggest snowflake of them all” after the 2021 White House raid on Jan. 6.

He was also largely outspoken about voter fraud after the 2020 presidential election, and claimed that Trump and Republicans were feeding GOP supporters “bullshit a**t.”

Don Lemon (above) ranted on his show: ‘He (Trump) is the biggest snowflake of them all – the biggest’

Lemon has been a vocal critic of Trump and the GOP. Pictured: Lemon on Charlamagne the God’s ‘Hell Of A Week’ show

Collins, 30, is the White House correspondent for CNN and has a reputation as one of Trump’s least favorite reporters.

During a 2020 coronavirus press briefing, the infamous reporter was asked to swap seats with another reporter several rows behind her, minutes before the press conference was due to start.

She refused to cross the room and cited WHCA guidelines despite officials’ threats to implicate the Secret Service.

Shortly after, Trump cut short his briefing after previously saying they were “not worth the time and effort” because “Lamestream Media only asks hostile questions.”

Meanwhile, Harlow is currently the host of Boss Files, a CNN podcast and an anchor for CNN New Room. She has worked in the media since 2008.

Harlow, 40, said she was “intimidated” by the milestone.

‘I can’t wait to laugh with [Lemon and Collins] and learn from them every morning.

The show’s debut will conclude Berman and Keilar’s New Day program, with the duo filling other unknown roles.

Collins (left) is known for causing controversy in the White House during the administration of former President Trump. She is currently a White House correspondent

The show is one of many changes within the CNN network as Licht tries to purge the company’s reputation of being a woke news source.

CNN has purged itself of the reputation of being a woke media source since Licht pledged to make the network reliable for the people again by ending Republican slander.

The new move resulted in the removal of popular CNN hosts, including John Harwood and Brian Stelter, and their shows.

Licht had previously warned CNN staffers that network changes were coming to the network that they “won’t understand” or “wouldn’t like.”

It’s unclear when the new morning show will air in October, or whether presenters will abide by Licht’s new policies, but the new CEO doesn’t seem shy about ending high-profile reporters.