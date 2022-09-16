News
Roger Federer inspired Cristiano Ronaldo and Tiger Woods, Anthony Joshua wanted to emulate the tennis legend, Andy Murray admitted he could only cry like him, Serena Williams and Michael Jordan were in awe
Roger Federer will hang up his racquet as one of the greatest and most beloved sportsmen in history.
The Swiss icon, 41, has announced his decision to retire from competitive tennis after the Laver Cup in London next week.
After 20 Grand Slam titles, 1,251 won matches and over £113million in career prize money, the curtain will come down on one of the most illustrious careers in sporting history.
Federer has won Wimbledon eight times, more than any other player, and reigned as world number one. 1 for 310 weeks, including a record 237 consecutive weeks.
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic ensured that Federer’s remarkable talent did not go unchallenged and both topped the Swiss Grand Slam tally.
However, few would say that there has ever been a better tennis player than Federer on the rise.
Beautiful elegance on the court, led by that signature one-handed backhand, made Federer a privilege to watch.
And that class transcended the field to make him one of the nicest people in the sport.
Roger and out
Federer retires from tennis as Wimbledon record holder and with 20 Grand Slams
Former star Andy Roddick once said, “She’s a real person. He is not an enigma. Off the pitch, he’s not trying to be someone.
“If you met him at McDonald’s and you didn’t know who he was, you would have no idea he is one of the best athletes in the world.”
And British tennis icon Andy Murray once paid tribute to his close friend in a typically funny way.
“I can cry like Roger, it’s just a shame I can’t play like him,” he said.
But beyond the world of tennis, Federer has inspired superstars at every level.
Manchester United sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has cited Federer as an example for athletes trying to compete in the later years of their careers.
He said: “In sport you can mature. Watch Federer in tennis. He’s 37 or 38 and he’s still in his prime.
Ronaldo is not the only one. Golf legend Tiger Woods also took inspiration from Federer to come back and triumph against all odds.
After Federer won the 2017 Australian Open beating Nadal following a six-month injury layoff, Woods was recovering 16 months from multiple back surgeries and seeking a first major title since 2008.
“As you get older, you change your game and you do things slightly differently, and that’s what he did,” Woods said of Federer.
“Am I going to do this? Yeah, I’m not going to hit balls like some of those guys, 340, over there.
Woods added: “What Rog did was he was dominant for so long.
“To compete with [Djokovic]to compete with Rafa, and now Andy [Murray] plays well. He had a litany of guys who won slams. And no one wins a slam at their age.
“And for him to come back, having had to take so long, and for him to have the timing, that’s the hardest part.”
Woods will win the Masters in 2019 at the age of 43.
In boxing, British heavyweight Anthony Joshua once admitted he wanted to be the Federer of his sport.
Speaking as the 2017 world champion Joshua said: “Before I was happy to just be part of boxing and I felt like wherever I went it was always better than where I went. had started. I never had a minute to think.
“But now I want to mark my mark and my legacy, and be among the likes of Federer.
“If I want to be seen as those guys, I have to behave in the right way.
“I want to be like the Ronaldos, Messis, Federers who compete with Nadal, Murray. That’s where I want to take boxing.
The game recognizes the game, which is why Michael Jordan and Serena Williams have also been lyrical about Federer.
“I think he looks so slick,” Jordan commented in 2014. “You know, I’ve seen it on TV. I’ve seen a lot of tennis on TV.
“But you never really understand how smooth, relaxed and fundamentally healthy he can make this game.”
And Williams, who also retired this summer, summed it up perfectly last year.
“I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer,” Williams said of his legacy.
“He’s just a synopsis of grandeur and class and amazing and really changed the game.
“You see players playing like him, moving like him, doing his techniques. The guy is [a] genius.”
She added: “I just feel like he really is the greatest player. Look at him.
“You can’t not like the guy, that’s how I feel. His game is so fantastic. If only I could play like him!
The greatest athletes in history reserve a special kind of praise for their equals – and they all know Federer is one of them.
Sports
News
Aaron Rodgers’ Week 1 struggles were notable. Can the Chicago Bears pounce and expose more of the Green Bay Packers’ vulnerability?
The proposal began gaining traction three days before kickoff. Inside the Green Bay Packers offensive meetings, a think-big pitch was floated. What about starting the 2022 season with a massive home run cut?
Hear this out. First play in Minnesota in Week 1. Spread rookie speedster Christian Watson out to the right. Schoolyard go route.
It was music to Aaron Rodgers’ ears.
The four-time MVP quarterback has been impressed with Watson’s burst and figured it would be cool to give the newcomer from North Dakota State a chance to start his NFL career with some sizzle.
“We had talked about it. ‘Do you really want to start off with a bomb shot?’ ” Rodgers said. “I said, ‘Yeah. What the hell? Why not? Ya know? This kid can really fly. Let’s give him a chance.’ ”
By now, we all know what happened when that vision was put into action.
Early in the first quarter Sunday in Minneapolis, Watson lined up outside the numbers against eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson and dazed him for a split-second with a nasty outside release. Watson hit the accelerator and had 3 yards of separation when Rodgers launched a picture-perfect deep ball up the right sideline. Only when the ball reached Watson 44 yards downfield, it caromed off his hands and fell to the turf.
Instead of a 75-yard touchdown, it was a first-play incompletion on a drive that ended five snaps later with a Pat O’Donnell punt.
That proved to be a symbolic first play in the Packers’ disappointing opener, a 23-7 division road loss to the Vikings that led the outside world to begin interpreting what it all means.
Was this an early indicator of the sharp growing pains the Packers offense might face in a post-Davante Adams world, with Rodgers, an 18-year veteran, left to patiently bring along a young and unproven receiving corps while no longer having his big-moment, big-play guy?
Are the Packers suddenly vulnerable in the NFC North, reeling as they head into a second division game in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears?
Might this be the ideal time for opponents to take their crack at further flustering Rodgers as he works to figure things out with so much in flux in Green Bay?
Even with an acknowledgment that we’re barely 100 yards into the regular season’s four-and-a-half-month marathon, those remain valid questions. They just weren’t being asked this week at Halas Hall.
The Bears, in the words of defensive coordinator Alan Williams, aren’t drinking “the Kool-Aid of what the media is trying to sell that there is gloom and doom in Green Bay.”
“Don’t fall into that trap,” Williams warned.
Rodgers, he reiterated, is Rodgers.
“You’re facing one of the best in history,” Williams added. “Don’t underestimate the power of great leadership. He is a great leader and he will get those guys into shape.”
The stage is set for Sunday night at Lambeau Field with the league’s oldest rivalry digging into this juicy subplot. Will a young and hungry Bears defense have what it takes to add on to Rodgers’ September struggle? Or will the Packers quarterback find answers quickly, lighting the wick for another prime-time explosion?
‘He challenges you every day’
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy knows as much about Rodgers’ wiring as anyone, having spent seven seasons with him in Green Bay, including the past three as the Packers quarterbacks coach.
A year ago, Getsy was with Rodgers in Week 2 as the Packers offense worked to peel itself off the pavement after being steamrolled by the New Orleans Saints 38-3 in the opener. Rodgers threw two interceptions in that loss, threw for only 133 yards and posted a 36.8 quarterback rating.
It was attention-grabbing ugliness from a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
The following week? The Packers hosted a division game at Lambeau Field in prime time. (Sound familiar?) And despite trailing the Detroit Lions 17-14 at halftime, they rolled to a 35-17 victory on “Monday Night Football.” Rodgers and Co. scored touchdowns on five of their first seven drives, rediscovering their offensive pop in a blink and restoring a sense of calm and confidence.
That quick and convincing bounce-back aided a 13-4, division-championship season with Rodgers winning the league MVP award for the second consecutive season.
“Listen,” Getsy said Thursday, “there are 17 games and it’s a season of progress. To panic over one game, to panic over one thing? (No), it’s a long year. … It’s a game. You stick to the details and what you want to be good at. And that guy is good at a lot of things.”
That wasn’t the first time Getsy had seen Rodgers and his offense make quick fixes either. Getsy was a first-year quality-control coach in 2014 when the Seahawks drubbed the Packers 36-16 in Seattle to open the season. Predictably, that lopsided loss drew national scrutiny and unearthed legitimate concerns.
Rodgers, though, returned home the next week, threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns and toppled the New York Jets. The Packers won a dozen games that season and advanced to the NFC championship.
“It’s the NFL,” Getsy said. “Every week is a new chapter. It wasn’t even like a thing.”
Which is to imply that Rodgers almost certainly found his way into the lab this week in Green Bay and devoted himself to the offense’s troubleshooting efforts while also finding ways to strike the right balance between having patience with his young teammates and reinforcing what the standard for greatness needs to be.
The internal demands not only apply to rookies such as Watson and fellow receiver Romeo Doubs but to veterans and coaches too.
“He challenges you every day to be on it,” Getsy said. “With your details. There’s no, ‘Maybe, kind of, sortas.’ You’ve got to bring it. You’ve got to know it. And the dude’s intelligence level is really high. So you better bring it.”
Balancing act
Over 18 NFL seasons, Rodgers has learned to develop proper perspective for high-level success and high-profile letdowns. So his ability to get back to center to prepare for this week’s rivalry game against the Bears has not been in question.
The bigger issue is how the Packers can accelerate their offensive evolution and growth to hit the express lane Rodgers is so used to driving in. And it’s not only Adams’ departure — in that high-profile trade with the Raiders in March — that has created a transition period. Deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling left for the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. Nathaniel Hackett, the Packers offensive coordinator under Matt LaFleur for the previous three seasons, is the head coach of the Denver Broncos. Getsy, a confidante and valuable resource for Rodgers, is with the Bears.
Tom Clements is back as the quarterbacks coach, coming out of retirement in February to reunite with Rodgers. Adam Stenavich was bumped up from offensive line coach into the offensive coordinator position. Receiver coach Jason Vrable has taken on a heightened role as passing game coordinator.
Those are all rearranged parts in the Packers machine. Time is needed to get everything humming again.
Still, a lot of the early-season focus in Green Bay will remain on how Rodgers finds a rhythm with his revamped receiving corps, developing chemistry with Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Watson and Doubs.
To that end, Rodgers stressed this week that Rodgers will continue pressing for sharp focus on preparation and fundamentals and little details, all of it designed to make his pass catchers more instinctive and more aware of what this offense is designed to do.
“The jump happens when you don’t become a robot anymore,” Rodgers said. “You understand the ‘why’ and the ‘what.’ Why are we doing what we’re doing? What are we trying to accomplish? And it takes awhile for anybody.”
With that, inevitably, the star quarterback will have his patience tested, needing to respond in a positive manner. To that end, Rodgers said he has a tight inner circle to use as both a sounding board and as therapy. “Having an outlet to talk through any frustration is important,” he said.
Along with that comes a need to connect with his young receivers, to develop direct lines of communication to help “cut through the uneasiness and the anxiety and any of the gray area in the things that we do.”
“These guys are going to make a lot of mistakes,” Rodgers said. “The guys who don’t repeat the same mistakes are going to get more opportunities.”
In the big picture, Rodgers said, there is a sweet spot the Packers need to find in challenging their playmakers to see what they are capable of while still making sure to set them up for success.
“We don’t want to put them in a position where there’s a high likelihood of maybe not getting it right,” Rodgers said. “But we also want to let them, in the moment, feel the pressure and anxiety and the expectation of being in that moment and see how they respond. Because that’s how we’re going to know what kind of guys we’ve got.”
‘Not as comfortable’
Linebacker Roquan Smith noticed the Packers’ Week 1 result and quickly jumped to a logical conclusion about the version of Rodgers the Bears should expect to greet them Sunday.
“I’m sure he will be a little bit pissed off,” Smith said. “Hey, you wouldn’t want it any other way. Pissed off him? (You’ll) get the best version of him and then we get the (win) and it will be even sweeter.”
After four seasons of being on the wrong end of a handful of Rodgers whoopings, even Smith knows it won’t be quite that easy. Still, there’s reason to believe the Bears can add to Rodgers’ agitation Sunday night. Even with Lazard expected to return for the Packers and the offensive line getting healthier and sturdier, the have vulnerabilities the Bears can attack.
The Vikings, for example, sacked Rodgers four times.
Rodgers also had two uncharacteristic turnovers that, to the harshest critic’s eyes, might be considered examples of a quarterback pressing to compensate for his unit’s deficiencies.
Late in the first half, for example, Rodgers felt pressure in the pocket and forced a deep throw to Randall Cobb. Vikings safety Harrison Smith was there to pick it off.
It was Rodgers’ first interception in a division game since the 2019 season finale, snapping a streak of 384 passes against NFC North opponents without an interception. (He had thrown 38 touchdown passes against division foes in that span.)
“I’ve always held myself to a standard of taking care of the football and that wasn’t good enough Sunday,” Rodgers said.
Then, on the first series after halftime, a protection breakdown sent Rodgers into scramble mode on a play-action pass and, by holding the ball too long, he was smushed by a trio of Vikings and lost the ball inside his 35.
The Vikings recovered.
That was the kind of sloppiness that might force Rodgers to keep a large bottle of Advil on the sideline.
“If we just block it the way we know we’re supposed to block it, there’s going to be an opportunity to take a shot downfield,” Rodgers said. “We don’t (block it). I’ve got to move. I should throw it away. I don’t. I fumble. They get the ball back, get three points. That’s one example. There were probably three or four others.”
Those are examples the Bears should be tuned in to. To pull off the upset, they will have to force Rodgers into at least one game-changing mistake.
Rodgers knows as much and continues pushing himself and teammates to make needed corrections in practice. But then: “Can we make the right adjustments in the moment?” he said.
At this point, Rodgers emphasized, Packers players have to develop a propensity to “think quickly but have a slow mind.” He has urged them to play fast but under control. He has publicly stated that his worry about the offensive struggles is currently low.
But there are ways for the Bears to elevate it in a September game that has a chance to be tone-setting for both teams.
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has noticed, albeit in a one-game video package, that the 2022 Packers offense doesn’t look quite as in sync as he’s used to seeing. That, in turn, has provided glimpses of Rodgers appearing just a bit unsettled.
“You can just tell he’s not as comfortable as he’s been in the previous years,” Johnson said Thursday.
Without Adams, who scored 19 touchdowns the last two seasons, Rodgers doesn’t have the built-in big-play weapon he is used to relying on.
“His comfort is no longer there,” he said. “He’s still trying to find (someone new).”
Still, just as his defensive coordinator suggested, Johnson resisted the lure of the Kool-Aid jug, too sharp to diagnose gloom and doom in Green Bay.
Rodgers, after all, is still Rodgers.
“At the end of the day he is who he is,” Johnson said. “He is one of the greats. And he’s going to figure out a way. I feel like those guys are only going to get better.”
The task for the Bears is delaying that improvement for at least one more week.
News
DeSantis and Abbott call migrants ‘shameful’
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” that the two governors. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Gregg Abbott (R-TX) were “crazy right-wing governors.”
Anchor Jake Tapper said: ‘Governor DeSantis and your governor, Governor Abbott, sent these migrants without notifying officials at Martha’s Vineyard, or DC, without notifying those who could provide care for them, provide them with food , health care care. You see a lot of children in these photos. What is your answer to this? Is this a good way to protest against the country’s failing immigration policies? »
Gonzalez said, “Clearly, clearly, tragic and just a manifestation of DeSantis playing Monkey See Monkey Do with our Governor. We have a handful of right-wing crackpot governors who have come forward in this way and fed more red meat to their base and alienated the middle of the road House of Commerce Republicans.
He continued, “In Texas, where we already have a huge labor shortage, we are using tens of millions of dollars – taxpayers’ money to export people. As in this case, as you mentioned, they are Venezuelans who are broken, who come from a communist dictatorship. As do Venezuelans and Cubans in South Florida, who probably watch this with disgust, no matter how they may feel with the party they follow. These people come from a communist dictatorship and arrived in our country. Normally we deal with these people. We are good Americans who promote democracy around the world. We close the door to others suffering in dictatorships in Venezuela and Cuba when we send this message to the world. It is shameful.
Gonzalez added, “It’s a radical new right within the Republican Party that’s showing this new face to our country and to the world, and it’s truly shameful.”
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Breitbart News
News
The Chicago White Sox gained ground in the AL Central with an 8-2 win vs. Cleveland. Here are 3 takeaways from the victory.
Gavin Sheets hadn’t homered away from Guaranteed Rate Field this season.
Until Thursday.
The right fielder hit a two-run shot in the second inning, the first of five home runs in the game for the Chicago White Sox in an important 8-2 victory against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Sheets and Andrew Vaughn went back-to-back in the second inning. Third baseman Yoán Moncada hit a solo homer in the third and catcher Yasmani Grandal hit a solo home run in the fourth. Shortstop Elvis Andrus led off the fifth with a home run.
Starter Lance Lynn allowed two runs on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk in 6⅓ innings as the Sox gained a crucial game in the race for American League Central. They trail the division-leading Guardians by three.
The Sox have won 11 of 16 and snapped the Guardians’ six-game winning streak.
“It was a big one,” Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo told reporters in Cleveland. “This is who we are. Good at-bats, hit a couple of homers. They went up there and they were aggressive. It’s good to see the guys come back from (Wednesday’s 3-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies) and put some big numbers in there.”
Here are three takeaways from the game.
1. The Sox made Cleveland starter Hunter Gaddis work.
Gaddis made his second-career start Thursday.
He had a 17-pitch first inning, retiring the Sox in order. But the first two batters of the second, Eloy Jiménez and Sheets, made Gaddis throw 16 pitches. Jiménez drew a walk to wrap up a six-pitch at-bat.
Sheets fouled off five pitches after getting two strikes and completed a 10-pitch at-bat with the two-run homer to right, his 13th of the season.
Vaughn, the next hitter, fell behind 0-2 before hitting his team-leading 16th homer.
Moncada, who went 4-for-5, worked a full count before hitting his solo home run in the third.
Andrus’ solo homer came on a 2-0 fastball in the fifth. First baseman José Abreu drove in Moncada with a single later in the inning on the ninth pitch of that at-bat. That was Gaddis’ 92nd — and final — pitch of the afternoon. He allowed seven runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk in four-plus innings.
“It doesn’t matter who’s on the mound, our guys have been preparing, they’re doing their homework and they’re ready to play,” Cairo told reporters in Cleveland. “That’s something they’ve been doing every day and they’re going to continue. (Thursday) it was here (in Cleveland), (Friday) it is going to be (at) Detroit.”
2. Lynn continued his strong stretch since the All-Star break.
Lynn got José Ramírez to hit a popup between home, first and the pitcher’s mound.
It should have been the second out of the first inning. Instead the ball fell to the ground, Grandal was charged with the error and the Guardians threatened with runners on first and second.
Lynn made sure the Guardians didn’t take advantage of the mistake, striking out Josh Naylor and Oscar Gonzalez.
The Sox needed a big-time performance from the right-hander. And he came through.
Lynn gave up a run on three hits in the second, but struck out Amed Rosario with runners on first and second to limit the damage. A one-out single by Myles Straw in the second was the Guardians’ last hit against Lynn until a one-out single by Gonzalez in the sixth.
Lynn (7-5) continued an impressive stretch, improving to 6-2 with a 2.13 ERA in 11 starts since the All-Star break. He’s 5-0 with a 1.43 ERA (seven earned runs in 44 innings) with 51 strikeouts in his last seven starts.
3. The final round is right around the corner.
Cairo wouldn’t go as far as call Thursday a “must-win.”
“It was a win,” he said. “It was a game we needed to do good and we did.”
The season series is an important factor if tiebreakers come into play, and the Guardians hold a 9-7 edge. The teams have three meetings remaining, Tuesday-Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Before then, the Guardians face another division contender with five games in four days against the third-place Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. That series includes a doubleheader Saturday. The Guardians swept a three-game series against the Twins at Target Field Sept. 9-11.
The Sox go to Detroit Friday for the first of three against the Tigers.
“I liked to get a ‘W’ here and now we go to Detroit,” Cairo said. “We’re going to see (Cleveland) at home for three. Celebrate this one, (Friday) is another day and we have to look forward to Detroit.”
News
Phil Mickelson plans to drop his name from federal antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Phil Mickelson, a six-time major champion, said Thursday he was considering removing his name from LIV Golf’s federal antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
Mickelson was among 11 golfers who sued the PGA Tour on Aug. 3, alleging they were wrongfully suspended for playing LIV Golf events and that the PGA Tour was using its monopoly power to suppress competition.
LIV Golf joined its players as a plaintiff in the August 27 lawsuit.
“I haven’t done anything yet, but now that LIV is involved, there’s no need for me to be a part of it,” Mickelson said after playing Thursday’s LIV Golf pro-am at Rich Harvest Farms. “I am still currently [part of the lawsuit]. I don’t know what I’m really going to do. The only reason I’m staying in there is the damage, which I don’t really want or need anything.”
Mickelson has been at the center of LIV Golf’s ongoing battle with the PGA Tour for the best players in the world. He was among the first players to sign with LIV, which is funded by the Saudi Public Investment Fund and managed by two-time Open winner Greg Norman.
Mickelson had complained about the “abhorrent greed” of the PGA Tour and argued that professional golfers were free agents who should be able to play wherever they wanted.
“I think it’s important that players have the right to be able to play when and where they want and when and where they have qualified,” Mickelson said. “Now that LIV is part of [the lawsuit]it will be accomplished if and when they win.”
Mickelson’s controversial comments to author Alan Shipnuck about the PGA Tour and the Saudis forced him to spend four months away from golf. The lawsuit said Mickelson was first suspended for two months by the PGA Tour on March 22 for “attempting to recruit players for [LIV Golf]An appeals committee upheld Mickelson’s suspension. His request for reinstatement about two months later was denied because he had played in the first LIV Golf event in London.
“The Tour’s illegal conduct cost Mickelson endorsement deals and sponsorships,” the lawsuit said. “Notably, the Tour is the only regularly televised golf tour in the United States, and it brings in far more in sponsorship, advertising and broadcast revenue than any other golf tour.”
Four players who were original plaintiffs in the lawsuit – Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak – are no longer involved in the case.
espn
News
With an assist from Nickelodeon, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell gets slimed
After balling out for the better part of 60 minutes Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, roasting the Green Bay Packers secondary for nine receptions, 184 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson seemed like a lock to be named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Instead, that honor went to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who had 18 carries for 164 yards and a touchdown.
Luckily for Jefferson, his impressive performance didn’t go unnoticed by Nickelodeon, which named him their most valuable player of the week. As a part of the weekly accolade, Jefferson received a trophy, and more importantly, a bucket of slime.
In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the Vikings tweeted out a clip of coach Kevin O’Connell telling his players, “I will always be the guy to get slimed.” What followed was a hilarious scene during which Jefferson dumped the slime on O’Connell as his teammates went berserk around him.
Let’s be honest. Everyone wanted to get slimed as a kid, right? Kevin O’Connell is a man of the people. pic.twitter.com/kyxiNFE4x1
— Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) September 15, 2022
“Just wanted to have fun with it,” O’Connell said. “We had a great work day. The guys were locked in. You felt the urgency. I was kind of waiting to see how the day would go. Once we were locked and loaded, and felt really good about Day 1 of prep, we brought out the slime.”
Thoughts?
“I couldn’t get in the shower fast enough,” O’Connell said. “That stuff is really something.”
In the video, Jefferson and receivers coach Keenan McCardell both can be seen wearing a slime helmet. As offensive coordinator Wes Phillips noted to O’Connell afterward, those are actually supposed to be worn by the person getting slimed.
“In classic Wes Phillips form, he waited until after to tell me that,” O’Connell said with a laugh. “I may modify that whole, ‘It’s always going to be me’ to maybe “It’s always going to be Wes Phillips.”
The fact that O’Connell voluntarily agreed to be slimed by Jefferson is more proof of how much things have changed with the Vikings. Can anyone imagine former coach Mike Zimmer participating in such a thing?
Needless to say, there’s joy in the building once again, and as far as running back Dalvin Cook is concerned, this is going to become a tradition for the Vikings.
“We plan on having that each week,” Cook said. “That’s the type of mindset we’ve got around here. Look forward to more slime, K.O.”
If that is indeed the case, and the Vikings are consistently winning the weekly accolade from Nickelodeon, things will be going pretty well around TCO Performance Center in Eagan.
“I was joking that hopefully by the end of the season someone like Dalvin Cook is the MVP and we don’t even care because if Nickelodeon doesn’t recognize it, or he’s not invited to host the Teen Choice Awards or whatever it’s called, then it doesn’t even matter,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said, listing off a bunch of old shows he used to watch on Nickelodeon. “Hopefully we can keep putting some slime on Coach O’Connell.”
News
Minnesota down 3,100 jobs in August, unemployment rate at 1.9%
Minnesota dropped a net 3,100 jobs in August, on a seasonally adjusted basis, and the state unemployment rate ticked up one-tenth of a percentage point to 1.9%, the state Department of Employment and Economic Development reported Thursday. This compares with a U.S. unemployment rate of 3.7% in August.
The report noted that August employment was down 0.1 percent from July, which saw an increase of 17,100 jobs — a downward revision by 2,000 jobs from what was previously reported. Minnesota’s labor force participation rate — measuring the amount of people working or actively seeking work — dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 68.2%, DEED said.
DEED said the private sector lost 5,900 jobs in August, down 0.2%, and government added 2,800 up 0.7%.
The U.S. gained 315,000 jobs in August, up 0.2% from July, with the private sector adding 308,000 jobs, up 0.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
“We saw a pause in our job growth in August, amidst an otherwise record-setting year for Minnesota’s economy,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove in a news release. “Despite the fluctuations we’ve seen in the global economy, Minnesota’s resiliency remains strong. Our number one focus continues to be on connecting job seekers and businesses during a time of opportunity for Minnesota’s labor market.”
DEED said it has engaged in outreach around the state through its Summer of Jobs campaign, showcasing jobs available in Minnesota, and highlighting labor pools that employers often overlook, such as immigrant communities, young people, retirees returning to the workforce, people with disabilities or those recently released from correctional facilities.
Thursday’s report also noted that average hourly wages for private sector workers rose 24 cents in August to $34.62. Over the year, average hourly earnings have risen $1.90, up 5.8%.
