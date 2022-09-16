News
Senate delays same-sex marriage vote until after midterm elections
WASHINGTON — The Senate will not vote on legislation to protect same-sex marriage before the midterm elections, key senators said Thursday, apparently in an effort to give Republicans political space to support the bill without offending their base.
The leader of the effort, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., worked this month on an amendment to the bill aimed at getting more Republican votes to overcome a filibuster. But the necessary 10 GOP votes have remained elusive.
“We are very confident that the bill will pass, but we will need a little more time,” Baldwin told reporters Thursday.
Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Wednesday that the wording of the amendment they were working on would “make it very clear” that the bill would not “legalize polygamous marriages” or require churches to “perform same-sex marriages”.
“I think we’re in very good shape, very good shape. And this bill is going to pass,” Collins said Thursday. “I think we’ve successfully threaded the needle on religious liberty issues.”
The underlying legislation, which would enshrine federal protections for same-sex marriage, is co-sponsored by Collins and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, whose son is openly gay. Senator Thom Tillis, RN.C., also said he supported him.
A version of the legislation passed the House this summer, with 47 Republicans joining all Democrats in voting yes.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., signaled this week that he wanted to get the ground process started on Thursday, but his office announced a change of course in the afternoon.
Schumer is “extremely disappointed that there aren’t 10 Republicans in the Senate ready to vote yes on marriage equality legislation right now,” said his spokesman, Justin Goodman, and because his ” main goal is to get this important legislation passed, he will adhere to the request of the bipartisan group of senators to delay ground action.” Schumer is “100% committed to getting a vote on the legislation this year,” Goodman added. .
Shortly after a bipartisan rally in Schumer’s office, the group explained why the vote would be delayed.
“We have just drafted language that greatly respects the comments we have received on religious freedom. But the thing is, it’s only dated about 6 p.m. — less than that,” Tillis told reporters Thursday, adding that senators should have more time to consider the five-page amendment.
“Some said the timing of the vote was political,” Tillis said. “This is clearly a situation in which we want our members to feel comfortable. Then I am convinced that we will eventually succeed.
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., a former House GOP whip, who has not decided whether or not to support the bill, argued that the vote count would be higher after Election Day .
“The UnReformed Whip in me would say you should vote when you have the votes,” Blunt said, “but they will get more votes in November and December than they will get on Monday.”
Supporters of the bill have been instructed to reach out to some Republicans who are on the fence. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told NBC News that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, had been instructed to contact him and was reviewing the new language, which he received Wednesday night.
Johnson would not share details of their conversation. He said he had “always enjoyed my work with Senator Sinema when we were working on ‘homeland security and border issues’, adding, “I respect her sincere efforts to try to resolve the issue at the border.”
Kate Santaliz contributed.
News
The long-awaited My Chemical Romance reunion had fans screaming at Xcel Energy Center
Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, the sold-out My Chemical Romance crowd at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center began wildly cheering … for a roadie wielding a stick vacuum.
It’s not an understatement to say the band’s concert was highly anticipated. For some in the audience, they had been waiting half their life for the show.
Frontman Gerard Way formed MCR after watching the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks firsthand and used his music to speak frankly about pain, loss, violence and love. Over the course of four albums, the group built a faithful and ever-growing following attracted to Way’s emotional and theatrical songs.
Eleven years ago, MCR played their biggest Twin Cities show to date at the X on a bill with Blink-182. Soon after, the band began building a studio in Los Angeles to record their fifth album. But in 2013, seemingly out of nowhere, they announced they were splitting up. No farewell tour, no reasons given, nothing.
While the members worked on various solo projects, MCR’s legend grew. In late 2019, they announced what fans assumed would be a one-off reunion show. Instead, the band booked a worldwide reunion tour that, like everything else, was postponed due to the pandemic.
When Way and the band finally took the freshly vacuumed stage, the crowd of about 15,000 greeted them with a massive collective scream that seemed to say “Finally!” MCR responded with the caustic, 9/11-referencing “The Foundations of Decay,” a new song they dropped in May. And that feeling of sheer exhilaration continued through the show, both onstage and in the crowd.
Part emo, part metal and part goth, MCR is essentially the 21st-century model of the Smashing Pumpkins, a band never afraid to make outsize, grandiose gestures. Songs like “Summertime” — Way’s cheery ode to his wife — would sound right at home in a Pumpkins set.
Even though a sense of darkness seeps through most of MCR’s songs, they also offer a chance for relief. That was immediately evident on the second song of the night, “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” as legions of fans shouted the chorus right back at Way and the band.
Really, though, the crowd sang along to pretty much every song of the night from the nihilistic “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)” to the goofy “You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison.” Ten songs in, MCR tore down the place with “Welcome to the Black Parade,” the lead single of the band’s 2006 album “The Black Parade,” an ambitious rock opera with nods to Pink Floyd, David Bowie and Queen. In the end, it was indeed worth the wait.
Chiefs rally to Chargers 27-24 in early AFC West showdown – The Denver Post
By DAVE SKRETTA
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, rookie Jaylen Watson returned a 99-yard interception for the fourth quarter score and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat the Los Chargers Angeles 27-24 on Thursday nights.
Mahomes finished with 235 passing yards, and Jerick McKinnon and Justin Watson had TD passes for the Chiefs (2-0), who fell 10-0 in the first quarter and spent most of the game to catch up.
Jaylen Watson finally gave the Chiefs the lead after the Chargers (1-1), responding to Matt Ammendola’s tying goal, headed for the Kansas City 3. Justin Herbert was eyeing tight end Gerald Everett when Watson, a seventh-round pick, made his first start. , advanced past the pass with 10:29 to go and ran nearly intact the other way toward the end zone.
Things got worse for the Chargers (1-1) two series later when Herbert was drilled by Mike Danna making a pitch. He left the field clutching his side, returned a play later, then threw an incompleteness that forced the Chargers to punt.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire quickly split the defense on a 52-yard run to set up a field goal for Kansas City.
Herbert, who finished with 334 yards and three touchdowns, tried valiantly to keep the Chargers alive. He threw a 36-yard dart on fourth down to extend their possession, then found Joshua Palmer in the back of the end zone on fourth base to pull Los Angeles up 27-24 with just over a minute left. TO DO.
Kansas City recovered the spot kick and ran out of time in a crucial AFC West win.
The highly anticipated showdown between two of the league’s prolific young quarterbacks, each surrounded by top-flight playmakers, turned out to be a defensive brawl early on.
The Chargers held the Chiefs to 13 yards in the first quarter, thanks to relentless pressure from Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack and the fact that Derwin James Jr. was pretty much everywhere, and kept a team that scored 44 points in the week last in Arizona off the scoreboard until Mahomes threw a handgun pass to McKinnon early in the second quarter.
The Chargers fared better offensively, although do-it-all coach Brandon Staley opted to play conservatively, setting fourth and second twice near midfield. Dustin Hopkins threw an early field goal before Mike Williams, dominating the Chiefs’ small defensive backs, put the Chargers in position for Zander Horvath to catch a short TD pass.
Staley eventually went for fourth down on the first down of the second half. And one play after Austin Ekeler picked it up, Williams one-handedly grabbed Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to give the Chargers a 17-7 lead.
The game seemed to be moving away from the Chiefs when Mahomes was intercepted by Asante Samuel Jr. on their next possession. But replays showed Samuel was out of control and the call was called off, and Mahomes capitalized on his second chance by throwing a 41-yard strike to Justin Watson for a touchdown.
The Chiefs tied 17 points on the first play of the fourth quarter when Ammendola, who was signed earlier this week to replace injured Harrison Butker, had a fourth down chip on the goal line.
That set up Jaylen Watson’s pick 6 and the first lead Kansas City had all night.
PRIME TIME
The game was the first in the NFL’s 11-year, $13 billion deal with Amazon Prime to exclusively stream Thursday night games. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos joined NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on the sidelines before kickoff.
INJURIES
Chargers C Corey Linsley (knee) and RT Trey Pipkins III (ankle) started in the third quarter. … Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman injured his ankle in the third quarter but returned to the game. Danna left in the fourth quarter with a calf injury.
NEXT
The Chargers return home to face Jacksonville on September 25. The Chiefs travel to Indianapolis the same day.
Polywork gets an extra $28 million to add hyphens to your job title TechCrunch
Stop trying to make Polywork a reality. It is already happening. You may even be a polyworker reading this.
Polywork is a venture-backed start-up that builds a professional network to help people express their multifaceted professional lives. In other words, if you’re a journalist, you also do podcasts, you want to write a book, and you’d like to one day help teach at a university, Polywork wants to give you, well me in this case, a place to express this. And according to CEO and Founder Peter Johnston, the name deliberately sounds like a “that kind of job” verb.
Polywork today announced that it has raised $28 million in Series B funding co-led by former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Caffeinated Capital. Other investors also joined in the round, including Instacart CEO Fiji Simo and Instacart founders Stripe, Lyft, Clubhouse, Lattice, Minted and Divvy Homes. Andreessen Horowitz, who led Polywork’s $13 million Series A financing, also participated in the round, but did not come out on top.
The round marks the official launch of Polywork’s private beta. While the founder and CEO of Polywork Peter Johnson declined to share specific user numbers, beyond the fact that they are growing, it shows confidence in the platform’s ability to provide a place for users to express themselves.
In other words, the startup thinks it has found the product-market fit. Since the first launch, Polywork has tracked who signed up to better understand what they want to do – beyond self-expression – once they landed on the website. The call to action, says Johnston, quickly became about helping people find opportunities to collaborate with each other.
“If LinkedIn is a full-time opportunity network, we are kind of the collaboration opportunity network,” he added.
Not all features will be open to the public. For example, Polywork is launching Clubs in private beta, a dedicated group space designed to help people collaborate. Think of a group of people brought together by badge-based entry and proof of experience. Per Polywork, there will be a moderator who facilitates collaboration in groups.
The company’s early adopters are mostly people who work in tech full-time, looking to expand their part-time jobs as angel investors, podcasters, or newsletter writers. The founder explained that some see the rise of multi-hyphenated jobs as another example of the glorification of hustle culture. To that, he said, “This generation of people absolutely gets energy from doing more; it is not a question of tiring them or exhausting them. Meanwhile, some reports show that Millennials and Gen Z workers report the highest burnout rates, at 59% and 58%, respectively. Other reports claim that more and more Americans are taking second jobs to fight inflation, not so much their passion. At the same time, more than 50 million people, according to Fast Company, consider themselves creators.
The contradictory trends bring nuance to both the demand for a more fluid professional network and the realities that make multi-trait jobs more important.
“Their expertise allowed them to try these multiple things at once,” Johnston said. “A lot of it comes down to money and people wanting extra income, but it actually started more with people needing it and wanting it energy – and breaking the fact that they were working for the pandemic… it allows them to try something new in a lighthearted way.
Polywork does not have revenue plans as it is more focused on growth and product. Future monetization may look like customizing users’ Polywork templates or advanced search similar to LinkedIn premium.
Polywork faces the same challenges as any market. If its value proposition is more collaboration opportunities, how does it onboard not just people who want a book agent, but enough book agents to make reading even an option? Everyone might be looking for a podcast co-host, but what if everyone has their own idea and doesn’t necessarily want to partner with another?
The future of collaboration is fruitful but complicated. But, smartly, Polywork focuses on a future-oriented career network, tapping into people’s hopes and dreams beyond the past or just the present.
Newsom pleads with DOJ to investigate DeSantis for ‘kidnapping’
California Governor Gavin Newson (D) wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday urging the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for “kidnapping” after the Florida governor sent illegal immigrants at Martha’s Vineyard.
DeSantis took credit for the roughly 50 migrants who arrived Wednesday at Martha’s Vineyard, a vacation island where former President Barack Obama owns a $15 million home.
On Thursday, Martha’s Vineyard officials asked for help from the federal government for what they call a “humanitarian crisis.”
DeSantis’ decision to send the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbot ferried migrants to Democratic strongholds like Washington, DC.
Governor Newsom said Thursday that what DeSantis and Abbott were doing was “cruel” and formally asked the DOJ to investigate DeSantis for kidnapping or potential Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) charges.
What @GovRonDeSantis and @GregAbbott_TX do is not intelligent, it is cruel.
I formally call on the DOJ to immediately investigate these inhumane efforts to use children as political pawns. pic.twitter.com/x2sBa06nSw
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022
“Like millions of Americans, I was horrified by the images of migrants being loaded onto buses and planes across the country to be used as political props,” Newsom said. wrote. “Obviously, transporting families, including children, across state lines under false pretences is morally wrong, but it can also be illegal.”
Newsom claimed that the federal government would have jurisdiction over this matter because of interstate travel. newsom said:
Several of those who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard alleged that a recruiter tricked them into accepting the travel offer based on false claims that they would be flown to Boston and receive expedited access to work authorization. . The interstate travel in question establishes federal jurisdiction in the matter.
newsom continued:
Accordingly, I urge the United States Department of Justice (US DOJ) to initiate an investigation into possible criminal or civil violations of federal law based on this alleged fraudulent scheme. In particular, I urge the United States Department of Justice to investigate whether the alleged fraudulent incitement would warrant charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws, which could serve as a predicate offense for charges under the provisions of the Organized Crime Control Act (RICO). from 1970.
Newsom also claimed that Desantis’ intent was to “humiliate and dehumanize” migrants and asked the DOJ to review a possible “civil rights conspiracy in violation of 42 U.S.C. 1985.”
“Finally, while I believe the US DOJ’s investigation should include these possible avenues, there may be others that the US DOJ can and should pursue,” Newsom said. concluded. “I look forward to continuing to work with the administration on protecting human rights.”
DeSantis’ Democratic opponent, Charlie Crist, also said he would support DOJ involvement in the case.
“That seems appropriate to me,” Crist said when asked if the DOJ should get involved. “Justice must be served here.”
DeSantis pushed back against his critics on Thursday, saying, “Our message to them is that we are not a sanctuary state.”
“It’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction. And yes, we will help make that transportation easier so you can go to greener pastures,” DeSantis added.
Newsom’s letter to the DOJ is the latest step in a brewing feud between the California governor and DeSantis. Newsom called DeSantis a “tyrant” in July and launched attack ads against conservative leaders in Florida, claiming California is a freer state.
After months of criticism, DeSantis recently responded to Newsom and mocked his leadership, noting that Newsom and other Democratic officials in California “can’t even keep the power going.”
“They are so worried about Florida. They can’t even keep power in California. I mean, are you kidding?” DeSantis said.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
Oakland police handcuff black man after couple falsely accuse him of stealing their truck
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — An Oakland resident has been handcuffed by police after a couple accused him of driving their stolen vehicle, but the truck actually belonged to him.
Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on 35th Street at MLK, Nicole Hirsch’s husband was sitting in his vehicle when a couple approached him.
RELATED: Tiburon store owners who say they were racially profiled by police reach $150,000 settlement with city
“He described it as if they were looking into his truck bed and he rolled down his window and said ‘Can I help you with something?’ and they said something like, ‘Our truck has been stolen,’” Hirsch said.
Nicole’s husband is a landscaper. His truck had work tools in the back. She said the couple accused her of stealing their vehicle even after he showed them a photo taken four years ago of the same truck. A few minutes later, several Oakland police vehicles surrounded him.
“He put his hands up if I understood correctly and followed their orders,” Hirsch said. “He told me it was embarrassing to be handcuffed in the street with lots of police cars around. It’s humiliating. It’s infuriating.”
All the while, Hirsch said her husband tried to explain to officers that the truck was actually his.
“They handcuffed him before we even asked for his license or registration,” she said.
Nicole thinks her husband was treated this way because he is black.
RELATED: San Rafael Police Under Criminal Investigation for Beating Gardener; lawyer says officer lied
“I definitely do,” she said. “Just like that couple claiming this is our truck. They’re also a person and why doesn’t their voice and opinion have the same weight and credibility that the couple had.”
In a statement, OPD confirmed the incident and said it received a call from a victim whose vehicle was recently stolen in Oakland, claiming to have found it.
“When officers arrived, they located a vehicle that matched the year, make, model and color of the victim’s vehicle and detained the occupant, pending further investigation. Officers later determined that the vehicle in question was registered in the detained person’s name.”
ABC7 went to the scene to speak to neighbors who preferred to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.
“He’s black, so they look at us like we’re black, we’re the most targeted to steal a car,” a neighbor said.
A neighbor said crime in this area of Oakland is on the rise.
“It’s just very scary because you can’t trust anyone. My car was broken into twice. We were broken into,” one of the neighbors said.
RELATED: Black preacher arrested while watering flowers sues police
Nicole tweeted about the incident in hopes of raising awareness of how Oakland police conduct their investigations.
Luz Pena: “What do you hope to change? »
Nicole Arlette Hirsch: “I hope the protocol changes. I hope the Oakland Police Department finds better ways to deal especially with people of color and I hope this never happens to anyone else again.”
Nicole is a sociologist who focuses on research on diversity, equity and inclusion. She says what happened to her husband is exactly why she is doing this kind of work. The couple are considering legal action.
Full OPD statement:
“The Oakland Police Department (OPD) investigated a report of a stolen vehicle being occupied on September 13, 2022, in the 700 block of 35th Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m. The OPD Communications Division (OPD Dispatch) received a call from a victim whose vehicle was recently stolen in Oakland, advising that she found her stolen vehicle occupied in the 700 block of 35th St. When officers arrived, they located a vehicle that matched the year, make, model and color of the victim’s vehicle and detained the occupant, pending further investigation. that the vehicle in question was registered in the name of the detained individual.The individual was eventually released.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflationary pressure – The Denver Post
By JOE McDONALD
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets trailed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes that the Federal Reserve could further ease interest rate hikes.
Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney fell. Oil rose slightly.
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 lost 1.1% on Thursday, adding to declines since the release this week of government data showing inflation remained near a four-decade high in August despite four rate hikes. interest rates this year to slow the economy.
On Thursday, US government data showed unemployment claims last week fell while consumer sales in August rose. This gives arguments to Federal Reserve officials who say the economy can tolerate more rate hikes.
Wall Street’s decline indicates ‘no sign of easing risk sentiments’ as labor market data ‘gave the green light for further tightening’ of monetary policy, IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said. in a report.
The Shanghai Composite lost 0.7% to 3,178.31 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 1.1% to 27,568.68. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.8% to 18,800.78.
Seoul’s Kospi fell 0.6% to 2,386.81 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 fell 1.2% to 6,762.00. Singapore gained less than 0.1% while New Zealand and other Southeast Asian markets fell.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 3,901.35 after the Labor Department said the number of jobless claims last week fell to its lowest level in four months.
The market benchmark is down 4.1% for the week after the biggest decline in two years on Tuesday after the government announced that US consumer prices rose 8.3% year on year. previous year and 0.1% compared to July.
The headline figure was down from June’s peak of 9.1%, but core inflation, which excludes volatility in food and energy prices to give a clearer picture of the trend, is rose to 0.6% from the previous month, compared to 0.3% in July.
Traders fear that aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia to control rising prices could derail global economic growth. Two of the Fed’s rate hikes this year have been 0.75 percentage points, triple its usual range, and traders expect a similar increase this month.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in August that rates would stay high for some time until the US central bank was confident inflation was under control.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 30,961.82. The Nasdaq slipped 1.4% to 11,552.36.
Retail sales data gave a mixed picture of how US consumers are coping with inflation.
Sales unexpectedly rose 0.3% in August after falling 0.4% in July.
Rail operators mostly rose slightly after an interim labor agreement was reached, averting a disruptive strike. Union Pacific rose 0.2% and Norfolk Southern gained 0.3%. The CSX fell 3.4%.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 15 cents to $85.25 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell from $3.38 on Thursday to $85.10. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, gained 23 cents to $91.07 a barrel in London. It lost $3.26 the previous session to $90.84.
The dollar fell slightly to 143.44 yen from 143.49 yen on Thursday. The euro gained 99.94 cents against 99.91 cents.
