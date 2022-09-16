Senate delays same-sex marriage vote until after midterm elections

WASHINGTON — The Senate will not vote on legislation to protect same-sex marriage before the midterm elections, key senators said Thursday, apparently in an effort to give Republicans political space to support the bill without offending their base.

The leader of the effort, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., worked this month on an amendment to the bill aimed at getting more Republican votes to overcome a filibuster. But the necessary 10 GOP votes have remained elusive.

“We are very confident that the bill will pass, but we will need a little more time,” Baldwin told reporters Thursday.

Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Wednesday that the wording of the amendment they were working on would “make it very clear” that the bill would not “legalize polygamous marriages” or require churches to “perform same-sex marriages”.

People rally in favor of marriage equality outside the Supreme Court during oral arguments in a case challenging the Defense of Marriage Act March 27, 2013. File Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“I think we’re in very good shape, very good shape. And this bill is going to pass,” Collins said Thursday. “I think we’ve successfully threaded the needle on religious liberty issues.”

The underlying legislation, which would enshrine federal protections for same-sex marriage, is co-sponsored by Collins and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, whose son is openly gay. Senator Thom Tillis, RN.C., also said he supported him.

A version of the legislation passed the House this summer, with 47 Republicans joining all Democrats in voting yes.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., signaled this week that he wanted to get the ground process started on Thursday, but his office announced a change of course in the afternoon.

Schumer is “extremely disappointed that there aren’t 10 Republicans in the Senate ready to vote yes on marriage equality legislation right now,” said his spokesman, Justin Goodman, and because his ” main goal is to get this important legislation passed, he will adhere to the request of the bipartisan group of senators to delay ground action.” Schumer is “100% committed to getting a vote on the legislation this year,” Goodman added. .

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., at the Capitol on May 5. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images File

Shortly after a bipartisan rally in Schumer’s office, the group explained why the vote would be delayed.

“We have just drafted language that greatly respects the comments we have received on religious freedom. But the thing is, it’s only dated about 6 p.m. — less than that,” Tillis told reporters Thursday, adding that senators should have more time to consider the five-page amendment.

“Some said the timing of the vote was political,” Tillis said. “This is clearly a situation in which we want our members to feel comfortable. Then I am convinced that we will eventually succeed.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., a former House GOP whip, who has not decided whether or not to support the bill, argued that the vote count would be higher after Election Day .

“The UnReformed Whip in me would say you should vote when you have the votes,” Blunt said, “but they will get more votes in November and December than they will get on Monday.”

Supporters of the bill have been instructed to reach out to some Republicans who are on the fence. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told NBC News that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, had been instructed to contact him and was reviewing the new language, which he received Wednesday night.

Johnson would not share details of their conversation. He said he had “always enjoyed my work with Senator Sinema when we were working on ‘homeland security and border issues’, adding, “I respect her sincere efforts to try to resolve the issue at the border.”