Staff picks for Week 2 of 2022 NFL season: Steelers vs. Patriots, Titans vs. Bills and more

What is a “typical” residential property in Denver?

It’s hard to say in a city over 160 years old with 78 statistically recognized neighborhoods, many with unique quirks that go beyond a standard street grid.

Supporters of the Denver Deserves Sidewalks Initiative, a measure aimed at city voters in November that would charge homeowners an annual fee to fund a program to install, replace and repair large-scale sidewalks, have their definition of “typical”.

If passed, the levy program – essentially a property tax – would replace the city’s much-maligned current approach that each property owner is solely responsible for paying for any work that needs to be done on the sidewalks that run along its city limits. property. The measure will be labeled Order Initiated 307 when ballots are mailed out next month.

A typical single-family home lot in Denver has 50 linear feet of sidewalk running along it, says Jill Locantore. Locantore leads the Denver Streets Partnership, the organization leading the sidewalk measurement campaign with support from other groups including the Downtown Denver Partnership, Bicycle Colorado and consumer advocacy organization, the Colorado Public Interest Research Group.

This measurement in linear feet is essential. As noted in ordinance language available on the city’s Electoral Division website, the fees homeowners would pay would be billed by the foot on an annual basis, with the total fee varying by street type.

If a person’s home is on a residential or local street, the cost would be $2.15 per foot per year. For a house with 50 feet of sidewalk in front, it’s $107.50 per year.

“It’s actually from the city, believe it or not,” Locantore said of the 50-foot estimate. “The city has been talking about a potential sidewalk levy for 20 years.”

Locantore referenced a 2002 document in which city public works officials discussed the possibility of a fee—$1 per linear foot at the time—for a sidewalk program in residential areas. This report, referenced and expanded upon in a 2015 update, estimated the average residential property lot length at 60 feet with a range of 25 to 100 feet. The 2015 update increased the cost per foot to $1.25 per foot, adding up to $75 per year for what was then a “typical” 60 foot lot. The city didn’t follow through and now multimodal transport and conservationists like Locantore are tired of waiting.

“Lot sizes in Denver, as well as cities across the country, have been shrinking over the years, so we’ve reduced the ‘typical’ 2002 60-foot example to 50 feet,” Locantore said of the number. benchmark for his campaign.

There are many atypical properties in the city, and those opposed or skeptical of sidewalk measurement point to inequities that they believe will create even neighbor-to-neighbour.

Denver District 2 Councilman Kevin Flynn did the math for his home in the far southwest corner of town. Living in a dead end, he is one of the lucky ones. His house has about 35 linear feet of sidewalk, so his annual fee would be less than $75 per year. He’s not even sure if he has to pay. In parts of his district, sidewalks are part of the sewerage system and should be covered by existing charges, he said.

There are plenty of other homeowners in his neighborhood and elsewhere in the city who wouldn’t be so lucky, especially corner lots and homes that fall on a “peninsula” where their back fence also runs along a street, which imposes sidewalk obligations on three sides, Flynn says.

Calculating fees for a handful of these outliers using Denver’s street veneer and classification maps, Flynn found homes that could face annual fees in excess of $1,000 and commercial properties that could pay a lot more than that.

He also found neighboring homes in his neighborhood where a homeowner could pay $450 more per year than neighbors because their corner lot runs along a thoroughfare for which the rate per foot would be $3.58.

The best way for a property owner to determine their costs before voting on the measure is to determine the amount of sidewalk they are responsible for, the type of street or streets the sidewalk runs along, and then do the calculation based on the cost of street type of initiative. chart.

“I intentionally looked around to see what the most severe impacts would be, because if it was just $100 a year for everyone, that’s one thing,” Flynn said. “There are some inequities that I would have liked to see resolved before the language of the ballot was solidified.”

Flynn’s concerns include intentionally designed neighborhoods without sidewalks, such as the enclave of Lakeridge in his neighborhood.

The initiative has an exclusion for people living in neighborhoods the city’s research found vulnerable to gentrification, including East Colfax, Elyria-Swansea, Montbello and Westwood. Owners would benefit from a 20% discount.

But Flynn thinks other neighborhoods, like Harvey Park and College View in his district, have many low-income families who are ill-equipped to handle the new fees and they wouldn’t qualify for the reductions. Meanwhile, people living in lofts in downtown multi-family buildings would pay minimal fees despite living in neighborhoods with the widest and busiest sidewalks.

Speer neighborhood resident Peggy Sue Andre falls into a category that she and Flynn find particularly unfair. Andre’s property was one of approximately 1,100 the city sent an inspector to during a slow-moving sidewalk assessment program that ran from 2018 to 2020 before work was halted by the pandemic.

André was ordered by the city to repair the 120-year-old sidewalk in front of his house. She did it — with the help of a city-approved contractor and recycled flagstone slabs — at a cost of $800, she estimated. André invested in an industrial grade rubber sealant to block out moisture and ants. She thinks her sidewalk is in good shape to last another 100 years.

She doesn’t feel like she should be responsible for the annual sidewalk fee.

“First, I don’t agree with this tax period,” André said. “Secondly, those of us who have repaired our walks should be exempt. There should be wording in the law. It would, in essence, be double taxation.

Locantore contradicts the fairness arguments with this: the system the city currently has in place is fundamentally unfair. City citations and demands for people to pay for their own sidewalk repairs and replacements appear capriciously and when they do, the costs can be extremely high.

“Every sidewalk will need to be fixed at some point, even if it was replaced yesterday,” she said. “These fees will pay for those repairs and it will never be the owner’s responsibility again.”

Locantore noted that commercial property owners will also pay fees, often much higher than residential fees due to property sizes and street types. She expects the city’s tenants to also contribute through their landlords by passing on the new higher rent costs to them.

As for the issue of households in larger, suburban-style neighborhoods paying more than downtown condos, that’s a function of urban design, Locantore said.

“It’s just more expensive to provide infrastructure to low-density single-family homes because you just have fewer people to share the cost,” she said. “It is fiscally responsible for cities to encourage density so that we can provide infrastructure in a sustainable and affordable way and these fees are structured to reflect this fundamental reality.”

The initiative has a wrinkle that could be used by people like André. Homeowners can defer payments until their home sells, Locantore said. This could turn into a hefty sum that would become a bargaining chip at the closing table, but it would allow people who just shelled out for a sidewalk or are planning to move in the near future to avoid the annual fee.

The city’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure estimates there are 300 miles of sidewalks missing in Denver, spokeswoman Nancy Kuhn. In a network of 2,300 miles of existing sidewalks, more than 11% do not exist.

Beyond where the sidewalk ends, there are 830 miles of parkways that the city deems “narrow,” Kuhn said. This could make them inaccessible for parents pushing strollers, people in wheelchairs and others.

The city cannot say how many combined miles of sidewalks are damaged or in poor condition.

“We are currently doing a high-level assessment to better understand this,” Kuhn said. “We don’t have the results to share yet.”

Under the current system – homeowners pay for everything – 50 feet of sidewalk in a residential neighborhood comes with a hefty bill.

Troy Gubser estimated costs between $5,000 and $6,000 in Denver.

“It’s just for the sidewalk. No curbs or gutters or anything like that,” said Gubser, project manager for Parker-based contractor The Concrete Company. “Also, permits and permits easily cost a few hundred dollars.”

The Concrete Company is also on the city’s list of approved sidewalk repair and replacement contractors. Its crew can clear a 50-foot job in a day, Gubser said. He noted that they came across properties in Denver where the sidewalk was mostly gravel.

Being a small company, the Concrete Company does not have payment plans. The cost of the project must be paid upfront so the company can pay for labor and materials, Gubser said.

Knowing the costs, Gubser is skeptical of a citywide sidewalk program funded by annual fees.

“How much tax are they going to hit people with and for how long?” he said. “Is this just a new tax that will be added to their property tax forever? It’s getting old too.