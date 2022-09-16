Stem Ciders moving to Denver will be replaced by a country-themed Howdy Bar

Newsletter Sign-Up
A prominent local cider house is moving to Denver’s River North arts district and making way for a new country music and beer bar that will feature its new beer brand, Howdy Beer.
Stem Ciders, at 2811 Walnut St., will slide a few blocks from its nearly decade-old home to 3040 Blake St., replacing the recently closed The Preservery restaurant. The move will allow Stem to add a full kitchen and bar program, as well as expand other attractions like live music. It will also have a roof terrace.
Chef Matt Ochs, who runs the kitchen at Stem Ciders Acreage in Lafayette, will design a menu of “accessible and local” items like sandwiches, a coney dog and other small plates. Finally, the kitchen will also serve lunch and brunch.
Stem Ciders said it plans to close on September 30 and reopen in its new location by the end of the year. “The neighborhood has certainly evolved over the past 10 years, and we’re excited to become a new space that will better reflect Stem’s evolution over the past decade,” said Stem Ciders co-founder Eric Foster. , in a press release.
Howdy Bar, a “no-frills country west-themed bar,” will replace Stem Ciders in its original location on Walnut. In April, Stem Ciders acquired the Howdy Beer brand from Lafayette’s The Post Brewing Co. and has since expanded its distribution throughout Colorado and into Texas, Tennessee and Oklahoma. The beer is presented as a crisp western pilsner with hints of biscuit.
“The state of Colorado is still in many ways the Wild West,” Foster said. “With Howdy Bar, we hope to channel that Western spirit of ground peanut shells, old-fashioned country music, shots of whiskey, pitchers of Howdy beer, refreshing ciders and generally an accessible place for friends to go. ‘industry. come hang after the shift.
Howdy Bar is set to open the first week of October, just in time for the Great American Beer Festival (October 6-8), where it will also have its own stall.
Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was absent for the open portion of practice Friday, raising further questions about the health of the team’s secondary ahead of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.
With Brandon Stephens (quadriceps) missing practice for the second straight day, the Ravens’ top four cornerbacks entering the season are all either unavailable or uncertain for Week 2. Humphrey (groin) was limited in practice Thursday, while Kyle Fuller suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday against the New York Jets. Marcus Peters (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday, but he hasn’t played in a game since tearing his ACL a year ago.
The only healthy cornerbacks on the Ravens’ 53-man roster are rookies Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion “Pepe” Williams, who combined for 16 defensive snaps in Week 1. Injuries could leave the Ravens’ secondary at a disadvantage against a Miami Dolphins receiving corps headlined by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Wide receiver James Proche II (groin) was the Ravens’ only other absence Friday. After missing two straight workouts, he’s unlikely to play Sunday.
Fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) returned after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and tight end Nick Boyle (rest) were also back Friday. Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters Friday afternoon, and an injury report will be released afterwards.
The Dolphins have their own health woes. Miami coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Friday that starting right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) will be placed on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least the next four games. Greg Little is expected to start in his place.
Starting left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), meanwhile, will be limited in practice Friday and questionable Sunday, McDaniel said.
()
Kyle Pugh remembers the play that would become just the first leg of an odyssey of repeated heartbreaks, only he didn’t know it at the time.
The Northern Illinois linebacker was trying to tackle then-San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny in the fourth quarter of a road game on Sept. 30, 2017, when he tore his left biceps.
“Yeah, that Rashaad Penny,” Pugh told the Tribune.
“Just shot an open gap and went for a routine tackle. And my forearm hit the runner’s leg, kind of hyperextending my elbow so it ruptured my bicep tendon at the elbow,” he said. It felt “like a rubber band pop.”
Today, Penny is a fifth-year Seattle Seahawks running back who featured prominently in Monday night’s primetime showdown against the Denver Broncos.
Pugh, 25, is still a member of the same Huskies five years later.
In fact, when Pugh suited up Sept. 1 against Eastern Illinois, it represented the start of his eighth and final season of college eligibility, barring some medical calamity.
And Pugh is all too familiar with calamity.
After all, how does someone make it to eight seasons of college football?
Four injuries, two redshirts, two degrees (and a master’s to come), a “free” COVID-19 season and a single-mindedness that Pugh wasn’t even sure he had.
“No part of me would have been OK with it,” Pugh said about the prospect not finishing his eligibility.
He’s part of a rare club of which he’d rather not be a member. There have been a handful of seventh-year student-athletes, but reportedly none had been granted an eighth year by the NCAA except East Tennessee State linebacker Jared Folks.
In Pugh’s case, “he’s definitely shown resilience and determination,” Huskies linebackers coach Robert Wimberly told the Tribune. “To know that he’s been in college for eight years, to have an opportunity to play his final year is definitely admirable.”
Like his fellow “super seniors,” Pugh has his reasons for sticking around.
“I have put so much into the game of football and proven that I can play at a high level,” he said. “But I’ve never been able to do it for as long as I wanted to. So if I had to walk away with that feeling, it would definitely be a disappointment.”
It all started with such optimism.
Pugh grew up in Chicago Heights believing Ray Lewis was “just the best to do it.” And Pugh made his own mark at Bloom Township, recording 112 tackles and making the All-Southland Conference team during his senior year in 2014.
Pugh said he came close to receiving 15 Division I offers, including Nevada, Indiana and Northwestern.
“I come from a pretty big family. I’m the youngest boy of 19 grandchildren,” he said. “Staying close to home was important to me so that a lot of my family could travel to the games, at least for the home games.”
Pugh opted to attend NIU, which was “doing big things and I wanted to be a part of (it),” he said, referring to NIU’s three Mid-American Conference championships in a four-year period, including 2014.
Pugh redshirted as a freshman in 2015 because there were upperclassmen ahead of him on the depth chart. In 2016, he primarily played special teams in 10 games.
In 2017, he burst out of the gate with 17 tackles and an interception in the season opener against Boston College, and had 35 tackles through four games before that fateful moment against San Diego State.
That’s where Pugh’s saga begins.
When Pugh tore his left biceps, he said he didn’t feel much pain. In fact, he finished the game.
“The doc just told me in the locker room afterwards what actually happened,” Pugh said.
Pugh felt “disappointment. Confusion, I had got off to a really good start that year, and just to find out that I wasn’t going to be playing anymore, it was tough.”
Pugh missed the final eight games of the regular season and the Quick Lane Bowl against Duke.
“It was definitely a time where I had to lean on my family,” he said. “I was young and I hadn’t really been faced with that type of adversity before.”
When trainer Heath Duncan arrived in DeKalb in the spring of 2018, Pugh was doing well with his rehab and had no issues leading up to the season.
Then in the opener at Iowa, Pugh tore the labrum in his right shoulder.
“The unique thing about (a labral tear) is it’s a pretty painful injury, especially at the linebacker position,” Duncan said. “And it can be tough to kind of fight through.”
Pugh, however, played in 13 games that season, including the Huskies’ tight MAC championship win against Buffalo, when Pugh made nine tackles, and a Boca Raton Bowl loss to Alabama-Birmingham, when Pugh had seven stops.
He had a career-best 106 tackles for the season and was named to the All-MAC second team.
Pugh had surgery that December, Duncan said, according to school records. More rehab followed.
Disaster struck again two games into the 2019 season against Utah when he broke the socket in the same shoulder.
“I delivered a pretty hard hit and it was just a freak accident,” he said.
That freak occurrence — which “broke the coracoid process” and glenoid in his shoulder socket, Duncan said — cost Pugh the rest of the season.
“Basically, you lose the ‘cup’ (in the shoulder socket),” Duncan said. “So it’s like sitting a golf ball on a golf tee. And you would shatter a piece of that golf tee and then try and put the ball back, and it would just kind of roll off.”
Duncan said Pugh had surgery two weeks after the injury.
“It was like a six- to eight-month long process,” Pugh said.
Here was yet another recovery, so Pugh started to reevaluate routines he had taken for granted.
“I figured there was something with my training regimen or the way that I was eating or something like that that was making me more susceptible to injury,” he said.
So he started “prehabbing,” he said.
“I started to have a prepractice routine and pregame routine to make sure I was warmed up properly and ready to go,” he said.
After that season, Pugh was granted a medical redshirt waiver that gave him an additional two seasons.
“I had to write a brief request to the NCAA for an extended career, just because of the time that I’ve spent on the sideline. It was only like a paragraph long,” Pugh said. “And then if you add up (my games, it) adds up to probably a season and a half.
“I sent it in and I didn’t really know what to expect or how they were going to respond to it, but they ended up giving me two extra years, which explains why I’m here now.”
COVID-19 shut down sports in March 2020 and it would be months before many leagues would resume.
Because of the unusual circumstances, the NCAA granted athletes an extra year of eligibility whether they opted to play that fall or following winter, or not.
Pugh played five games, had 36 tackles and was selected to the All-MAC third team.
“No injuries that season,” he chimed in.
But the clean bill of health wouldn’t last long.
“I was fully cleared and ready to go to take on a full season,” Pugh said, “and then in the last practice of spring ball I tore my ACL in a non-contact injury.”
Duncan said Pugh also suffered meniscus damage as well.
“What happens is, you plant and then you’re stuck on that leg, and then you have some sort of twisting motion in the knee,” Duncan said.
“The whole job of the ACL is to keep your shin bone from shifting. When that ACL goes, the bones will bounce into each other and that’s normally what causes some sort of meniscus tear.”
But Pugh also had to worry about the psychological damage. He nearly reached his breaking point.
Said Pugh: “The training staff was examining me (on the field) and there was a brief moment where I said, ‘You know, I don’t know if I can do this again.’”
Pugh said that when he was alone he screamed in frustration.
But in the locker room, “I kind of centered myself and understood that there’s something that my mom always told me when I was growing up, and it was that ‘God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.’
“That’s something that every time any adversity confronts me that always plays in my head. And so I sat there emotional and everything like that, but I understood that if it was meant for me to give up, I think it would more so coincide with me not having any more time or if I didn’t love the game as much anymore.
“But just because it was tough adversity, I didn’t have the option to quit.”
Pugh traveled to the Andrews Institute in Florida for his surgery.
But rehab was different this time. He had trouble changing direction and decelerating. His subconscious had to regain confidence in his body.
“(It’s) failing and trying again and re-accomplishing things and learning how to do certain things, dynamic movements,so it was definitely more a mental recovery than than the rest of my surgeries,” Pugh said.
Duncan had watched Pugh navigate past injuries and rehabs with hardly a word of complaint, but he knew this time something was off.
“It’s a very devastating thing to happen” Duncan said. “This would be a fourth time that he’s going through this. So I think there was some questioning probably internally of ‘What’s going on? How do I stay healthy? What’s the next step?’
“After (he) kind of got over that initial shock, he just went right back to work.”
Pugh said his current teammates, some of them as much as seven years his junior, have been supportive, but that doesn’t mean they don’t give him grief.
“Pretty much any song from the early 2000s … they’ll say, ‘Were you in high school when this came out?’” Pugh said. “I hear it all. They call me grandpa.”
It’s not just the students, either.
Said Duncan: “I don’t know if there’s a day that goes by when we’re taping him that we don’t throw a joke at him. … ‘How was it when NSYNC’s first album came out?’ … ‘Michael Jackson in his early days, when he was a kid? Like, how was that concert?’”
Wimberly said he calls Pugh “Methuselah, the oldest man, according to the Bible.”
Duncan said Pugh “just starts shaking his head and kind of laughs. I think he’s probably heard every joke you can hear about being old. It just rolls off at this point.”
Pugh throws some punchlines back if he’s in a joking mood, but even he admits there are some stark changes in locker room culture from when he first started.
“I’m still not on TikTok, I don’t really have the time,” Pugh said. “I don’t know what the dance is that they’re doing and what’s going on, but it’s definitely different.”
But there’s respect there, too.
“To know the battles and things he’s had to overcome in his life through injuries to get to this point, you definitely have respect for what you’re trying to accomplish,” Wimberly said.
“The younger men on the team respect him and look up to him, because he definitely has that other game experience. But just about the injuries that he’s had in his career, when young men maybe are nursing an injury or dealing with different situations, they can go to him. … And I think that’s what makes him special, because everybody sees what he’s had to overcome.’”
Pugh volunteers be the voice when players have to address issues with coaches, but his institutional wisdom extends outside the locker room.
“I don’t know, really, anybody who has been here longer than Kyle, from our coaching to operations to the athlete training staff,” Duncan said.
Case in point, Pugh had four years under coach Rod Carey and is in his fourth year under Thomas Hammock.
Pugh’s also had time to further his education. He received an undergraduate degree in kinesiology in 2019, a master’s in sports management in 2020 and is on track to earn a master’s in sports and exercise psychology in December.
Somewhere down the line, he wants to work with the mental side of sports and sports injuries. But these final few months are about putting everything he has left into football. He still craves the chance to excel on the field and holds onto a dream of maybe hearing his name called by the NFL on draft day.
“He loves the film room. He’s a student of the game,” Wimberly said.
Pugh said he expects coaches will “save me reps” here and there to help preserve him, but otherwise there have been no restrictions.
Whether or not there’s football in his long-term future, Pugh said he has learned through his faith and this entire saga that every experience he goes through, good or bad, is to his benefit.
“One of the major things that I’ve learned is that the power of the mind is incredible,” Pugh said. “This process has been different for me this time around because I’ve taken more time to allow myself to be ready mentally. I’ve always kind of rushed back into things and took all the precautions to rehab myself back to health physically, but I never really paid much mind to the mental aspect of it.
“There’s a heavy psychological part of rehabilitation and there’s sometimes you need to get into some meditation or positive self-talk and different things like that. I’ve taken the time to do that this time around. So there’s no doubt in my mind when I hit the field again that I’m 100% healthy.
“And I’m going to stay that way.”
By RODRIQUE NGOWI and CLAUDIA TORRENS
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — The chief executive of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services was wrapping up work Wednesday when she looked outside to see 48 strangers nearing her office with red folders that included brochures for her organization.
The Venezuelan migrants who were flown to the wealthy Massachusetts island from San Antonio by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said they were told they were going to Boston.
DeSantis took from the playbook of a fellow Republican, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, by surprising Democrat-led cities and states with large influxes of migrants. Providing little or no information is part of the plan.
“They were told that they would have a job and they would have housing,” said Elizabeth Folcarelli, who leads Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and described the scramble for shelter as a “huge challenge.”
Julio Henriquez, an attorney that who met with several migrants, said they “had no idea of where they were going or where they were”.
Two flights to Martha’s Vineyard stopped in the Florida Panhandle, Henriquez said. While on board, migrants got brochures and maps of Massachusetts.
An unsigned letter told migrants to notify U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services of address changes, though another agency, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is responsible for tracking migrants, Henriquez said. “This is a terrible advice,” he said.
Many immigrants have appointments with ICE on Sept. 19 in San Antonio. Others were ordered to report to immigration authorities in two weeks to three months in cities including Philadelphia and Washington.
U.S. officials told immigration attorneys that required check-ins would be postponed, Henriquez said. Homeland Security officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
On Friday, the migrants were being moved voluntarily to a military base on nearby Cape Cod. Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, said he would activate up to 125 National Guard members to assist the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
Texas has bused about 8,000 migrants to Washington since April, including more than 100 Thursday to Vice President Kamala Harris’ home. It has also bused about 2,200 to New York and 300 to Chicago.
Arizona has bused more than 1,800 migrants to Washington since May, but has kept officials on the receiving end well-informed of their plans. The city of El Paso, Texas, has sent at least 1,135 migrants on 28 buses to New York since Aug. 23 and, like Arizona, shares passenger rosters and other information.
Last week, a 2-year-old who arrived in New York was hospitalized for dehydration and a pregnant woman on the same bus was in severe pain, according to advocates and city officials. Volunteer groups such as TLC NYC often wait hours for buses arriving from Texas in a designated space of Manhattan’s Port of Authority Bus Terminal because expected arrival times have been off.
Volunteers find out about buses from tipsters.
“It’s a problem because we don’t know when the buses are coming, how many buses are coming, if anyone on these buses has medical conditions that they will need help with, if they need a wheelchair,” said Manuel Castro, commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs. “We at least want to know that so that we can best help people as they arrive.”
Castro said a contractor that Texas hired to bus migrants signed an agreement that prohibits them from talking to New York officials. Mayor Eric Adams said this week that the city’s support system is “nearing its breaking point.”
Some fathers have arrived in New York while their spouses and children were sent to Washington, said Ilze Thielmann, a volunteer director with TLC. Volunteers work to reunite them.
Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his administration has reached out to Texas but gets no information. The first migrants arrived at Chicago’s Union Station from Texas on Aug. 31.
“They’re sending people on buses without telling us when they’re coming,” he said Monday. “They sometimes arrive within three hours to perhaps 24 hours’ notice. And this means that we’ve got to provide shelter for them.”
Abbott’s office dismissed complaints about lack of coordination and keeping immigrant-friendly cities guessing about the governor’s next moves as he tries to stoke opposition to President Joe Biden’s border policies.
“These Democrat elites are absolute hypocrites, and now their hypocrisy is on full display for the entire nation,” spokeswoman Renae Eze said Thursday. “Instead of complaining about fulfilling their sanctuary city promises, these Democrat hypocrites should call on President Biden to do his job and secure the border — something the president continues failing to do.”
Arizona has been working since May through the Regional Center for Border Health, which runs clinics for low-income patients in Yuma. Several days a week, a bus heads east from a clinic office in suburban Somerton.
Amanda Aguirre, the health care provider’s CEO, said she told Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s staff that she would refuse participation without close coordination. Text messages pop up on her phone — and those of volunteers in Washington — informing them how many passengers are on a bus, the estimated arrival time and if anyone is having medical problems.
Arizona established information-sharing protocols from the start with Carecen, a nonprofit group that assists migrants in Washington, Aguirre said.
“I think the governor from Texas is the one that made it a very strong political statement where it’s just busing people … and there’s no coordination of anything,” Aguirre said. “I will never allow people just being dropped in the street because that’s what I’m trying to prevent here in Yuma, being just dropped in the street.”
El Paso officials say Venezuelan migrants often request transportation to New York to connect with family and informal support networks. On Monday, the city contracted a private bus company to extend charter service for migrants for 16 months at a cost of up to $2 million. The city bills the federal government for reimbursement.
Some migrants have been unaffected by the chaos around them.
Cleiver Rodriguez of Venezuela arrived from Texas looking for work in New York. He said no one forced him and he appreciated the free ride.
“I don’t have any kind of opinion because at least they helped me get here,” Rodriguez, 24, said as he left a shelter.
Torrens reported from New York. Associated Press writers Gisela Salomon in Miami; Elliot Spagat in Somerton, Arizona; Roger Schneider in Chicago; Morgan Lee in Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Paul Weber in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.
In a perfect world—or, say, the 1998 movie “Pleasantville” starring Tobey Maguire and Reese Witherspoon—firefighters would be doing nothing all day but saving cats from trees. But since they usually have much more pressing matters to attend to, we have to relish the rare times when they actually get the chance to do so.
Luckily for us, Springfield Fire and Emergency Services shared video of a firefighter using the department’s ladder truck to pull a local cat from the top of a Springfield power pole. (Admittedly, technically not a tree, but it once was.)
“Cat was rescued and reunited with his family,” the department reported on Facebook.
Why the cat in question made the trip remains a mystery, but it appears to owe at least one of its nine lives to Springfield first responders.
You can watch the rescue below:
By VASILISA STEPANENKO
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Investigators searching through what appears to be one of the largest mass burial sites discovered in Ukraine have found evidence of atrocities, including torture, on land recently recaptured from Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Friday.
In a video he apparently rushed out to underscore the gravity of the discoveries just hours after exhumations began, Zelenskyy said hundreds of civilian adults and children, as well as soldiers, had been found “tortured, shot, killed by shelling” near Izium’s Pishchanske cemetery. He cited evidence of atrocities, such as a body with a rope around its neck and broken arms.
In the video, Zelenskyy said more than 400 graves have been found at the site but that the number of victims isn’t yet known. Zelenskyy, who visited the Izium area on Wednesday, said the discoveries showed again the need for world leaders to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would press on with the war despite the success of the recent Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Putin said the “liberation” of the entire territory of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbas remains Russia’s main goal.
He added that “we aren’t in a rush” to achieve the stated goals, noting that Russia has only engaged volunteer soldiers in the operation.
Digging in the rain, workers hauled body after body out of the sandy soil in a pine forest near Izium. Protected by full body suits and rubber gloves, they gently felt through the decomposing remains of the victims’ clothing, seemingly looking for things that might identify them.
Ukrainian forces gained access to the site after recapturing the northeastern city and much of the wider Kharkiv region in a counteroffensive that suddenly shifted the momentum in the nearly seven-month war. Ukrainian officials also found evidence of torture elsewhere in the region. The U.N. human rights office said it would investigate.
Associated Press journalists who visited the Izium site saw graves amid the pine trees, marked with simple wooden crosses. Most were numbered into the 400s.
The majority of the people buried were believed to be civilians, but a marker on one mass grave said it contained the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, the war continued to claim lives and wreak destruction.
— Ukraine’s presidential office said Russian shelling killed five civilians and wounded 18 others in a 24-hour span. Missile strikes were also reported, with Zelenskyy’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih among the targets for a third consecutive day Friday. Air raid sirens also howled in the capital, Kyiv.
— More killings targeting pro-Russian separatist officials were reported in areas under their control. Separatist authorities said a blast killed the prosecutor-general of the self-proclaimed republic in the Luhansk region. Moscow-backed authorities said two Russian-installed officials were also killed in Berdyansk, a city in the Zaporizhzhia region occupied earlier in the war. And local authorities reported at least one person killed and 10 wounded in a Ukrainian missile strike on an administrative building in Russian-occupied Kherson.
— To bolster the Ukrainian offensive, the Biden administration announced another $600 million package of military aid.
Izium resident Sergei Gorodko said that among the hundreds buried in individual graves were dozens of adults and children killed in a Russian airstrike on an apartment building.
He said he pulled some of them out of the rubble “with my own hands.”
Before exhumation, investigators with metal detectors scanned the site for any hidden explosives. Soldiers strung red and white plastic tape between the trees to mark off parts of the site. A few graves had wreaths of flowers hanging from the crosses, and some bore people’s names.
Izium was a key supply hub for Russian forces until they withdrew in recent days. Izium city councilor Maksym Strelnikov told reporters that hundreds of people had died during the fighting and after Russia seized the town in March. Many couldn’t get a proper burial, he said.
His claims could not be immediately verified, but similar scenes have played out in other cities captured by Russian forces, including Mariupol.
Strelnikov said an untold number of people also died from lack of proper health care since the “medical infrastructure of the city was destroyed.” Most of the city’s pre-war population of 47,000 fled to Ukrainian-held territories. Strelnikov said 10,000 residents remain in the ruined city — bracing for more hardship with winter coming and most infrastructure destroyed.
Ukraine’s national police chief, Ihor Klymenko, said “torture chambers” have also been found in the Kharkiv region’s recaptured towns and villages. The claim could not be independently verified.
Seven Sri Lankan students who fell into Russian hands in Kupiansk, also in the Kharkiv region, have also said that they were held and mistreated, he said.
“They are scared, they were abused,” he said. They include “a woman who can barely speak” and two with torn toe nails.
Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Enin said bodies exhumed in the region also showed “traces of a violent death, but also of torture — cut off ears, etc. This is just the beginning.”
“All these traces of war crimes are now carefully documented by us. And we know from the experience of Bucha that the worst crimes can only be exposed over time,” Enin said in an interview with Ukraine’s Radio NV.
This story has been updated to correct that seven, not six, Sri Lankan students said they fell into Russian hands.
Associated Press journalists Hanna Arhirova and Jon Gambrell in Kyiv and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed reporting.
Follow AP war coverage at
After several months of waiting, Californians eligible for the state’s gasoline price relief program could begin receiving payments in October.
The $9.5 billion tax refund program will provide one-time payments of up to $1,050 to select families, expected to be sent between next month and January 2023.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers reached an agreement for refunds in June amid record gasoline prices and rising costs for other goods.
Newsom had aimed to deliver the payments by summer, when gasoline averaged over $6 a gallon, but debate among lawmakers over who would get the refunds and how much they would get delayed the program by months.
Now, the funds will be received as gasoline prices continue to fall closer to the $5 mark. According to AAA, the average gas price is $5.439 per gallon in California as of Thursday.
To be eligible, residents must have filed their 2020 tax returns by October 15, 2021, lived in the state for six months or more in 2020, and cannot be claimed as a dependent in 2020. Beneficiaries must also be a California resident on the date payment is issued. Payments are automatic if you qualify; residents do not need to apply.
Individuals whose adjusted gross income in 2020 was up to $75,000 will receive a $350 refund, which will double to $700 for co-filers earning up to $150,000. Households will receive an additional $350 if they claim dependents, to a maximum of $1,050.
Single filers who earn up to $125,000 will receive $250, doubling to $500 for joint filers earning up to $250,000. Households with dependents will receive an additional $250, making families in that income bracket eligible for up to $750.
Individuals earning up to $250,000 will receive $200, and co-filers with income up to $500,000 will receive $400. Dependents will qualify taxpayers for this additional $200, for a maximum payout of $600.
Single or separate filers who earned $250,000 or more are not eligible, as are heads of families or joint filers earning $500,000 or more.
The Franchise Tax Board has launched a “Middle Class Tax Refund Estimator” allowing residents to check how much they might be entitled to.
Payments will be received in a form similar to tax refunds. Residents who filed their return electronically and received a 2020 tax refund by direct deposit should get their gas refund the same way. Otherwise, payments will be received on a debit card.
Times editor Taryn Luna contributed to this report.
