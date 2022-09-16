News
Student missing, 1 injured after Orlando Rowing Club boat capsizes following lightning strike
A search for a missing college student is underway on a Florida lake after a lightning strike capsized a rowing team’s boat on Thursday afternoon.
Five North Orlando Rowing Club students were practicing on Lake Fairview in Orlando around 5:50 p.m. when lightning struck the area, according to city spokeswoman Jennifer DeSantis.
One student disappeared during the incident and another was transported to AdventHealth Orlando in an unknown condition. The terms of the remaining three students were not immediately released. Authorities also did not specify their age.
Around 1:40 a.m. Friday, Orlando Fire Department dive crews reportedly wrapped up the night as Seminole County dive crews resumed the search with sonar technology, according to Fox 35.
LIGHTNING SAFETY – WHAT TO DO, HOW TO KEEP YOURSELF SAFE
Fox 35’s Deborah Choe reported early Friday morning that first responders would not say whether they were conducting a rescue or recovery operation.
At a press conference at the scene, Orlando Fire Department Executive Assistant Chief Ian Davis said there are many currents that “have the ability to move the victim.” Davis added that crews were going back and forth to make sure they didn’t miss anything.
Although the rowers have not been identified, the group’s Facebook page describes the club as serving boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 18.
The club’s posted schedule showed the college and JV/Varsity teams were on the lake training at the time of the strike.
FLORIDA MPS FIND BODY IN POND NEAR HOOTERS RESTAURANT
The South Orlando Rowing Association posted the following statement on Facebook late Thursday evening as the search for the missing rower continues:
“Our thoughts are with our friends at North Orlando Rowing. Geronimo and his entire team are true friends of our club, and we ask all of our rowers, parents and anyone else who views this post to keep them in their thoughts. “
Authorities believe the five students were from various schools in central Florida.
Pound falls to 37-year low as UK retail sales fall sharply, highlighting recession risk
The 1.6% drop was more than three times the drop predicted by economists and reflects pressure on households from soaring energy bills and inflation near a 40-year high. All retail categories saw their sales decline for the first time since July 2021.
UK retail sales fell at the fastest pace in eight months in August as the worsening cost of living crisis and plummeting confidence forced consumers to cut back on spending.
The 1.6% drop was more than three times the drop predicted by economists and reflects pressure on households from soaring energy bills and inflation near a 40-year high. All retail categories saw their sales decline for the first time since July 2021.
The pound extended its decline after the release and was down 0.4% at $1.14 at 9:21 a.m.
The government is responding to the crisis by announcing a £100bn ($114bn) grant package to prevent gas and electricity bills from rising again over the winter.
That may be enough to stave off a recession, but consumers are still facing months of hardship amid soaring prices for everything from food to clothes. Real wages are falling and the pressure has pushed consumer confidence to a record low.
It also meant that many households had to buy fewer discretionary items to afford the essentials.
John Lewis Partnership Plc, a UK retail watchdog, said this week its first-half loss had more than tripled from a year earlier, and blamed the “unprecedented cost of living crisis”. THG Plc, the online shopping empire, said profits would run out of guidance.
What Bloomberg Economics says
“We expect consumer spending to come under more pressure in the coming months given the relentless pressure on incomes. Discretionary buying will come under particular pressure and consumers are likely to turn to cheaper brands when possible when shopping for food.
August’s tumble in retail sales left sales down 5.4% from a year earlier, a fifth consecutive year-over-year decline. Excluding the early days of the Covid pandemic, such a bad streak has not been seen on Britain’s High Street for over a decade.
UK retail stocks have plunged more than 12% in the past month, making it one of the worst performing sectors. The FTSE 350 index as a whole fell 4.4%.
Retail sales are almost certain to dampen the economy in the third quarter. Sales will fall over the period unless September sees a 3.1% increase.
The fate of consumers is unlikely to sway the Bank of England, which is expected to continue raising interest rates, including a possible 75 basis point hike next week, in a bid to stave off a wage spiral. -price.
News
Robin Abcarian: Seizure of 4,000 mistreated beagles sparks questions about animal research
The liberation of 4,000 beagles from deplorable conditions last month at Envigo’s breeding and research facility in Virginia raised uncomfortable questions about the use of animals in scientific research. Beagles, it turns out, lend themselves to research because they are sweet, docile and small. Ugh.
After writing about Nancy, an Envigo beagle now in foster care in Sherman Oaks, I received emails from two groups with an intense interest in the issue.
The first came from PETA, the animal rights group that has evolved over the decades from Ingrid Newkirk’s one-woman anti-cruelty crusade to a sophisticated operation with scientists and attorneys dedicated to ending animal cruelty and stopping the use of animals — all animals — in scientific research.
“Even zebrafish?” I asked Kathy Guillermo, PETA’s senior vice president of laboratory investigations, in a phone conversation last week. (The fish is useful to scientists studying embryology because it is transparent, and they are cheaper than mice.) “Whether one wants to realize it or not,” she replied, “a fish is a sentient being.”
PETA’s undercover investigations into conditions at the Envigo facility helped bring about its closure, a fact overlooked in much of the news coverage, including mine.
The second email was from a London-based group that works to educate the public about the benefits of using animals in scientific research.
“I don’t normally contact U.S. journalists since we’re UK-based,” wrote Chris Magee, head of policy and media for Understanding Animal Research, “but the use of dogs is something that happens the world over for the very simple reason that they are excellent at predicting human safety.”
To delve into the controversial world of animals in scientific research is to — pardon the expression — plunge down a rabbit hole that will test everything you believe about yourself as an empathetic, animal-loving human being who abjures suffering. There is no question that numerous advances in medicinehave been made possible by the sacrifice and suffering of animals. By far and away, the greatest number of animals used in labs are rats and mice. But thousands of cats, dogs, monkeys, rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs and other creatures are subject to experimentation every year. Some experiments test efficacy, others toxicity. And there is huge debate over whether the high failure rate in all experiments means that animals should not be used.
One move in the right direction: A bill introduced in Congress last year would end the federal requirement that drug and cosmetic companies test their products on animals to establish safety and effectiveness because alternatives exist.
How can we say we love animals and support attaching electrodes to the brains of monkeys in research designed to determine whether sex or power is more persuasive in brand advertising? I certainly can’t.
And neither can many scientists, who have worked in animal labs, then had a change of heart about the suffering they’ve caused.
In a short film, “Test Subjects” by documentarian Alex Lockwood, one researcher said her thesis adviser refused to accompany her at her graduation ceremony because she dedicated her dissertation “To all the animals I killed: I’m sorry. I was wrong.”
“If you stand with science, you wear the mantle of the scientist,” the primatologist Lisa Jones-Engel once told a reporter for The Guardian. “If you stand with the animal rights movement, you wear the mantle of the advocate, the moral, ethical person. I have one foot on either side because I understand both sides. And it is a horrible place to be.”
I can imagine.
Jones-Engel left the world of academic research after 35 years, and is now a senior science adviser on primate experimentation with PETA’s Laboratory Investigations Department.
After vigorous campaigning by PETA and other animal activists, the European Union banned the sale of cosmetics tested on animals. Use of the infamous Draize eye irritation test, where rabbits’ eyes are propped open to test the toxicity of cosmetics and household cleaning products, has thankfully been on the decline.
But what about animal experiments aimed at reducing widespread human suffering — pain from arthritis, injuries, cancer or headaches? For most of us, I think, that is a far more complicated moral dilemma.
Researchers justify their experiments “by the magnitude of the problem the experiments are designed to solve,” said the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicinein a 1991 paper. “Without research on a relatively small number of laboratory animals, there is little hope that continued progress can be made in alleviating this widespread human suffering.”
Magee told me the U.K. has a rigorous, centralized system where researchers have to justify, down to minutiae, the use of animals in labs: “You can’t use an animal if there’s an alternative,” he said.
That is also supposed to be the case in the United States, but oversight is far less rigorous.
PETA has filed a novel lawsuit against the National Institutes of Health, alleging that the $10 million the agency spends each year to fund sepsis research in mice is a waste of taxpayer money. Sepsis, a catastrophic reaction to infection, kills about 270,000 Americans each year.
Using mice for sepsis studies is misguided, PETA claims, because sepsis in mice does not accurately replicate the disease in humans. Also, the lawsuit alleges, “No new pharmacological treatments have been developed for sepsis despite decades of intensive study.”
The solution to the quandary of animal experimentation may come from scientific and technological breakthroughs such as sophisticated computer modeling, tissue engineering and other human biology-based methods. At Harvard, the Wyss Institute has developed “organs on chips” described as “microfluidic devices lined with living human cells for drug development, disease modeling and personalized medicine.”
“To be fair,” said Guillermo, “NIH is funding some of that, too.”
I look forward to the day we stop using sentient beings in laboratory experiments. We must find ways of improving the health of human beings without harming or killing other living creatures.
More info: To learn more about the 4,000 beagles and how to help, go to the Humane Society’s website at humanesociety.org/4000beagles.
News
Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls ‘Last Dance’ shirt has sold for a record £8.9million at auction, beating Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt for the highest price paid for a sportswear
A Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls shirt, worn in his final NBA title-winning season, sold for a record £8.9million.
The basketball superstar wore the famous kit to the 1998 NBA Finals, a series in which he won his sixth and final title with the Bulls, which was chronicled in Netflix’s ‘The Last Dance’.
He won the title for the Bulls, pulling off a comeback to put them 87-86 up with just 5.2 seconds left in the game.
Jordan – who retired in 2003 – is recognized by many as the greatest basketball player of all time.
The iconic shirt was auctioned off by Sotheby’s and attracted a lot of interest – and not just from sports fans, according to Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles Brahm Wachter.
“In the weeks since the announcement of the auction, there has been palpable excitement not only among sports fans, but also among collectors eager to own a rare piece of history,” he said. -he declares.
Jordan’s shirt garnered 20 bids, proving the superstar’s legacy is as relevant today as it was in 1998.
It was auctioned alongside a June 1998 Sports Illustrated magazine, which features Jordan on the cover.
The sale broke the previous record for the highest price paid for a garment, featuring Diego Maradona’s iconic ‘Hand of God’ shirt – which was worn in the 1986 World Cup against England.
The Argentine football legend’s kit sold for £7million in 2021.
10 Reasons Roger Federer Is The Greatest Tennis Player
Tennis legend Roger Federer has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest sportsmen to ever live in the minds of fans and commentators alike. His versatility on the court, coupled with his ability to consistently evolve and adapt his playing style. This has made him one of the most successful tennis players of all time—and one of the wealthiest, too. With an estimated net worth of $550 million! So what are some reasons Roger Federer is considered the greatest tennis player in history? Let’s take a look at 10 of them.
Reasons Why Roger Federer Is The Greatest Tennis Player Of All Time
1) Roger Federer Doesn’t Quit
No matter what challenges come to him, he always keeps fighting. Whether he’s injured or down in a match, he just doesn’t give up and you can count on his never-say-die attitude to carry him through. His tenacity and never-ending will to win not only make him stand out among the greats of all time but also allows his genius to flourish.
2) He Trains Really Hard
When I watch Federer play, he seems so different than other players. He’s always moving, sprinting back and forth across the court. One of his strengths is his uncanny ability to anticipate where his opponent will place a shot. His intense desire to be the best has always been at the forefront of who he is as a player and person.
3) Roger Federer’s Determination Drives Him To Practice
The ultimate key to success in any endeavor is not talent, it has a strong work ethic. And few people have shown as much dedication to their craft as tennis superstar Roger Federer. The Swiss-born champion can still remember being four years old and catching tennis balls with a racket given to him by his parents. He was so eager that he practiced for hours after school, often missing dinner with his family.
4) He Has Exceptional Footwork
This might be the most important skill in tennis, as every movement on the court is rooted in footwork. Think of it this way: you could have a great serve and heavy topspin on your backhand, but if you can’t adjust quickly when the ball is coming at you from a different angle, then you’re not going to win many points. As one of tennis’ most experienced players, he has mastered more positions than any other pro.
5) Roger Federer’s Tennis Technique Is Perfect In Every Way
Roger Federer is one of those rare few who have complete control over their body and every movement they make. His tennis technique is perfect in every way- he moves smoothly across the court, his technique with volleys, half volleys, and topspin shots is flawless, his serve is one of the most powerful in tennis history, and he never seems to be too tired after long rallies.
6) His Stamina Is Exceptional
Some people think Fed’s career is fading because he doesn’t go all out on every point like he used to. But they don’t see how much better he is at converting his opportunities because of that. He has enough energy to spend entire games running around and creating shots while opponents wear themselves out trying to chase him down. And then they crumple as soon as they finally get back into position.
7) Roger Federer Can Play Multiple Different Styles Of Tennis
Roger Federer can play several different tennis styles, giving him an edge against other opponents. Unlike other players who have limitations of one style, if he faces a tough opponent in one match, he can easily switch up his game plan and rely on another one of his strengths.
8) His Talent Pool Is Deep
His talent pool is deep; he’s won championships on clay, grass, and hard courts. And he’s more than just a talented player – he has finesse, charisma, and good looks that set him apart from his competition.
9) Roger Federer Loves The Game More Than Anyone Else Does
Roger Federer said One thing I realized right away is that this is my life, it’s my job and I just need to learn to love it. In a world where people are talented in many areas and pick whichever one will get them their desired money or fame, Roger has remained committed to his one true passion, tennis. He loves the game more than anyone else does and this commitment has been key in making him not only great but also the greatest player of all time.
10) Roger Federer Understands How Good He Actually Is
There are a number of attributes that make Federer one of the best tennis players to ever live. His forehand has crushed everything in its path for the last 20 years, and he’s one of the greatest thinkers in all of sports.
It is impossible to know if Roger Federer will end up being the greatest tennis player of all time, but his list of accomplishments already makes him a worthy candidate. One thing’s for sure: we’ll never forget watching this tennis legend in action.
News
AOC Suggests Texas Governor Abbott Retire After Transporting Migrants to Washington DC
Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to social media to suggest Texas Governor Greg Abbott retire after orchestrating the transport of dozens of migrants to Washington, D.C.
The New York Democrat, who also received migrants after Abbott bussed some to her state from Texas last month, claimed the continued transport of people points to the governor “struggling” to run his own State. And maybe he should consider another job, she said.
“I remember how people stepped up to help Texans when you left them cold and hungry during the freeze. We will welcome those families too. They have so much to offer,” Ocasio-Cortez said, referring to the crisis. of electricity in February 2021 caused by three severe winter storms.
“You seem to be struggling to do your job, though. Maybe you should ask yourself if this is the right job for you,” she concluded.
BIDEN SAYS REPUBLICANS ‘PLAYING POLITICS’ AFTER TRANSPORTING MIGRANTS TO MARTHA’S VINEYARD, HOME OF VP
The tweet was posted in response to Governor Abbott, who confirmed that two buses from Texas were transporting migrants to the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.
In his tweet, the Republican defended his decision to send the migrants as senior Biden administration officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have repeatedly denied the border crisis.
“Vice President Harris says our border is ‘secure’ and denies crisis,” Abbott wrote. “We are sending migrants to his backyard to ask the Biden administration to do its job and secure the border.”
TEXAS BUSES BRINGING MIGRANTS TO NYC START DEMS FIRESTORM, ABBOTT TELLS THEM TO TAKE IT WITH BIDEN
More than 100 migrants were sent to DC on Thursday morning after being initially picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas. The group included people from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico.
The migrants arrived in the nation’s capital the day after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two migrant planes to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.
2 MIGRANT BUSES ARRIVE OUTSIDE THE NAVAL OBSERVATORY RESIDENCE OF VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS IN DC
Since April, Abbott has sent thousands of migrants to Washington, DC, New York and Chicago to highlight the failures of the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
President Biden condemned the convoys as “political stunts” and chastised Republicans for using the migrants as “props”.
‘Living a dream’: In family reunion like no other, Tua and Taulia Tagovailoa will share the spotlight in Maryland
Two brothers with two different personalities, yet alike in so many ways.
Taulia Tagovailoa, the star Maryland quarterback, is reserved, the kind of player who would rather not talk about his own exploits on the field. Tua Tagovailoa, the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, is more outgoing, having blossomed into a college star and first-round NFL draft pick after winning a national championship at Alabama.
They both rarely use social media, especially during football season. (Taulia said he didn’t know Southern California and UCLA were joining the Big Ten Conference in 2024 until a month after the announcement.) They are both close to their family, who they lean on for guidance and support while playing the most scrutinized position in American sports.
This weekend, in a family reunion like no other, they’ll share the spotlight about 31 miles apart.
Taulia will lead the Terps against SMU on Saturday night at Maryland Stadium in College Park, while his older brother Tua and the Dolphins will face the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon.
“I think my whole family is going to be here too,” said Taulia, a redshirt junior. “It will be exciting.”
The brothers were briefly teammates at Alabama, where Tua became one of the most popular and successful players in the country. After throwing the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime to beat Georgia in the 2017 national championship game as a true freshman, he finished second in Heisman Trophy voting in 2018 under the direction of then-Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Mike Locksley. After Locksley became head coach at Maryland in 2019, Tua led Alabama to an 8-1 record before suffering a dislocated hip and declaring for the NFL draft.
Less than a month after Tua was picked No. 5 overall by the Dolphins, Taulia announced he was transferring to joining Locksley and the Terps. Two years later, the brothers will play in the same state, something they haven’t done since their childhood days in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
Their mother, Diane, said the Samoan family — which includes her husband, Galu, a former youth football coach, and daughters Taylor and Taysia — is overjoyed to see the brothers compete in such close proximity. She said at least 25 family members from Alabama, Hawaii, Utah and Virginia will be in the stands on Saturday and Sunday.
“We are living a dream,” she said. “We get to watch one son play at a Division I college on Saturday, and then watch another son play in the NFL on Sunday.”
Taulia said he plans to attend the Ravens’ home opener. Tua, on the other hand, told Miami reporters Wednesday that he is unsure if he will be in College Park on Saturday night due to the Dolphins’ schedule.
“This is our first road game against a really good team, and we have a chance to go out there and do something special,” Tua said.
Since becoming starters, Tua and Taulia have been under a microscope, analyzed for every little thing they do right and wrong.
Despite his track record, many have questioned whether Tua has the arm strength and durability to be the franchise quarterback for a Miami team that features talented receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Much like Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and his ongoing contract negotiations, Tua has been a routine talking point for pundits, with Kurt Warner, Keyshawn Johnson and Sean Payton among those weighing in this week alone.
“I think it comes with the territory,” Dolphins quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell said. “I think it’s part of playing the quarterback position. You’re always going to be looked at. I think the year that Tua is in, everybody says ‘Oh, this is the important one.’ But I couldn’t be more happy and excited about what Tua has been doing. The growth process that he’s had, the information that he’s digesting, learning a new offense again. He’s doing a really good job in it.”
When it comes to Taulia, Locksley has said many times that he is one of the most underrated players in college football. Last season, Taulia set single-season program records in passing yards (3,860), completions (454) and completion rate (69.2%) while leading Maryland to its first bowl victory since 2010. After Taulia totaled 391 passing yards and accounted for five touchdowns in a 56-21 win against Charlotte last week, he moved up to third in Maryland history in career passing touchdowns with 37.
“When you see the top quarterbacks [ranked] going into the season, you rarely see Taulia Tagovailoa,” Locksley said. “He has [brought] tremendous value to our program.”
For Taulia and Tua, their family keeps them grounded. Growing up in Hawaii, they learned to separate football and family, as Diane never wanted them to bring whatever they did on the football field back to the house.
“If the coaches get 100% of your attention, then your mom, dad, sisters and [grandparents] should get 100% when you are home,” she said.
Taulia and Tua have maintained a strong connection with their family and each other despite their hectic schedules. Whether it’s a text message or phone call, those conversations have kept them humble and helped them understand there’s more to life than football.
“That keeps [Tua] motivated,” Taulia said. “That’s something I try to do, too — just give my family my whole attention.”
Locksley said both players have handled the spotlight well, even though Taulia would rather stay away from it. Taulia admires how Tua has carried himself, constantly smiling and remaining upbeat. Taulia, on the other hand, is his own worst critic and can sometimes let mistakes affect his performance.
“Tua is able to mask that a little better than Taulia,” Diane said. “You know exactly what Taulia is feeling.”
In last week’s win over Charlotte, Taulia might have taken a page out of his brother’s textbook. After throwing an interception in the second quarter, Tagovailoa kept smiling as if the turnover didn’t bother him.
“He kept a smile on his face, and yeah, we were up by some points, but he’s typically really hard on himself,” Locksley said.
For Diane, this weekend will be a testament to the journey Tua and Taulia have been on since they were little.
“We are able to witness both boys do something they love so passionately,” she said. “We are truly blessed.”
