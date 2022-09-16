Suns VP Jahm Najafi calls on Robert Sarver to step down in open letter to fans – The Denver Post

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday thanked Chinese leader Xi Jinping for his “balanced” approach to the Ukraine crisis and slammed Washington’s “ugly” policies during a meeting following a setback major for Moscow on the battlefield.

Speaking at the start of talks with Xi in Uzbekistan, Putin said he was ready to discuss China’s unspecified “concerns” over Ukraine.

“We highly appreciate the balanced position of our Chinese friends on the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin said, facing Xi around a long table.

“We understand your questions and concerns in this regard, and we will certainly explain to you in detail our position on this issue during today’s meeting, even though we have already spoken about it earlier,” he said. added.

Putin’s rare mention of Chinese concerns comes as Beijing worries about the impact of oil price volatility and economic uncertainty from the nearly seven-month-long war in Ukraine.

The two men met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, made up of eight countries, including India, Pakistan and four former Soviet countries in Central Asia. The security alliance was created as a counterweight to American influence.

A Chinese government statement released after the meeting did not specifically mention Ukraine, but said Xi had pledged “strong support” for Russia’s “core interests”. Although the statement does not go into detail, Beijing uses “core interests” to describe issues such as national sovereignty and the Communist Party’s claim to power over Taiwan, over which it is prepared to go to war.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price called Putin’s apparent admission “striking”, but said China’s concerns were unsurprising given his verbal gymnastics to avoid criticize the Russian invasion.

“It’s somewhat curious that President Putin is the one to admit it and admit it so openly,” Price said in Washington, DC.

Speaking after the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow’s and Beijing’s assessments of the international situation “fully coincide”. We have no difference.

He added that the two countries “will continue to coordinate their actions, including during the next United Nations General Assembly”.

Lavrov described the talks as “excellent”, saying they were “very pragmatic and concrete, involving a discussion on the tasks of various ministries and agencies”.

The Biden administration has described the Putin-Xi talks as part of a rapprochement that worries Washington.

“We have made clear our concerns about the depth of China’s alignment and ties with Russia,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, adding that Thursday’s meeting ” is an example of this alignment”.

Xi’s government, which said it had an “unlimited” friendship with Moscow before invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, has refused to criticize Russia’s military actions. Beijing and India are buying more Russian oil and gas, helping Moscow offset Western sanctions imposed during the invasion.

Observers say Russia will likely become increasingly dependent on China as a market for its oil and gas as the West seeks to put a price cap on Russian energy resources and potentially reduce their imports.

In trying to bolster an alliance with China, Moscow has strongly backed Beijing amid tensions with the United States that followed a recent visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“We condemn the provocations by the United States and its satellites in the Taiwan Strait,” Putin told Xi.

Along with the Russian attack on Ukraine, the summit is taking place against the backdrop of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan not far from Uzbekistan, as well as tensions in China’s relations with Washington, the Europe, Japan and India due to disputes over technology, security and territory. .

Speaking at the start of his one-on-one talks with Xi, Putin lambasted efforts by the United States and its allies to dominate world affairs.

“Attempts to create a unipolar world have recently taken an absolutely ugly form. They are absolutely unacceptable to the vast majority of countries in the world,” he said in his opening speech.

“The Moscow-Beijing tandem plays a key role in ensuring global and regional stability,” Putin said. “We stand together for the formation of a just, democratic and multipolar world based on international law and the central role of the United Nations, and not on rules invented by some who try to impose them on others without explaining what they are.”

Xi was more cautious, saying that “in the face of changes in the world, times and history, China is ready to work with Russia to reflect the responsibility of a great country, play a leading role and instill stability in a troubled and interconnected world”. .”

The meeting came after Russia was forced to withdraw its forces from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week amid a rapid Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukraine’s regaining control of several Russian-occupied towns and villages represented Moscow’s biggest setback since its forces had to withdraw from areas near the capital at the start of the war.

The SCO summit in the ancient city of Samarkand is part of Xi’s first overseas trip since the coronavirus pandemic began 2½ years ago, underscoring Beijing’s desire to assert itself in as a regional power.

Putin also met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, whose country is on track to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Raisi said Moscow and Tehran were finalizing a major treaty that would take their relationship to a “strategic level”.

He and Putin both criticized the United States at the start of their meeting. Raisi accused the United States of violating its obligations under Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers. Putin taunted US officials, saying, “They are masters of their word – they give it and take it when they want.”

The Russian leader also met with Central Asian leaders and scheduled a session with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

There was no indication whether Modi would meet Xi. Relations between India and China are strained due to clashes between soldiers from countries in a border dispute involving a remote region of the Himalayas.

Putin is also due to meet one-on-one with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Turkey and Azerbaijan have the status of “dialogue partners” with the SCO.

Earlier this week, Azerbaijan and Armenia engaged in cross-border bombings that killed 176 troops on both sides, the most serious hostilities in nearly two years between decades-long adversaries. The fighting has placed Moscow, which has tried to maintain close ties with both countries, in a precarious position.

Putin’s meeting with Erdogan will be closely watched for their statements on Ukraine and a July deal brokered by Turkey and the UN to pave the way for exports of grain and other agricultural products stranded in Ukrainian ports of the Black Sea after the invasion.

The Chinese leader is promoting a “Global Security Initiative” announced in April following the formation of the Quad by the United States, Japan, Australia and India in response to Beijing’s more assertive foreign policy. Xi gave few details, but US officials complain that this echoes Russian arguments in support of Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

The region is part of China’s multi-billion dollar Belt and Road initiative to expand trade by building ports, railways and other infrastructure in an arc of dozens of countries from the South Pacific to Asia , the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

On Thursday, Xi met with President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan and said Beijing supports “early operation” of a railway project linking China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. .

China’s economic breakthroughs in Central Asia have fueled unease in Russia, which views the region as its sphere of influence.

Xi visited Kazakhstan on Wednesday en route to Uzbekistan. Pope Francis was in Kazakhstan, but they did not meet.