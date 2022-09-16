Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Florida, Texas

Newsletter Sign-Up
By RODRIQUE NGOWI and CLAUDIA TORRENS
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — The chief executive of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services was wrapping up work Wednesday when she looked outside to see 48 strangers nearing her office with red folders that included brochures for her organization.
The Venezuelan migrants who were flown to the wealthy Massachusetts island from San Antonio by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said they were told they were going to Boston.
DeSantis took from the playbook of a fellow Republican, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, by surprising Democrat-led cities and states with large influxes of migrants. Providing little or no information is part of the plan.
“They were told that they would have a job and they would have housing,” said Elizabeth Folcarelli, who leads Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and described the scramble for shelter as a “huge challenge.”
Julio Henriquez, an attorney that who met with several migrants, said they “had no idea of where they were going or where they were”.
Two flights to Martha’s Vineyard stopped in the Florida Panhandle, Henriquez said. While on board, migrants got brochures and maps of Massachusetts.
An unsigned letter told migrants to notify U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services of address changes, though another agency, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is responsible for tracking migrants, Henriquez said. “This is a terrible advice,” he said.
Many immigrants have appointments with ICE on Sept. 19 in San Antonio. Others were ordered to report to immigration authorities in two weeks to three months in cities including Philadelphia and Washington.
U.S. officials told immigration attorneys that required check-ins would be postponed, Henriquez said. Homeland Security officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
On Friday, the migrants were being moved voluntarily to a military base on nearby Cape Cod. Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, said he would activate up to 125 National Guard members to assist the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
Texas has bused about 8,000 migrants to Washington since April, including more than 100 Thursday to Vice President Kamala Harris’ home. It has also bused about 2,200 to New York and 300 to Chicago.
Arizona has bused more than 1,800 migrants to Washington since May, but has kept officials on the receiving end well-informed of their plans. The city of El Paso, Texas, has sent at least 1,135 migrants on 28 buses to New York since Aug. 23 and, like Arizona, shares passenger rosters and other information.
Last week, a 2-year-old who arrived in New York was hospitalized for dehydration and a pregnant woman on the same bus was in severe pain, according to advocates and city officials. Volunteer groups such as TLC NYC often wait hours for buses arriving from Texas in a designated space of Manhattan’s Port of Authority Bus Terminal because expected arrival times have been off.
Volunteers find out about buses from tipsters.
“It’s a problem because we don’t know when the buses are coming, how many buses are coming, if anyone on these buses has medical conditions that they will need help with, if they need a wheelchair,” said Manuel Castro, commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs. “We at least want to know that so that we can best help people as they arrive.”
Castro said a contractor that Texas hired to bus migrants signed an agreement that prohibits them from talking to New York officials. Mayor Eric Adams said this week that the city’s support system is “nearing its breaking point.”
Some fathers have arrived in New York while their spouses and children were sent to Washington, said Ilze Thielmann, a volunteer director with TLC. Volunteers work to reunite them.
Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his administration has reached out to Texas but gets no information. The first migrants arrived at Chicago’s Union Station from Texas on Aug. 31.
“They’re sending people on buses without telling us when they’re coming,” he said Monday. “They sometimes arrive within three hours to perhaps 24 hours’ notice. And this means that we’ve got to provide shelter for them.”
Abbott’s office dismissed complaints about lack of coordination and keeping immigrant-friendly cities guessing about the governor’s next moves as he tries to stoke opposition to President Joe Biden’s border policies.
“These Democrat elites are absolute hypocrites, and now their hypocrisy is on full display for the entire nation,” spokeswoman Renae Eze said Thursday. “Instead of complaining about fulfilling their sanctuary city promises, these Democrat hypocrites should call on President Biden to do his job and secure the border — something the president continues failing to do.”
Arizona has been working since May through the Regional Center for Border Health, which runs clinics for low-income patients in Yuma. Several days a week, a bus heads east from a clinic office in suburban Somerton.
Amanda Aguirre, the health care provider’s CEO, said she told Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s staff that she would refuse participation without close coordination. Text messages pop up on her phone — and those of volunteers in Washington — informing them how many passengers are on a bus, the estimated arrival time and if anyone is having medical problems.
Arizona established information-sharing protocols from the start with Carecen, a nonprofit group that assists migrants in Washington, Aguirre said.
“I think the governor from Texas is the one that made it a very strong political statement where it’s just busing people … and there’s no coordination of anything,” Aguirre said. “I will never allow people just being dropped in the street because that’s what I’m trying to prevent here in Yuma, being just dropped in the street.”
El Paso officials say Venezuelan migrants often request transportation to New York to connect with family and informal support networks. On Monday, the city contracted a private bus company to extend charter service for migrants for 16 months at a cost of up to $2 million. The city bills the federal government for reimbursement.
Some migrants have been unaffected by the chaos around them.
Cleiver Rodriguez of Venezuela arrived from Texas looking for work in New York. He said no one forced him and he appreciated the free ride.
“I don’t have any kind of opinion because at least they helped me get here,” Rodriguez, 24, said as he left a shelter.
___
Torrens reported from New York. Associated Press writers Gisela Salomon in Miami; Elliot Spagat in Somerton, Arizona; Roger Schneider in Chicago; Morgan Lee in Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Paul Weber in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.
Local
In a perfect world—or, say, the 1998 movie “Pleasantville” starring Tobey Maguire and Reese Witherspoon—firefighters would be doing nothing all day but saving cats from trees. But since they usually have much more pressing matters to attend to, we have to relish the rare times when they actually get the chance to do so.
Luckily for us, Springfield Fire and Emergency Services shared video of a firefighter using the department’s ladder truck to pull a local cat from the top of a Springfield power pole. (Admittedly, technically not a tree, but it once was.)
“Cat was rescued and reunited with his family,” the department reported on Facebook.
Why the cat in question made the trip remains a mystery, but it appears to owe at least one of its nine lives to Springfield first responders.
You can watch the rescue below:
Boston
By VASILISA STEPANENKO
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Investigators searching through what appears to be one of the largest mass burial sites discovered in Ukraine have found evidence of atrocities, including torture, on land recently recaptured from Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Friday.
In a video he apparently rushed out to underscore the gravity of the discoveries just hours after exhumations began, Zelenskyy said hundreds of civilian adults and children, as well as soldiers, had been found “tortured, shot, killed by shelling” near Izium’s Pishchanske cemetery. He cited evidence of atrocities, such as a body with a rope around its neck and broken arms.
In the video, Zelenskyy said more than 400 graves have been found at the site but that the number of victims isn’t yet known. Zelenskyy, who visited the Izium area on Wednesday, said the discoveries showed again the need for world leaders to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would press on with the war despite the success of the recent Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Putin said the “liberation” of the entire territory of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbas remains Russia’s main goal.
He added that “we aren’t in a rush” to achieve the stated goals, noting that Russia has only engaged volunteer soldiers in the operation.
Digging in the rain, workers hauled body after body out of the sandy soil in a pine forest near Izium. Protected by full body suits and rubber gloves, they gently felt through the decomposing remains of the victims’ clothing, seemingly looking for things that might identify them.
Ukrainian forces gained access to the site after recapturing the northeastern city and much of the wider Kharkiv region in a counteroffensive that suddenly shifted the momentum in the nearly seven-month war. Ukrainian officials also found evidence of torture elsewhere in the region. The U.N. human rights office said it would investigate.
Associated Press journalists who visited the Izium site saw graves amid the pine trees, marked with simple wooden crosses. Most were numbered into the 400s.
The majority of the people buried were believed to be civilians, but a marker on one mass grave said it contained the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, the war continued to claim lives and wreak destruction.
— Ukraine’s presidential office said Russian shelling killed five civilians and wounded 18 others in a 24-hour span. Missile strikes were also reported, with Zelenskyy’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih among the targets for a third consecutive day Friday. Air raid sirens also howled in the capital, Kyiv.
— More killings targeting pro-Russian separatist officials were reported in areas under their control. Separatist authorities said a blast killed the prosecutor-general of the self-proclaimed republic in the Luhansk region. Moscow-backed authorities said two Russian-installed officials were also killed in Berdyansk, a city in the Zaporizhzhia region occupied earlier in the war. And local authorities reported at least one person killed and 10 wounded in a Ukrainian missile strike on an administrative building in Russian-occupied Kherson.
— To bolster the Ukrainian offensive, the Biden administration announced another $600 million package of military aid.
Izium resident Sergei Gorodko said that among the hundreds buried in individual graves were dozens of adults and children killed in a Russian airstrike on an apartment building.
He said he pulled some of them out of the rubble “with my own hands.”
Before exhumation, investigators with metal detectors scanned the site for any hidden explosives. Soldiers strung red and white plastic tape between the trees to mark off parts of the site. A few graves had wreaths of flowers hanging from the crosses, and some bore people’s names.
Izium was a key supply hub for Russian forces until they withdrew in recent days. Izium city councilor Maksym Strelnikov told reporters that hundreds of people had died during the fighting and after Russia seized the town in March. Many couldn’t get a proper burial, he said.
His claims could not be immediately verified, but similar scenes have played out in other cities captured by Russian forces, including Mariupol.
Strelnikov said an untold number of people also died from lack of proper health care since the “medical infrastructure of the city was destroyed.” Most of the city’s pre-war population of 47,000 fled to Ukrainian-held territories. Strelnikov said 10,000 residents remain in the ruined city — bracing for more hardship with winter coming and most infrastructure destroyed.
Ukraine’s national police chief, Ihor Klymenko, said “torture chambers” have also been found in the Kharkiv region’s recaptured towns and villages. The claim could not be independently verified.
Seven Sri Lankan students who fell into Russian hands in Kupiansk, also in the Kharkiv region, have also said that they were held and mistreated, he said.
“They are scared, they were abused,” he said. They include “a woman who can barely speak” and two with torn toe nails.
Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Enin said bodies exhumed in the region also showed “traces of a violent death, but also of torture — cut off ears, etc. This is just the beginning.”
“All these traces of war crimes are now carefully documented by us. And we know from the experience of Bucha that the worst crimes can only be exposed over time,” Enin said in an interview with Ukraine’s Radio NV.
___
This story has been updated to correct that seven, not six, Sri Lankan students said they fell into Russian hands.
___
Associated Press journalists Hanna Arhirova and Jon Gambrell in Kyiv and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed reporting.
___
Follow AP war coverage at
After several months of waiting, Californians eligible for the state’s gasoline price relief program could begin receiving payments in October.
The $9.5 billion tax refund program will provide one-time payments of up to $1,050 to select families, expected to be sent between next month and January 2023.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers reached an agreement for refunds in June amid record gasoline prices and rising costs for other goods.
Newsom had aimed to deliver the payments by summer, when gasoline averaged over $6 a gallon, but debate among lawmakers over who would get the refunds and how much they would get delayed the program by months.
Now, the funds will be received as gasoline prices continue to fall closer to the $5 mark. According to AAA, the average gas price is $5.439 per gallon in California as of Thursday.
To be eligible, residents must have filed their 2020 tax returns by October 15, 2021, lived in the state for six months or more in 2020, and cannot be claimed as a dependent in 2020. Beneficiaries must also be a California resident on the date payment is issued. Payments are automatic if you qualify; residents do not need to apply.
Individuals whose adjusted gross income in 2020 was up to $75,000 will receive a $350 refund, which will double to $700 for co-filers earning up to $150,000. Households will receive an additional $350 if they claim dependents, to a maximum of $1,050.
Single filers who earn up to $125,000 will receive $250, doubling to $500 for joint filers earning up to $250,000. Households with dependents will receive an additional $250, making families in that income bracket eligible for up to $750.
Individuals earning up to $250,000 will receive $200, and co-filers with income up to $500,000 will receive $400. Dependents will qualify taxpayers for this additional $200, for a maximum payout of $600.
Single or separate filers who earned $250,000 or more are not eligible, as are heads of families or joint filers earning $500,000 or more.
The Franchise Tax Board has launched a “Middle Class Tax Refund Estimator” allowing residents to check how much they might be entitled to.
Payments will be received in a form similar to tax refunds. Residents who filed their return electronically and received a 2020 tax refund by direct deposit should get their gas refund the same way. Otherwise, payments will be received on a debit card.
Times editor Taryn Luna contributed to this report.
By MUNIR AHMED
Floodwaters are receding in Pakistan’s worst-hit southern Sindh province, officials said Friday, a potentially bright sign in an ongoing crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the impoverished South Asian country.
The Indus River, which had swelled until earlier this month, was now rushing at “normal” levels towards the Arabian Sea, according to Mohammad Irfan, an irrigation official in Sindh. The water level in the past 48 hours receded as much as 3 feet in some of the inundated areas nearby, including the towns of Khairpur and Johi, where waist-high water damaged crops and homes earlier this month.
A day earlier, engineers had opened a key highway in the southwestern Baluchistan province, allowing rescue workers to speed up aid deliveries to those suffering as medics raced against the spread of waterborne diseases and dengue fever.
Still, hundreds of thousands in Sindh are living in makeshift homes and tents. Authorities say it will take months to completely drain the water in the province, where waterborne diseases and skin infections are spreading. Doctors said they treated 37,000 sick in flood-hit areas in the past 48 hours.
Nationwide, floods have damaged 1.8 million homes, washed away roads and destroyed nearly 400 bridges, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.
The deluge has killed 1,545 people since mid-June, inundated millions of acres of land and affected 33 million people. More than half a million people have been left homeless. At one point, nearly a third of the impoverished country was underwater. Several economists say the cost of the disaster may reach $30 billion.
As many as 552 children have also been killed in the floods in recent months.
On Friday, the representative of the U.N. children’s agency in Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil, said after visiting Sindh’s flood-hit areas that an estimated 16 million children had been impacted by the floods. He said UNICEF was doing everything it can “to support children and families affected and protect them from the ongoing dangers of water-borne diseases.”
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has urged developed countries, especially those behind climate change, to scale up aid to his country. Sharif on Friday met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a security group summit and thanked him for sending aid, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said.
So far, 110 flights from different countries and international aid agencies have delivered supplies for flood victims, the ministry said, including 20 flights from the United States and 41 from the United Arab Emirates, which last month set up a humanitarian air bridge for aid to Pakistan.
On Friday, Samantha Power, the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, tweeted her thanks to the U.S. military’s Central Command for helping bring aid to Pakistan.
“Grateful to the supremely dedicated & effective @CENTCOM team for their work airlifting supplies into Pakistan as part of the US response to the flooding,” she said. “Over seven days, they’ve delivered 630 metric tons of aid to groups on the ground and communities impacted by the floods.”
The previous day, scientists and experts in the latest study on floods in Pakistan said the country’s overall vulnerability, including people living in harm’s way, was the chief factor in the disaster. But “climate change” also played a role in causing heavy rains, which triggered the flooding.
August rainfall in the Sindh and Baluchistan provinces — together nearly the size of Spain — was at least seven times the normal amounts, while the country as a whole had more than triple its normal rainfall. That’s according to the report by World Weather Attribution, a collection of mostly volunteer scientists from around the world who do real-time studies of extreme weather to look for evidence of climate change.
Pakistan’s minister for climate change, Sherry Rehman, was the first to publicly blame the developed world for causing climate-induced unusually heavy monsoon rains, which started in June and are expected to continue this month.
“Pakistan, at least in the south, is totally inundated. Outside of Karachi, go a little further up in Sindh and you will see an ocean of water, with no break,” she tweeted recently. “Where to place the tents, where to find dry ground? How to feed 33 million people plus? How to get them healthcare? Help us.”
In other developments, a roadside bomb exploded on Friday near a vehicle at a bazar in the southwestern city of Quetta, Baluchistan’s capital, killing a man and wounding two others, senior police officer Ghulam Azfar said. The motive for the attack was not known and an investigation was underway, he said.
For nearly two decades, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatist groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. The government says it has quelled the insurgency, but violence in the province has persisted.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Vice President Kamala Harris again ignored a question on Friday about the arrival of migrants near her residence in Washington, DC.
Later on Friday, her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, called it a “shameful” and a “political stunt”.
“They are human beings,” Emhoff told reporters after receiving a COVID-19 booster shot. “These are people. They needed to be treated with dignity and kindness and respect, and they weren’t. And we have so-called leaders in this country who, rather than focusing on what is good for the public in their own state, they’re using people as pawns for a political coup.”
Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses carrying 101 migrants who arrived Thursday morning outside the Naval Observatory. The group included migrants from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico. Several migrants, interviewed by Fox News Digital, said they believed the border was open, contrary to what Harris said in an interview on Sunday.
2 MIGRANT BUSES ARRIVE OUTSIDE THE NAVAL OBSERVATORY RESIDENCE OF VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS IN DC
Harris, appearing with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday, ignored a reporter’s shouted question about his reaction to the buses.
“What was your reaction to the buses arriving yesterday?” a pool reporter asked the vice president as she thanked the press with the South African president.
Harris and Ramaphosa turned and walked inside without answering any questions.
The migrants were taken to a local church on Thursday by non-governmental groups.
DC MURIEL BOWSER DECLARES EMERGENCY ON MIGRANT BUSES FROM TEXAS, ARIZONA
This latest bus convoy arrived just hours after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made good on his similar promise to drop off illegal immigrants in progressive states, sending two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.
Those migrants were bused to Joint Base Cape Cod in Massachusetts on Friday, arriving at the base escorted by two police motorcycles and a police SUV.
Harris also declined to comment on the two migrant buses on Thursday after delivering remarks at the White House.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP
Harris spoke Thursday morning at the United We Stand summit held at the White House. As the Vice President left the East Room following her remarks, a White House pool reporter asked her to comment on the recent arrival of migrants near her DC residence.
Harris looked at the reporter and continued walking without answering.
Fox
What better way to mark the beginning of fall than an Oktoberfest celebration? Many local breweries are holding events to celebrate the traditional German affair.
If lederhosen, carefully-crafted steins and the wafting scent of pretzels are your thing, consider celebrating Oktoberfest at one of the following local breweries:
The Minneapolis brewery will offer two weekends of Oktoberfest festivities this year, on Sept. 16 and 17 and Sept. 23 and 24.
This year’s activities line up includes a free meat raffle, Polkarobics and pretzel-eating and stein-holding contests. Grab a bite to eat from vendors including Gerhard’s Brats, Northeast Pretzels, Emconada and Hopper’s Mini Donuts.
Free admission on Sept. 16 and 23; $5 on Sept. 17 and 24.
225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-249-7800; utepilsbrewing.com
The Saint Paul brewery will host its annual Oktoberfest celebration from 3 to 10 p.m. on September 23.
Listen to roaming accordion player Nathan Neumann and the Bill Koncar Polka Band. Wash down one of the evening’s special menu items, including Obatzda (a german cheese dip) and homemade pretzels, with a pint of Saint Paul Brewing’s Oktoberfest-style beer.
Admission is free for the general public, but those who purchase a $25 ticket will receive a limited edition Oktoberfest beer stein, their first pint on the house and $5 pints all evening, among other perks.
688 E. Minnehaha Ave., St. Paul; 651-698-1945; stpaulbrewing.com
The fun at this Minneapolis brewery will run for two weekends this year, Sept. 23-24 and Sept. 30-Oct. 1. Festivities will run from 4-10 p.m. on Fridays and 2-10 p.m. on Saturdays.
Minnesota Krampus — the terrifying German version of Santa — will make an appearance. Attendees can also enjoy live performances from Bavarian dancers SG Edelweiss St. Paul and a music lineup including Bill Koncar, Joey Johnson Band and Alpenstern.
The event will take place at the Northeast brewery, not the taproom downtown. Admission is free.
2540 Second St. N.E., Minneapolis; 612-333-3208; fultonbeer.com
The Minneapolis taproom will hold its annual Oktoberfest party from noon to 11 p.m. on Sept. 24.
Sip on German Märzen beer, jive to some polka and participate in a stein-holding contest at the celebration. Those who purchase steins will receive free refills all day.
1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020; lakesandlegends.com
This South Minneapolis brewery will host Oktoberfest from 1 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 24.
Custom-made event steins will be available for purchase alongside the brewery’s fest beer. Consider participating in a pretzel-eating contest or a game of Hammerschlagen while you’re there.
6031 Pillsbury Avenue South, Minneapolis; (612) 286-1777; wildmindales.com
Join in on the 5th anniversary of this St. Paul brewery’s Oktoberfest celebrations Sept. 23-25 or Sep. 30-Oct. 2. Hours are Fridays 3-10 p.m., Saturdays noon-10 p.m. and Sundays noon-7 p.m.
The festivities include live music, polka and German folk dance performances, classic festival foods, Oktoberfest beer and wine and games.
Admission is $7.50; $3 for kids over 5.
445 Smith Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-1857; waldmannbrewery.com
Join in on the Minneapolis brewery’s tenth birthday celebration 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 25.
The taproom will transform into Little Munich for the night. Festivities include live music by the Twin Cities Brass Band, stein holding and festbier. The evening’s German-inspired menu from Revival includes Sauerbraten pig roast, smoked sausages, pretzel curds, fried chicken nugs and a fried chicken sandwich. Arrive in lederhosen or a dirndl for a discount on your first beer.
711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis; 612-843-5090; indeedbrewing.com
Celebrate at this St. Paul restaurant from 4-8 p.m. on Oct. 2.
The regular menu will not be available — instead you can indulge in assorted Oktoberfest foods including German pretzels, sausages, roasted chicken, potato salad and other German snacks.
$25 drink tickets include access to a variety of German beers; food tickets are $35 and access to both is $60.
272 S. Snelling Ave., #200, St. Paul; 651-330-1617; chipsclubhousemn.com
