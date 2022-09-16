Texas parole board denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd

Newsletter Sign-Up
The Texas parole board denied George Floyd a posthumous pardon over a drug case nearly a year after recommending one.
On Thursday, the Board of Pardons and Parole told Floyd’s attorney that they “have reconsidered their original decision regarding your client’s request for a full pardon and/or an innocence pardon,” according to CBS news.
The letter was first made public by the Marshall Project.
MISSOURI LOOTER FACED CONVICTION FOR MURDER OF PENSIONER ST. LOUIS CAPTAIN OF POLICE DURING THE 2020 GEORGE FLOYD RIOTS
Board members wrote that after reviewing Floyd’s application, they decided not to pardon him and said he could reapply in two years.
Last year, the board voted unanimously to recommend clemency for Floyd, who was convicted of a drug charge in 2004. However, the board later reversed its decision in December, citing “mistakes of procedure”.
Floyd’s attorney requested a posthumous pardon in April 2021, nearly a year after Floyd was killed by Derek Chauvin, a former Minnesota police officer.
Allison Mathis, Floyd’s attorney, did not respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.
The 2004 drug conviction that Floyd’s attorney is appealing was one of several cases in which a now-indicted former police officer was involved. Gerald Goines faces two murder charges related to a botched drug raid in 2019. Goines and led prosecutors to dismiss around 150 drug charges related to the former officer.
Ten New England landmarks have had their names changed to remove a derogatory term for Native American women.
The names of the landmarks have changed because they include the word ‘squaw’, which was originally just the Algonquin word for ‘woman’, but over the years has been used as a racist term and sexist for Native American women.
In November 2021, Interior Dry. Deb Haaland issued a secretariat order that deemed the term derogatory and instructed the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to identify landmarks with the term in their name with the intent of renaming them.
“Racist terms have no place in our vernacular or on our federal lands. Our nation’s lands and waters should be places to celebrate the outdoors and our shared cultural heritage — not to carry on the legacy of oppression,” said Haaland, who is part of the Pueblo de Laguna tribe in New Mexico, in a press release on the secretariat. order.
Since then, the USGS has identified more than 650 geologic features with the word “squaw” in the name. Five of these landmarks are in Massachusetts, three in Connecticut, one in New Hampshire, and one in Maine.
The review process Haaland created for renaming the landmarks included soliciting suggestions from locals on what an appropriate replacement name would be.
Massachusetts:
Connecticut
New Hampshire
Maine
The USGS has not identified any geologic feature containing the word “squaw” in Vermont or Rhode Island.
There were mixed reactions to the renaming of these monuments in Massachusetts.
In Barnstable, local aboriginals were divided over whether Squaw Island should be renamed.
In Quincy, local natives, the mayor and at least one city councilor opposed the name change.
But in Great Barrington, local natives supported the name change and took the opportunity to rename Squaw Peak to Peeskawso Peak, which includes the Mohican word for “virtuous woman”.
In his secretarial order to get landmark names changed, Haaland also created the Place Name Reconciliation Advisory Committee to further identify and change the names of landmarks that include derogatory words.
Haaland’s effort to remove derogatory terms from historical names is not unprecedented.
According to the press release, in 1962, Interior Sec. Stewart Udall identified the n-word as derogatory and directed the Geographic Names Board (BGN) to develop a policy to eliminate its use. In 1974, the BGN identified a pejorative term for Japanese people as pejorative and eliminated its use.
Additionally, according to the press release, several states, including Montana, Oregon, Maine and Minnesota, have passed legislation banning the use of the word “squaw” in place names.
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will use a “carrots and sticks” approach to combat corporate crime by encouraging companies to report and prevent misconduct while strengthening penalties for repeat offenders, he said. Thursday.
At an event at New York University, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the DOJ would make it harder for companies to reach multiple settlements that postpone or drop lawsuits, and that it would try to reward companies that recover executive compensation after learning of a wrongdoing. .
The change “would shift the burden of financial sanctions from companies of shareholders – who often play no part in wrongdoing – to those who are more directly responsible”, Monaco said, adding that the DOJ would develop more detailed guidelines on the rewards of here the end. of the year.
Companies that voluntarily report misconduct and cooperate with investigators will not be required to plead guilty in most cases, Monaco said, sparing them hefty fines. She described the plan as a “carrots and sticks” approach to allow corporate lawyers to make a “business case” for strict compliance.
Democratic President Joe Biden’s Justice Department has toughened its stance on corporate delinquents. White-collar prosecutions have fallen to an all-time high under former President Donald Trump’s Republican administration.
In October, the Justice Department issued new rules requiring companies to name everyone involved in misconduct in order to receive credit for their cooperation and required prosecutors to consider a company’s complete record when they decide how to solve an investigation.
Since Biden took office, federal prosecutors have brought racketeering charges against the founder of Archegos Capital Management over the collapse of the $36 billion firm and secured a guilty plea from a business unit. ‘Allianz for fraud in the collapse of certain investment funds.
Under the new settlements policy, DOJ management must approve any company’s second non-prosecution or deferred prosecution agreement, Monaco said. These agreements allow companies to escape criminal prosecution in exchange for fines and promises of better behavior.
Between 10% and 20% of all major corporate crime resolutions involve repeat offenders, Monaco said.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after he was pulled over on a highway with young girls in a trailer closed.
Samuel Bateman, 46, was charged earlier this month with three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in the United States District Court in Flagstaff, a mountain town where he was arrested in late August by a state police department after someone spotted small fingers in a rear trailer door gap.
Authorities found three girls, ages 11 to 14, in the trailer he was transporting through Flagstaff, according to court documents. The trailer had a makeshift toilet, a sofa, camping chairs and no ventilation, according to the documents. The documents do not specify whether the girls are related to Bateman, and it was not discussed during Thursday’s hearing.
Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or FLDS, until he left in recent years and started his own small spinoff group, said Sam Brower, who spent years of investigating the group. Bateman was once among imprisoned leader Warren Jeffs’ trusted supporters, but Jeffs recently denounced Bateman in a written revelation sent to his supporters from prison, Brower said.
Bateman’s group still practices plural marriage with a small number of fewer than 100 people, said Brower, who has written a book about FLDS and appeared in the recent Netflix series, “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.”
Federal Prosecutor Patrick Schneider said Bateman spoke to supporters at Coconino County Jail at Flagstaff in Colorado City, Arizona, and ordered them to delete communications sent via an encrypted private messaging system, and demanded that all women and girls get a passport.
Schneider said the National Child Protection Agency removed children from Bateman’s home in Colorado City, where the FBI had recently served a search warrant.
Darren DaRonco, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Child Safety, declined to comment in an email Thursday, citing privacy laws. FBI spokesman Kevin Smith said in an email that the search warrant was sealed.
Bateman posted bond on the state charges. He was arrested again Tuesday in Colorado City by federal authorities investigating whether children were being transported across state lines for sexual activity, Schneider said. If convicted, Bateman faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each federal charge.
Samuel Bateman previously pleaded not guilty to three counts of child abuse in Arizona state court, court documents show.
Bateman’s attorney, Adam Zickerman, cautioned against inferring that the federal case was about religious persecution, though he didn’t specify Bateman’s faith or say whether he practiced polygamy. Zickerman said Bateman was not a danger to the community.
Schneider cited a pretrial services report saying Bateman had relationships with multiple women, but also did not mention whether Bateman belonged to polygamous groups.
The Arizona U.S. Attorney’s Office and Zickerman declined to comment after Thursday’s hearing, as did two women who sat in the gallery and met with Zickerman.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Camille Bibles ordered Bateman to remain behind bars while the case unfolds in court. She noted that Bateman is a pilot and survivalist who has followers and international contacts who could help with financial or other resources at any time. She said she was also concerned about young girls in vulnerable positions.
“Courts have a huge interest in protecting people who cannot protect themselves,” she said.
Bateman listed a home address in Colorado City, where a patchwork of devout polygamous FLDS members, former church members and those who don’t practice the creeds live. Colorado City and its sister community of Hildale, Utah have experienced significant cultural shifts in recent years.
The FLDS group led by imprisoned Chief Jeffs has lost much of its control over the communities. Jeffs is serving a life sentence in a Texas prison for child sexual abuse related to underage marriages.
Polygamy is a legacy of the early teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but the mainstream church abandoned the practice in 1890 and now strictly forbids it.
Associated Press writer Brady McCombs contributed from Salt Lake City.
Two weeks ago, the Philadelphia Eagles essentially gave up on Jalen Reagor. That figures to be on his mind Monday night.
The wide receiver, who was traded to the Vikings on Aug. 31 for a conditional 2024 fourth- or fifth-round draft pick and a 2023 seventh-round selection, will return to Lincoln Financial Field for Minnesota’s first road game of the season. He was asked Thursday if he has any thoughts of revenge.
“Of course, why not?” he said. “But I’m not going to go into the game pressing. Just going to let the game come to me. Whatever plays I make, make the best of them.’’
Reagor was taken by Philadelphia with the No. 21 selection in the 2020 draft, one pick ahead of Justin Jefferson. While Jefferson quickly became one of the NFL’s top receivers with Minnesota, Reagor caught just 64 passes in his two Eagles seasons, although he did average 9.2 yards on punt returns.
The Vikings acquired Reagor primarily to be their punt returner. He didn’t play a single snap from scrimmage in Sunday’s 23-7 win over Green Bay in the opener at U.S. Bank Stadium but was back for all four punt returns. The only one he returned went for seven yards.
So how does Reagor think he will be greeted by fans at Lincoln Financial Field?
“Who knows?’’ he said. “It could be good, bad, indifferent. Those things I really don’t worry about because it’s out of my control.”
Since he was traded, Reagor said he has continued to keep in touch with Eagles wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins and running back Miles Sanders. He said there has been no trash talking and that they communicate daily with group text messages and don’t discuss football.
After sitting out against the Packers due to a knee injury, Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine is primed to make his debut against the Eagles.
“I’m real excited,’’ said Cine, taken with the No. 32 pick in the first round. “I’m stoked. I can’t wait to prepare and really start playing with the team. I really prepared the whole summer and in (training) camp. To finally get to show out, make my debut, is going to be important.”
Cine, who was sidelined after aggravating his knee injury last Thursday, returned to practice on Thursday as a full participant.
“It was tough,’’ Cine said of missing the game against Green Bay. “But I had to be supporting of my teammates.”
All of Minnesota’s players on the 53-man roster were full participants in practice with the exception of rookie cornerback Andrew Booth, who did not take part due to a quadriceps injury suffered against the Packers. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said the Vikings are “still working through his treatment every single day.” His status for Monday is uncertain.
Vikings rookie Ed Ingram was nervous when he started at right guard against the Packers, but it didn’t last long.
“Before the first play, there were some butterflies, but after that, it was just a normal game for me,’’ he said.
Ingram, rated by Pro Football Focus as the NFL’s No. 6 guard after one game, called it a “solid” debut. He gave up a sack on Minnesota’s second possession to Rashan Gary but then settled down.
“You just kind of flush the bad plays and just move on, and try not to have any more bad plays,’’ he said.
Running back Dalvin Cook isn’t worried about the Vikings possibly being overconfident after a resounding win. “We’ve got a great group of leaders that keeps this team right where it needs to be,” said Cook, who sees no issue with Minnesota “handling success.” … O’Connell said quarterback Kirk Cousins’ “preparation is off to a great start.” Cousins had a passer rating of 118.9 after one game to rank fourth in the NFL. … Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks said a key Monday will be to contain quarterback Jalen Hurts, who threw for 243 yards and ran for 90 in Philadelphia’s 38-35 win Sunday at Detroit. “He’s as dynamic as they come with his legs,” Hicks said. “We’ve got to do everything we can to stop him.”
LONDON — Prince William has told well-wishers that walking behind the coffin of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II was “challenging” and brought back memories of the funeral of his mother, Princess Diana.
William and his wife, Catherine, the new Princess of Wales, spent almost an hour Thursday chatting with dozens of people and viewed floral tributes outside Sandringham Estate, the royal country residence in Norfolk.
During Wednesday’s coffin procession, William and his brother, Prince Harry, walked behind the queen’s coffin along with their father, King Charles III, and the king’s siblings from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
William, speaking of the procession, said: “The walk yesterday was challenging.”
Jane Wells, 54, was among the thousands who turned up outside Sandringham Thursday. “I said how proud his mother would have been of him, and he said how hard it was yesterday because it brought back memories of his mother’s funeral,” she told reporters afterward.
Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. Many in Britain still remember the image of a young William and his brother Harry walking with their father behind her coffin.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska— Alaska is no stranger to Northern Lights displays, but a Sunday night show was sure to be one for the books.
Northern Lights hunter Vincent Ledvina captured this nearly 2 minute video of a brilliant green display of the Northern Lights near Fairbanks.
Watch above as green streaks dance across the sky… in real time.
Vivid aurora borealis usually follow a few days after solar events known as coronal mass ejections or solar flares. Flares bring a barrage of electrons that interact with oxygen and nitrogen in the Earth’s magnetic field that surrounds our planet’s exterior.
The electrons briefly energize the oxygen and nitrogen molecules, and when the moment passes, the molecules release some light. The color of light depends on the gas – oxygen is mainly responsible for greens and yellows while nitrogen gives off more blue tints.
