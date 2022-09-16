News
The ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale Explained
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Our weather team is ready to help you prepare for every storm with our exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.
LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Take a look at the table above – we’ll give each storm a number, with 1 being the lightest type of storm and 5 being the strongest. This way you will know what to expect.
- The number 1 signifies a light storm with 1/2 inch of rain or less and likely lasting a few hours or less.
- Number 2 is a moderate storm with 1/2 inch to one inch of rain forecast and could include scattered power outages.
- Number 3 is a strong storm with one to two inches of rain and could include widespread hazardous roads, minor flooding and numerous power outages.
- Number 4 is a major storm with two to three inches of rain, moderate flooding, widespread landslides and widespread power outages all likely.
- Number 5 is a violent storm. That means three inches or more of rain and could include extreme flooding, impassable roads and power outages for several days.
Click here for the latest AccuWeather forecast and to track storms in the Bay Area.
When the weather is unusual where you live, tag your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook with #abc7now. You can see them on ABC7News.com, ABC7 social media pages or on ABC7 News on TV!
ABC7
News
Ukrainian president: Burial site contains torture victims
By VASILISA STEPANENKO
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Investigators searching through a mass burial site in Ukraine have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Friday.
The site near Izium, which was recently recaptured from Russian forces, appears to be one of the largest of its kind discovered in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy spoke in a video he rushed out just hours after the exhumations began, apparently to underscore the gravity of the discovery. He said more than 400 graves have been found at the site but that the number of victims isn’t yet known.
Digging in the rain, workers hauled body after body out of the sandy soil in a misty pine forest near Izium. Protected by head-to-toe suits and rubber gloves, they gently felt through the decomposing remains of the victims’ clothing, seemingly looking for identifying items.
Associated Press journalists who visited the site saw graves marked with simple wooden crosses.Flowers hung from the markers on some of the graves, and some bore people’s names.
Before exhumation, investigators with metal detectors scanned the site for explosives. Soldiers strung red and white plastic tape between the trees.
Zelenskyy said hundreds of civilian adults and children, as well as soldiers, had been found “tortured, shot, killed by shelling” near Izium’s Pishchanske cemetery.
He cited evidence of atrocities, such as a body with a rope around its neck and broken arms. In another sign of possible torture, one man was found with his hands tied, according to Serhiy Bohdan, the head of Kharikiv police investigations, and Ukraine’s commissioner for human rights, Dmytro Lubinets.
Zelenskyy, who visited the Izium area on Wednesday, said the discoveries showed again the need for world leaders to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press on with the war despite Ukraine’s gains and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country’s vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia.
Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Putin said the “liberation” of Ukraine’s entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia’s main military goal.
“We aren’t in a rush,” the Russian leader said, adding that Russia has only deployed volunteer soldiers to fight in Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces gained access to the site near Izium after recapturing the northeastern city and much of the wider Kharkiv region in a lighting advance that suddenly shifted the momentum in the nearly seven-month war. Ukrainian officials also found evidence of torture elsewhere in the region.
The U.N. human rights office said it would investigate, and the human rights group Amnesty International, said the discovery of the mass burial site confirmed “our darkest fears.”
“For every unlawful killing or other war crime, there must be justice and reparation for victims and their families and a fair trial and accountability for suspected perpetrators,” said Marie Struthers, the group’s director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
The majority of the people buried at the site were believed to be civilians, but a marker on one mass grave said it contained the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, the war continued to claim lives and wreak destruction.
— Ukraine’s presidential office said Russian shelling killed five civilians and wounded 18 in a 24-hour span. Missile strikes were also reported, with Zelenskyy’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih among the targets for a third consecutive day Friday. Air raid sirens howled in the capital, Kyiv.
— More killings targeting pro-Russian separatist officials were reported in areas under their control. Separatist authorities said a blast killed the prosecutor-general of the self-proclaimed republic in the Luhansk region. Moscow-backed authorities said two Russian-installed officials were also killed in Berdyansk, a city in the Zaporizhzhia region occupied earlier in the war. And local authorities reported at least one person killed and 10 wounded in a Ukrainian missile strike on an administrative building in Russian-occupied Kherson.
— To bolster the Ukrainian offensive, the Biden administration announced another $600 million package of military aid.
Izium resident Sergei Gorodko said that among the hundreds buried in individual graves were dozens of adults and children killed in a Russian airstrike on an apartment building, some of whom he pulled out of rubble “with my own hands.”
Izium was a key supply hub for Russian forces until they withdrew in recent days. Izium city councilor Maksym Strelnikov told reporters that hundreds of people had died during the fighting and after Russia seized the town in March. Many couldn’t be properly buried, he said.
His claims could not be immediately verified, but similar scenes have played out in other cities Russian forces captured, including Mariupol.
Strelnikov said an untold number of people also died from lack of proper health care. Most of the city’s prewar population of 47,000 fled to Ukrainian-held territories. Strelnikov said 10,000 residents remain in the ruined city, where they are bracing for more hardship with winter coming and most infrastructure destroyed.
Ukraine’s national police chief, Ihor Klymenko, said “torture chambers” have been found in the Kharkiv region’s recaptured towns and villages. The claim could not be independently verified.
Seven Sri Lankan students who fell into Russian hands in Kupiansk, also in the Kharkiv region, have also said that they were held and mistreated, he said.
“They are scared, they were abused,” Klymenko said. They include “a woman who can barely speak” and two with torn toe nails.
Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Enin said bodies exhumed in the region showed “traces of a violent death, but also of torture — cut off ears, etc. This is just the beginning.”
“All these traces of war crimes are now carefully documented by us. And we know from the experience of Bucha that the worst crimes can only be exposed over time,” Enin said in an interview with Ukraine’s Radio NV.
___
This story has been updated to correct that seven, not six, Sri Lankan students said they fell into Russian hands.
___
Associated Press journalists Hanna Arhirova and Jon Gambrell in Kyiv and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed reporting.
___
Follow AP war coverage at
News
Vikings at Eagles predictions: All aboard the Vikings express!
Pioneer Press reporters who cover the Vikings pick who they think will win Monday night’s game against the Eagles in Philadelphia:
DANE MIZUTANI
Vikings 35, Eagles 28: Justin Jefferson is unguardable and will continue to be on Monday Night Football. The good vibes keep rolling for Kevin O’Connell and Co.
JOHN SHIPLEY
Vikings 23, Eagles 20: Riding Vikings until they prove me wrong.
CHRIS TOMASSON
Vikings 27, Eagles 23: The Vikings might never fully get revenge for that ugly NFC title game loss at Philadelphia in the 2017 playoffs, but they can win their second straight game at Lincoln Financial Field since then. And, heck, Jalen Reagor might even catch a pass against his former team.
CHARLEY WALTERS
Vikings 31, Eagles 30: It turns out the NFL’s schedule-makers got this one right — the NFC Central division favorite Vikings against the NFC East favorite Eagles in Philadelphia on national TV Monday night. Look for ABC broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to gush all over Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson.
News
Gophers football: What went awry with Mike Sanford Jr. and what works with Kirk Ciarrocca
Football wonk Tanner Morgan enjoys it when he can get inside Kirk Ciarrocca’s head at the line of scrimmage.
“It’s a great feeling when he checks a play and you are already anticipating it,” the Gophers quarterback said about his offensive coordinator this week. “That always makes me kind of laugh. I think it’s kind of fun.”
Morgan and Ciarrocca seem in sync and the good times have rolled through two blowout wins over lesser foes to start the 2022 season. Ciarrocca returned after two seasons in which things never seemed to fully click with Mike Sanford Jr. leading the U offense.
Sanford now visits Minnesota as Colorado’s offensive coordinator; it’s the 2-0 Gophers versus the 0-2 Buffaloes at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.
After Ciarrocca left for Penn State in 2020, head coach P.J. Fleck hired a friend in Sanford, thinking their off-field relationship would lead to on-field success. It never panned out, in particular with the Gophers passing game taking a big step back in 2021.
The U had continued to use a lot of similar offensive schemes from Ciarrocca’s first tenure in 2017-19, but the disconnect with Sanford came outside Xs and Os. The communication, connectivity and a smooth work flow between Sanford, players and staff was left wanting.
Then Fleck told Sanford last November that his contract would not be renewed after two seasons as offensive coordinator. Unsurprisingly, their friendship has gone cold.
Morgan said this week he’s grateful for Sanford’s influence on his career. “I’m really appreciative of him of the investment that he poured into me and a lot of people,” Morgan said. “I have no ill will or any feeling like that toward him. If the situation comes up, I definitely would say hi to him.”
Sanford is joined at Colorado by former Gophers tight end coach Clay Patterson and ex-U cornerbacks coach Rod Chance. “They have done a lot for our program, and I have a lot of respect for all three of those men,” Fleck said Monday. “You stay in this profession long enough, you are always going to play against people that either work with you, played with you in college, were on the same staff somewhere, some way.”
Excluding the small sample size so far in 2022, there was a stark drop-off between the U offense in Ciarrocca’s last year (2019) and Sanford’s two seasons (2020-21). In 2019, the U averaged eight more points per game (34.1 to 26.1), nearly one more yard per play (6.4 to 5.5), more than 50 more yards per game (432 to 371) and more than double the touchdown-to-interception ratio (3.9 to 1.4).
“In terms of system, schematically, it all comes down to our identity as an offense and I think a lot of that is the same,” Morgan, who has made 41 career starts, said earlier this season. “There is obviously different things and things that change over time.
“I think the biggest thing is kind of routine and how you attack game-planning for an opponent. That is the same, if not even more detailed (and) in depth. I think that is a huge part of in terms of week to week preparing for an opponent, where it feels like the routine of getting things going.”
Ciarrocca said his approach to game-planning has remained constant over years.
“Coaching the quarterbacks, especially in this system, I try to let them know how I want to attack these particular looks,” he explained. “What they can expect from me to check to a particular look. How I think the play is going to unfold in a game versus different types of looks. Try to help them with their anticipation with things.”
That’s why it’s advantageous for Morgan to have an innate sense at the line of scrimmage of what Ciarrocca wants.
It’s sort of like taking a page out of Webster’s Dictionary, Ciarrocca said. “This is how they play Cover 4, and in the dictionary, this is how they align and what their techniques are,” he said about the structure of a defensive back seven.
The Gophers have had quarterbacks call plays during the young players’ scrimmages in “Sunday Night Football” for years. That has helped QBs realize Ciarrocca’s role is a “little harder” than they might have thought it was.
“I do think it helps them grow a little bit because they have to start to think a couple of plays ahead with stuff and how they are going to set something up they want to run,” Ciarrocca said. “If they have a shot play (downfield), do they have the right look? The shot play is no good, if you don’t have the right look.”
The wonk in Ciarrocca gets a bit of personal enjoyment in times when the QB moonlighting as OC is hit with a delay-of-game penalty.
“I want them to think like me out there,” Ciarrocca said. “They don’t have to make the same decision I would make, but I want them to think deductively like I would think.”
There have been plenty of inferences on how things have shifted with offensive play-calling year over year from the 62-10 win over Western Illinois last weekend.
On the first drive, receiver Mike Brown-Stephens fumbled, and instead of going back to running the ball ad nauseam like fans likely would have seen last season, the Gophers mixed eight runs and five passes on the next drive.
Then on the following drive, Minnesota passed three straight times, including going back to Brown-Stephens for a 35-yard completion. The drive was capped by a 15-yard touchdown run by Trey Potts.
Fleck and Ciarrocca didn’t share any insights in interviews this week on what might have been said on the headsets after the early turnover last weekend.
But things within the Larson Football Performance Center have clearly changed/reverted back to their pre-2020 ways.
News
Senate candidate Fetterman withholds cognitive testing documentation
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman says he took a cognitive test, but did not provide documentation of his results to the media.
An article from Applicant explains that Fetterman’s campaign claims that the US Senate candidate in Pennsylvania took a cognitive test, the results of which show that his brain is functioning normally for an adult his age.
The Philadelphia Inquirer, however, has not received any documentation of the results of his cognitive test. They also did not notify the media who administered and scored the test.
The article explains that the Fetterman campaign “provided no documentation of the results, nor made available to the media the speech pathologist who administered the tests.” The Democratic candidate’s cognitive assessment comes after he suffered a stroke in May.
The issue of Fetterman’s health moved to the forefront of the race as the candidate struggled to deliver speeches.
PA Dem candidate John Fetterman stumbles through speeches after stroke pic.twitter.com/6yhmQxrGER
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 9, 2022
The decision to take a cognitive test came shortly after John Fetterman agreed to debate Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.
Fetterman noted in a statement “We’re absolutely going to debate Dr. Oz,” going on to say, “It was just never about solving some of the lingering issues with my stroke, auditory processing and we’re going to be able to fix that.”
The Oz campaign recently questioned the legitimacy of Fetterman’s cognitive test results. Campaign strategist Barney Keller said in a statement “How can anyone get anything out of a New York Times quote provided by a campaign spokesperson about what a doctor told someone else?”
“They didn’t provide copies of scores or medical records,” he said, before pointing out, “They won’t give media access to Fetterman’s doctor.”
Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and contact us at [email protected]
Breitbart News
News
Ravens announce familiar replacements for injured mascot Poe: Edgar and Allan
In replacing injured mascot Poe, the Ravens didn’t have to look very far.
On Friday, the team announced it’s bringing back Edgar and Allan for the 2022 season, ending 14 years of retirement for two of the club’s original mascots.
Edgar, Allan and Poe were “hatched” on the field in 1998 to honor the famous writer, whose poem “The Raven” was the inspiration for the team’s name. But Edgar and Allan were retired after the 2008 season, leaving Poe as the lone mascot.
However, Poe was carted off the field at halftime of the Ravens’ third preseason game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium last month after suffering an apparent knee injury when he was sacked in an exhibition game against an Amateur Athletic Union team from Baltimore. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve.
At a faux news conference announcing Poe’s injury, coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens were “going to turn over every stone, scour everywhere and find his replacement,” including open tryouts. It turned out they had a solution in-house.
In a video posted Friday, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said he offered Edgar and Allan a one-season contract “for bird seed only” and will “throw in nest expenses as well.” The pair quickly agreed.
“The big thing that I want you guys to understand is this is a major commitment on our part as an organization,” DeCosta told the mascots in his office. “This position is really important, obviously, and we’ve determined that you two guys are really the two best guys for this position.”
Edgar and Allan will wear their original jerseys of No. 101 and No. 102, respectively, and will be introduced out of the tunnel at M&T Bank Stadium before Sunday’s home opener against the Miami Dolphins.
()
News
Stem Ciders moving to Denver will be replaced by a country-themed Howdy Bar
A prominent local cider house is moving to Denver’s River North arts district and making way for a new country music and beer bar that will feature its new beer brand, Howdy Beer.
Stem Ciders, at 2811 Walnut St., will slide a few blocks from its nearly decade-old home to 3040 Blake St., replacing the recently closed The Preservery restaurant. The move will allow Stem to add a full kitchen and bar program, as well as expand other attractions like live music. It will also have a roof terrace.
Chef Matt Ochs, who runs the kitchen at Stem Ciders Acreage in Lafayette, will design a menu of “accessible and local” items like sandwiches, a coney dog and other small plates. Finally, the kitchen will also serve lunch and brunch.
Stem Ciders said it plans to close on September 30 and reopen in its new location by the end of the year. “The neighborhood has certainly evolved over the past 10 years, and we’re excited to become a new space that will better reflect Stem’s evolution over the past decade,” said Stem Ciders co-founder Eric Foster. , in a press release.
Howdy Bar, a “no-frills country west-themed bar,” will replace Stem Ciders in its original location on Walnut. In April, Stem Ciders acquired the Howdy Beer brand from Lafayette’s The Post Brewing Co. and has since expanded its distribution throughout Colorado and into Texas, Tennessee and Oklahoma. The beer is presented as a crisp western pilsner with hints of biscuit.
“The state of Colorado is still in many ways the Wild West,” Foster said. “With Howdy Bar, we hope to channel that Western spirit of ground peanut shells, old-fashioned country music, shots of whiskey, pitchers of Howdy beer, refreshing ciders and generally an accessible place for friends to go. ‘industry. come hang after the shift.
Howdy Bar is set to open the first week of October, just in time for the Great American Beer Festival (October 6-8), where it will also have its own stall.
denverpost
