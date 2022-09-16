News
The Chicago White Sox gained ground in the AL Central with an 8-2 win vs. Cleveland. Here are 3 takeaways from the victory.
Gavin Sheets hadn’t homered away from Guaranteed Rate Field this season.
Until Thursday.
The right fielder hit a two-run shot in the second inning, the first of five home runs in the game for the Chicago White Sox in an important 8-2 victory against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Sheets and Andrew Vaughn went back-to-back in the second inning. Third baseman Yoán Moncada hit a solo homer in the third and catcher Yasmani Grandal hit a solo home run in the fourth. Shortstop Elvis Andrus led off the fifth with a home run.
Starter Lance Lynn allowed two runs on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk in 6⅓ innings as the Sox gained a crucial game in the race for American League Central. They trail the division-leading Guardians by three.
The Sox have won 11 of 16 and snapped the Guardians’ six-game winning streak.
“It was a big one,” Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo told reporters in Cleveland. “This is who we are. Good at-bats, hit a couple of homers. They went up there and they were aggressive. It’s good to see the guys come back from (Wednesday’s 3-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies) and put some big numbers in there.”
Here are three takeaways from the game.
1. The Sox made Cleveland starter Hunter Gaddis work.
Gaddis made his second-career start Thursday.
He had a 17-pitch first inning, retiring the Sox in order. But the first two batters of the second, Eloy Jiménez and Sheets, made Gaddis throw 16 pitches. Jiménez drew a walk to wrap up a six-pitch at-bat.
Sheets fouled off five pitches after getting two strikes and completed a 10-pitch at-bat with the two-run homer to right, his 13th of the season.
Vaughn, the next hitter, fell behind 0-2 before hitting his team-leading 16th homer.
Moncada, who went 4-for-5, worked a full count before hitting his solo home run in the third.
Andrus’ solo homer came on a 2-0 fastball in the fifth. First baseman José Abreu drove in Moncada with a single later in the inning on the ninth pitch of that at-bat. That was Gaddis’ 92nd — and final — pitch of the afternoon. He allowed seven runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk in four-plus innings.
“It doesn’t matter who’s on the mound, our guys have been preparing, they’re doing their homework and they’re ready to play,” Cairo told reporters in Cleveland. “That’s something they’ve been doing every day and they’re going to continue. (Thursday) it was here (in Cleveland), (Friday) it is going to be (at) Detroit.”
2. Lynn continued his strong stretch since the All-Star break.
Lynn got José Ramírez to hit a popup between home, first and the pitcher’s mound.
It should have been the second out of the first inning. Instead the ball fell to the ground, Grandal was charged with the error and the Guardians threatened with runners on first and second.
Lynn made sure the Guardians didn’t take advantage of the mistake, striking out Josh Naylor and Oscar Gonzalez.
The Sox needed a big-time performance from the right-hander. And he came through.
Lynn gave up a run on three hits in the second, but struck out Amed Rosario with runners on first and second to limit the damage. A one-out single by Myles Straw in the second was the Guardians’ last hit against Lynn until a one-out single by Gonzalez in the sixth.
Lynn (7-5) continued an impressive stretch, improving to 6-2 with a 2.13 ERA in 11 starts since the All-Star break. He’s 5-0 with a 1.43 ERA (seven earned runs in 44 innings) with 51 strikeouts in his last seven starts.
3. The final round is right around the corner.
Cairo wouldn’t go as far as call Thursday a “must-win.”
“It was a win,” he said. “It was a game we needed to do good and we did.”
The season series is an important factor if tiebreakers come into play, and the Guardians hold a 9-7 edge. The teams have three meetings remaining, Tuesday-Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Before then, the Guardians face another division contender with five games in four days against the third-place Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. That series includes a doubleheader Saturday. The Guardians swept a three-game series against the Twins at Target Field Sept. 9-11.
The Sox go to Detroit Friday for the first of three against the Tigers.
“I liked to get a ‘W’ here and now we go to Detroit,” Cairo said. “We’re going to see (Cleveland) at home for three. Celebrate this one, (Friday) is another day and we have to look forward to Detroit.”
Phil Mickelson plans to drop his name from federal antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Phil Mickelson, a six-time major champion, said Thursday he was considering removing his name from LIV Golf’s federal antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
Mickelson was among 11 golfers who sued the PGA Tour on Aug. 3, alleging they were wrongfully suspended for playing LIV Golf events and that the PGA Tour was using its monopoly power to suppress competition.
LIV Golf joined its players as a plaintiff in the August 27 lawsuit.
“I haven’t done anything yet, but now that LIV is involved, there’s no need for me to be a part of it,” Mickelson said after playing Thursday’s LIV Golf pro-am at Rich Harvest Farms. “I am still currently [part of the lawsuit]. I don’t know what I’m really going to do. The only reason I’m staying in there is the damage, which I don’t really want or need anything.”
Mickelson has been at the center of LIV Golf’s ongoing battle with the PGA Tour for the best players in the world. He was among the first players to sign with LIV, which is funded by the Saudi Public Investment Fund and managed by two-time Open winner Greg Norman.
Mickelson had complained about the “abhorrent greed” of the PGA Tour and argued that professional golfers were free agents who should be able to play wherever they wanted.
“I think it’s important that players have the right to be able to play when and where they want and when and where they have qualified,” Mickelson said. “Now that LIV is part of [the lawsuit]it will be accomplished if and when they win.”
Mickelson’s controversial comments to author Alan Shipnuck about the PGA Tour and the Saudis forced him to spend four months away from golf. The lawsuit said Mickelson was first suspended for two months by the PGA Tour on March 22 for “attempting to recruit players for [LIV Golf]An appeals committee upheld Mickelson’s suspension. His request for reinstatement about two months later was denied because he had played in the first LIV Golf event in London.
“The Tour’s illegal conduct cost Mickelson endorsement deals and sponsorships,” the lawsuit said. “Notably, the Tour is the only regularly televised golf tour in the United States, and it brings in far more in sponsorship, advertising and broadcast revenue than any other golf tour.”
Four players who were original plaintiffs in the lawsuit – Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak – are no longer involved in the case.
With an assist from Nickelodeon, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell gets slimed
After balling out for the better part of 60 minutes Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, roasting the Green Bay Packers secondary for nine receptions, 184 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson seemed like a lock to be named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Instead, that honor went to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who had 18 carries for 164 yards and a touchdown.
Luckily for Jefferson, his impressive performance didn’t go unnoticed by Nickelodeon, which named him their most valuable player of the week. As a part of the weekly accolade, Jefferson received a trophy, and more importantly, a bucket of slime.
In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the Vikings tweeted out a clip of coach Kevin O’Connell telling his players, “I will always be the guy to get slimed.” What followed was a hilarious scene during which Jefferson dumped the slime on O’Connell as his teammates went berserk around him.
Let’s be honest. Everyone wanted to get slimed as a kid, right? Kevin O’Connell is a man of the people. pic.twitter.com/kyxiNFE4x1
— Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) September 15, 2022
“Just wanted to have fun with it,” O’Connell said. “We had a great work day. The guys were locked in. You felt the urgency. I was kind of waiting to see how the day would go. Once we were locked and loaded, and felt really good about Day 1 of prep, we brought out the slime.”
Thoughts?
“I couldn’t get in the shower fast enough,” O’Connell said. “That stuff is really something.”
In the video, Jefferson and receivers coach Keenan McCardell both can be seen wearing a slime helmet. As offensive coordinator Wes Phillips noted to O’Connell afterward, those are actually supposed to be worn by the person getting slimed.
“In classic Wes Phillips form, he waited until after to tell me that,” O’Connell said with a laugh. “I may modify that whole, ‘It’s always going to be me’ to maybe “It’s always going to be Wes Phillips.”
The fact that O’Connell voluntarily agreed to be slimed by Jefferson is more proof of how much things have changed with the Vikings. Can anyone imagine former coach Mike Zimmer participating in such a thing?
Needless to say, there’s joy in the building once again, and as far as running back Dalvin Cook is concerned, this is going to become a tradition for the Vikings.
“We plan on having that each week,” Cook said. “That’s the type of mindset we’ve got around here. Look forward to more slime, K.O.”
If that is indeed the case, and the Vikings are consistently winning the weekly accolade from Nickelodeon, things will be going pretty well around TCO Performance Center in Eagan.
“I was joking that hopefully by the end of the season someone like Dalvin Cook is the MVP and we don’t even care because if Nickelodeon doesn’t recognize it, or he’s not invited to host the Teen Choice Awards or whatever it’s called, then it doesn’t even matter,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said, listing off a bunch of old shows he used to watch on Nickelodeon. “Hopefully we can keep putting some slime on Coach O’Connell.”
Minnesota down 3,100 jobs in August, unemployment rate at 1.9%
Minnesota dropped a net 3,100 jobs in August, on a seasonally adjusted basis, and the state unemployment rate ticked up one-tenth of a percentage point to 1.9%, the state Department of Employment and Economic Development reported Thursday. This compares with a U.S. unemployment rate of 3.7% in August.
The report noted that August employment was down 0.1 percent from July, which saw an increase of 17,100 jobs — a downward revision by 2,000 jobs from what was previously reported. Minnesota’s labor force participation rate — measuring the amount of people working or actively seeking work — dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 68.2%, DEED said.
DEED said the private sector lost 5,900 jobs in August, down 0.2%, and government added 2,800 up 0.7%.
The U.S. gained 315,000 jobs in August, up 0.2% from July, with the private sector adding 308,000 jobs, up 0.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
“We saw a pause in our job growth in August, amidst an otherwise record-setting year for Minnesota’s economy,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove in a news release. “Despite the fluctuations we’ve seen in the global economy, Minnesota’s resiliency remains strong. Our number one focus continues to be on connecting job seekers and businesses during a time of opportunity for Minnesota’s labor market.”
DEED said it has engaged in outreach around the state through its Summer of Jobs campaign, showcasing jobs available in Minnesota, and highlighting labor pools that employers often overlook, such as immigrant communities, young people, retirees returning to the workforce, people with disabilities or those recently released from correctional facilities.
Thursday’s report also noted that average hourly wages for private sector workers rose 24 cents in August to $34.62. Over the year, average hourly earnings have risen $1.90, up 5.8%.
Biden voters on Martha’s Vineyard should open their summer homes to illegal aliens
Supporters of President Joe Biden on Martha’s Vineyard are expected to open their empty summer homes to shelter newly arrived illegal aliens, a spokeswoman for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ (R) re-election campaign has said.
This week, DeSantis flew about 50 illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard – a wealthy liberal enclave and the home of former President Obama who owns nearly $12 million in property on the tiny island off the coast of Massachusetts.
Liberal and Democratic activists, in response, denounced DeSantis for ferrying illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard, though they support Biden’s extensive Catch and Release network that brings thousands of cross-border commuters and illegal aliens into the streets every day. working and middle class American cities.
Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for the DeSantis campaign, said Biden voters on Martha’s Vineyard should open their homes — often empty except during the summer months — to newly arrived illegal aliens.
“Martha’s Vineyard claims to be a ‘sanctuary’ jurisdiction that welcomes illegal aliens,” Pushaw wrote on Twitter. “Most of these multimillion-dollar mansions are summer homes that sit vacant for most of the year. They can be used to house thousands of illegal migrants. It’s time to march, Biden voters.
The Obamas, for example, don’t primarily live in their Martha’s Vineyard vacation home. Instead, the family spends most of their time at their primary residence in Washington, DC — an $8.1 million estate in the exclusive Kalorama neighborhood.
On Martha’s Vineyard, the Obamas’ property has 29 acres, a private beach, seven bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms. The residence alone could probably house up to 15 newly arrived illegal aliens while the acreage could house the remaining 35 illegal aliens in makeshift facilities.
Martha’s Vineyard claims to be a “sanctuary” jurisdiction that welcomes illegal aliens. Most of these multi-million dollar mansions are summer residences that are vacant most of the year. They can be used to house thousands of illegal migrants.
It’s time to march, Biden voters. pic.twitter.com/2OpC0UpSy8
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 15, 2022
As the New York Times note, the overwhelming majority of wealthy Martha’s Vineyard residents are liberals who twice voted against former President Trump — in 2016 and 2020.
In 2016, for example, the towns of Martha’s Vineyard voted between 65 and 82 percent for Democrat Hillary Clinton against Trump. Then in 2020, voters on the island went between 70 and 88% for Biden against Trump.
Despite their support for Democratic candidates, the residents of Martha’s Vineyard have been almost entirely safe from illegal immigration. Massachusetts’ illegal alien population, which totals nearly 300,000, resides almost exclusively outside of the state’s wealthier areas like Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter here.
Minneapolis man bit off piece of opponent’s ear at St. Anthony soccer game, charges say
A Minneapolis man was in court this week on a felony charge alleging he bit off a large piece of a soccer opponent’s ear during a tussle at a St. Anthony park.
Mouktar Hassan Bouh, 35, was arrested last week on a warrant after being charged with third-degree assault in connection with the August incident at Central Park.
According to the criminal complaint, the piece of the man’s ear could not be reattached because it was not found.
St. Anthony police were called to the pavilion of the park around 10:45 p.m. Aug. 10 on a report of an assault. They met with a man who had a large piece of his ear missing.
He told officers he was playing soccer with a group of people he did not know and that one of the opposing players, later identified as Bouh, put him in a headlock during an altercation. He said he tried to break free by biting the player’s chest, and that the man then bit off a large piece of his ear.
Bouh was not arrested at the scene “due to a large group gathering in the area,” the Aug. 25 complaint read. An arrest warrant was issued Aug. 26 and he was taken into custody on Sept. 9.
Bouh was released from jail Tuesday after posting a $40,000 bond. He made an initial appearance on the charge in Hennepin County District Court on Wednesday.
Minnesota court records show that Bouh does not have a criminal record, other than a parking ticket.
Bouh has retained an attorney, who did not return a call Thursday for comment. Bouh is due back in court Oct. 10.
Can the Dolphins reinstate Mike Gesicki in their offense against the Ravens? – Denver Post
After an offseason of questions surrounding tight end Mike Gesicki’s place in the Miami Dolphins’ new offense under coach Mike McDaniel, his debut in the system offered little to quell doubters. .
Gesicki had a reception that went for 1 yard on his only target. He was on the field for just 25 offensive snaps, 42% of the Dolphins’ offensive plays in Sunday’s 20-7 win over the New England Patriots.
Those numbers seem to justify the idea that it could be a long season playing under the franchise label for Gesicki under a new scheme, but McDaniel said this week that the stats didn’t reflect Miami’s original game plan.
“I would have expected, at the end of the game, according to our game plan, that he would have more passing play production,” McDaniel said Monday. “I would have expected him to have more, but that’s how the ball sometimes bounces in an NFL football game.”
Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith on Thursday, as Miami prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, relayed a similar message that the team is looking for ways to get the ball to the 6-foot-6 passer. who set career highs of 73 receptions for 780 yards in 2021.
“We want to involve him, and obviously that was one of our goals in the game. It just didn’t work out that way,” Smith said. ‘incorporate, the game of football went the way it did. The opportunity we try to give him the ball, something didn’t happen as it allowed us to operate to give him the ball in time. We always try to make sure we give our guys the matchups and the opportunities we want.
Where the question for Gesicki still largely remains is in his blocking ability. This has been a noted weakness in his game during his first four NFL seasons, and in the wide-area blocking scheme that the new offensive coaching staff incorporates, having a viable blocking option is essential. tight end.
Previous regimes often kept him off the field for ongoing plays, leading to the predictability of play calls. Gesicki has mostly lined up wide or in the slot in recent years, as opposed to a blocking tight end traditional online. He went so far as to call it a new position this preseason because he played a lot more during the exhibition season than the other veterans on the team.
“I think he’s improved since the day he got here,” Smith said of Gesicki’s block. “The biggest challenge is just getting those [opportunities] in a game.
Both Gesicki and fellow Durham Smythe were drafted by the Dolphins in 2018. Gesicki was always the top receiving threat while Smythe was the blocking specialist.
“He’s one of the best tight ends in the NFL,” Smythe said Thursday.
In Game 1 against New England, Smythe had 38 snaps to Gesicki’s 25. Smythe, however, doesn’t think that indicates how a cast of snaps will unfold each week between the Dolphins’ top two tight ends.
“It’s a week-to-week game-type deal,” he said.
Gesicki seeing fewer shots than Smythe in the Patriots game is consistent with what the Dolphins did last season in both meetings with the division rival. In the 2021 opener at Foxborough, Smythe shot 38 to Gesicki’s 21, and in last season’s final at Miami Gardens, Smythe edged Gesicki, 47-39.
But even when Gesicki was on the court for his 25 games on Sunday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa only threw his way once.
“A lot of games fail and have to move around to find other guys,” Tagovailoa explained on Wednesday. “It’s just playing football.”
The Ravens are solid in all phases defensively, but in Week 1 the New York Jets threw to tight end Tyler Conklin seven times — okay, on 59 total pass attempts. Conklin finished with four receptions for 16 yards and New York’s only touchdown.
“We’re all on the same page about doing whatever it takes to win,” Smythe said. “Anything from week to week, that’s what I support, whether we need to kick the ball 50 times or kick it around 50 times. I don’t care. It comes down to sort of everything it takes to win the game.
Gesicki has not spoken to reporters since Sunday’s game.
