The Hype of Ethereum Merge Made a Great Twist in ETH Price!￼

PoS advocates and the community of the second-largest cryptocurrency are quite enthusiastic about the completion of Ethereum Merge. Fraudsters have been trying to take advantage of this situation because it presented them with a potentially huge financial windfall.
The Ethereum Foundation has already issued a warning to the public about the heightened risk of frauds targeting users during this period of change. However, it didn’t stop these bad actors from changing Go First airline’s official Twitter account to “vitalik.eth” in the wee hours of September 14.
Targeting Verified Accounts
The profile photo of the hijacked account was changed to that of Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Following the security compromise, a tweet offered a hoax whereby the victim would get 100 ETH in exchange for completing a survey.
Scammers are targeting “verified” Twitter accounts. Where they may pose as Buterin by using his likeness, name, and bio to fool investors. Several profiles have met with the same unfortunate end thus far. Anyone can easily spot fake Buterin accounts by looking at their Twitter usernames or handles.
Phishing schemes, mining pools, and bogus ETH 2.0 tokens are just a few examples of additional potential scams that might target investors who have been duped by false giveaways and airdrops.
Considering the novelty of the idea, many crypto newbies may be duped into joining a staking pool. That seems to have favorable conditions on the surface but then disappears with their money after they’ve placed it. The completion of what was perhaps the most anticipated event in the cryptocurrency sector over the last several years is now here. The transfer from the proof-of-work mainnet to the proof-of-stake Beacon Chain has been completed. Making PoS the default consensus mechanism for the Ethereum network.
